2025-09-05 Friday

Analist voorspelt nieuwe all-time high Bitcoin in vierde kwartaal

Analist voorspelt nieuwe all-time high Bitcoin in vierde kwartaal

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De bekende crypto-analist Benjamin Cowen verwacht dat Bitcoin aan het einde van 2025 mogelijk een nieuwe recordstand bereikt. In een recente analyse benadrukte hij dat de grootste digitale munt, mits de steunlijn wordt behouden, in het vierde kwartaal ruimte heeft voor een sterke koersstijging. Bull Market" width="750" height="422" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RjOh7ZOqYRo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen> Deze lijn is cruciaal voor Bitcoin Volgens Cowen is de zogenoemde bull market support band hierbij de belangrijkste graadmeter. Deze band bestaat uit het gemiddelde van de laatste twintig weken en een gewogen gemiddelde van de laatste 21 weken. Als Bitcoin boven deze band weet te blijven, is de kans groot dat er opnieuw een opleving volgt, stelt hij. Cowen wijst op historische patronen. In eerdere cycli bereikte Bitcoin telkens een top in de maanden november of december. In 2013 piekte de munt in november, in 2017 in december en in 2021 opnieuw in november. Het vasthouden van de steunzone zou ook nu de weg kunnen vrijmaken voor een herhaling van dit patroon. All-time high in oktober voor Bitcoin? Op dit moment handelt Bitcoin rond de 110.000 dollar. Daarmee ligt de Bitcoin koers in de buurt van eerdere recordstanden, maar is het momentum wel even verdwenen. Cowen benadrukt dat een nieuwe all time high in september niet waarschijnlijk is, maar vanaf oktober acht hij dat scenario realistischer. “Vaak vormt september nog een bodem”, zegt Cowen. “Vanaf dat moment kan de koers zich herstellen en richting nieuwe records bewegen.” Hij ziet dus vooral het laatste kwartaal van dit jaar als cruciaal. Geschiedenis van Bitcoin Bitcoin werd in 2009 gelanceerd door een anonieme ontwikkelaar of groep onder de naam Satoshi Nakamoto. Het idee was om een digitaal betalingssysteem te creëren zonder banken of centrale autoriteiten. In de beginjaren had Bitcoin nauwelijks waarde. De eerste bekende transactie vond plaats in 2010, toen een programmeur twee pizza’s kocht voor 10.000 Bitcoin. In de jaren daarna begon de munt langzaam terrein te winnen. In 2013 brak Bitcoin voor het eerst door de grens van 1.000 dollar. Tijdens de bullmarkt van 2017 steeg de koers zelfs tot bijna 20.000 dollar, een stand die destijds ongekend hoog was. Na de scherpe correctie in 2018 herstelde Bitcoin zich opnieuw en bereikte eind 2021 een nieuwe recordstand van ongeveer 69.000 dollar. Daarna volgde een periode van forse dalingen, onder meer door strengere regelgeving en stijgende rente. Vanaf 2023 trok de markt weer aan. Institutionele beleggers en bedrijven begonnen Bitcoin steeds vaker toe te voegen aan hun balansen. De lancering van beursgenoteerde Bitcoin fondsen zorgde voor extra vraag. Inmiddels ligt de koers in 2025 boven de 100.000 dollar. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Analist voorspelt nieuwe all-time high Bitcoin in vierde kwartaal document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vooruitzichten Of Bitcoin dit jaar opnieuw een record neerzet, blijft afhankelijk van meerdere factoren. Beleggers kijken niet alleen naar technische signalen, maar ook naar macro-economische ontwikkelingen. Dalende rentes en toenemende liquiditeit op financiële markten zouden de munt in de kaart kunnen spelen. The number of job openings per unemployed worker (a metric that Powell references a lot) just fell below 1. This means there are now fewer job openings than there are people who are looking for a job. This will almost certainly lock in the rate cut for September. pic.twitter.com/6PEFrG0cCL — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) September 3, 2025 Cowen blijft positief zolang Bitcoin boven de bull market support band handelt. “Als die steun houdt, dan kan dit jaar eindigen met een rally zoals we die in eerdere cycli hebben gezien.” Voor beleggers is de boodschap duidelijk: de komende maanden zijn doorslaggevend. De geschiedenis van Bitcoin laat zien dat koersbewegingen vaak grillig verlopen, maar ook dat de munt herhaaldelijk in staat is geweest om nieuwe records neer te zetten. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Analist voorspelt nieuwe all-time high Bitcoin in vierde kwartaal is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/04 17:16
Ray Dalio Says Bitcoin Is a Good Hedge Against Trump Tariffs: $HYPER Soars

The post Ray Dalio Says Bitcoin Is a Good Hedge Against Trump Tariffs: $HYPER Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, fired shots against the US economy, stating that the country is nearing the late stages of the debt cycle, which threatens the dollar’s supremacy. Dalio believes that this will fuel limited-supply assets like Bitcoin and gold. His statements were a response to Financial Times misrepresenting his views during an interview. Dalio retaliated by making the entire interview public, where he mentioned: Crypto is now an alternative currency that has its supply limited, so, all things being equal, if the supply of dollar money rises and/or the demand for it falls, that would likely make crypto an attractive alternative currency. —Ray Dalio, X post As Dalio sees it, Bitcoin and cryptos in general are gaining ground over fiat currencies, including the US dollar. This creates a conducive climate for utility-based projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which is already running a $13.7M presale. Courts May Deem Trump’s Tariffs Illegal; Trump Seeks to Appeal Trump’s tariffs are under scrutiny after a federal court stated that Donald Trump misused his authority when instituting the tariffs and that only the Congress would have that power. Trump’s administration is getting ready to appeal the court, but, until then, the tariffs remain in effect, as the president himself said on his Truth Social platform. This is an ongoing problem for Trump’s tariff plan, after the Federal Court initially blocked it in May, with the judge saying that the tariffs lacked ‘any identifiable limits.’ This, combined with the confusion caused by the several delays and modifications to the tariff plan, plunged the stock and crypto markets into chaos. As a result, the US dollar’s aura weakened, which caused investors to look for more stable and promising assets. Paradoxically, they started migrating to Bitcoin and other cryptos, which explains why Bitcoin’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:16
Prediction Platform Polymarket Approved to Operate in the United States

The post Prediction Platform Polymarket Approved to Operate in the United States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Prediction markets are edging back into the American spotlight. Polymarket, the blockchain-based platform that became a cultural phenomenon during the 2024 election, has received the regulatory breathing room it needs to operate legally in the U.S. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) this week issued a no-action letter covering certain reporting and recordkeeping requirements for event-driven contracts. The exemption, which applies narrowly to QCX and its clearing partner QC Clearing, clears a path for Polymarket’s return after its acquisition of derivatives venue QCEX earlier this summer. For users, the decision means Polymarket can launch U.S. markets without facing enforcement over the technical rules that had previously barred entry. CEO Shayne Coplan called the ruling a milestone, praising regulators for moving quickly and signaling that the launch countdown has begun. Political Ties and Big Backers The platform’s comeback also arrives with serious name recognition. Donald Trump Jr. joined the advisory board in August after investing, giving the exchange political cachet ahead of the 2025 election cycle. In June, Elon Musk’s X struck a partnership with Polymarket, further intertwining the platform with mainstream online discourse. Activity Already Accelerating Even before re-entering the U.S., Polymarket’s growth trajectory was steep. July alone saw more than 11,500 prediction markets created, a 44% month-over-month jump. While still below the frenzy of January’s highs, the figures show robust demand for event speculation ranging from politics and sports to financial outcomes. Why It Matters With official tolerance from regulators and influential allies in its corner, Polymarket is positioned to test whether prediction markets can move beyond crypto-niche status into a legitimate part of U.S. financial culture. The question is no longer if the platform can return — but how quickly it can scale once American traders are allowed back in. The information provided in this article is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:12
SUI Group Adds 20M Tokens, Boosting Total Holdings to 101.79M SUI

Highlights: SUI Group now owns 101.79 million SUI tokens after its latest purchase. The company is striving to establish a first-ever transparent SUI treasury with long-term value potential. SUI Group also shared positive treasury updates with some blockchain advancements. On September 3, Nasdaq-listed firm SUI Group Holdings Limited announced that it now owns 101.79 million SUI tokens after purchasing another 20 million SUI for an undisclosed price. The company shared the update in a press release amid SUI’s volatile price swings. According to the publication, the purchase forms part of SUI Group’s efforts to establish one of the world’s leading digital asset treasuries centred on transparency and long-term value creation. The company also reiterated its commitment to expanding its SUI holdings by additional purchases of discounted locked SUI tokens, using capital raised from various fundraising programs. Stephen Mackintosh, the investment firm’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO), commented: “Since the initiation of our SUI treasury in late July, we have accumulated over 100 million SUI, underscoring our conviction in the transformative potential of the SUI blockchain and its role in decentralised finance’s future.” The purchase announcement comes a few days after the company rebranded from “Mill City Ventures III Ltd.” to “SUI Group Holdings Limited.” This rebranding also changed the company’s ticker symbol from “MCVT” to “SUIG,” as part of efforts to identify the firm as the first-ever SUI treasury company. BREAKING NEWS Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings purchased an additional 20,000,000 $SUI tokens, increasing its total to 101,795,656 SUI, valued at approximately $344 million. That's a number! pic.twitter.com/w81DWYiyyy — Sui Community (@Community_Sui) September 4, 2025 Treasury Statistics as SUI Group Adds 20M Tokens SUI Group reported that as of September 2, 2025, its 101.79 million SUI holdings are worth roughly $332 million, with an average cost of $3.26 per token. The company also noted that all its tokens have been staked, generating a 2.2% yield. Despite its strong treasury position, SUI Group stock traded at 1.42 times its NAV at its September 2 closing prices. SUI Blockchain Advancements SUI blockchain also saw exponential growth, with over 2.7 billion transactions completed in the first half of this year. It also saw $1 billion in total value locked (TVL), exceeding $2 billion or $3.4 billion with staked tokens included. Also, the network’s validator set expanded, strengthening its security and decentralisation. Beyond these, SUI blockchain also partnered with Alibaba, bringing its AI coding assistant to SUI Move developers. Aside from generating Move code from natural language, Alibaba AI coding assistant also offers features like real-time security checks and autocomplete. It also introduced automatic documentation, with ready-to-use templates and full integration inside ChainIDE. SUI blockchain has also launched new products that have reshaped its ecosystem. They include Nautilus, offering verifiable off-chain computation, and SEAL, a decentralised secrets management tool. Currently, over 5,000 BTC is stored on the SUI blockchain, while the network’s dedicated DEX, DeepBook, has smashed $100 million in 24-hour spot trading volume. Notably, Tokenised Gold (XAUm) from Matrixdock went live on the SUI blockchain, boosting its real-world asset (RWA) use cases. Meanwhile, SUI went live on Tokeo to expand its market reach. Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings (formerly Mill City Ventures) announced it now holds 101,795,656 SUI tokens, valued at approximately $344 million after acquiring an additional 20 million tokens. The company has an agreement with the Sui Foundation to purchase locked SUI at a… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 3, 2025 SUI Price Jumps Slightly as SUI Group Adds Additional Tokens In the past 24 hours, SUI surged 0.3%, trading at $3.31, with price extremes fluctuating between $3.28 and $3.40. The slight price increase spiked SUI’s market cap and fully diluted valuation to about $11.8 billion and $33.09 billion, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/04 17:10
Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force

BitcoinWorld Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force The digital asset world is buzzing with a new, urgent development: a groundbreaking proposal aimed at fortifying quantum computing security within our financial infrastructure. Imagine a future where current encryption, the very backbone of cryptocurrencies, could be vulnerable. This isn’t science fiction anymore, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now reviewing a proactive plan to tackle this looming threat head-on. What is This Vital Quantum Computing Security Proposal All About? A comprehensive Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) has been officially submitted to the SEC’s dedicated crypto task force. This isn’t just another document; it’s a strategic blueprint. The framework underscores the critical need for new regulations and a structured, systematic approach to protect digital assets from the formidable challenges posed by advanced quantum computing capabilities. It’s about building a future-proof foundation for the entire financial system. The core idea behind the PQFIF is foresight. Rather than waiting for quantum computers to become powerful enough to break existing cryptographic standards, this proposal advocates for immediate action. It suggests a phased transition to quantum-resistant algorithms and a re-evaluation of how digital assets are secured across the board, significantly enhancing quantum computing security. Why is Quantum Computing a Game-Changer for Crypto? For those unfamiliar, quantum computing represents a paradigm shift in computational power. Unlike traditional computers that process information in bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers use “qubits,” which can be both 0 and 1 simultaneously. This allows them to solve certain complex problems exponentially faster. Shor’s Algorithm: This quantum algorithm, if fully realized, could efficiently break widely used public-key cryptography, including RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). These are fundamental to securing blockchain transactions and digital signatures. Grover’s Algorithm: While not breaking encryption outright, Grover’s algorithm could significantly speed up brute-force attacks, making current symmetric encryption methods much less secure. The potential impact on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies is profound. If the cryptographic foundations of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets were compromised, it could lead to widespread theft, loss of trust, and market instability. Therefore, addressing quantum computing security is not merely an academic exercise, but an existential imperative for the crypto space. How Does the Proposed Framework Enhance Quantum Computing Security? The PQFIF isn’t just about identifying problems; it’s about offering solutions. It champions a multi-pronged strategy to bolster quantum computing security: New Regulations: Establishing clear, enforceable rules for financial institutions and crypto platforms to adopt post-quantum cryptographic standards. This ensures a consistent level of protection across the ecosystem. Structural Approach: A coordinated effort to upgrade infrastructure, from hardware to software, incorporating quantum-resistant algorithms. This involves collaboration between regulators, industry leaders, and academic researchers. Research & Development: Encouraging continued innovation in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to stay ahead of evolving threats. The goal is to develop and deploy cryptographic primitives that can withstand quantum attacks. By proactively integrating these measures, the framework aims to ensure the long-term integrity and resilience of digital assets. It seeks to instill confidence in investors and users that their holdings will remain secure, even as quantum technology advances. What Are the Challenges in Implementing This Critical Protection? While the proposal is a crucial step forward, implementing such a sweeping change won’t be without its hurdles. The transition to a post-quantum financial infrastructure is complex and will require significant effort. Technical Complexity: Migrating existing systems and developing new ones with quantum-resistant cryptography is a massive undertaking. It demands specialized expertise and careful planning. Cost Implications: The financial investment required for upgrades, research, and workforce training will be substantial for both public and private entities. Standardization: Achieving global consensus on post-quantum cryptographic standards is essential for interoperability and widespread adoption. Without unified standards, fragmentation could weaken overall security. Resistance to Change: Any major shift faces inertia. Educating stakeholders and demonstrating the urgency of the threat will be key to overcoming resistance. Overcoming these challenges will require strong leadership from the SEC, sustained industry collaboration, and a clear roadmap for implementation, especially concerning quantum computing security. What’s Next for Digital Asset Protection? The submission of the PQFIF to the SEC Crypto Task Force marks a pivotal moment. The SEC’s review process will be critical in shaping the future of digital asset security. This proposal could pave the way for a new era of proactive cybersecurity measures, ensuring the continued growth and stability of the crypto market. For crypto projects and investors, this highlights the importance of staying informed and preparing for potential shifts. Understanding the implications of quantum computing security will become increasingly vital. As regulators and industry work together, we can anticipate a more resilient and secure digital financial landscape. A Future-Proofed Crypto Ecosystem with Enhanced Quantum Computing Security The proposal to the SEC is a clear signal that the digital asset space is maturing, addressing not just current but future threats. By embracing advanced quantum computing security measures, we can safeguard the revolutionary potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology for generations to come. This proactive stance ensures that innovation can thrive without being undermined by emerging technological challenges. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF)? A1: The PQFIF is a proposal submitted to the SEC Crypto Task Force outlining new regulations and a structural approach to protect digital assets from threats posed by quantum computing. Q2: Why is quantum computing a threat to current cryptocurrency security? A2: Quantum computers, using algorithms like Shor’s, could potentially break the cryptographic standards (such as RSA and ECC) that secure blockchain transactions and digital signatures, leading to vulnerability and theft. Q3: What kind of solutions does the PQFIF propose? A3: It proposes new regulations, a coordinated structural approach to upgrade infrastructure with quantum-resistant algorithms, and ongoing research and development in post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Q4: Will this proposal impact all cryptocurrencies? A4: Yes, any cryptocurrency relying on cryptographic methods vulnerable to quantum attacks would be affected. The framework aims to provide universal protection for digital assets within the financial system. Q5: What are the main challenges in implementing post-quantum security? A5: Key challenges include the technical complexity of migration, significant cost implications, the need for global standardization, and overcoming resistance to change within the industry. Stay ahead of the curve in the evolving world of digital assets! If you found this discussion on quantum computing security crucial for the future of crypto, share this article with your network. Let’s collectively raise awareness about protecting our digital future! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 17:10
$375,000 Bitcoin? Market Veteran Says It's Closer Than You Think

The post $375,000 Bitcoin? Market Veteran Says It’s Closer Than You Think appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:10
Polymarket Wins Big: CFTC Clears Path for US Comeback

TLDR The CFTC granted QCX (Polymarket’s US acquisition) a no-action letter, allowing event contracts without standard data reporting requirements Polymarket acquired QCX in July 2024 for $112 million to re-enter US markets after being forced out in 2022 CEO Shayne Coplan says the CFTC decision gives Polymarket the “green light to go live in the [...] The post Polymarket Wins Big: CFTC Clears Path for US Comeback appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 17:09
Ripple CTO Claps Back at Litecoin Influencer in Viral XRP vs. LTC Debate

The post Ripple CTO Claps Back at Litecoin Influencer in Viral XRP vs. LTC Debate appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto Twitter is buzzing after a sharp exchange between Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Litecoin influencer @jonnylitecoin reignited an old ‘rivalry’. What started as a few tweets has now turned into a full-blown debate over proof-of-work, token creation, and which crypto has the stronger future. Let’s dive in.  XRP Is a “Psychological Operation” The influencer …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 17:08
ECB Chief Calls for Stricter Rules on Non-EU Stablecoins

Highlights: The President of the ECB urges EU and non-EU stablecoin issuers to follow strict reserve rules. Weak oversight and mixed issuances could create loopholes, increasing investor redemption risks. Global stablecoin developments, including the U.S., EU, and China, raise financial system concerns. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), stated that stablecoin issuers outside the European Union should meet the same strict reserve rules as those inside the EU. She emphasized that this approach is needed to reduce the risks of sudden withdrawals and instability. While addressing the annual European Systemic Risk Board conference on Wednesday, Lagarde highlighted that the EU’s current Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework still leaves important gaps, particularly in its treatment of stablecoin issuers. BREAKING: ECB’s Lagarde warns of liquidity risks from non EU stablecoins. Calls for strong rules to ensure foreign issuers can meet EU redemption demands in a crisis. #Crypto #Stablecoins #ECB pic.twitter.com/U1vJymbMVP — Pushpendra Singh Digital (@PushpendraTech) September 4, 2025 Lagarde Urges Stronger EU Rules to Protect Investors from Stablecoin Risks Lagarde explained that EU rules force stablecoin companies to keep enough money in banks so investors can always get back the same amount they put in. But she warned there’s still a risk when stablecoins are issued by both EU and non-EU companies together. In that case, only the EU part must follow the strict rules, while the non-EU part may not, which could create loopholes. She said: “In the event of a run, investors would naturally prefer to redeem in the jurisdiction with the strongest safeguards, which is likely to be the EU, where MiCAR also prohibits redemption fees. But the reserves held in the EU may not be sufficient to meet such concentrated demand.” Lagarde stressed that Europe needs laws to stop these kinds of schemes unless other countries have equally strong rules. She emphasized that companies must follow clear safeguards when moving assets between EU and non-EU firms. Lagarde added that working together internationally is very important because, without fair global rules, risks will always find the weakest place to happen. MiCA, effective since last year, sets rules for crypto issuers and service providers in the EU. Global Stablecoin Moves Raise Concerns Over Oversight and Market Risks While the U.S. plans new stablecoin regulations and Europe debates its strategy, China is exploring a digital yuan-backed coin. Reports from August suggested that the Chinese government is considering a stablecoin tied to the renminbi, following the slow rollout of its digital yuan. As of Monday, officials had not confirmed whether they would launch a state-backed stablecoin, which could be a response to U.S. efforts to strengthen the dollar’s global role. Nobel economist Jean Tirole warned that regulators do not closely monitor stablecoins. He said governments could face multibillion-dollar bailouts if these tokens fail during a financial crisis. In an interview with the Financial Times, Nobel laureate Jean Tirole expressed deep concern over the insufficient oversight of stablecoins. He warned that if investors began doubting the reserves supporting these digital tokens, a rush to redeem could happen, creating serious risks for the financial system.  Stablecoins could trigger taxpayer bailouts, warns Nobel laureate https://t.co/URqQUxNU6G — FT Economics (@fteconomics) September 1, 2025 Stablecoins issued by firms such as Tether and Circle, which are backed by real-world assets, are expected to gain more popularity following a U.S. law passed in July. This law now allows banks to create their own digital assets linked to the U.S. dollar, potentially increasing adoption and market activity. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/04 17:07
Bryce Underwood, Michigan's Multimillion-Dollar Freshman Quarterback, Faces First Major Test Against Oklahoma

The post Bryce Underwood, Michigan’s Multimillion-Dollar Freshman Quarterback, Faces First Major Test Against Oklahoma appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to pass during the first half against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images) Getty Images Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback in the high school class of 2025, was all set to attend LSU until Michigan made a last-minute push last fall. Tom Brady, a Michigan alum and seven-time Super Bowl champion, got involved, as did Larry Ellison, the world’s second-richest man with a $272.8 billion net worth, according to Forbes. Underwood could reportedly earn more than $10 million in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements plus more in revenue sharing over the course of his college career, which helped sway him to sign with Michigan last December and enroll in the school a month later. On Saturday night, less than three weeks after his 18th birthday, Underwood will face his first major challenge when he starts for No. 15 Michigan against No. 18 Oklahoma. Underwood made his college debut last Saturday, completing 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 victory over New Mexico. Still, he will have a much more difficult task on Saturday at Oklahoma, which itself has a new high-priced quarterback in John Mateer, who spent the past three seasons at Washington State. As a junior last fall, Mateer completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions and ran for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. He tied Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft, with 44 total touchdowns (passing and running) and was sixth in the nation with 9.0 passing yards per attempt and eighth with a 164.1 passer efficiency rating. Mateer had…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:06
