ChatGPT-5 explains how to make $5,000 from Nvidia stock in 5 years

The post ChatGPT-5 explains how to make $5,000 from Nvidia stock in 5 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and according to analysis by ChatGPT-5, an investor can realistically target $5,000 in profits within the next five years. The AI model noted that the path to this goal lies mainly in price appreciation rather than dividend income.  Notably, NVDA stock is targeting the $200 mark, with shares closing at $170.62 in the last trading session, representing a year-to-date increase of more than 23%. NVDA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Initially, ChatGPT-5 considered dividends as a possible contributor toward the $5,000 goal. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annually. That translates to a yield of just 0.023% at a stock price of $170, making it one of the lowest-yielding blue-chip equities on the market. Even if Nvidia were to raise payouts by 10% annually, holding 100 shares for five years would generate only about $30 to $35 in dividends. On a larger 300-share stake, the total would still fall below $100, showing how little dividends add to overall returns. The Nvidia capital appreciation route Instead, according to the OpenAI tool, the real driver is capital appreciation. Under conservative assumptions of a 10% annual growth rate, Nvidia’s stock could surge from $170 to around $275 in five years.  Therefore, a $17,000 investment of 100 shares would yield nearly $10,900 in combined profits, while a smaller 50-share stake costing $8,500 would still generate $5,000. On the other hand, a moderate growth scenario of 20% annually would push Nvidia’s share price toward $425, with 100 shares producing more than $25,000 in gains. In that case, just 20 shares, worth about $3,400 today, would deliver the $5,000 target.  Under a more aggressive 30% growth rate, the stock could reach $630,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:21
Ukraine Introduces 18% Tax on Crypto Profits, 5% Military Levy

The post Ukraine Introduces 18% Tax on Crypto Profits, 5% Military Levy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ukraine’s parliament has taken a big step toward regulating digital assets. On Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada approved the “Crypto Legalization and Taxation Bill” in its first reading, aiming to bring clear rules for crypto taxation and strengthen the country’s digital economy. Ukraine’s Crypto Legalization and Transaction Bill  The country’s parliament passed the bill at first …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 18:20
Dogecoin & Pepe Holders Looking For The Next 100x Turn To Remittix After ‘Best Crypto Presale’ Award Is Won With Beta Wallet Launch

Dogecoin and Pepe cool off as Remittix wins ‘Best Crypto Presale’ and gears up for its beta wallet launch, drawing investors eyeing the next 100x altcoin.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 18:20
Crypto for Beginners: How to Get Started? Use 5 U.S.-Legal Cloud Mining Apps to Begin Investing in Cryptocurrency with Fully Managed, Beginner-Friendly Solutions

Getting started with cryptocurrency can feel overwhelming, especially for beginners who are unfamiliar with wallets, exchanges, and the technical side of mining.
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 18:19
10 Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025 – One Presale Heating Up Faster Than Expected

The post 10 Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025 – One Presale Heating Up Faster Than Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Picture this: Pepe riding a rocket, Shiba Inu juggling bone-shaped tokens, and a brand-new beast called BullZilla stomping charts like Godzilla in crypto form. Welcome to the 2025 meme coin revival, where fortunes are made in presales, liquidity pools, and TikTok-fueled hype. The big names are still here, but new contenders are already clawing their way into the spotlight. At the front of the pack is BullZilla ($BZIL), whose presale is live at Stage 1 Phase 3 (1-C). With a stage-based pricing model that increases by $100,000 every 48 hours or with every additional $100,000 raised, it rewards the earliest holders in real-time. At this stage, the potential ROI is already huge, and hesitation only means paying more. Every minute delay means a higher entry price. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Meme Coin Apex Predator of 2025 BullZilla is no ordinary meme coin. It’s a full-fledged presale machine designed for scale, hype, and longevity. With its cinematic lore and gamified presale structure, BullZilla is shaping up as one of the top meme coins to invest in this bull cycle. The numbers back up the hype. Within the first 24 hours of launch, over $39,000 was raised. More than $2 billion $BZIL tokens were sold within the first two hours, and over 300 holders have already joined. The presale tally has now smashed past $100,000, with the current price at $0.00001908. Compare that to the confirmed listing price of $0.00527141, and the projected ROI sits at a staggering 27,527.93%. Early backers at Stage 1C are already looking at a 231.8% ROI. At this moment, a $1,000 buy secures around 80.5 million $BZIL tokens. Scale that up to a $30,000 investment, and you’re staring at 2.4 billion tokens. If the price reaches its launch target, the math is eye-watering. That’s the kind…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:18
DeAI startup GAIA opens pre-sale for AI smartphone

The post DeAI startup GAIA opens pre-sale for AI smartphone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GAIA, a decentralized AI startup, has kicked off a limited pre-sale for an AI smartphone that runs intelligence and privacy tools directly on the device. Early buyers can earn network rewards, access a pre-loaded web3 domain, and test fully local AI powered by a new software layer on Galaxy S25 Edge hardware. Summary GAIA, a decentralized AI startup, has launched a limited-run AI smartphone with on-device intelligence and privacy tools. Only 7,000 units are available, with early buyers getting network rewards and a pre-loaded web3 domain. The phone runs on Galaxy S25 Edge hardware but adds a software layer for fully local, decentralized AI and staking-based rewards. GAIA, a startup building decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure, has launched a limited-run AI smartphone that puts on-device intelligence and privacy-first AI tools into early units ahead of a wider release. Only 7,000 units are available in this initial release, and the public sale will follow immediately after the waitlist window, according to a press release shared with crypto.news. Galaxy S25 Edge AI smartphone | Source: GAIA The so-called Gaia AI Phone runs on Galaxy S25 Edge hardware, but the big thing comes from a new infrastructure layer built by Gaia Labs. Shashank Sripada, GAIA’s co-founder and COO, explained in an interview with crypto.news that instead of changing the hardware itself, the team created a software layer between Android and applications that enables decentralized AI inference right on the device. “Previously, mobile ‘AI’ was primarily application-level – individual apps with basic AI features. Our approach coordinates AI requests at the infrastructure level, using localized training models and authentication protocols that work across all applications while keeping processing entirely on-device.” Shashank Sripada The phone’s software stack includes the Gaia AI Platform for decentralized AI tools, a local LLM runtime, a voice-to-agent interface, as well as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:17
Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Completes First Day on Nasdaq Up 16%

TLDR American Bitcoin, backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., ended first Nasdaq trading day up 16% Trading was halted five times due to extreme price volatility, with shares surging 91% at peak The company plans to both mine and purchase Bitcoin as part of its strategy Eric Trump owns approximately 7.5% stake worth about [...] The post Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Completes First Day on Nasdaq Up 16% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/04 18:17
XRP and Cardano Struggle While Layer Brett’s Presale Surges Ahead

The crypto market is always moving, and the focus is shifting once again. While XRP and Cardano remain familiar names, both are showing signs of slowing momentum. At the same time, Layer Brett has exploded into the spotlight. Currently priced at just $0.0053 in its crypto presale, LBRETT is combining meme energy with Ethereum Layer [...] The post XRP and Cardano Struggle While Layer Brett’s Presale Surges Ahead appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/04 18:15
Galaxy Digital Wallets Signal Selling Pressure. Can Bitcoin Absorb?

The post Galaxy Digital Wallets Signal Selling Pressure. Can Bitcoin Absorb? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) turned green again in early September after closing August with a more than 13% drop. However, recent movements suggest large wallets linked to Galaxy Digital may create selling pressure that could hinder the recovery. On-chain data also reveals a shift in Bitcoin whale behavior in September. Galaxy Digital Wallets Indicate Bitcoin Selling in Early September Sponsored Galaxy Digital is a digital asset management firm that provides financial services related to cryptocurrencies, including OTC trading. Recently, wallets tied to Galaxy Digital have been associated with large-scale whale transactions, drawing greater attention. Observers believe outflows from these wallets may signal potential Bitcoin sell pressure. According to analyst Maartunn, an hourly outflow of 691 BTC was recorded on September 4. Galaxy Digital Balance Change. Source: CryptoQuant. “This kind of outflow can precede near-term sell pressure—watch liquidity, spreads, and price reaction,” Maartunn noted. Sponsored The concern appears valid. Charts show that Galaxy Digital wallets consistently recorded multiple outflows over the past month, ranging from over 2,400 BTC to 600 BTC. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price trended lower in August. Moreover, Onchain Lens, another on-chain monitoring X account, highlighted the reactivation of a Bitcoin wallet after 12.8 years of dormancy. The wallet moved 0.25 BTC worth $28,000 but still holds 479.44 BTC. The reactivation of a dormant whale wallet in early September—though smaller compared to the past two months—indicates that early-era whales from the Satoshi period continue to awaken while Bitcoin trades at six-figure levels. Whales Sold Over 100,000 BTC in the Past Month Sponsored Cauê Oliveira observed a broader trend among Bitcoin whales, noting that they sold more than 100,000 BTC in the last 30 days. Blocktrends data shows this is the largest monthly selling wave since 2022. Bitcoin Whale Balance Changes. Source: BlockTrends “Yes, whales have been dumping the largest amount of Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 18:14
Powell Signals Rate Cut Amid Trump Fed Influence

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-rate-cut-trump-fed-influence/
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:12
