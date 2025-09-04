2025-09-05 Friday

Who Will Take SHIB’s Place in the Meme Market?: Predicting Whether Pepe or XYZVerse Has the Highest ROI Potential in 2025

As SHIB fades, investors eye Pepe and XYZVerse, with XYZ’s presale momentum and sports-driven meme model hinting at the highest ROI in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 16:20
PayPal Ventures-backed startup Kite raises $18M series A to build the ‘agentic internet

Kite, an AI-blockchain startup backed by PayPal Ventures and General Catalyst, has raised $18 million in Series A funding to build infrastructure for “agentic internet.” Kite, a blockchain startup focused on enabling communication between AI agents, has secured $18 million…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 16:19
somETHing pumps over 30% in 24 hours on Vitalik Buterin’s retweet

The post somETHing pumps over 30% in 24 hours on Vitalik Buterin’s retweet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Believe in somΞing (somETHing), a newly created cryptocurrency, has skyrocketed by over 30% in a pump partly attributed to input from Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin. By press time, somETHing was trading at $0.03214, reflecting a 32.97% increase over the past day. During the same timeframe, the token’s trading volume spiked to $218,600, a notable jump from its typically low activity, with a market capitalization of $1.3 million. somETHing one-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap Despite the surge, the token remains highly illiquid, with only 461.2 units traded and no unique traders, buyers, or sellers recorded. Why somETHing is pumping  The sudden pump is in part linked to an X repost by Buterin of a July 31 post from Marius van der Wijden, a prominent figure in the Ethereum ecosystem. In the post titled “Believe in somΞing,” he shared an introspective message about his journey with the network as it marked its 10th anniversary. Vitalik Buterin’s repost of post on somETHing. Source: X Wijden’s post, which Buterin amplified, reflects on his journey since Ethereum’s inception in 2015. He highlighted his role in the Ethereum Foundation and his contributions to the network’s development, including the successful execution of ‘The Merge’ upgrade in 2022.  Notably, the post’s nostalgic tone and emphasis on Ethereum’s decentralized ethos seem to have resonated with the community, drawing attention to somETHing.  Overall, the lack of sustained trading activity suggests speculative hype around Buterin’s repost drives the pump more than genuine demand. This phenomenon is not uncommon in the crypto space, where a single endorsement from a high-profile figure like Buterin can trigger notable short-term price movements. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/something-pumps-over-30-in-24-hours-on-vitalik-buterins-retweet/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:18
Ethereum Advocacy Group Etherealize Raises $40M to Bring ETH to Wall Street

Ethereum-focused firm Etherealize has secured $40 million in fresh funding as it ramps up efforts to bring the cryptocurrency to Wall Street’s doorstep.
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:17
A Pivotal Vote For A Wyoming Entity

The post A Pivotal Vote For A Wyoming Entity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, and a recent development within the Uniswap ecosystem highlights this dynamic shift. The Uniswap governance community is currently engaged in a crucial vote that could reshape its operational future. This isn’t just another proposal; it’s a strategic move to establish a new legal entity in the U.S. state of Wyoming, signaling a significant step towards formalizing certain off-chain functions for the leading decentralized exchange. Why is Uniswap Governance Eyeing Wyoming? At the heart of this discussion is the proposed entity, tentatively named DUNI. This new structure is designed to handle the practical, real-world aspects that even a decentralized protocol like Uniswap encounters. Think of it as the administrative backbone for the community’s collective efforts. The move to Wyoming isn’t arbitrary; the state is known for its progressive stance on blockchain and digital asset legislation, offering a more predictable environment for crypto-related businesses. The primary functions envisioned for DUNI include: Entering into Contracts: Facilitating agreements with third-party service providers, developers, or partners. Hiring Service Providers: Enabling the community to onboard talent for specific tasks without direct protocol interaction. Handling Regulatory and Tax Matters: Navigating the complex legal landscape and ensuring compliance with U.S. regulations and tax obligations. This initiative underscores a growing trend within DeFi protocols: the need to bridge the gap between purely on-chain operations and the necessities of the traditional legal and financial world. Effective Uniswap governance requires addressing these practicalities to foster long-term sustainability and growth. What Does This Mean for Decentralized Finance (DeFi)? This proposal by the Uniswap governance community carries significant implications, not just for Uniswap but for the broader DeFi ecosystem. It represents a mature approach to decentralization, acknowledging that certain functions benefit from a formal, legally recognized structure. While the core protocol remains decentralized and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:17
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wil AI gebruiken voor code en besluitvorming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De CEO van Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, wil volop inzetten op Artificial Intelligence (AI). Hij heeft meerdere malen laten weten dat de exchange AI gaat omarmen voor ontwikkeling en besluitvorming.  Maar wat zijn de precieze plannen van Armstrong? En wat betekent het voor Coinbase? Coinbase CEO wil AI gebruiken voor ontwikkeling en besluitvorming De CEO van Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, wil AI steeds meer gebruiken in de plannen van de exchange. Hij wil dat het bedrijf AI steeds verder omarmd. In een bericht op X liet hij weten dat hij tegen oktober meer dan 50% van de code wil laten schrijven door AI: ~40% of daily code written at Coinbase is AI-generated. I want to get it to >50% by October. Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can. pic.twitter.com/Nmnsdxgosp — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 3, 2025 In het bericht beaamt hij hoe de code wel ‘beoordeeld en begrepen’ moet worden. Ook zegt hij dat AI-generated code ‘niet in alle bedrijfsonderdelen’ te gebruiken zijn. Toch wil hij de grote stap zetten naar AI. Op het moment wordt ongeveer 40% van de code van Coinbase geschreven door AI. Armstrong wil hier tegen oktober meer dan 50% van maken. Het mooie aan AI is dat het erg efficiënt werkt. AI wordt steeds geavanceerder, waardoor er steeds meer geavanceerde taken uitgevoerd kunnen worden door bots. Toch is het belangrijk om er verantwoord mee om te gaan. Om mensen inzicht te geven in hoe Coinbase er verantwoord mee om wil gaan, heeft de exchange een rapport naar buiten gebracht. Hierin benoemen ze de manieren waarop ze zich tegen de risico’s van AI willen beschermen: “We hebben in nauwe samenwerking met onze beveiligings- en privacyteams een repository-gevoeligheidsmatrix ontwikkeld. Deze matrix identificeert de criteria waaraan repository-eigenaren moeten voldoen om LLM-gebaseerde tools te gebruiken voor code. Dit zorgt ervoor dat Coinbase de hoogste standaard hanteert voor klantveiligheid en kwaliteit, terwijl onze engineers snel en vol vertrouwen kunnen handelen.” Coinbase ontslaat ontwikkelaars omdat ze AI niet omarmden In een recent interview vertelde Armstrong ook dat Coinbase een aantal software-ontwikkelaars heeft ontslagen omdat ze AI niet omarmden. Hierin zei hij hoe belangrijk hij AI vindt en de rol ervan in besluitvormingsprocessen en ontwikkeling omarmd moet worden. Tijdens de podcast ‘A Cheeky Pint’ sprak hij hierover met John Collison, oprichter van Stripe: Uit dit interview blijkt dat ontwikkelaars bij Coinbase nu verplicht zijn om AI-tools als Cursor en Copilot te gebruiken. Hij ging persoonlijk in gesprek met de medewerkers die geen AI gebruikten binnen de deadline. In sommige gevallen heeft hij zelfs medewerkers ontslagen. Zo zei hij: “Sommige mensen waren overigens niet gecharmeerd van die hardhandige aanpak. Maar ik denk dat het in ieder geval duidelijkheid heeft geschapen dat we ons hiernaar moeten richten en erover moeten leren.” Wat betekent het voor Coinbase? Voor de bedrijfsvoering van Coinbase zal het weinig impact hebben. Toch heeft het een grote impact op hun klanten. Onder het bericht van Armstrong op X staan een aantal reacties die de keuze van de exchange niet snappen. Zo laat ontwikkelaar ChrisCo in een bericht op X weten dat het een raar doel is. Hij zegt dat ‘kwaliteit en onderhoudbaarheid’ het belangrijkste zijn voor code. “Het is bizar willekeurig en belachelijk gemakkelijk om te manipuleren als dat de doelstellingen van je organisatie zijn.” Sommige klanten zeggen zelfs dat ze van plan zijn om geen gebruik meer maken van Coinbase. Seeker zegt op X dat hij zijn Coinbase One abonnement niet gaat verlengen. Ook Semy is niet positief. Hij zegt dat hij zijn fondsen van de exchange af wil halen voordat het de verkeerde kant op gaat. De keuze van Armstrong wordt dus niet bepaald positief opgepakt. Ondanks dat AI een belangrijke bron van innovatie kan vormen, is het nog geen technologie waar klanten om staan te springen. Het kan dus een sterke invloed hebben op de positie van Coinbase op de cryptomarkt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wil AI gebruiken voor code en besluitvorming is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:16
Crypto-Driven Change in Pokémon Card Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/crypto-shift-pokemon-card-trading/
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:13
Ukraine Advances Plan to Legalize and Tax Cryptocurrency

Highlights: Ukraine takes first step toward regulating crypto industry with parliament’s strong approval vote. New bill sets 18% tax on crypto profits plus 5% defense levy. National Bank to regulate virtual assets, while the second supervisory body remains undecided. Ukraine has begun steps to formally recognize cryptocurrency. On September 3, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced that parliament approved a bill to legalize and tax digital assets. If it becomes law, the move could strongly influence the nation’s crypto economy, as Ukraine is already among the leading countries in adoption.  Ukraine Advances Crypto Bill with 23% Tax Plan Zhelezniak shared on Telegram that the new crypto bill has passed its very first stage in parliament, known as the “first reading.” At this stage, lawmakers decide whether the idea of the bill should move forward for further discussion. Out of 321 members present, 246 voted in favor, showing strong support for moving ahead with the plan. Ukraine's parliament passed the first reading of a bill legalizing and taxing cryptocurrencies on Wednesday. The draft bill imposes an 18% income tax and a 5% military tax on digital asset gains. Many changes are expected before the second reading. https://t.co/r0cTsQ327O — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 4, 2025 Bill No. 10225-d states that profits made from virtual asset transactions each year will be taxed. Earnings from cryptocurrency trading will be added to a person’s yearly taxable income and taxed at 18%. Reflecting the country’s wartime situation, the bill also adds a 5% military tax. This extra charge will go straight toward supporting Ukraine’s national defense budget. The suggested 23% tax rate matches the guidance given earlier in April by Ukraine’s financial regulator. Moreover, during the first year after the law is adopted, investors who change their crypto into local currency will enjoy a lower tax rate of just 5%. The bill states that swapping one virtual asset for another will not be taxed. It also exempts income from selling digital assets if the profit is less than the country’s minimum wage for that year. In addition, coins received for free, such as through giveaways or bonuses, will not be taxed.  The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will oversee and regulate the activities in the country’s virtual asset market. A second regulator has not yet been chosen, but once appointed, it will have wide authority. This body will be able to request information from both private citizens and companies. It will also have the power to conduct inspections, review documents, and launch investigations. In serious cases, it could freeze assets, seize property, or even take control of funds.  Ukraine Plans Stronger Oversight of Cryptocurrency Sector Ukraine is moving to tighten rules on crypto as pressure grows for stronger oversight. A study by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) estimated the country could recover as much as $10 billion by improving its regulatory system. The report said Ukraine’s over-the-counter crypto markets are being used for illegal activities. These include exploiting weak donor checks, using money-mule schemes, and purchasing restricted military equipment. Experts warned that Russian intelligence could be moving illegal funds through Ukraine during the war. Without stronger rules, the country may be seen as a hub for crypto money laundering, hurting its economy and global ties. The report also noted Ukraine’s strong crypto adoption. Chainalysis ranked it in the world’s top ten and first in Eastern Europe. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:11
Next 55x Crypto: XYZVerse (XYZ) to Surge 3600% Before XRP and Solana (SOL) Hit New ATHs

Discover why XYZVerse (XYZ) is poised for a massive 3600% surge ahead of industry giants like XRP and Solana (SOL) reaching new all-time highs. Explore expert analysis on the next potential 55x crypto gem.
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 16:11
Bitcoin and Dogecoin Drop: See Which Coins Are Gaining Big Today

Bitcoin and Dogecoin drop, but Ethereum and others surge higher. Emerging cryptocurrencies like MEET48 and Neon are gaining big today. Bitcoin and Dogecoin struggle, while smaller coins shine with gains. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing mixed results, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) facing declines in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin at $110,433 has fallen slightly by 0.3 percent, and Dogecoin has also dropped by 0.3 percent at $0.2149. With these declines, Bitcoin continues to be the market leader, and its market capitalization stands at $2.2 trillion, with Dogecoin close behind at $32.4 billion. However, the downturn in these major coins has not deterred the overall market performance, as several other cryptocurrencies are showing impressive gains. Ethereum (ETH) is in the lead with 1.6 percent growth over the past 24 hours and is currently valued at $4,368.27. Ethereum’s continuous growth is making it stronger in the market, and its market cap stands at $528 billion. The slight increase of 0.1% in XRP and the slight increase of 0.2% in Chainlink (LINK) have increased the price of these currencies to $2.82 and $23.30, respectively. These smaller gains indicate that some of the major coins are declining, but others are at least able to maintain themselves. Also Read: Paradigm CEO Reveals How They Rebuilt After FTX Collapse and SVB Crisis! Smaller Cryptocurrencies Shine with Significant Gains While Bitcoin and Dogecoin experience setbacks, several smaller cryptocurrencies have surged. With a volume of more than $60 million, MEET48 (IDOL) has achieved a phenomenal increase of 85.8% and is ranked among the best gainers. Neon (NEON) is also gaining 52.5 percent and is currently trading at $0.1774. Also, AI Analysis Token (AIAT) has increased by 48.2%, and DORA has increased by 39.1%. Collector Crypt (CARDS) is on a 38.1% rise, which also reflects the increasing popularity of new cryptocurrencies. Despite the struggles of some well-known digital assets, the broader cryptocurrency market is still showing resilience, with various coins experiencing strong growth. This movement offers opportunities for investors as the market continues to evolve and diversify. Also Read: Bitcoin Faces Major Resistance: Will It Break or Crash Below $100K Soon? The post Bitcoin and Dogecoin Drop: See Which Coins Are Gaining Big Today appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:08
