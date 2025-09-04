2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Ethereum Price Targets $8K This Cycle, But Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Potential Could Be the Real Breakout

As crypto thrives with a multitude of predictions, many eyes are fixed on the ambitious Ethereum price target of $8,000 this cycle.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 17:45
Google Workspace issues have been fixed

PANews reported on September 4 that the Google Workspace status page reported that the Workspaces problem had been fixed.
PANews2025/09/04 17:45
Cardano Sees a Sentiment Shift: Is This an Early Sign of a Rebound?

Cardano sentiment hits a 5-month low as whales accumulate and charts hint at a breakout above key technical levels.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/04 17:45
Pump.fun’s new model revives the Solana-based meme coins culture

Meme coins based on the Solana ecosystem are warming up, with Pump.fun (PUMP) becoming the top revenue-generating protocol in the crypto market, now only behind stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle, underpinned by its new creator fee model.
Fxstreet2025/09/04 17:45
What Is Cross-Market AI? – BitcoinWorld

The post What Is Cross-Market AI? – BitcoinWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cross-market AI is an advanced application of artificial intelligence that aggregates and analyzes data from multiple platforms, markets, and industries to create a unified, holistic view. Unlike traditional AI that operates within a single data silo, cross-market AI synthesizes information from diverse sources, such as social media, financial markets, and customer behavior logs, to enable more effective and personalized strategies. Real-world Use Case: A major retail brand uses cross-market AI to analyze customer behavior across its e-commerce site, in-app purchases, and social media interactions. The AI identifies a key trend: customers who engage with a specific product on Instagram are highly likely to respond to a personalized email offer for a related item, leading to a 30% increase in conversion rates for that product line.   Why Everyone is Talking About Cross-Market AI   The conversation around cross-market AI is driven by its ability to deliver significant business advantages in a competitive, data-driven landscape. Improved Business Outcomes: This technology enables organizations to predict customer behavior with greater accuracy, which directly boosts key performance indicators (KPIs) like conversion rates and return on investment (ROI). A McKinsey & Company report estimates that generative AI alone could contribute up to $4.4 trillion in annual global productivity, with marketing and sales being top beneficiaries. Customer-Centric Focus: By creating detailed customer profiles from behavior across multiple channels (e.g., social media, email, online searches), cross-market AI empowers businesses to meet the modern consumer’s demand for highly personalized experiences. Enhanced Predictive Capabilities: The AI’s ability to analyze massive datasets and forecast trends helps companies make smarter, data-driven decisions on everything from marketing budget allocation to product positioning. Automated Efficiency: By automating repetitive tasks like data analysis, A/B testing, and content creation, cross-market AI frees up human employees to focus on high-value, strategic work. Innovation in Marketing: This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:41
Why Solana And XRP Holders Are Betting Big On $RTX Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

XRP, Solana, and Remottix have been caught in a comparison triangle to find the best crypto to buy now.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 17:40
South Korea Is Fast Becoming One Of Crypto’s Top Trendsetters

South Korea accelerates crypto regulation with a won-backed stablecoin plan, aiming to set a global blueprint and attract institutional capital.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 17:40
September Weakness Could Drag BTC Below $100K

The post September Weakness Could Drag BTC Below $100K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin is heading into September with unease, and for good reason. Historically, the month has been a problem for the asset, and this year it arrives against the backdrop of tariffs, inflation reports, and a leveraged market that looks increasingly fragile. Since 2011, September has been the only month where bitcoin consistently posts losses, averaging –4.6%. That statistic alone wouldn’t matter much, but with prices sitting close to all-time highs, the seasonal weakness is magnified by nervousness about incoming U.S. economic data. Tariffs in the Spotlight The reinstated trade tariffs from August remain unresolved, with enforcement only delayed until mid-October despite a federal appeals court ruling. Analysts expect their impact to show up in inflation releases later this month — data that could become the trigger for traders to unwind positions. Vetle Lunde of K33 Research has already pared down his personal bitcoin exposure, warning that a sudden repricing like the one seen earlier this year cannot be ruled out. His concern: once macro fears dominate, bitcoin tends to behave like any other risk-on asset, and sell-offs can accelerate quickly. Derivatives Market Looks Overheated At the same time, leverage is building. Open interest in perpetual futures has climbed to its highest point this year, while funding rates have swung back and forth without clear direction. This combination leaves bitcoin open to sharp squeezes. If sentiment turns negative, support levels around $101,000 or even $94,000 could come into play. ETF Flows and Gold’s Divergence Investor flows add another layer of caution. Spot bitcoin ETFs shed more than 15,000 BTC in August, their second-worst month since launching. By contrast, gold has been drawing record demand, hitting new highs as central banks shift reserves away from Treasurys. The split underscores that while bitcoin is often branded “digital gold,” investors still treat it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:39
Guofu Quantum Subsidiary Registers Tokenized Digital Asset Fund in Hong Kong

The post Guofu Quantum Subsidiary Registers Tokenized Digital Asset Fund in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fuqiang Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. registers the RWA8 Fund in Hong Kong. Aims to empower Hong Kong’s RWA market. Enhances global RWA pricing power. On September 4, 2025, Fuqiang Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. registered the “Guofu Tokenized Digital Asset Limited Partnership Fund” in Hong Kong, aiming to boost the region’s RWA market. This strategic move seeks to reposition Hong Kong as a leading hub for tokenized assets, enhancing global competitiveness in real-world asset pricing. Tokenization Trends and Market Reactions Market reactions reflect considerable interest. Industry experts highlight the regulatory pathway opened by Hong Kong’s SFC in November 2023 as a crucial driver. Industry figures like Tong Xiang emphasize the fund’s potential to enhance liquidity and settlement convenience, supported by blockchain technology. Hong Kong’s first tokenized RWA fund launched using an LPF vehicle, paving the way for structures like the RWA8 Fund, emphasizing continued regulatory clarity. “Driven by policy, we continue to pay close attention to and deeply study the latest regulatory developments in Hong Kong and the United States in this field. … Against the backdrop of gradually clearer policies and continuously improving infrastructure, combined with the three major innovative advantages of tokenized assets—settlement convenience, enhanced liquidity, and vast new market potential—Golden State Holdings firmly supports … project establishment and research and development of tokenized RWA funds.” — Tong Xiang, General Manager, Innovation Business Department, Golden State Holdings Market Data and Insights Did you know? The regulatory climate in Hong Kong is increasingly favorable for innovations in digital assets, positioning it as a leader in the tokenization of real-world assets. The latest data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) priced at $4,383.38 with a market cap of $529.10 billion as of 09:08 UTC on September 4, 2025. Despite a 4.70% decline over the past seven days, ETH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:38
What Cryptocurrencies are Popular for Gambling and Betting Beyond Bitcoin [USDT, DAI, and more]

Beyond Bitcoin, gamblers use DAI, TRX, WAVAX, BNB, Dash, and GROK. Dexsport supports 38+ cryptos with no KYC, instant payouts, and multi-chain betting.
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 17:35
