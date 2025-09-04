2025-09-05 Friday

California’s $500B pension fund split over Bitcoin exposure in board talks

California’s $506B pension fund CalPERS faces heated debate among board candidates over Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exposure.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 18:12
Cardano Founder Hits Back at Critics as ADA Audit Clears Funds Misuse Claims

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:12
Altcoin ẩn dưới $1 có thể tăng 55.000% vào 2025

Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:10
Uniswap Joins Wormhole to Introduce $SOL and $HYPE on Unichain

Uniswap Labs, a top on-chain marketplace, and Uniswap Foundation, the non-profit entity behind Uniswap ecosystem, have partnered with the interoperability forum Wormhole. The partnership aims to make multichain assets, $SOL and $HYPE, available on Unichain, a layer 2 platform for DeFi. As Wormhole mentioned in its official press release, the development is poised to fortify accessibility and liquidity across the Unichain ecosystem. Keeping this in view, the move is anticipated to develop exclusive trading opportunities along with bolstering the adoption of the liquidity pools of Uniswap v4. Uniswap Wormhole@Uniswap Labs, @UniswapFND, and @Wormhole are working together to bring multichain assets from major ecosystems to @Unichain.Interoperability powered by Wormhole. pic.twitter.com/HMl9gohVWZ— Wormhole (@wormhole) September 3, 2025 Uniswap Broadens Multichain Liquidity by Integrating $SOL and $HYPE on Unichain In partnership with Wormhole, Uniswap Labs and Uniswap Foundation intend to bring Solana’s $SOL and HyperEVM’s $HYPE tokens to the ecosystem of Unichain. Collaborators have strategically selected the respective tokens based on their ecosystem importance and market scale. In this respect, $HYPE has a market capitalization of up to $12M, representing the HyperEVM-based projects’ growing potential. Simultaneously, $SOL has a value of $111B, delivering one of the prominent liquid tokens within the DeFi sector. By bringing these assets to Unichain, Uniswap provides a basis for broadening its accessibility to several other tokens from more than forty blockchain ecosystems backed by Wormhole. Additionally, the collaboration denotes a wider strategy to turn Unichain into a cross-chain liquidity hub. This will let it cater to institutional and retail traders looking for unparalleled multichain access. What Can Developers Expect from This Partnership? According to Uniswap, the collaboration unlocks massive advantages for developers. Thus, with $SOL and $HYPE’s availability on Unichain, they can directly access liquidity from HyperEVM and Solana. At the same time, the development also let them leverage the protected bridging infrastructure of Wormhole. This bolsters DeFi app innovation, with developers able to utilize multichain liquidity while facing no conventional interoperability barriers.
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:10
Trump Administration Takes Tariff Legal Fight To Supreme Court

The post Trump Administration Takes Tariff Legal Fight To Supreme Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration on Wednesday night asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that deemed his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs as illegal, setting the stage for a legal resolution on one of the president’s centerpiece economic policies. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs were deemed illegal by a federal appellate court last week. Getty Images Key Facts According to the Washington Post and The Hill, the appeal petition, challenging last week’s federal appellate court ruling, was filed on Wednesday night, although it has not yet been docketed. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 7-4 last week that the president had overstepped his authority by issuing the sweeping tariffs of nearly all U.S. trading partners and said the power to impose such levies is “vested exclusively in the legislative branch” and a “core Congressional power.” In the filing, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged the Supreme Court justices to decide by next Wednesday whether they will take up the case and schedule oral arguments by the first week of November. The filing argues that America’s trade deficit with other nations amounts to an “economic emergency,” and Trump had determined that his tariffs and subsequent trade negotiations “are pulling America back from the precipice of disaster.” Trump has argued that he can use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—which allows the president to regulate international trade after declaring an emergency—to impose his sweeping levies. Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at a press conference that he will ask the Supreme Court to hear the tariff case on an expedited basis. Crucial Quote “The President and his Cabinet officials have determined that the tariffs are promoting peace and unprecedented economic prosperity, and that the denial of tariff authority would expose our nation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:09
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
Brian Armstrong Wants More Than Half Of Daily Code Written At Coinbase To Be AI-Generated: Should Use 'Responsibly As Much As We Possibly Can'

Coinbase Global Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong announced on Wednesday, Spetmeber 3, an ambitious plan to expand the percentage of AI-generated code at the company to more than 50% within the next month.read more
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:08
Bitcoin ETFs See Biggest Inflows Since Early August, Analysts Urge Caution

Analysts attributed the BTC ETF inflows to tactical positioning and rotation from Ethereum amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:08
BTC in Air Pocket: $116K Test or $93K Risk Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/btc-in-air-pocket-116k-test-or-93k/
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:08
Sources familiar with the matter: DeepSeek aims to release new AI agents by the end of the year

PANews reported on September 4th that DeepSeek is developing an AI model with more advanced AI agent capabilities to compete with rivals like OpenAI in the new frontier of AI technology, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is building an AI model designed to perform multi-step operations with minimal user instruction, the people said. The system is also designed to learn and improve based on previous actions, the people said. The DeepSeek founder is pushing his team to launch the new software in the final quarter of this year, the people said.
PANews2025/09/04 18:06
