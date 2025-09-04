September Weakness Could Drag BTC Below $100K

The post September Weakness Could Drag BTC Below $100K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin is heading into September with unease, and for good reason. Historically, the month has been a problem for the asset, and this year it arrives against the backdrop of tariffs, inflation reports, and a leveraged market that looks increasingly fragile. Since 2011, September has been the only month where bitcoin consistently posts losses, averaging –4.6%. That statistic alone wouldn’t matter much, but with prices sitting close to all-time highs, the seasonal weakness is magnified by nervousness about incoming U.S. economic data. Tariffs in the Spotlight The reinstated trade tariffs from August remain unresolved, with enforcement only delayed until mid-October despite a federal appeals court ruling. Analysts expect their impact to show up in inflation releases later this month — data that could become the trigger for traders to unwind positions. Vetle Lunde of K33 Research has already pared down his personal bitcoin exposure, warning that a sudden repricing like the one seen earlier this year cannot be ruled out. His concern: once macro fears dominate, bitcoin tends to behave like any other risk-on asset, and sell-offs can accelerate quickly. Derivatives Market Looks Overheated At the same time, leverage is building. Open interest in perpetual futures has climbed to its highest point this year, while funding rates have swung back and forth without clear direction. This combination leaves bitcoin open to sharp squeezes. If sentiment turns negative, support levels around $101,000 or even $94,000 could come into play. ETF Flows and Gold’s Divergence Investor flows add another layer of caution. Spot bitcoin ETFs shed more than 15,000 BTC in August, their second-worst month since launching. By contrast, gold has been drawing record demand, hitting new highs as central banks shift reserves away from Treasurys. The split underscores that while bitcoin is often branded “digital gold,” investors still treat it…