Glassnode: If Bitcoin falls below $104,000, it may trigger a drop to $93,000-$95,000

PANews reported on September 4th that Glassnode analysis indicates that investors are actively accumulating Bitcoin within the "white space" between $108,000 and $116,000, reflecting constructive buying of pullbacks, but the risk of further contraction remains in the short term. A break above $114,000 to $116,000 would reignite the upward trend; conversely, a break below $104,000 could trigger a drop to $93,000 to $95,000. The profit rate for short-term holders rebounded from 42% to 60%, but the market remains fragile and needs to rebound to between $114,000 and $116,000 to bolster market confidence. Furthermore, futures market funding rates remain neutral but face the risk of weakening demand, and ETF inflows have also slowed significantly. Previously, Bitcoin ETF inflows were primarily driven by directional spot demand, while Ethereum's have exhibited a mix of spot demand and arbitrage strategies.
PANews2025/09/04 16:55
SolMining: Scam or Legit? An 8-Month Real Mining Experience Review

The post SolMining: Scam or Legit? An 8-Month Real Mining Experience Review appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. About eight months ago, I started SolMining. It’s a long-term project exploring the possibilities of digital mining Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and now it’s time to share my experience. To be clear, I had experience with cryptocurrencies before this, but had never held or mined Bitcoin, and it worked. What is SolMining? Simply put, SolMining is remote crypto mining. Unlike some platforms, SolMining doesn’t require purchasing mining machines or complex equipment rentals. Instead, you simply select a contract, instantly gain access to computing power, and receive daily settlements based on agreed-upon periods. All processes are transparently logged on the platform’s backend. SolMining operates its own green energy data center, utilizing solar, hydropower, and wind power to power a large fleet of mining machines. As a contract holder, you share this computing power, and the system allocates profits based on the contract size and period. The larger the contract, the greater the settlement profit. The main point of SolMining’s promotional material is that the entire process is virtually hands-off and requires no significant upfront investment. This was what attracted me the most. What really convinced me to try it was the availability of short-term, small contracts. This allowed me to experiment with a small amount of capital. If I wasn’t satisfied, I wouldn’t lose too much. If I did, I could always opt for a larger contract to continue mining. I actually tried it and observed it for several months, and the results didn’t disappoint. Daily settlements were stable, and withdrawals were smooth, with no delays or delays. The overall experience makes me feel that this is a platform worth using in the long term. Platform Background and Legality SolMining was established in 2017 and is registered and operated in the UK by SOL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. UK registration information can be found…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:53
Guofu Quantum establishes RWA8 Fund to help Hong Kong compete for global RWA pricing power

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Fuqiang Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Guofu Quantum Innovation Co., Ltd. (00290.HK), registered and established the "Guofu Tokenized Digital Asset Limited Partnership Fund" (RWA8 Fund) on September 4th. The fund aims to deeply empower Hong Kong's transformation, inject new variables into Hong Kong's RWA (real-world asset) market, and help compete for global RWA pricing power.
PANews2025/09/04 16:49
BlackRock makes a monster $400 million crypto move

The post BlackRock makes a monster $400 million crypto move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw remarkable adoption in August, drawing $3.87 billion in net inflows overall.  However, institutional crypto strategies are shifting once again in favor of Bitcoin (BTC) as a digital hedge.  Namely, on September 3, BlackRock unloaded $151.39 million worth of ETH while purchasing an additional $289.84 million worth of BTC, according to the data retrieved from SoSoValue. BlackRock ETH inflows. Source: SoSoValue Bitcoin ETFs dominating once again As mentioned, the move is not a one-off incident, but rather reflects a broader recalibration in institutional portfolios in a period of increasing macro uncertainty.  Indeed, Bitcoin ETFs also recorded $332.7 million in net inflows on Tuesday, September 2, as well after losing around $751 million last month. The accumulation was again led by Fidelity and BlackRock, which reported $132.7 million and $72.8 million in additions. A key driver appears to be expectations around U.S. monetary policy, as traders increasingly bet on looming Federal Reserve rate cuts. According to crypto prediction platform Polymarket, odds of a rate cut in September now stand at 87%. At the time of writing, the world’s largest crypto fund holds $12.97 billion worth of Ethereum, which amounts to 3.10% of the cryptocurrency’s market share. At the same time, the fund controls nearly $84 billion in Bitcoin, or 3.76% of the asset’s total circulating supply. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-makes-a-monster-400-million-crypto-move/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:48
Billionaire Ray Dalio Warns of Dollar Decline and Pushes Bitcoin, Fueling the Bitcoin Hyper Frenzy

Billionaire and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, fired shots against the US economy, stating that the country is nearing the late stages of the debt cycle, which threatens the dollar’s supremacy.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/04 16:47
Curve launches FXSwap: on-chain forex aims for tighter spreads and deep liquidity

Curve has introduced FXSwap, an AMM model that combines concentrated liquidity and external refuel for on‑chain forex.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 16:46
XRP Army Community Helped Ripple Win SEC Lawsuit, Lawyer Says

TLDR The “XRP Army” community played a decisive role in helping Ripple win its SEC lawsuit, according to crypto lawyer John Deaton Judge Analisa Torres cited XRP holder affidavits and Deaton’s amicus brief in her July 2023 ruling that XRP is not a security XRP holders provided free research worth thousands of dollars, finding SEC [...] The post XRP Army Community Helped Ripple Win SEC Lawsuit, Lawyer Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 16:41
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Takes Big AI Bet: Key Details

Brian Armstrong said that Coinbase is ramping up AI adoption, with nearly 40% of the exchange’s code now written by AI tools. The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Takes Big AI Bet: Key Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/04 16:40
Memecoin Searches Surge – Is Another Boom Around the Corner?

The post Memecoin Searches Surge – Is Another Boom Around the Corner? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Retail traders are slowly rediscovering their appetite for memecoins. Fresh data from Google Trends shows search volume for the term “memecoin” climbing to 57, the highest level in months. While that figure is well below the January peak of 100 during the TRUMP token frenzy, the uptick suggests a cautious return of retail curiosity. From Mania to Measured Curiosity Unlike the explosive start to 2025, when memecoins dominated headlines and social feeds, today’s revival looks more restrained. Influencers and Crypto Twitter personalities have not returned to the relentless promotion that characterized the last cycle. Some analysts argue that this quieter backdrop could lay the foundation for a healthier, less hype-driven market. Why It Matters Search trends are often a leading indicator of retail involvement in crypto. Rising interest in memecoins can spill over into broader altcoin markets, but unchecked mania has historically ended with sharp drawdowns. The tempered pace of today’s search growth may indicate that this time, engagement could be more sustainable. Stronger Infrastructure for Speculators What separates the current cycle from earlier waves is the ecosystem surrounding memecoins. Launchpads, automated trading tools, and liquidity management platforms now give participants more structured ways to engage. That doesn’t eliminate risk — many projects still collapse quickly — but it does suggest a market that is maturing even in its most speculative corners. Outlook Whether this modest surge in curiosity turns into another frenzy will depend on market conditions and catalysts. For now, memecoins remain a speculative bet, but one that continues to capture the imagination of retail traders — even if the spotlight is not as bright as it was at the start of the year. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:39
A Rare Opportunity For Investors

The post A Rare Opportunity For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Bitcoin Buy Signal Emerges: A Rare Opportunity For Investors Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Bitcoin Buy Signal Emerges: A Rare Opportunity for Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-buy-signal-rare/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:38
