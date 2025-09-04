2025-09-05 Friday

Union Mainnet Officially Launched, U Tokens Now Available for Community Contributors

Union Mainnet Officially Launched, U Tokens Now Available for Community Contributors

PANews reported on September 4th that the Union public chain mainnet has officially launched, with the first validators already producing blocks on the union-1 network. U tokens are now available for community contributors to claim. Officials stated that the mainnet supports multi-chain interoperability and has securely transferred over $ 145 million in BTC, LSTs , BABY , and other assets. U represents the core of the network's gas , fees, governance, and security. The first round of U Drops has already begun, with subsequent 8% incentives and ecosystem fund allocations to follow. Escher eU liquid staking and uname cross-chain identity registration will soon be available.
PANews2025/09/04 19:16
Bitcoin Dominance Weakens as Whales Accumulate Solana and Layer Brett

Bitcoin Dominance Weakens as Whales Accumulate Solana and Layer Brett

Bitcoin has long held the crown when it comes to market dominance—but cracks are showing. With volatility at multi-year lows and on-chain activity stagnating, big investors are starting to look elsewhere for meaningful returns. While Bitcoin still leads in size and name recognition, momentum is shifting. The real action, according to wallet data and presale [...] The post Bitcoin Dominance Weakens as Whales Accumulate Solana and Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/04 19:15
Waymo Is A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity. Google Just Needs To Seize It.

Waymo Is A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity. Google Just Needs To Seize It.

The post Waymo Is A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity. Google Just Needs To Seize It. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If Alphabet pushed the rollout of its self-driving tech company even harder, Waymo could dominate a new market with the potential to generate more revenue than its ad business. Inthe summer of 2015, when veteran auto executive John Krafcik was recruited to turn Google’s Self-Driving Car Project into a new business unit for Alphabet, cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page gave him an aspirational target. “They asked me to build a great company, and then make it bigger than Google,” Krafcik, former CEO of Waymo, the project’s successor, told Forbes. The idea was preposterous since it wasn’t clear when or if autonomous driving would be safe enough for real-world deployment, let alone at scale. A decade later, things have changed. Waymo robotaxis log about 300,000 paid rides worth at least $6 million every week in the five cities where they operate. That figure will rise exponentially in the next few years as its fleet grows and the service expands to 15 markets or more, including Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Nashville and maybe Tokyo, Waymo’s first international foray. On Tuesday the company said it’s testing in Denver and Seattle, following a blog post last Friday emphasizing plans to scale as quickly as possible. “We’re entering a new chapter and accelerating our commercial expansion,” Waymo said. “If you see us driving in your city, it’s because we are working hard to serve you in the future.” “I’d be spending as much money on this as on data centers, like tens of billions of dollars a year to expand their coverage and own market share very, very quickly.”  Vinod Khosla After 16 years of disciplined development, billionaire tech investor Vinod Khosla says it’s time to floor it. “Waymo’s in a multitrillion-dollar global market and as far as I can tell, there…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 19:15
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

The crypto market is down today. BTC is down to $110,467, and ETH rose to $4,369. “Market participants are cautiously strengthening their positions in ETH by selling BTC.”
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:14
Why the S&P 500 committee could deny MSTR inclusion on Friday

Why the S&P 500 committee could deny MSTR inclusion on Friday

The post Why the S&P 500 committee could deny MSTR inclusion on Friday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 selection committee met yesterday to discuss Strategy (formerly, MicroStrategy). Many investors expect Strategy’s common stock, MSTR, to gain acceptance into the prestigious S&P 500 Index when it announces its decision on Friday, but approval isn’t guaranteed.  Michael Saylor’s $96 billion bitcoin (BTC) treasury company looks to have ticked off all items on S&P Dow Jones Indices’ checklist. These include: Having a US domicile and deriving the majority of its revenue from the US Listing its securities — ideally common stock — on a major NYSE, NASDAQ, or CBOE exchange Having a market capitalization ranking in the 85th percentile of the S&P Total Market Index, which is approximately a $23 billion minimum that fluctuates with real-time prices Trading a minimum of 250,000 shares in each of the six months leading up to the evaluation date Ensuring the sum of the its most recent four consecutive quarters of GAAP earnings are positive Reporting positive GAAP earnings in its most recent fiscal quarter However, one final obstacle remains. At the end of the process, a committee whose members are not publicly known manually approve constituents. 15 days until September 5, 2025—when $MSTR could be announced to join the S&P 500. The inclusion would take place on Friday, September 19, 2025 after market close. pic.twitter.com/9TTgw37Vtj — Ragnar (@RoaringRagnar) August 21, 2025 The S&P US Index Committee determination on MSTR Decisions about entrance into the S&P 500 are discretionary. The committee has the ultimate say and does not have to explain its denials. Tesla, for example, experienced lengthy and unexplained delays in its bid for inclusion despite satisfying technical criteria many months prior. Ultimately, the reason MSTR might not join the S&P 500 Index on Friday could simply come down to human discretion. The S&P US Index Committee, which is separate from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 19:14
Wintermute urges SEC to exclude network tokens from securities rules

Wintermute urges SEC to exclude network tokens from securities rules

Wintermute said clear SEC guidance would keep US markets competitive, foster regulator dialogue and support innovation in digital assets. Trading company and market maker Wintermute asked the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to confirm that network tokens should not be classified as securities. In formal feedback to the agency’s request for comment, the company said clear guidance on the security status of tokens is necessary to avoid the misapplication of securities laws and ensure the continued growth of crypto markets. Wintermute said that “network tokens,” which are “intrinsically connected to the functioning of a decentralized network or protocol,” are necessary technical inputs for blockchain networks. Because of this, the company said, they fundamentally differ from financial products or securities. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:13
The CLARITY Act Defined 'Mature' Blockchains. Here's What It Missed.

The CLARITY Act Defined ‘Mature’ Blockchains. Here’s What It Missed.

The post The CLARITY Act Defined ‘Mature’ Blockchains. Here’s What It Missed. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the digital asset industry evolves, so does the language we use to describe it. A promising new term —“mature blockchain” — has entered the regulatory discourse via the CLARITY Act, a bipartisan legislative proposal aimed at providing much-needed regulatory certainty around digital assets in the U.S. Among other things, it defines a “mature blockchain” as one that is sufficiently decentralized and not reliant on any single person or entity to operate. This makes decentralization a critical legal distinction, and may also determine whether an asset on a given network should be treated as a security. However, fitting the definition of decentralized doesn’t mean a blockchain is ready for global scale or real-world adoption. To bring blockchain technology into mainstream, real-world use, maturity must mean more than just decentralization: it must also mean operational readiness, i.e. the ability of a network to deliver performance, reliability, and scalability under these conditions. Decentralization is and must remain a foundational pillar of blockchain. It ensures resilience, neutrality, and censorship resistance. But decentralization alone is not enough. A blockchain that is highly decentralized but cannot reliably scale, or routinely suffers downtime, or finalizes transactions only after minutes of uncertainty, will struggle to support the kinds of applications (payments, identity verification, tokenized assets) that the world is ready for. Some blockchains today, like Ethereum and Cardano, are still working through what could be called growing pains. Their engineering teams are focused on solving base-layer challenges: scaling past double-digit transactions per second, reducing finality times from minutes to seconds, stabilizing consensus mechanisms, or addressing uptime reliability. These challenges are real, and the work is important. But they also signal that the network is still in its developmental phase, not yet ready to support high-stakes, production-grade use. By contrast, a handful of blockchains, like Solana and Algorand, have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 19:13
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Symbiotic Deploys on OG Mainnet Day One, Expanding AI Blockchain Utility

Symbiotic Deploys on OG Mainnet Day One, Expanding AI Blockchain Utility

Symbiotic will go live on the OG mainnet on the very first day of the launch, delivering a major energy into the growing OG ecosystem and the DeFi industry.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 19:10
Investors Assess SHIB's Outlook Against Emerging Meme Coin Layer Brett

Investors Assess SHIB’s Outlook Against Emerging Meme Coin Layer Brett

The post Investors Assess SHIB’s Outlook Against Emerging Meme Coin Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Shiba Inu (SHIB) story has been a rollercoaster. Branded early as the “Dogecoin killer,” it shot into the spotlight and built a multibillion-dollar market cap almost overnight. But now, heading into 2025, the question on investors’ minds is simple: does SHIB still have the juice for another breakout, or is it time for newer players like Layer Brett ($LBRETT) to take the crown? Shiba Inu’s uphill battle SHIB is still one of the biggest meme coins in the market, but the spark that once drove its meteoric rise is fading. Shibarium, its much-hyped network designed to bring more utility — hasn’t delivered the adoption pace many hoped for. Trading volumes are lower, and SHIB no longer dominates headlines like it once did. The perception problem is even bigger. Investors no longer see SHIB as the scrappy underdog. It’s now viewed as a “mature” meme coin, which makes it harder to pull in new speculative money. And in meme coin markets, speculation is the fuel that drives rallies. Without a fresh story to ignite the community, SHIB risks slipping into a role as a hold-and-wait token instead of a breakout play. Why investors are rotating away from SHIB Crypto markets thrive on excitement, and Shiba Inu no longer carries the same spark it had in 2021 or 2022. Its community is still strong, but retail investors chasing 50x or 100x returns are moving into newer projects. Analysts warn that SHIB’s upside is limited in the current cycle, with most forecasts pointing to modest gains rather than life-changing multiples. This shift in sentiment is why capital is rotating into presale tokens like Layer Brett. Traders aren’t abandoning SHIB entirely, but they’re hedging with projects that offer bigger upside potential and fresher stories. Why Layer Brett is the talk of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 19:09
