2025-09-05 Friday

WLFI Crashes Below $0.20, Is $0.10 Next?

WLFI Crashes Below $0.20, Is $0.10 Next?

The post WLFI Crashes Below $0.20, Is $0.10 Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: WLFI breaks $0.20 support, with traders eyeing $0.15 and $0.10 as potential downside levels. Long trader 0x1527 faces $2.2M losses, while short trader 0x92bb gains $1.8M profits. WLFI price drops 22% in 24 hours, trading volume surges to nearly $1 billion daily. WLFI Crashes Below $0.20, Is $0.10 Next? World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) has dropped below $0.20, a price level that had acted as support in recent sessions. The token quickly moved lower, trading around $0.182 after the breakdown. Price charts suggest the token could pause near $0.19 before pushing lower. The next support levels are seen at $0.15 and $0.10. Ali, Commented,  “Unless buyers manage to reclaim $0.20, lower levels remain in play,”. Source: Ali Martinez/X Heavy Losses for Long Positions Wallet 0x1527 is holding a large long position on WLFI. The entry was more than 34.52 million tokens, valued at about $6.56 million with an average price of $0.25449. With WLFI now near $0.19, the position is showing an unrealized loss of about $2.22 million. Funding costs add further strain, totaling more than $17,000. The liquidation level is far below at $0.00059, so the trade is not at risk of immediate closure. Still, the account remains heavily underwater. “The trader is not near liquidation but is carrying large losses,” one tracker noted. Short Positions See Strong Profits While long holders are in the red, short positions have gained. Wallet 0x92bb is reported to be up more than $1.8 million on a short trade against WLFI. The move below $0.19 created sharp differences in outcomes for traders on opposite sides of the market. The contrasting results between the two wallets underline how fast market conditions have shifted after the breakdown of $0.20. Price and Volume Activity At the latest update, WLFI was priced at $0.1764, down 22%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:05
Sam Altman Says Rise in Twitter Bots Lends Credence to Dead Internet Theory

Sam Altman Says Rise in Twitter Bots Lends Credence to Dead Internet Theory

The post Sam Altman Says Rise in Twitter Bots Lends Credence to Dead Internet Theory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X that “i never took the dead internet theory that seriously but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run twitter accounts now,” prompting renewed debate about the prevalence of AI-generated accounts and content online. X platform observers noted the remark underscored growing concerns around authenticity, moderation, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sam-altman-says-rise-in-twitter-bots-lends-credence-to-dead-internet-theory/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:04
Bitcoin bear market due in October with $50K bottom target: Analysis

Bitcoin bear market due in October with $50K bottom target: Analysis

Bitcoin should start its next bear market next month if four-year BTC price cycles are still valid — and hit bottom a year later at $50,000. Key points:Bitcoin is approaching the start of its bear market if four-year cycle theory is still valid.BTC price targets include $50,000 for October 2026.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:03
3 altcoins prêts à exploser en septembre 2025

3 altcoins prêts à exploser en septembre 2025

Septembre 2025 démarre sur les chapeaux de roues pour les altcoins. Alors que le Bitcoin stagne et que l’Ethereum subit une pression croissante de ses Layer 2, une poignée de projets attirent toute l’attention. Les investisseurs cherchent de la performance, et le marché ne manque pas de candidats prêts à bondir. Les signaux se multiplient […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 18:01
Bitcoin Hyper Could Be the Next 1000x Coin: Presale Accelerates to $14M

Bitcoin Hyper Could Be the Next 1000x Coin: Presale Accelerates to $14M

The post Bitcoin Hyper Could Be the Next 1000x Coin: Presale Accelerates to $14M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $BTC is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, commanding a head-turning $2.2T market cap. Compared to last year, its price has nearly doubled to $110K, underscoring the strength of renewed institutional and retail demand. Changelly now predicts $BTC to jump to $125K by the end of September, offering investors a potential ROI surpassing 14%. But when $BTC grows, its long-standing network issues often become more apparent. This is where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) shines. Launching a super-fast Layer-2 (L2) solution this quarter, it aims to solve the Bitcoin network’s biggest challenges: cost, speed, and DeFi accessibility. Despite not being live yet, investors already have high expectations for the L2, as evidenced by its native token – $HYPER – nearly attracting $14M on presale. It might even be the next 1000x crypto. Bitcoin Transaction Speeds 18x Slower Than Ethereum Unlike Ethereum, Bitcoin wasn’t built for smart contracts, dApps, or DeFi ecosystems. Instead, it was initially designed as a decentralized system for sending funds. The biggest perk? Not relying on banks or intermediaries. As a consequence, the network still prioritizes security and decentralization over speed and programmability to this day. It’s highly resilient in the blockchain space, thanks to its Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism secured by a vast network of miners. Together, they make it virtually impossible for the network to be compromised or manipulated. But the network’s super slow, currently only processing 6 transactions per second (tps), around 80% lower than Ethereum’s 21.78 tps. Its gas fees are also rather pricey. Right now, the average Bitcoin transaction costs $1.703, nearly triple the amount of Ethereum’s $0.588. Ethereum also dominates global DeFi activity, boasting a hefty $91.55B in Total Value Locked (TVL). In comparison, Bitcoin accounts for just $7.899B, a massive $83.401B less. Bitcoin Hyper aims to change all of this. Bitcoin Hyper to Uplift Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:01
XRP or Avalon X? Picking Winners in the Next Alt Season

XRP or Avalon X? Picking Winners in the Next Alt Season

The coming alt season promises to be one of extremes — between old cryptos with deep-set trading volumes and new projects tying themselves to real-world value. Ripple’s XRP remains a staple in payments and cross-border payments. Avalon X (AVLX), on the other hand, a presale project that injects blockchain directly into real estate, is gaining [...] The post XRP or Avalon X? Picking Winners in the Next Alt Season appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/04 18:00
Market Reaction: Bitcoin Pulls Back as Traders Eye $110K Support Zone

Market Reaction: Bitcoin Pulls Back as Traders Eye $110K Support Zone

Bitcoin’s move lower has caught traders off guard, with the spotlight fixed on the Bitcoin $110K support zone. This level is becoming a major talking point for bulls and bears alike. While markets digest the shift, ETF inflows remain steady, fueling optimism for longer-term gains. Amid this backdrop, fresh projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are starting […] Continue Reading: Market Reaction: Bitcoin Pulls Back as Traders Eye $110K Support Zone
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:00
Galaxy Digital makes history with 32K tokenized shares on Solana – Details

Galaxy Digital makes history with 32K tokenized shares on Solana – Details

Solana hosts first U.S. equity on-chain – The future Wall Street of blockchain?
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:00
Ethereum Smart Contracts Become Latest Hiding Spot For Malware

Ethereum Smart Contracts Become Latest Hiding Spot For Malware

Reports have disclosed that hackers are taking advantage of Ethereum smart contracts to conceal malware commands, creating a fresh challenge for cybersecurity teams. Related Reading: Bitcoin Payments Now Accepted By Top UAE Developer For Real Estate Researchers say the method lets attackers hide behind blockchain traffic that often looks legitimate, making detection far more difficult. […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 18:00
September Setup: Here’s What to Expect from Ripple (XRP) Price in the Coming Weeks

September Setup: Here’s What to Expect from Ripple (XRP) Price in the Coming Weeks

Ripple price has spent the past 2 months trading below a clear descending trendline. Since mid-July, XRP has been forming a series of lower highs, which usually signals consistent selling pressure. That’s the nature of a downtrend. What makes this setup interesting is that XRP price has not been making new lower lows. Instead, it
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:00
