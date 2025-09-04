2025-09-05 Friday

Corporate Bitcoin treasuries are a threat to market stability | Opinion

Whether Bitcoin advocates like it or not, BTC is becoming increasingly entangled with traditional finance.
Crypto.news2025/09/04 17:59
Why This Crypto Bull Run is Different

The post Why This Crypto Bull Run is Different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin now tracks global liquidity more than halving events, making each market phase naturally stretch out. Unlike past cycles, Ethereum and the broader altcoin index have not yet broken past previous highs. Despite a breakout, BTC struggles at $114K while holding $107.2K support. Top analysts are making a high-conviction call that the current crypto bull market could extend for another one to two years, defying all previous cycle timelines.  According to the “Long Ultra Cycle” theory, a fundamental shift in market drivers, from four-year halving cycles to global liquidity, is creating a longer, more sustained bull run, even as Bitcoin struggles with short-term resistance. Why Four-Year Crypto Cycles Are Getting Longer Global Liquidity Now Drives Crypto Bitcoin and other risk assets move in sync with global liquidity and central bank policy. Data shows Bitcoin tracks global liquidity 83% of the time in a 12-month window, more than most asset classes. Since liquidity cycles run longer than Bitcoin’s halving cycle, they naturally stretch the market timeline. Altcoin Breakouts Are Delayed In the previous cycle, the altcoin index (“others” chart) broke above its all-time high 355 days before the cycle ended. Ethereum (ETH) also broke out, and the market ran for another 335 days before topping.  But in this cycle, despite already being 1,035 days in (compared to just 1,065 days in the entire last cycle), neither the altcoin index nor ETH has crossed their old highs. This lag strongly shows the current cycle still has a long way to go. Longer Halving-to-Top Timelines Historical data shows each cycle is naturally lengthening. From the first Bitcoin halving to the top took 367 days, the second took 526 days, and the third stretched to 548 days. The market is already past 511 days in the current post-halving phase, yet charts show no signs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:59
French startup Mistral AI set to double valuation to $14B with new funding

French AI startup Mistral AI is on the verge of closing $2.7 billion in funding, which would value the company at $14 billion. The financing would position the firm among the most valuable AI startups, doubling its June valuation of $7.8 billion.   Former DeepMind and Meta researchers founded the two-year-old French AI firm. It develops open-source large language models (LLMs) and Le Chat, an AI chatbot designed for the European market.   Mistral AI emerges as Europe’s fast-growing startup Bloomberg reported that the current round of financing positions Mistral as one of Europe’s most valuable tech startups. In June, Mistral AI partnered with Nvidia to build AI data centers in France. The collaboration aimed to utilize Nvidia’s GPUs to develop the data center and expand into cloud services. Cryptopolitan reported that the French AI startup will build an AI cloud platform powered by 18,000 Nvidia GPUs and utilize its LLMs. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang announced the deal during his keynote at the GTC event in Paris. He emphasized the importance of AI data centers to Europe’s technology future.  The latest funding round marks Mistral’s most significant raise since mid-last year, following a growing trend of multiple investments in European AI startups. In Q1 of 2025, European AI funding increased by 55% compared to last year. Also, during the same quarter, 12 startups graduated to unicorn companies worth over $1 billion. AI Magazine featured the top ten startups in Europe in April. The list reflected the region’s growing AI ecosystem. It highlighted Aleph Alpha of Germany, which develops multilingual LLMs, and TechWolf of Belgium, which focuses on AI-powered HR solutions. It also listed Mistral’s AI model, Mistral Large, available on Snowflake Data Cloud for customers to use with their enterprise data to build applications quickly.  Apple held internal talks with Mistral AI and Perplexity about acquiring the technology to strengthen its Siri AI platform. CEO Tim Cook pointed out the firm plans a sizable acquisition to accelerate the development of on-device and cloud AI. Mistral AI rises from $2.7B to $14B in just two years Mistral’s value has grown fast over the past two years. In 2023, they received funding valued at $2.7 billion. Last month, Mistral AI sought to raise $1 billion in fresh financing, aiming for a $10 billion valuation. Abu Dhabi’s MGX backed the funding round to support the commercial rollout of its AI chatbot Le Chat and build new LLMs. Now, the new $14 billion valuation shows how much interest and demand there is for Mistral’s AI technology on a global scale. The French AI startup has built its AI models around an open-source approach, setting it apart from many industry rivals. The firm releases its LLMs to everyone. Developers and businesses worldwide can explore and build upon the technology without restrictive licensing requirements. The firm aims to democratize access to AI tools and ensure companies can integrate the system to local needs. Rival Chinese firm DeepSeeK adopted a similar mechanism, releasing its models open to the public. Mistral’s CEO, Arthur Mensch, acknowledged DeepSeek’s decision to open-source in February. In his interview with Business Insider, Mensch mentioned that he views DeepSeek as the Mistral of China. He added that it is a great moment to open-source their models and allow participation to build on top of each other. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/04 17:59
Analyst Foresees BTC Reaching $125K This Month – HYPER Presale Nears $14M to Upgrade Bitcoin

$BTC is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, commanding a head-turning $2.2T market cap.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/04 17:55
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Teeters Between Regulatory Catalysts and Whale-Driven Volatility

Analysis of XRP price, key support levels, whale-driven volatility, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects sustain visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 17:55
US Regulator Grants Polymarket Relief on Event Contract Reporting Rules

The post US Regulator Grants Polymarket Relief on Event Contract Reporting Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said it will not pursue enforcement against two entities tied to prediction platform Polymarket. In a Wednesday notice, the CFTC said it had issued a no-action letter “regarding swap data reporting and recordkeeping regulations for event contracts” with QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC. “The divisions will not recommend the CFTC initiate an enforcement action against either entity or their participants for failure to comply with certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements and for failure to report to swap data repositories data associated with binary option transactions and variable payout contract transactions […],” said the regulator. The action essentially allows Polymarket to offer event contracts without reporting the data required under US financial regulations, providing temporary relief from enforcement while not exempting the companies from regulatory compliance. In a Wednesday X post, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said the CFTC’s action had given the company “the green light to go live in the USA.” “This process has been accomplished in record timing,” said Coplan. “Stay tuned.” Related: Polymarket set for $200M raise at $1B valuation: Reports Polymarket reported acquiring QCEX in July for $112 million, which included the CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, giving it a greater foothold in US markets.  According to the request for no-action relief in July, QCX said the event contracts at issue are still “required to be fully collateralized” and “no market participant will clear QCEX Contracts through a third-party clearing member.” Regulators change their tune The no-action letter seemed to be another example of US financial regulators softening their approach to crypto enforcement following the changeover to the Trump administration in January. In the last eight months, the Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped several investigations and lawsuits into digital asset companies, many of which were filed under former chair…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:55
U.S. CFTC Gives Go-Ahead for Polymarket’s New Exchange, QCX

The post U.S. CFTC Gives Go-Ahead for Polymarket’s New Exchange, QCX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has freed up prediction market firm Polymarket’s QCX acquisition from certain disclosure and data requirements as the company moves forward in its U.S. business offerings. QCX, which got its license to start operations in July before it was snatched up later that month by Polymarket, has been granted a “no-action letter” from the CFTC, allowing it to operate in specifically defined ways without drawing enforcement attention. The firm was acquired by Polymarket in hopes of its official return to U.S. business, which it was forced to abandon in 2022 under direction from the regulator. Polymarket has since emerged from earlier federal investigative interest as the U.S. government has eased its tense relationship with this sector, and companies — also including rival Kalshi — have been given more free rein. The field, as a result, has begun to explode in visibility and usage. Wednesday’s decision from two relevant divisions within the CFTC — at the staff level and not a commission ruling — “is similar to previous no-action positions taken with respect to reporting certain binary options transactions and similar transactions,” the agency noted. The letter doesn’t explicitly address prediction markets, but it notes its position on the “recordkeeping regulations for event contracts.” Though he hasn’t been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, yet, President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the CFTC, former Commissioner Brian Quintenz, has close ties to Kalshi as a board member and told lawmakers that the binary event contracts offered at such firms are appropriate “hedging tools.” Even without his arrival, the agency has been taking a friendlier stance, with Acting Chairman Caroline Pham saying the CFTC has let itself get bogged down in a “sinkhole of legal uncertainty” as it pursued legal cases against the industry. Read More: Robinhood Partners With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 17:52
XRP Uncertainty: Is XRP Still Worth Holding

Crypto rivalries often get noisy, and in the past few weeks, XRP has again become the target of sharp criticisms.  Particularly, Chainlink and Litecoin proponents have renewed attacks on XRP, questioning whether XRP still has a place in the future of digital assets. However, despite the chatter, XRP continues to show strength through its performance with rebuttals from within its community. Chainlink's Growing Institutional Appeal Leads to XRP Criticisms Notably, Chainlink's growing institutional presence has been a major point. Having secured partnerships with SWIFT, Mastercard, and others, Chainlink has built a reputation as the go-to provider of oracle services for decentralized finance and tokenized markets.  As a result, Chainlink community figures have recently claimed that these moves put LINK ahead of XRP as the "banking coin" for major institutions. Interestingly, Chainlink's new deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce provided another reason for these commentaries. Notably, the partnership will bring major economic data to different blockchains, but the XRP Ledger was not included.  This led to some critics suggesting the government snubbed XRPL due to a lack of trust. However, XRP proponents have pushed back. XRP Proponents Push Back For instance, dUNL validator Vet explained that the issue surrounding XRPL's snob was due to infrastructure. According to Vet, the government leveraged Chainlink and Pyth, and since neither of them has yet to support XRPL, the network wasn't part of the rollout. He argued that the decision had nothing to do with bias. Meanwhile, in another commentary, some Chainlink advocates claimed these recent developments had enlightened investors, leading to a rotation of capital from XRP to LINK. Nonetheless, attorney Bill Morgan dismissed these claims with chart data. He pointed to trading data that shows XRP holding its ground against LINK and reminded critics that XRP has delivered stronger gains this year.  Also, former Ripple developer Matt Hamilton stressed that both communities should recognize that XRP and LINK serve very different purposes. Specifically, XRP drives payments and settlement, while LINK primarily powers oracles. These are two roles that don't cancel each other out. https://twitter.com/HammerToe/status/1958533970372571385 Litecoin Fuels the XRP Attacks Meanwhile, Litecoin also joined the campaign when its official account mocked XRP's adoption story, comparing it to the foul smell of a comet. The post led to backlash from XRP's community. In his response, attorney Morgan compared XRP's current market ranking and rising market cap with Litecoin's steady decline. He also noted that XRP plays a role in major policy conversations, including at a White House crypto roundtable, while Litecoin has largely faded from relevance. Other community voices also stepped up. For one, Digital Asset Investor brushed off claims that XRP holders were leaving for Chainlink. He called the idea nothing more than a fear campaign designed to create doubt. Multiple XRP community figures share this view, arguing that the project continues to attract unfair criticism that doesn't match its actual track record. Subtle Jab from SWIFT CIO Even outside these community skirmishes, XRP faced shots from industry leaders. Notably, SWIFT's Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Zschach, recently took a subtle jab at Ripple and XRP, arguing that surviving lawsuits does not prove resilience. He said real adoption depends on trust and shared governance, not legal battles.  In response, Osama E., Agile Lead at Sharkforce Consulting, argued that XRP's years of legal scrutiny have actually strengthened its position. He said the network has proven itself more than most other blockchains and now stands out as one of the most battle-tested systems in the industry. Despite all the drama, XRP has kept its momentum. Notably, it stands out as one of the biggest gainers in the past year, up 403% within this period despite the recent drop to $2.82. This outpaces the growth from LINK (+111%) and LTC (+71%) in the same timeframe.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 17:52
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Dogecoin Whales Rotate to Layer Brett For 1,020% Staking Rewards

Crypto markets are ablaze with rumors again, with investors constantly asking the question: how do I know which is the best crypto to buy now?
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 17:49
Biến 750 USD thành 1.500.000 USD: Năm 2021 là Shiba Inu, năm 2023 là Pepe Coin – Đồng penny token nào sẽ là tiếp theo?

Trong thế giới tiền điện tử, có không ít câu chuyện thành công khiến mọi người phải kinh ngạc – chỉ với một khoản đầu tư nhỏ, nhà đầu tư có thể biến nó thành số tiền thay đổi cuộc sống. Đặc biệt, meme coin gần đây nổi tiếng nhờ những biến động giá mạnh […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 17:47
