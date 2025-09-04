MEXC Exchange
/
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Is a 3600% Rally Possible for XYZVerse (XYZ) Before Solana and XRP Hit Their New All-Time Highs?
The post Is a 3600% Rally Possible for XYZVerse (XYZ) Before Solana and XRP Hit Their New All-Time Highs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Speculation is growing around XYZVerse (XYZ) as its price shows signs of unusual momentum. Some observers suggest that XYZ could surge as much as 36 times in value before Solana and XRP reach their next price peaks. What is driving this bold forecast, and how reasonable is it? The answers reveal surprising details. XRP (XRP) Source: TradingView XRP keeps hovering between $2.67 and $2.98 after a rough week that shaved 4.72% off its tag. The slide now sits at 7.86% for the month, yet the coin remains 18.65% up from half a year ago. Momentum cooled, but bulls are still circling. Short term signals stay mixed. Price hugs the 10-day average at $2.85 while the 100-day line at $2.81 rises gently. RSI stands at 44.10, near neutral but leaning weak. Stochastic sits at 20.81, hinting oversold. MACD keeps a tiny positive line, suggesting bears lack full control. If buyers defend $2.56, a break above $2.98 could rush toward the first wall at $3.19, a jump of about 8%. Clearing that zone opens $3.51, roughly 18% above now. Failure to hold $2.56 risks a slide to $2.24, about 15% down. Expect choppy trade with a slight upward tilt. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a…
NEAR
$2.418
+0.96%
REAL
$0.06075
+2.22%
TAG
$0.0007094
-1.67%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:24
शेयर करें
Arbitrum DRIP program launches to reward productive DeFi activity with ARB tokens
Arbitrum has launched the DRIP program to incentivize productive DeFi activity by rewarding users with ARB tokens for leveraging lending and looping strategies across its ecosystem. How Arbitrum DRIP program works Arbitrum (ARB) has launched the DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program…
DEFI
$0.001595
+0.88%
ARB
$0.4962
+1.41%
शेयर करें
Crypto.news
2025/09/04 17:23
शेयर करें
The Ethereum PoS network entry queue has increased to 833,609, and the expected waiting time is over 14 days.
PANews reported on September 4th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 825,453, with a waiting time of approximately 14 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be entered has increased to 833,609, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 14 days and 11 hours.
ETH
$4,350.83
+0.20%
NOW
$0.00722
-1.50%
शेयर करें
PANews
2025/09/04 17:22
शेयर करें
To Modernize And Decentralize The Energy Sector
The post To Modernize And Decentralize The Energy Sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Energy Web Token (EWT) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project specifically designed for the energy sector. Energy Web Token and the Energy Web Chain are part of a broader effort to modernize and decentralize the energy sector, making it more efficient, sustainable, and accessible to a wider range of participants. Energy Web Token is tailored for the energy industry, with a particular emphasis on enabling energy market participants, including utilities, grid operators, and consumers, to interact with decentralized and blockchain-based applications. Energy Web Chain The Energy Web Chain is an open-source, enterprise-grade blockchain platform built for the energy sector. It serves as the foundation for various decentralized energy applications and services. EWT is the native cryptocurrency token of the Energy Web Chain. EWT holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security and consensus, potentially earning rewards in the process. EWT tokens are used to pay for transaction fees and network services within the Energy Web Chain. EWT tokens can be used to incentivize various network participants, including validators, developers, and energy market participants. The Energy Web Token ecosystem places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability. It is often used in applications related to carbon offsetting, renewable energy tracking, and other environmentally friendly initiatives. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/energy-web-token-ewt/
GRID
$0.0056191
+10.38%
MORE
$0.09546
-2.53%
TOKEN
$0.01268
+4.53%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:19
शेयर करें
MiningFortune: The Leading Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform in 2025
In 2025, Bitcoin remains the core asset of the crypto market. However, traditional Bitcoin mining is too costly and complex for individual investors.
CLOUD
$0.08353
-3.36%
CORE
$0.4165
+0.09%
शेयर करें
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 17:18
शेयर करें
XRP News: Did SWIFT CIO Just Hint ‘Banks Will Never Use XRP’?
The post XRP News: Did SWIFT CIO Just Hint ‘Banks Will Never Use XRP’? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple and SWIFT’s battle for dominance is once again making rounds as the Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) of SWIFT, Tom Zschach, made a comment about XRP. He explained why it is hard for businesses to trust Ripple despite the SEC lawsuit dismissal. Why Are Businesses Unlikely To Trust Ripple? An exchange began on LinkedIn, where a user was seen praising Ripple’s regulatory endurance. But Zschach countered by saying surviving lawsuits isn’t resilience; it is rather about neutral and shared governance. He then pointed out that institutions will only adopt the system if the infrastructure is seen as fair, jointly managed, and supported by legal enforcement, and not because the seller has survived regulatory challenges. Zschach also raised concerns about whether banks will actually be comfortable with using XRP, since it is not regulated money, and it’s not on the bank’s balance sheets. He then concluded that there is virtually no legal enforceability, and final settlement is not guaranteed if there is some sort of disruption He questioned, “If tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins scale, why would banks pay a toll to an external asset when they can settle directly in instruments they already control and trust?” XRP haters are celebrating the SWIFT CIO’s comments like it’s the end of the road for XRP…Tom Zschach (Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT) argued banks won’t use XRP because they’ll prefer their own rails, tokenized deposits, or regulated stablecoins.Here’s why he’s wrong… pic.twitter.com/kfMLgUWSBU— $589 (@589CTO) September 4, 2025 SWIFT vs Ripple: Who’s Winning? With innovative technologies like XRP ledger and RippleNet, Ripple has developed faster and more feasible cross-border transaction services, while SWIFT is leading with improved GPI tracking in transparency. SWIFT is paving the way with neutral governance and has more than 50 years of investor trust. But in that sector, Ripple is still evolving and has mixed reactions from the investors, over Ripple’s control concerns. Both organizations took some courageous steps recently to expand the platform. Ripple initiated to expand beyond XRP and acquire Rail for $200 million. It also applied for a US national bank charter. At the same time, SWIFT is actively testing XRP Ledger and Hedera to assess whether public blockchains can complement its global messaging network. Thus, Ripple may outpace SWIFT in the blockchain system, but the latter holds an evolving platform with customer trust.
T
$0.01592
+1.01%
TRUST
$0.0004838
-2.85%
MORE
$0.09546
-2.53%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 17:18
शेयर करें
Can Bitcoin Replace the US Dollar?
The post Can Bitcoin Replace the US Dollar? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index (DXY) recorded a modest recovery, standing at 98.2 at press time. Following recent losses, the index was up 0.09% over the previous day. Despite this uptick, an X user who claims to be a former Goldman Sachs analyst has issued a stark warning about the dollar’s future. He stated that the world may be approaching an era in which the dollar loses its long-held status as the global reserve currency. Sponsored Sponsored Dollar Reserve Status in Danger: What Comes Next? Wolf Financial explained that a currency can only hold reserve status if it is backed by strong military power. The US currently fulfils this role. Why? because of its nuclear arsenal, submarines, stealth aircraft, and hundreds of military bases around the world. The US Navy also secures global trade routes, which gives other countries confidence in using the dollar for international settlements. This arrangement has allowed the US to maintain reserve currency status and freely print money. Sponsored Sponsored “But there’s just one problem…the dollar is clearly failing. So what country’s currency can replace the dollar? None,” the post read. The analyst argued that no single fiat currency, whether the Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, or Russian Ruble, possesses the liquidity, trust, or economic backing to replace the USD. As a result, the world may face decades of instability rather than a smooth transition to a new single reserve currency. In such a scenario, global trade could fragment into regional systems. Therefore, countries could likely be trading more with neighbors and empires rather than globally. The US might rely heavily on Canada and Mexico for trade and could even return to a gold standard since it owns the largest gold reserves. Meanwhile, other nations may experiment with different systems. Some may adopt gold-backed currencies, others may use Bitcoin…
TRUST
$0.0004838
-2.85%
MORE
$0.09546
-2.53%
INDEX
$1.217
+2.52%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:17
शेयर करें
Altcoin ẩn dưới 1 USD sẵn sàng tăng 55.000%, dự kiến vượt Dogecoin và Cardano vào tháng 1 năm 2025
Trong khi Dogecoin và Cardano vẫn thống trị các cuộc thảo luận trong thế giới tiền điện tử, một altcoin ẩn mang tên PropiChain, hiện có giá dưới 1 USD, đang âm thầm tăng tốc với tiềm năng bùng nổ tới 55.000%. PCHAIN được xem là một altcoin đột phá trong lĩnh vực Real World […]
REAL
$0.06075
+2.22%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005632
+0.78%
शेयर करें
Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 17:17
शेयर करें
Test post 1
test post content The post Test post 1 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
शेयर करें
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/04 17:16
शेयर करें
CFTC's Kristin Johnson Exits With Warning on Prediction Markets
The departing regulator's final warning about oversight gaps comes as agency greenlights previously banned platforms.
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 17:16
शेयर करें
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving