Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Bottom again: Where Will It Bounce Back? Price Analysis

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Bottom again: Where Will It Bounce Back? Price Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest rally failed to make a higher high and now the price is heading back to the local bottom at around $107,000. Is this a sign that the bears are now fully in control, or is this just bottoming price action playing out? One thing is for sure in the Bitcoin price action, and that is the bulls are just not turning up in order to get behind any kind of definitive trend change. Yes, the $BTC price did manage to escape from the descending channel that had been corralling the price down since 15 August, but the breakout was relatively weak, and now the falling price is not that far from the initial breakout level. $BTC breakout rally rolls over Source: TradingView In the 4-hour chart above it can be seen how the $BTC price stopped short of the higher high at around $113,500 and limply and obligingly rolled over. It now remains to be seen how far down this current corrective wave will take the price. The Fibonacci levels can possibly give some clues as to where this descent will stop. The price is currently battling to hold the 0.382 Fibonacci, but it looks as though this might fail. The most likely levels to stop the rot are lower down, with the 0.618 or the 0.786 being the favourites. If the price falls beyond all of the Fibonacci levels, the top of the descending channel would probably coincide with the $107,000 local bottom and would possibly act as a last ditch support. The thesis now (until proved otherwise) is that the bottom is probably in, although a further dip to $105,000, or even to $100,000 could really help to shake out any weak hands that are left. Back to the thesis, it might be expected that…