102,706% Profit Triggers Epic Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awakening

Bitcoin Whale Alert can't stop raising red flag as 2012 miner address comes back to life with 102,706% profit
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:25
Join Fleet Miner and experience zero-cost cloud mining. Easily harvest BTC, XRP, LTC, USD1 and earn $12,000 per day.

Join Fleet Miner for zero-cost cloud mining. Mine BTC, XRP, LTC, USD1 with daily payouts up to $12,000, all via mobile with no hardware needed.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 16:24
River Data Shows Businesses Invest 22% of Profits in Bitcoin

TLDR River’s business clients are investing an average of 22% of profits into Bitcoin Real estate firms lead adoption with nearly 15% reinvesting profits into BTC Small businesses have accumulated 84,000 Bitcoin in 2025 Over 40% of companies allocate 1-10% of profits to Bitcoin purchases Smaller firms find Bitcoin adoption easier than large corporations with [...] The post River Data Shows Businesses Invest 22% of Profits in Bitcoin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 16:23
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs

Bad actors have started using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malicious software and code, and are therefore able to bypass traditional security scans using this novel technique. Researchers at ReversingLabs have flagged a new open-source malware that has been deployed…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 16:22
Unlocking Maximum Gains in 2025: A Comparative Price Prediction of Pepe, XYZVerse, and Shiba Inu

Pepe, XYZVerse, and Shiba Inu stand out as projects attracting serious attention from traders and observers. Their price movements and future growth are subjects of much discussion. With 2025 approaching, new forecasts spark debate and curiosity. A careful look at upcoming trends for these digital coins could reveal which one may deliver the biggest surprises ahead. Pepe (PEPE) Source: TradingView PEPE keeps traders guessing. The token slid almost 4% over the past 7 days and more than 10% in a month, yet it still boasts a 38% jump since late winter. Prices now hover between $0.00000907 and $0.00001064, just below both the short and long term averages, signaling a cooling phase after the spring rally. Momentum data underline the pause. A relative strength score near 37 and a stochastic reading of 3 place the coin in oversold territory, while the MACD line stays slightly negative. The nearest floor sits at $0.000008493; if that level cracks, traders eye $0.000006919. On the upside, $0.00001164 blocks progress, with $0.00001321 the next ceiling. Short term, bears hold the wheel, but the deep oversold readings hint at a bounce. Holding the current floor could spark a climb of about 30% toward the second resistance. Failure to do so risks a slide of roughly 23% to the lower support. Given the six-month uptrend, odds favor a recovery once selling pressure eases. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Shiba Inu (SHIB) Source: TradingView  SHIB keeps sliding. The token now trades between $0.000011636 and $0.000012936, leaving it below both its 10-day and 100-day averages. A 1.92% dip in the past week adds to the 2.16% drop over the past month and the 6.63% slide seen in 6 months. Volume is thin and sellers still dominate. Yet the mood is not hopeless. The RSI sits at 32.51 and the stochastic reading is 3.70, both pointing to an oversold market. If buyers show up, even modest demand could push SHIB back toward the nearest ceiling at $0.000013683, roughly 11% above the midpoint of the current band. A stronger move could test $0.000014983, about 22% higher. Bears still have a say. If momentum stays weak, the coin may retest the closest floor at $0.000011083, a 10% slip from today’s average level. A failure there opens the door to $0.000009783, implying a fall of roughly 20%. For now, the chart shows SHIB resting on a knife-edge: oversold signals hint at a short bounce, but the broader trend remains tilted down until a clear break above $0.000013683. Conclusion PEPE and SHIB still promise solid upside in the 2025 surge, yet XYZVerse’s sports-driven meme model and 20,000% target mark it as the cycle’s standout opportunity. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
China doubles down on practical AI as America spends billions and burns energy

America is throwing billions of dollars and burning through massive energy reserves in an arms race to dominate AI before China gets there first.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 16:21
Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Ukraine lawmakers advance cryptocurrency legalization bill

Ukraine is edging towards clearer crypto regulation with a new bill on legalization and crypto taxation. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted on a bill that could bring regulatory clarity to the country’s growing crypto sector, according…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 16:20
Cardano Founder Demands Apology from Critics After Audit Confirms 99%+ ADA Vouchers Redeemed

A recent forensic audit and investigative report has exonerated Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson of all allegations tied to the project’s ADA voucher program.  Cardano’s development arm, Input Output Global (IOG), released the 128-page investigative report and forensic audit. The investigation, carried out by accounting firm BDO and law firm McDermott, Will & Schulte, examined Cardano’s voucher program, its blockchain upgrades, voucher redemptions, and how the ADA linked to unredeemed vouchers was utilized.  Controversy Surrounding ADA Initial Sale  Unlike most crypto projects, the team behind Cardano used a voucher system for its initial fundraising and ADA distribution. Instead of allowing investors to purchase ADA directly, the team sold vouchers to early investors in different phases.  Following the mainnet launch of the Cardano network, users can redeem these vouchers for ADA tokens. Several years after the redemption, rumors began circulating that Hoskinson and IOG had misappropriated $600 million worth of ADA linked to the program.  Critics alleged that the Cardano founder embedded hidden code in the 2021 Allegra hard fork to manipulate the blockchain. Despite denying the claims, Hoskinson emphasized the need for an audit to dismiss the allegations.  Consequently, the IOG employed the services of BDO and McDermott to investigate the voucher program in May.  Investigation Scope  Their investigation focused mainly on five allegations, including misleading sales practices employed in the voucher program, insiders’ misuse or theft of ADA belonging to voucher holders, and blockchain upgrades blocking ADA redemption.  The investigation also focused on claims that the blockchain upgrade deleted voucher holders’ private keys and that unredeemed ADA was improperly redirected to Cardano Development Holdings (CDH).  Findings  After reviewing thousands of documents, conducting forensic analysis of on-chain and off-chain data, and interviewing 18 current employees, BDO and McDermott concluded that the claims are baseless.  They shared data showing that users successfully redeemed 14,282 vouchers, which represents 25,850,401,508 (roughly 25.9 billion) ADA tokens. This accounts for 99.2% of the total ADA tokens sold in the voucher program.  According to the report, users redeemed 97% of these vouchers by the end of Cardano’s first development phase — the Byron era. Notably, as of August 15, 2025, that figure spiked to 99.2%.  Furthermore, the report indicated that the IOG legally transferred the remaining unclaimed ADA to CDH. The funds were subsequently earmarked for Intersect-powered community projects and ecosystem development.  In conclusion, the report found that the IOG acted diligently in handling the Cardano voucher program.  https://twitter.com/wingriderscom/status/1963354848545656862 Cardano Founder Hoskinson Seeks Apology  Reacting, Hoskinson suggested that he expects critics who publicly accused him to apologize, especially now that the audit has debunked the allegations leveled against him.  https://twitter.com/IOHK_Charles/status/1963288888711000286
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 16:20
