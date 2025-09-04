2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
South Korea busts hackers in multi-million crypto heist

South Korea busts hackers in multi-million crypto heist

The post South Korea busts hackers in multi-million crypto heist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > South Korea busts hackers in multi-million crypto heist Seoul police in South Korea have taken down an international hacking organization that stole KRW39 billion ($28.1 million) in assets, including stocks and digital assets, by stealing the personal information of 258 wealthy individuals, including K-pop star Jungkook, several large corporation CEOs, and 28 digital asset investors. On August 28, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Investigation Unit announced the arrest of 16 suspects, including the hacking group’s two Chinese ringleaders, who allegedly traveled between China and Thailand from July 2023 to April 2025 to organize the criminal enterprise, according to a report by local outlet Korea Joongang Daily. The perpetrators allegedly hacked six websites with weak security, including those of government and public institutions, IT platform companies, and financial institutions, to steal the victims’ personal information. “We have arrested a total of 16 people, including two leaders of an international hacking organization and domestic and foreign members who hacked into government and public/private organization websites, stole financial information from wealthy individuals, and then used methods such as illegally opening cheap phone accounts to steal their assets,” said the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber ​​Investigation Unit. The local report further noted that the attackers exploited loopholes in the mobile phone subscription process to open 118 SIM cards in the names of 89 of the victims, giving them a fraudulent means of identity verification. They then used these mobile phones to defraud KRW39 billion ($28.1 million) from the financial and digital assets of 16 victims; the largest single loss was KRW21.3 billion ($15.2 million) in digital assets from one victim. In the case of Korean singer and pop star Jungkook, known as a member of South Korean pop group BTS, the attackers allegedly attempted to steal KRW8.4…
Sidekick
K$0.1533-3.52%
SIX
SIX$0.02139-0.18%
BitShares
BTS$0.0012936+0.51%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:05
शेयर करें
Google services go dark in Eastern Europe, with Balkans and Black Sea hit hardest

Google services go dark in Eastern Europe, with Balkans and Black Sea hit hardest

Google services went down in parts of Europe, mainly in the Balkans and Black Sea region, raising fears of a deliberate attack tied to Russia’s war on Ukraine.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.31+31.18%
DARK
DARK$0.0003302+14.01%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0005+4.16%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 17:03
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Treasury Companies Now Down 75% from Peak

Bitcoin Treasury Companies Now Down 75% from Peak

The post Bitcoin Treasury Companies Now Down 75% from Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasury stocks tumble  Key reasons behind dramatic decline  According to data provided by André Dragosch, European head of research at Bitwise, the shares of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies have now collapsed by a whopping 75% from their peak in late June.  The analyst does not rule out that this could be the top, but he also does not rule out that this could end up being a buying opportunity. Bitcoin treasury stocks tumble  The shares of Metaplanet (MTPLF) have now collapsed by roughy 62% from its all-time high of 1,930 Japanese yen that was achieved in June. It is currently the sixth-largest Bitcoin treasury company by total holdings.  Strategy, the 900-pound gorilla of Bitcoin treasury investment, has also suffered a sharp stock decline of 28% from its local July top of $458 by a modest 10%.  You Might Also Like The same applies to smaller players of the likes of Blockchain Group SA (ALCPB).  Key reasons behind dramatic decline  The massive plunge in the shares of Bitcoin treasury companies has been mostly driven by substantially reduced institutional buying activity as well as persistent concerns about inflated premiums to net asset value (NAV).  It remains to be seen whether Bitcoin treasury companies will be able to revive their mojo. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-treasury-companies-now-down-75-from-peak
Union
U$0.01089+12.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,523.62+1.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:01
शेयर करें
From Bitcoin to the Machine Economy, How Does OpenMind Build an Intelligent Machine Economy?

From Bitcoin to the Machine Economy, How Does OpenMind Build an Intelligent Machine Economy?

By Tony (@0xtony0x), Investor at Primitive Ventures Contributing: Dovey (@DoveyWan), Founder of Primitive Ventures Monetary Tension: The Convergence of Three Paradigms Money is humanity's most profound invention. It's not just a medium of exchange; it's an abstract carrier of order . When I pay someone to clean my house, I'm essentially transferring my entropy to them, and money acts as an ordering medium, bringing order to disorder. At a macro level, money is a giant distributed database, a mechanism of order invented by humans to solve civilization's core problem of resource allocation. The great thing about Bitcoin is that it is not only a peer-to-peer currency, but also a peer-to-peer energy and computing power distribution system, making global energy arbitrage possible: Direct computing power to the cheapest energy sources; arbitrage electricity costs globally; Convert diffuse energy into an ordered ledger solidified through PoW. In the future, we believe that the vast majority of economic activity will be carried out through the interaction between machines and humans. In this generation of intelligent machine economies, the forms of currency will become more diverse and fluid, but the second law of thermodynamics will always hold true: the protocol that can coordinate machines with minimal entropy increase will become the future monetary order. Today, we are standing at the intersection of three technology curves: Artificial intelligence large language model gives machines cognition Robot hardware has significantly reduced costs due to the positive externalities of the development of the consumer electronics and electric vehicle industry chains. Crypto networks provide an instant, borderless, trustless, and intermediary-free value settlement platform Under the combined force of these three paradigm shifts, the next generation of trillion-dollar intelligent machine economy opportunities are quietly unfolding, just like the birth of Bitcoin. From open networks to open machines OM1 and FABRIC — Providing consensus, execution, and settlement for the machine economy. In the context of crypto, OpenMind is building an open-source execution and settlement layer for the machine economy, running on a new consensus layer: Consensus layer → shared world state among machines A globally agreed “state of the world”: who is where, what is happening, and what resources are available. OM1's natural language data bus and fused sensor streams generate logical states. FABRIC provides cryptographic proof of location, task execution, etc., forming a verifiable record. Execution Layer → OM1 Cognitive Stack Similar to how Android and iOS are operating systems for mobile phones, OM1 is a modular, open-source operating system for robots that converts input into action. AI models are responsible for understanding perception, task planning, and low-latency control, just as smart contracts are responsible for executing business logic. Settlement layer → Fabric finality and payment Verify task completion, record proof, and settle via stablecoins. Update the shared world state so that all agents maintain the same reality. In other words, OM1 is the pluggable brain of the robots, and FABRIC is their public wallet and identity. Together, they unite the fragmented machine population into a permissionless, composable global workforce: Composability: Like DeFi protocols, OM1 enables cross-platform interoperability between sensors, actuators, and AI modules. Permissionless access: Anyone can deploy robotic applications without OEM approval. Global distribution: Like Bitcoin nodes, robots running OM1/FABRIC can collaborate seamlessly around the world; Interoperability layer: OM1 and FABRIC connect robots of different models and capabilities into a unified network. Open source equals sovereignty. Open source intelligent machine networks can transcend geopolitical divides and become a supranational layer in the global robotics supply chain. Just as open source blockchains defeated closed financial networks, and open source models (like DeepSeek) are challenging closed source infrastructure models, open source robotics stacks will inevitably prevail because the compounding rate of open source far exceeds that of any closed moat. As Liang Wenfeng said: "In the face of disruptive technologies, the closed-source moat is only temporary. Even if OpenAI remains closed-source, it won't prevent others from surpassing it. Therefore, we accumulate value within the team; our colleagues accumulate knowledge as they grow, forming an organization and culture. This is our moat." — Liang Wenfeng, Founder of DeepSeek The first humanoid robot built on the Openmind Fabric Network Machine Economy: A New Tradable System Just as currency has been a resource allocation mechanism since ancient times, the OpenMind Network will become a resource coordination protocol for the machine economy: M2M (machine to machine) : Transactions between robots are essentially resource allocation events, where they bid and settle for power, payload, sensor access, materials, storage, and even spectrum bandwidth. M2H (Machine to Human) : Machines, as economic agents, also transact directly with humans. For example, a robot pays port fees or settles a delivery contract with a human operator. Stablecoin : serves as the final settlement layer for M2M and M2H. In the AI era, consumption isn't just about computing cycles; it's about the electricity, fuel, and commodities that robots consume in the real world. Coordinating these flows of energy and material requires a neutral global arbitrage layer, much like how Bitcoin distributes energy and computing power. OpenMind's robot dog interacting with a human, filmed in Palo Alto Why we bet early Our story with OpenMind began in late 2023. At a meeting on the Stanford campus, founder Jan Liphardt (Stanford Professor of Bioengineering) shared with us an almost science fiction vision: blockchain will become the monetary order layer for machine-native agents. It sounds like science fiction, but we see a future together with him: blockchain will become the underlying infrastructure for machine-machine and machine-human activities, where exchanges can be securely verified and settled frictionlessly. In our view, the concept of a hypersovereign open-source intelligent machine protocol is the intersection of multiple thesis ideas from Primitive Ventures: Programmable currency overlays programmable robots Combining open source software with a global hardware supply chain The borderless crypto network bypasses geopolitical friction, enabling global hardware and open source software to coordinate through programmable currency and machines, forming an optimal resource allocation and arbitrage layer. Founder Fit: The Alignment of Culture and Strategy We invested in OpenMind when it was just two people and a single PowerPoint presentation. This wasn't a passive check, but a civilizational bet on sovereign robotic networks . Driven by the "Great Beauty Act," automated and trusted, allied supply chains are becoming a trend. OpenMind's open-source, sovereign stack turns these constraints into advantages: enabling developers to source globally, verify provenance on-chain, and coordinate economic activity across borders. To build a global sovereign machine network, founders must be able to navigate cultural and geographical complexities. Jan embodies this rare talent: a multifaceted French scholar who grew up in post-Cold War Europe, speaks fluent German, and conducts research at Stanford. This combination of cultural fluency and technical background is the perfect fit for building an intelligent sovereign machine network. Jan presents Openmind on the ETH Denver main stage Ecological status Today, OpenMind is building the world's first sovereign machine economy stack for intelligent machines and humans: Robotics Company Robostore (Unitree's primary distributor in the United States) has incorporated OM1 + FABRIC into its robotics curriculum, reaching more than 3,400 colleges, universities, and middle schools. Unitree and Deep Robotics provided OpenMind as a technical solution to their distributors and authorized the official product videos to FABRIC for crowdsourced evaluation; OpenMind is also the official distributor for both companies. Academic Cooperation Pilot projects and collaborations are underway with the Stanford Robotics Center, Berkeley Robotics Lab, Oxford Robotics Institute, National University of Singapore, and Seoul National University. User adoption Pi Network (one of the world's largest crypto platforms with over 50 million users) has partnered with OpenMind to facilitate crowdsourcing of distributed robotics software. If you are building the OpenMind ecosystem, please contact us! OpenMind's humanoid robot debuted on Nasdaq, marking the official launch of the world's first "Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence ETF" alongside KraneShares.
MemeCore
M$1.68869+21.77%
Threshold
T$0.01595+1.33%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07839+1.10%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 17:00
शेयर करें
Dogecoin Price Prediction Capped by Size But Pepeto Presale Could Deliver 100x or More

Dogecoin Price Prediction Capped by Size But Pepeto Presale Could Deliver 100x or More

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction Capped by Size But Pepeto Presale Could Deliver 100x or More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As the 2025 bull run picks up steam, meme coins are once again taking center stage. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, is in the spotlight as traders revisit its price prediction and wonder how far it can climb this cycle. But while Dogecoin is making headlines, Pepeto (PEPETO), a new Ethereum-based presale, is quietly gaining momentum and looks ready to challenge the old leaders. The question now is which crypto meme coin holds the bigger opportunity, Dogecoin or Pepeto, and which is the best crypto to buy today? Dogecoin Price Prediction for 2025 Dogecoin has broken out after years of slow movement. It recently moved above resistance around $0.20 with trading activity rising across both spot and futures markets. Many analysts believe DOGE could reach between $1 and $2 during this bull run if positive sentiment continues. Whale accumulation and renewed optimism across the crypto market have supported this outlook. Still, the famous $10 Dogecoin target is far from realistic. With 145 billion tokens in circulation, that price would require a market cap of $1.45 trillion, bigger than Bitcoin’s peak and on the same level as global tech giants Apple and Microsoft. Dogecoin’s community remains loyal, but its massive size makes life-changing multiples nearly impossible. That is why many traders are shifting attention to newer meme coins with much greater growth potential. Pepeto: The Presale With Real Momentum Pepeto is entering this market at the ground floor. Its presale price is just $0.000000150, giving early investors the chance to secure billions of tokens for small entries. So far, the project has already raised over $6.4 million and built a strong community of more than 100,000 across Telegram, Instagram, and X. What makes Pepeto different from Dogecoin and other meme coins is its mix of culture and actual…
RealLink
REAL$0.0609+2.49%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014464+2.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09546-2.56%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:00
शेयर करें
XRP Ledger Activates On-Chain KYC/AML In Major Upgrade

XRP Ledger Activates On-Chain KYC/AML In Major Upgrade

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) activated its “Credentials” amendment on September 4, 2025 at 03:51:21 UTC, bringing a native, standards-aligned identity layer to the base protocol and enabling KYC/AML-aware flows directly on-chain. The upgrade follows the XRPL’s amendment governance model—an 80%+ validator supermajority maintained for two weeks—culminating in an EnableAmendment event that permanently switches the new […]
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005946+0.16%
XRP
XRP$2.845+0.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5046+0.73%
शेयर करें
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 17:00
शेयर करें
VeChain Refreshes VeWorld Experience With v2.4.0 Biggest UI/UX Upgrade

VeChain Refreshes VeWorld Experience With v2.4.0 Biggest UI/UX Upgrade

VeWorld v2.4.0 adds a refreshed layout, smoother browsing, smarter navigation, and a new X2E carousel. VET price sits at $0.024, holding support since 2020, analysts eyeing $0.05 breakout. The VeChain team has rolled out VeWorld v2.4.0, described as the largest upgrade to its user interface and user experience. The update adds a refreshed layout, improved [...]]]>
VeChain
VET$0.02354+1.42%
शेयर करें
Crypto News Flash2025/09/04 17:00
शेयर करें
What Is DeFi? Inside MakerDAO, DAI, and the Future of Finance

What Is DeFi? Inside MakerDAO, DAI, and the Future of Finance

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is transforming financial intermediation by replacing banks with smart contracts. Platforms like MakerDAO issue DAI, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, through overcollateralized crypto loans, governed by MKR token holders. This ecosystem enables lending, savings, and passive income without intermediaries, but also raises challenges for regulation, taxation, and financial stability. MakerDAO’s mechanisms—collateralized debt positions, governance votes, auctions, and external actors like oracles and keepers—keep the system running. Together with platforms like Uniswap, DeFi illustrates both the promise of financial innovation and the complexity of decentralized governance.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0021498-0.92%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602+1.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0127+4.87%
शेयर करें
Hackernoon2025/09/04 17:00
शेयर करें
TomaTok and IQ.Wiki Ally to Boost Web3 Education and Blockchain Messaging

TomaTok and IQ.Wiki Ally to Boost Web3 Education and Blockchain Messaging

TomaTok and IQ.Wiki set to enhance Web3 education, blockchain messaging, and AI-powered knowledge tools in order to create a global super-app experience.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222+3.20%
IQ
IQ$0.003284+1.10%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1341+1.66%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 17:00
शेयर करें
DeepSeek Plans AI Agent Release by 2025 Year-End

DeepSeek Plans AI Agent Release by 2025 Year-End

The post DeepSeek Plans AI Agent Release by 2025 Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DeepSeek announces AI Agent release, addressing market goals by end of 2025. No leadership publicly commented on the release. Market reactions focus on API pricing impacts and AI industry competition. DeepSeek, a leading AI firm in China, plans to launch an AI Agent by the end of 2025 as reported by market sources on September 4. The release reflects DeepSeek’s aggressive strategy in AI, impacting market pricing and potentially influencing AI-related blockchain token trends. DeepSeek Aims to Leverage Chinese AI Chips by 2025 DeepSeek has articulated its ambitions to roll out an AI Agent by the end of 2025, building on its existing technology and aligning with its product roadmap. According to market sources from September 4, this development will enhance DeepSeek’s role in the AI landscape, leveraging previous models like R1 and V3/V3.1, known for scalable AI advancements. Significant changes emerge from DeepSeek’s plan to align its development goals with newer AI technologies, particularly the integration with next-generation Chinese AI chips. This aims to enhance AI capacity and functionality, potentially sharing advantages for broader applications, leading to possible reshaping of the AI service’s future landscape. “The version has been customized to work with next-generation Chinese-made AI chips… the first step to creating an AI agent” – DeepSeek, official statement source. While broader market reactions are yet to be fully realized, DeepSeek’s announcement has garnered industry interest regarding the update in API pricing, effective from September 5. This decision mainly impacts current and future API users. As of now, no direct comments from regulatory authorities or core AI pioneers have been officially recorded. API Pricing and Market Dynamics Under Scrutiny Did you know? DeepSeek’s release strategy often follows its prominent product cycles like the V3 model, which previously set benchmarks that influenced subsequent AI developments, highlighting China’s growing…
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000402-3.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0127+4.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016231-5.19%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 16:59
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving