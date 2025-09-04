MEXC Exchange
XRP Community Contributions Helped Secure Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit Victory
TLDR XRP holders played a crucial role in Ripple’s victory against the SEC lawsuit Attorney John Deaton states the “XRP Army” made a provable difference in the case outcome Ripple’s Deputy General Counsel credits the community for finding essential evidence for free Judge Torres cited XRP holder affidavits in her ruling that XRP itself is [...] The post XRP Community Contributions Helped Secure Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit Victory appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/04 18:40
PYTH Faces Crucial Test: Will the Coin Rebound or Fall Further?
Pyth Network (PYTH) is currently trading at $0.1520 with a decline of 3.74% in the last 24 hours. Despite this decline, the coin has experienced an increase in trading volume. The volume grew by 1.56% and currently stands at $156.49 million. These numbers indicate that PYTH has experienced a short-term decline, but the market is […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/04 18:39
Polygon transforms: from MATIC to POL, the Indian blockchain conquers the world
Polygon, a blockchain network born in India, has completed its most significant transformation: the transition from MATIC to POL.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 18:39
The Paradox Trump Must Face To Achieve Real Peace In Ukraine
The post The Paradox Trump Must Face To Achieve Real Peace In Ukraine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainian soldiers are seen during their shooting training at the front with US-made weapons in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Here’s the paradox the Trump Administration must face: To achieve real peace in Ukraine, Kyiv must be given significantly more weapons to wage war. An even uglier fact: A Putin win in this conflict will ultimately jeopardize the U.S. The stark truth about Vladimir Putin is that he still thinks he can win his war to control Ukraine. That’s why whatever Putin may say publicly, or to President Trump or to his amateur special envoy, he has no interest in genuine negotiations to end this bloody conflict and leave Ukraine securely independent. Putin believes he can fob off threats about sanctions from President Trump. After all, hasn’t the President declared several deadlines before and then backed off? The Russian dictator believes that his ghastly attrition strategy—which is losing 30,000 Russians a month, down from 40,000–combined with terrorizing missile and drone attacks on civilians will break Ukrainian morale. He also thinks that the U.S. and Europe will grow weary of their involvement in the conflict, enabling Putin to dictate a settlement that makes Ukraine a Kremlin vassal. He then will be in a position to pressure Poland and reduce the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to a Hong Kong-like status. Moldova, once part of the Soviet Union, will again become part of Russia in all but name. Worse, NATO will be a dead letter. European nations, facing ever stronger populist political pressures that nurture pro-Putin tendencies, will resign themselves to appeasing the Kremlin. All this will reinforce China’s perception that the U.S. no longer has the stomach to decisively lead the Free World. With its own internal troubles and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 18:39
Bitcoin Price at a Make-Or-Break Junction, Whale Influence Drops
Bitcoin price is finding support at $110,000 after oscillating in the $104K-$116K range, as traders wish to cautiously navigate through September. The post Bitcoin Price at a Make-Or-Break Junction, Whale Influence Drops appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/04 18:38
Alphabet jumps +8% after the Antitrust ruling in the USA
The post Alphabet jumps +8% after the Antitrust ruling in the USA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alphabet achieved a single-session increase of over 8% following the federal ruling on September 2, 2025 in the antitrust case involving Google. As reported by Reuters, the stock reached an intraday high of $231.31 and closed around $229, buoyed by the perception that the imposed remedies are targeted and not punitive. The original lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in January 2020, with the DOJ’s official statement initiating the Justice Department proceedings. According to the data collected by our market analysis team, the intraday peak at $231.31 was accompanied by trading volumes significantly above the weekly average. Industry analysts note that the remedies indicated in the ruling significantly reduce the immediate risk of a break-up, while imposing compliance requirements that could result in additional operational costs in the medium term. Immediate Market Impact: Key Numbers 8% intraday increase on GOOGL, peaking at $231.31. Closing around $229, with trading volumes high compared to the weekly average. Trend YTD: since the beginning of the year, Alphabet has shown an outperformance compared to part of the S&P 500, with weekly volatility increasing after the ruling. Break-up risk mitigated in the short term. Default Research Agreements: What Remains and What Changes The court did not impose an absolute ban on default search agreements. An interesting aspect is that Google will be able to continue paying to maintain the position of default search engine on Apple devices, while leaving the door open for possible future revisions. The decision ensures a certain contractual stability in the short term, but also leaves a margin of regulatory uncertainty regarding potential new restrictions. Transparency and data: the obligations indicated by the court to Google The decision aims for greater transparency and better access to technical data on the quality of search results. Among the measures included…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 18:38
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Shiba Inu, Cardano,
If you are comparing the best crypto to buy now, focus on assets with real users and clear demand. Shiba Inu offers a large community and working tools.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 18:37
Staying alert to US labour market weakness – DBS
The post Staying alert to US labour market weakness – DBS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DXY Index depreciated by 0.3% to 98.1. Mirroring the nonfarm payrolls, US JOLTS job openings fell to 7181k in July, lower than the 7380k consensus. June was revised lower to 7357k from 7437k,, DBS’ Senior FX Strategist Philip Wee report. US labour market and Fed watch “The labour market’s softness was also reflected in the Fed’s Beige Book, which reported little or no change in economic activity across most of the 12 Fed districts. Business contacts reported raising prices to partially offset the impactful tariff-related price increases in inputs. Many households felt the pinch of wages not keeping up with rising prices, implying weaker consumer spending and lower growth expectations. Hiring slowed with businesses hesitant to refill vacancies or bring new staff, with some turning to automation and AI instead.” “Overall, the Beige Book suggested that the anticipated 25 bps cut at the September 17 FOMC meeting could be the start of a sustained easing cycle. To cement this expectation, Friday’s August US monthly jobs report will need nonfarm payrolls to remain below 100k and the unemployment rate to rise above 4.2% for the first time since October 2021. Today, consensus expects ADP Employment to decline to 68k in August from 104k in July. Initial jobless claims could trend higher if its 4-week moving average increases a fourth week in the final week of August. The ISM Services PMI Survey will be monitored to see on whether it will mirror its manufacturing counterpart in reporting weaker prices paid and employment sub-indices.” “Today, the Senate Banking Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Stephen Miran to replace Adriana Kugler as Fed Governor. There is a strong likelihood for Miran to be confirmed in time for the September FOMC meeting. US Treasury Scott Bessent is set to begin interviewing candidates for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 18:36
OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features
PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
PANews
2025/09/04 18:34
Brian Armstrong admits firing engineers who didn’t adopt AI
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong admitted he fired engineers who failed to adopt AI coding tools within a week.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 18:33
