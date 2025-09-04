MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Bottom again: Where Will It Bounce Back? Price Analysis
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Bottom again: Where Will It Bounce Back? Price Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest rally failed to make a higher high and now the price is heading back to the local bottom at around $107,000. Is this a sign that the bears are now fully in control, or is this just bottoming price action playing out? One thing is for sure in the Bitcoin price action, and that is the bulls are just not turning up in order to get behind any kind of definitive trend change. Yes, the $BTC price did manage to escape from the descending channel that had been corralling the price down since 15 August, but the breakout was relatively weak, and now the falling price is not that far from the initial breakout level. $BTC breakout rally rolls over Source: TradingView In the 4-hour chart above it can be seen how the $BTC price stopped short of the higher high at around $113,500 and limply and obligingly rolled over. It now remains to be seen how far down this current corrective wave will take the price. The Fibonacci levels can possibly give some clues as to where this descent will stop. The price is currently battling to hold the 0.382 Fibonacci, but it looks as though this might fail. The most likely levels to stop the rot are lower down, with the 0.618 or the 0.786 being the favourites. If the price falls beyond all of the Fibonacci levels, the top of the descending channel would probably coincide with the $107,000 local bottom and would possibly act as a last ditch support. The thesis now (until proved otherwise) is that the bottom is probably in, although a further dip to $105,000, or even to $100,000 could really help to shake out any weak hands that are left. Back to the thesis, it might be expected that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:34
Cardano’s Hoskinson calls for ‘vote of no confidence’ amid $600M ADA scandal
The post Cardano’s Hoskinson calls for ‘vote of no confidence’ amid $600M ADA scandal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 4, 2025 Key Takeaways Charles Hoskinson called for the dissolution of the Cardano Foundation. Will ADA sentiment suffer amid the chaos? The Cardano[ADA] community may face division after ADA’s $600 million theft allegation took another twist. In a recent X (formerly Twitter) space, the chain’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, expressed frustration with the Cardano Foundation (CF) for ‘ruining the integrity’ of the ecosystem. He added, “At some point, we, as the ecosystem, have to hold them (CF) accountable. An info action with a vote of no confidence, maybe a class action suit with the Swiss government to get them to vacate the board.” Hoskinson said that the CF’s funds can be donated to the Cardano treasury or another organization that can support the ecosystem. Will the stand-off affect ADA? So, why is the update crucial for the community and ADA? Well, Hoskinson and early insiders were blamed for the misappropriation of over 300 million ADA tokens (worth over $600M based on ADA prices at the time the story hit headlines). According to Hoskinson, the allegations were being spread by Cardano Foundation employees and affected the ‘integrity’ of the ecosystem. In response, he instructed an independent audit to verify the claims. The report, released recently, exonerated him and insiders, stating that, “The investigation determined that each of the allegations related to the topics of investigation does not have any basis.” Source: ADA redemption report The report added that some of the unredeemed ADA from early investors were directed to a trust fund (Intersect) that helped oversee Cardano’s roadmap. Intersect had two founding members: Input Output and EMURGO, but both contributed capital to fund the project’s roadmap. This could help clear the allegations that Hoskinson and other insiders stole $600 million. However, his hard stance on the Cardano Foundation for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:31
Bitcoin Crash Alert: September Weakness Could Drag BTC Below $100K
Since 2011, September has been the only month where bitcoin consistently posts losses, averaging –4.6%. That statistic alone wouldn’t matter […] The post Bitcoin Crash Alert: September Weakness Could Drag BTC Below $100K appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/04 17:31
Free Crypto Instantly: Safely Earn Cryptocurrency in 2025 with 7 Legal Cloud Mining Platforms — No Investment Required!
Cloud mining has become one of the most beginner-friendly ways to earn cryptocurrency without needing expensive hardware or advanced technical skills.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 17:31
Fed Cut Odds Near 94% as Bitcoin ETFs Absorb Supply While ETH ETFs See Red
Your daily access to the back room.
Blockhead
2025/09/04 17:30
Ripple Custody Powers Institutions Into a $16 Trillion Tokenized Future — Here’s How
Ripple Custody supports lifecycle management of stablecoins, including RLUSD, which saw a 154% surge in Q2 to $65.9 million. The platform automates back-office processes such as settlements, reconciliations, and reporting. Blockchain startup Ripple is already positioning itself for the tokenized market expansion by offering enterprise-grade custody solutions. With a strong tokenization push in the global [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/04 17:29
Shiba Inu Price Eyes 142% Breakout as Burn Rate Surges 201,207%— Is $0.000030 Next?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 17:28
Shiba Inu Whale Says if He Had $1,000 and Wanted $1,000,000 By 2026 He’d Pick This Crypto, Not SHIB
A famous Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale said recently that if he had $1,000 today and wanted to turn it into $1,000,000 by 2026, he wouldn't invest it in SHIB.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 17:27
Gmail and Google Drive services are suspended, and some users cannot access them
PANews reported on September 4 that according to Cailianshe, the Google Workspace Status Information Center shows that Gmail and Google Drive services are suspended. Some customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa may not be able to access the service. The engineering team is still investigating the issue.
PANews
2025/09/04 17:26
Can XRP Price Rally to $10? AI Weighs in on Ripple’s Next Big Move as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Eyes 4400% Run
The post Can XRP Price Rally to $10? AI Weighs in on Ripple’s Next Big Move as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Eyes 4400% Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-term value of XRP is the focus of debate, with some traders trading on ambitious targets of $10. Recent gossip has been fueled by AI-based models highlighting XRP’s institutional appeal and legal clarity following a decade of SEC battles. However, while XRP’s trajectory remains closely tied to external factors, many retail investors are already looking toward emerging meme projects like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which some speculate could deliver outsized returns from its presale momentum. XRP Crypto News: Is a $10 Rally Feasible? The prospect of XRP reaching $10 has been a favorite tale among the crypto fraternity. While the idea may sound appealing, analysts caution that this would have to occur with a rare combination of catalysts. The most recent trading data shows XRP approaching its 2021 highs, with sentiment closely tied to Bitcoin’s performance and overall liquidity levels. Deepseek estimates predict that while XRP will likely rally significantly, the $10 price point is more of a medium- to longer-term target, possibly sometime between 2028 and 2030. Short-term estimates place XRP between $1.50 and $3.40 sometime in late 2025 if current conditions persist. Some of these dynamics need to converge to break past these levels. What Supports the Bull Case? Regulatory Clarity – Ripple’s partial victory over the SEC has boosted confidence, reducing the legal uncertainty that has long haunted XRP adoption. ETF and Liquidity Flows – AI models highlight that approval of an XRP ETF could significantly shift demand, similar to what ETH ETFs have done for Ethereum. Macro Environment – Broader conditions, such as a weakening dollar or capital rotation into altcoins, could strengthen XRP’s positioning. Institutional Partnerships – RippleNet rollout, with bank integrations that could further enhance XRP’s real-world usability. Still, risks remain. Analysts highlight that breaking $3.40 resistance is the first significant hurdle. Without consistent…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:26
