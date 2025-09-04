Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns With Sudden Return and $53.6 Million Profit
The post Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns With Sudden Return and $53.6 Million Profit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Satoshi-era whale returns with mammoth profit $328 million enters spot Bitcoin ETFs Major blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, sharing their details on its website and X account, spotted an ancient Bitcoin wallet coming out of a decade-long hibernation a few hours ago. The last time this wallet was used was early 2012 — two years after the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, made the decision to leave the public space and move on to other projects after BTC. Satoshi-era whale returns with mammoth profit According to the aforementioned data source, this anonymous dormant wallet holds 479 Bitcoins, which are now worth $53,683,598. Back in 2012, when this wallet was activated (12.8 years ago), this amount of BTC cost approximately $5,748, which means that this dormant Bitcoin has experienced a surge of 933.853%. Details provided by Whale Alert show that the whale made two trial transactions, moving 0.24998803 and 0.00039728 Bitcoin to two different anonymous wallets. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $110,480 per coin after displaying a 1.85% decline from the $112,550 price level. That mark was the highest one reached by BTC since Aug. 30, when, after a 5.3% drawdown, the world’s largest cryptocurrency lost the $113,470 level. You Might Also Like $328 million enters spot Bitcoin ETFs Data shared by the analytics account Lookonchain on the X social media platform said that on Sept. 3, spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced large inflows, while Ethereum ETFs were stunned with similarly large outflows. In total, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds scooped up $328.94 million (2,933 BTC). The largest inflow went into the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), equaling 1,157 BTC and worth $129.78 million. BlackRock and Ark Invest absorbed a roughly similar amount of crypto, 658 and 650 BTC. As for Ethereum ETFs, they faced a major outflow…
