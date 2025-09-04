2025-09-05 Friday

Revolut offers to buy back up to 10% of shares from early investors

PANews reported on September 4 that British fintech company Revolut proposed to repurchase up to 10% of the shares of early investors.
2025/09/04 18:32
Is Layer Brett the Next Dogecoin? Early Investors Are Already Calling It SHIB 2.0

Remember when Dogecoin exploded from a joke to a multi-billion dollar phenomenon? Everyone watched, some laughed, and a few got unbelievably rich.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222+0.99%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5038+0.51%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0799-19.09%
2025/09/04 18:31
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns With Sudden Return and $53.6 Million Profit

The post Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns With Sudden Return and $53.6 Million Profit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Satoshi-era whale returns with mammoth profit $328 million enters spot Bitcoin ETFs Major blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, sharing their details on its website and X account, spotted an ancient Bitcoin wallet coming out of a decade-long hibernation a few hours ago. The last time this wallet was used was early 2012 — two years after the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, made the decision to leave the public space and move on to other projects after BTC. Satoshi-era whale returns with mammoth profit According to the aforementioned data source, this anonymous dormant wallet holds 479 Bitcoins, which are now worth $53,683,598. Back in 2012, when this wallet was activated (12.8 years ago), this amount of BTC cost approximately $5,748, which means that this dormant Bitcoin has experienced a surge of 933.853%. Details provided by Whale Alert show that the whale made two trial transactions, moving 0.24998803 and 0.00039728 Bitcoin to two different anonymous wallets. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $110,480 per coin after displaying a 1.85% decline from the $112,550 price level. That mark was the highest one reached by BTC since Aug. 30, when, after a 5.3% drawdown, the world’s largest cryptocurrency lost the $113,470 level. You Might Also Like $328 million enters spot Bitcoin ETFs Data shared by the analytics account Lookonchain on the X social media platform said that on Sept. 3, spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced large inflows, while Ethereum ETFs were stunned with similarly large outflows. In total, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds scooped up $328.94 million (2,933 BTC). The largest inflow went into the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), equaling 1,157 BTC and worth $129.78 million. BlackRock and Ark Invest absorbed a roughly similar amount of crypto, 658 and 650 BTC. As for Ethereum ETFs, they faced a major outflow…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,189.12+1.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156+0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016242-5.01%
2025/09/04 18:31
California’s $500 billion pension fund in limbo over Bitcoin exposure

The post California’s $500 billion pension fund in limbo over Bitcoin exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. California’s public pension system, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), held forum talks on Wednesday, where candidates vying for seats on its Board were divided about exposing the fund to Bitcoin. The $506 billion fund, which serves more than 2 million retirement members and 1.5 million health program participants, holds shares of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holding company in the world, with 636,505 Bitcoins as of September 4. CalPERS forum discussion members. Source: YouTube. During opening statements, incumbent board member David Miller threw cheap shots at challenger Dominick Bei over his ties to a Bitcoin education and advocacy group.  “Cryptocurrency should not have a seat on our board and never should,” remarked Miller, referring to Bei’s nonprofit, Proof of Workforce, which educates people about Bitcoin. “CalPERS owns shares in the largest bitcoin holding company in the world, MicroStrategy, as a board member our job is not to pick investments, we hired a CIO to do that who is properly incentivized to find gains,” Bei responded. Miller then told attendees about the difference between indirect holdings and outright crypto purchases. “Investing in a business that’s working with Bitcoin transactions is a very different game than direct investment in buying Bitcoin,” he said. Candidates say ‘Bitcoin has no place’ in a pension fund Steve Mermell, another challenger, responded with a firm rejection of cryptocurrencies. When asked if Bitcoin had a place in CalPERS’ portfolio, Mermell exclaimed:  “Hell no! It all sounds so good until it’s not. It is opaque, no one understands it, highly speculative, and if you want to invest your money in it, have at it. It has no place, no place, in a pension system.” He also mentioned some of California’s darkest financial episodes due to “high–risk” investments, including the 1994…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09557-2.41%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9179-2.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016242-5.01%
2025/09/04 18:30
Shiba Inu Market Watch: Investors Assess SHIB’s Outlook Against Emerging Meme Coin Layer Brett

But now, heading into 2025, the question on investors’ minds is simple: does SHIB still have the juice for another […] The post Shiba Inu Market Watch: Investors Assess SHIB’s Outlook Against Emerging Meme Coin Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222+0.99%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544-1.09%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5038+0.51%
2025/09/04 18:29
Analyst Reveals Stunning Reason Why Bull Run Isn’t Over Yet

The post Analyst Reveals Stunning Reason Why Bull Run Isn’t Over Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cycle: Analyst Reveals Stunning Reason Why Bull Run Isn’t Over Yet Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Cycle: Analyst Reveals Stunning Reason Why Bull Run Isn’t Over Yet Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-cycle-bull-run/
Threshold
T$0.01592+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016242-5.01%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002252-19.31%
2025/09/04 18:29
Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate

Ukraine’s parliament passed the first reading of its crypto legalization bill with 246 votes, establishing a 23% combined tax rate on virtual asset profits while addressing critical regulatory gaps that have enabled billions in illicit flows. The legislation proposes an 18% personal income tax plus 5% military levy on crypto gains, with preferential 5% rates for fiat conversions during the first year of implementation. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak confirmed the bill’s passage but noted significant changes expected before the second reading. The regulatory authority remains undetermined between the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, while implementation details require further parliamentary approval. The vote comes as Ukraine faces estimated losses of at least $10 billion in stolen funds and tax revenue due to insufficient crypto regulation, according to the Royal United Services Institute. Over-the-counter markets and wartime vulnerabilities have transformed the country into a growing hub for money laundering and cyber-enabled crime. Wartime Financial Vulnerabilities Drive Regulatory Urgency RUSI warned that without urgent reforms, Ukraine risks further exploitation of its financial system while losing vital tax revenue. The security think tank identified Ukraine-specific risks associated with OTC activities, its role as a threat hub, and the role of crypto in funding the procurement of sanctioned components for Russian military operations. Despite adopting virtual asset legislation in early 2022, Ukraine has failed to implement the framework due to the absence of tax provisions. Under EU accession requirements, the country must align crypto rules with European standards by the end of 2025 or face potential Financial Action Task Force status downgrades. Domestic criminal networks exploit vulnerable citizens through “money mule” schemes costing an estimated $24 million monthly. These operations offer as little as $120 for individuals to launder money through their bank accounts, while Telegram-based drug trafficking operations accept crypto payments. Russian-linked crypto laundering activities also spread beyond Ukraine through networks in Kyrgyzstan and other regional jurisdictions. UK and US sanctions targeted networks tied to rouble-pegged stablecoin A7A5 and exchanges suspected of continuing sanctioned Garantex operations after the March 2025 law enforcement disruption. Kyrgyzstan’s transformation into a crypto hub following its January 2022 virtual asset law enabled Russian sanctions evasion efforts. Licensed crypto activity surged to $4.2 billion in 2024 while numerous shell entities reused addresses and contact information, facilitating transactions for sanctioned Russian paramilitary organizations. TRM Labs analysis revealed coordination between disrupted Garantex operations and new Kyrgyz-registered entities like Grinex and Meer. These platforms exhibited similar transaction patterns while facilitating withdrawals using Russian stablecoin A7A5. Global Tax Competition Intensifies as Crypto Revenue Potential Emerges Ukraine’s proposed military levy helps fund its defense efforts while developing comprehensive taxation frameworks based on international examples. The legislation includes preferential rates for specific categories alongside standard income tax applications to virtual asset profits. Parliament previously introduced draft legislation allowing the National Bank of Ukraine to hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in national reserves. The proposal would authorize the central bank’s discretion over digital asset allocation timing, methods, and volumes, without mandating crypto investments. On the global stage, Thailand has recently implemented five-year personal income tax exemptions on crypto capital gains through licensed platforms, effective from January 2025 to December 2029. The government anticipates over 1 billion baht in additional tax revenue through indirect economic activity despite the exemption structure. Unlike Thailand, Japan’s crypto investors face income tax rates of up to 55% on profits, prompting industry association surveys to reveal that 84% of current holders would increase their purchases under a flat 20% capital gains taxation. The Japan Blockchain Association submitted reform petitions advocating capital gains treatment over current income tax classifications. In the United States, New York Assembly Member Phil Steck has also introduced a 0.2% excise tax on all digital asset transactions, aiming to generate revenue for upstate substance abuse prevention programs. The proposal places compliance responsibility on transaction facilitators, creating potential challenges for exchanges and DeFi protocols. Global authorities are advancing coordinated crypto tax enforcement through the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, which mandates automatic information exchange by 2027. Several G20 nations pledged adoption, while implementation remains uneven across jurisdictions with varying regulatory approaches
2025/09/04 18:24
Gold holds steady above $3,500 as USD strength weighs ahead of US data

The post Gold holds steady above $3,500 as USD strength weighs ahead of US data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price corrects from the record high amid receding safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick contributes to the slide amid overbought conditions. Fed rate cut bets and trade uncertainties help limit losses for the commodity. Gold (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buyers in the vicinity of the $3,500 psychological mark, though it retains the negative bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday. Worries about rising debt levels across major economies, fueled by a surge in global bond yields this week, now seem to have subsided. This is evident from a sense of calm around the financial markets and prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven commodity amid overbought conditions. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) turned out to be another factor that weighed on the Gold price and contributed to the heavy intraday losses. However, the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates later this month keeps a lid on any meaningful USD appreciation and offers some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bears seem non-committed amid supportive fundamental backdrop Demand for traditional safe-haven assets recedes amid signs of stability in the fixed-income and equity markets, which is seen undermining the Gold price on Thursday. Furthermore, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick drags the commodity away from the record high amid overbought conditions on short-term charts, following the relentless rally over the past two weeks or so. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of expectations that the US Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle this month. The bets were reaffirmed by Wednesday’s US JOLTS report, showing that the number of job…
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1632--%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0021499-2.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016242-5.01%
2025/09/04 18:24
The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Bitcoin trades near $112K, consolidating in a "repair phase" as investors watch key support at $107.6K. The post The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NEAR
NEAR$2.416+0.87%
2025/09/04 18:22
Ethereum Smart Contracts Misused As Tools For Hiding Malware

The post Ethereum Smart Contracts Misused As Tools For Hiding Malware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ethereum Smart Contracts Misused As Tools For Hiding Malware appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum, the backbone of crypto apps and DeFi projects, is increasingly being used as a tool for cyberattacks. Researchers at ReversingLabs have found two npm packages that hid malicious commands inside Ethereum smart contracts, marking a new twist in software supply chain attacks. Read on to know how this was carried out. Simple Packages With Hidden Malwares The two packages, colortoolsv2 and mimelib2, looked like harmless tools, but they secretly pulled in downloader malware. These packages are part of a broader, sophisticated campaign spreading across npm and GitHub. In July, RL discovered colortoolsv2 using blockchain to deliver malware. It was quickly removed, but a near-identical package called mimelib2 soon appeared with the same malicious code.  Both npm packages were minimal and carried only the malware, while their GitHub repositories were made to look polished and reliable to fool developers. Using Smart Contracts as a Stealth Tool What makes this campaign stand out is how the attackers used Ethereum smart contracts to hide malicious URLs. Colortoolsv2 appeared to be a basic npm package with only two files. Hidden inside was a script that downloaded additional malware from a command-and-control server. Usually, malware campaigns hardcode URLs into their code, which makes them easier to detect.  In this case, the URLs were stored inside Ethereum smart contracts, making it much harder to track and shut down the attack. “That’s something we haven’t seen previously, and it highlights the fast evolution of detection evasion strategies by malicious actors who are trolling open source repositories and developers,” the researchers said.  Hackers Are Getting More Creative  This attack is part of a growing trend where hackers are finding new ways to deliver malware. In 2023, some Python packages hid…
NEAR
NEAR$2.416+0.87%
Threshold
T$0.01592+1.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09557-2.41%
2025/09/04 18:22
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving