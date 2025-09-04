MEXC Exchange
Economist: USDT Leveraged to Settle Crude Oil Sales in Venezuela
The post Economist: USDT Leveraged to Settle Crude Oil Sales in Venezuela appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Venezuelan government is using USDT to receive payments for crude shipments, according to local sources. The move prevents a blockade of crude payments, allowing the Venezuelan government to supply the local foreign currency market directly. Venezuela Leverages USDT to Receive Crude Sale Settlements Stablecoins, such as USDT, have become essential in countries facing both […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/usdt-crude-sales-venezuela/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:37
China’s AI playbook is nothing like America’s and that might be the whole point
The post China’s AI playbook is nothing like America’s and that might be the whole point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. America is throwing billions of dollars and burning through massive energy reserves in an arms race to dominate artificial intelligence before China gets there first. The goal for Washington is to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) powerful enough to outthink humans, and the Trump administration has said time and time again that AI will completely flip the global order as we inevitably descend into a dystopia. But China is not chasing that fantasy. You see, President Xi Jinping has ordered China’s tech companies like DeepSeek to stay grounded and build tools that work now. Xi wants software that helps farmers plant rice better and helps cops respond faster. Beijing’s endgame is intelligent systems that make life more efficient and can be exported everywhere, according to Xi. China funds practical AI while the U.S. pours cash into AGI Xi hasn’t said much about AGI in years. Instead, he wants tech companies in China to develop “application-oriented” systems. Local government reports show Chinese language models similar to ChatGPT are grading school exams, improving weather accuracy, dispatching emergency teams, and giving farmers advice on crop rotation. At Tsinghua University in Beijing, doctors are now working alongside virtual AI colleagues that provide up-to-date medical insights. Robots are running textile checks and automotive production lines in “dark factories” without any human staff. The U.S. is building plenty of real-world tools too. Google’s Pixel phones translate speech on the spot. American consultants are using AI to write reports and decks. Other U.S. firms are working on AI for drug discovery and logistics. But Washington doesn’t manage this directly. In China, the state is deeply involved. In January, Beijing announced an $8.4 billion AI fund for startups. Since then, provinces, banks, and cities have created their own AI support programs under the national “AI+” campaign. On Tuesday,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:33
Ukraine’s New Bill Aims to Legalize and Tax the Crypto Market
The post Ukraine’s New Bill Aims to Legalize and Tax the Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukraine introduces 18% income and 5% military tax on cryptocurrency profits. Oversight body undecided between National Bank and Securities Commission. Regulation could recover $10 billion and attract global crypto investment. Ukraine’s parliament has passed the first reading of a landmark bill to legalize and tax digital assets, a strategic move to fund its war effort and stabilize its economy. The proposal introduces a significant 18% income tax and a 5% military tax on all crypto profits, signaling the country’s intent to integrate its massive crypto sector into the formal economy. 🇺🇦 Ukraine’s parliament has advanced a crypto bill in its first reading with 246 votes, proposing an 18% income tax, 5% military tax, and a 5% preferential rate on fiat conversions in year one. But the regulator NBU or NSSMC, remains unresolved. More 🔗 https://t.co/gqMtXPHq4z pic.twitter.com/PjM9e8dLJb — Coin Edition: Your Crypto News Edge ️ (@CoinEdition) September 4, 2025 Breakdown of Ukraine’s Proposed Crypto Tax Law The draft bill, which passed with 246 out of 450 votes, creates a new, comprehensive tax framework for crypto holders and businesses. What are the new tax rates for crypto? The proposal includes a standard 18% income tax on profits from digital assets. In a move that highlights the country’s wartime reality, an additional 5% military tax will be levied to directly contribute to the national defense budget. A Look Back: Taxing Times in Ukraine: Crypto Cash-Outs Face 23%, Trading Exempt Is there an incentive for early adoption? Yes. The bill includes a temporary incentive to encourage users to enter the legal market: a reduced 5% tax on fiat-to-crypto conversions during the first year of enforcement. Major Question Remains: Who Will Be the Top Regulator? While the tax plan is clear, a key piece of the regulatory puzzle is still missing. Which two agencies are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:32
LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back
Market watcher dismissed Litecoin's jab, noting XRP's $168B market cap dwarfs LTC's $8.6B, proving investors still back the token in scale.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/04 16:31
Trump-Linked DeFi WLFI Thwarts 24.6B Token Hack Attempts
The post Trump-Linked DeFi WLFI Thwarts 24.6B Token Hack Attempts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – a Trump family–backed DeFi token – launched Sept. 1, 2025 with about 24.6 billion WLFI unlocked (20% of a 100 billion supply). Early trading saw WLFI briefly above $0.30, before it slid roughly 18% to about $0.18 at press time. On Sept. 3, WLFI announced it had blocked two hacking attempts on its token “lockbox” by on-chain blacklisting of compromised wallets. The team emphasized these exploits stemmed from user key losses (not a WLFI code vulnerability) and said blacklisting “allowed us to block the theft attempts from the Lockbox.” WLFI’s initial circulating supply was fixed at 24.6 billion tokens. Distribution at launch was announced as 10 billion tokens to World Liberty Financial, Inc., 7.7 billion to Alt5 Sigma, 2.8 billion for liquidity/marketing, and 4 billion to early public-sale buyers (20% unlocked). 24.66 billion WLFI were unlocked on Sept. 1. Early investors had voted in July to permit trading, and derivatives markets showed huge interest: open interest in WLFI futures neared $950 million just hours before launch (peaking at $887 Million after launch). On-Chain Blacklisting Foils Lockbox Hacks On Sept. 3 WLFI posted that it had executed “mass blacklisting” transactions to disable dozens of wallets identified as compromised. WLFI disclosed that it had prevented two hacking attacks stemming from end-user compromises. The project said hackers had targeted its Lockbox (the vesting contract for locked tokens), but blacklisting the affected addresses “foiled attempts to steal funds from the lockbox.” Source: X WLFI stressed the issues were due to private key loss on users’ end, “not an exploit of the WLFI project itself.” The team is now assisting affected token holders in recovering access to their accounts. Security experts have warned WLFI holders about a related exploit tied to Ethereum’s May 2025 Pectra upgrade (EIP-7702). SlowMist founder Yu Xian reported that attackers have been using a “classic EIP-7702…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:30
Cardano Price Slumps As XRP Struggles, Analysts Call Remittix The Strongest Crypto Presale Of 2025 With Beta Wallet Launch
Cardano and XRP are both seeing symptoms of market pressure that have investors concerned. Cardano’s trading volume is slowing down, and XRP also has issues to deal with despite seeing the price rise. In the meantime, new altcoin Remittix, which exchanges at $0.1030 per token, is rapidly making waves with its potential crypto-to-fiat payment capabilities.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 16:30
US Fed to Host Public Forum on Future of Digital Payments
The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced that it will host a Payments Innovation Conference in October. The gathering will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping the financial system. Regulators, academics, technology experts, and financial institutions participate in a full day of panels and discussions. Notably, the event will cover some of the most debated innovations in the industry. These include stablecoin business models, tokenization of assets and services, the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, and the role of artificial intelligence in payments. According to the Fed, the conference will also provide an opportunity for industry leaders to share perspectives on the opportunities and risks in these technologies. Fed’s Emphasis on Safety and Efficiency In a statement announcing the event, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that innovation has always been a driving force in payments. He noted that consumers and businesses are demanding faster, safer, and more flexible options. As a result, regulators must evaluate new approaches. Waller added that the conference would serve as a platform for exchanging ideas. These discussions will center on enhancing the security and efficiency of the payment system. Importantly, the Fed confirmed that the proceedings will be livestreamed and made publicly available on its website. This move ensures transparency and provides wider access to the debates. Policy Shifts Signal Openness to Crypto The Fed’s decision to organize such a forum comes amid a noticeable change in its policy stance toward digital assets. Earlier this year, the central bank withdrew guidance that had discouraged banks from engaging in crypto and stablecoin activities. It also ended special supervisory programs that were tasked with overseeing banks involved in cryptocurrency businesses. Additionally, the removal of the “reputational risk” classification from bank examinations is also a step toward normalizing banking relationships with crypto firms. These moves have been welcomed by industry participants who argued that prior rules effectively led to “crypto debanking.” Stablecoins Gaining Recognition in Policy Circles Stablecoins remain one of the most discussed areas of innovation. The minutes from the July meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) suggested that fiat-pegged stablecoins could play a useful role in enhancing payment efficiency. Committee members also observed that greater adoption of stablecoins could increase demand for high-quality collateral, particularly U.S. Treasury securities. This marks a significant acknowledgment from the Fed that such digital instruments may complement the existing financial system rather than pose a threat to it. By spotlighting stablecoins and tokenization, the Fed is signaling that it sees these technologies as more than passing trends. Instead, they are building blocks of the future financial system, capable of reducing friction in cross-border transactions, improving settlement speed, and opening new avenues for financial inclusion.
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/04 16:29
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 16:28
DeAI startup GAIA opens pre-sale for Galaxy S25 Edge AI smartphone
GAIA, a decentralized AI startup, has kicked off a limited pre-sale for an AI smartphone that runs intelligence and privacy tools directly on the device. Early buyers can earn network rewards, access a pre-loaded web3 domain, and test fully local…
Crypto.news
2025/09/04 16:28
SYC Brings Real Utility To The Next Crypto Cycle
The post SYC Brings Real Utility To The Next Crypto Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smart Yield Coin emerges as the best crypto to buy now, delivering revolutionary DeFi infrastructure through its explosive presale momentum that has already captured over $115,000 USD in funding with more than 7 million SYC tokens sold. Institutional analysts recognize this utility-first ecosystem as the next 50x to 100x opportunity before mainstream adoption drives exponential price appreciation across global markets. Early movers are positioning for life-changing returns as SYC is set to transform crypto finance forever. Unprecedented presale validation signals market confidence The SYC presale performance demonstrates exceptional investor confidence in utility-driven tokenomics over speculative meme coin volatility. Professional fund managers acknowledge that projects raising substantial capital during early presale phases typically deliver superior ROI compared to established altcoins trading sideways. Market momentum continues accelerating as sophisticated investors recognize SYC’s transparent approach built on robust foundations. Revolutionary ecosystem features drive institutional adoption Smart Yield Coin powers six breakthrough utilities that established networks cannot replicate through legacy infrastructure limitations. Hold to Earn generates passive income through flexible staking periods, while AutoMine transforms unused bandwidth into cryptocurrency rewards without energy-intensive mining requirements. AI-powered gas fee predictions optimize transaction costs by up to 50%, providing tangible utility improvements over traditional blockchain networks. Smart Yield Pay introduces crypto debit cards enabling seamless real-world spending, while Smart Swap delivers cross-chain functionality directly within wallet infrastructure. CoinSight AI provides advanced market analytics, creating comprehensive ecosystem value unavailable through competitor platforms. Executive leadership ensures strategic execution CMO Manuel Navarrete Alguacil brings 15+ years of international experience in law, finance, and blockchain development to ensure regulatory compliance and institutional partnerships. “At Smart Yield Coin, we are building an ecosystem of trust, transparency, and opportunity. This project sets new standards in compliance, accessibility, and user empowerment within the crypto space,” states Alguacil regarding SYC’s strategic vision. The project maintains…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:26
