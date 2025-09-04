2025-09-05 Friday

Polymarket wins CFTC approval to re-enter U.S. after 3-year ban

Polymarket wins CFTC approval to re-enter U.S. after 3-year ban

The post Polymarket wins CFTC approval to re-enter U.S. after 3-year ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 4, 2025 Key Takeaways  Polymarket has been approved to re-launch in the U.S. after a three-year ban. Will it extend its dominance over Kalshi?  Polymarket is set to go live in the U.S. markets again, according to the CEO, Shayne Coplan. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on the 3rd of September, Coplan said,  “Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the CFTC.” Source: X This would reverse nearly three years of ban by the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission). The regulator fined the prediction markets provider $1.4 million for running an unregistered derivatives trading platform.  Although Polymarket faced more bans overseas, it didn’t stop it from gaining market dominance.   Prediction market space heats up Interestingly, Polymarket has bagged both regulatory and strategic wins in 2025. Last month, Donald Trump Jr’s 1789 Capital made a strategic investment in the platform and became part of the advisory board.  Additionally, it partnered with Elon Musk’s X platform and acquired QCEX, a CFTC-licensed clearing house, as part of its U.S. re-entry plans.  Betting sites, or ‘prediction markets,’ have gained traction for their better accuracy on outcomes of future events compared to media surveys. Hence, collaborations with social media giants like X and others are projected to grow.  As expected, most of the crypto community welcomed Polymarket’s return to the U.S., calling it ‘huge.’  Since its debut in 2020, the platform saw major breakthroughs and market interest during the 2024 U.S. presidential election.  The market expected it to fade after the elections. On the contrary, however, it has been on a tear even after 2024, with over $15 billion in monthly cumulative trading volume.   Source: The Block That said, the anticipated re-entry into the U.S. markets has renewed the rivalry with Kalshi, another top…
Rumors of a Dogecoin ETF Pump $DOGE, The Fed Is Hosting a Payment Innovation Conference, Boosting Best Wallet Token, and More…

Rumors of a Dogecoin ETF Pump $DOGE, The Fed Is Hosting a Payment Innovation Conference, Boosting Best Wallet Token, and More…

The post Rumors of a Dogecoin ETF Pump $DOGE, The Fed Is Hosting a Payment Innovation Conference, Boosting Best Wallet Token, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Rumors of a Dogecoin ETF Pump $DOGE, The Fed Is Hosting a Payment Innovation Conference, Boosting Best Wallet Token, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-4-2025/
Solana Price: Weak Inflows Threaten to End 30% Monthly Rally

Solana Price: Weak Inflows Threaten to End 30% Monthly Rally

The token has nearly doubled its monthly performance with a 30% gain and trades just below $210. But beneath the […] The post Solana Price: Weak Inflows Threaten to End 30% Monthly Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Hackers now hiding malware inside Ethereum smart contracts

Hackers now hiding malware inside Ethereum smart contracts

The post Hackers now hiding malware inside Ethereum smart contracts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ReversingLabs research uncovered a malware campaign that used Ethereum smart contracts to conceal malicious software URLS. The findings revealed that the hackers used the npm packages colortoolv2 and mimelib2, which acted as downloaders.  Once the npm packages have been installed, they fetch second-stage malware from a command and control infrastructure (C2) by querying Ethereum smart contracts. ReversingLabs researcher Lucija Valentic described the attack as creative, noting that it has not been seen before. The attackers’ approach bypassed traditional scans that typically flag suspicious URLs inside package scripts.  Threat actors hide malware in plain sight  Ethereum smart contracts are public programs that automate blockchain functions. In this case, they enabled hackers to hide malicious code in plain sight. The malicious payloads were hidden with a simple index.js file, which, when executed, reached out to the blockchain to retrieve the command and control (C2) server details. According to ReversingLabs’ research, downloader packages are not standard on npm, and blockchain hosting marked a new stage in evasion tactics. The discovery prompted researchers to scan widely across GitHub, where they discovered that the npm packages were embedded beneath repositories posing as cryptocurrency bots. The bots were disguised as Solana-trading-bot-v2, Hyperliquid-trading-bot-v2, and many more. The repositories were disguised as professional tools, attracting multiple commits, containers, and stars, but in reality, they were just fabricated.  According to the research, accounts that performed commits or forked the repositories were created in July and did not show any coding activity. Most of the accounts had a README file embedded in their repositories. It was uncovered that the commit counts were artificially generated via an automated process to inflate coding activity. For instance, most commits logged were just license file changes rather than meaningful updates.   Pasttimerles, a handle used by one maintainer, was notably used to share many commits.…
RBI committee proposes framework for ethical AI in finance

RBI committee proposes framework for ethical AI in finance

The post RBI committee proposes framework for ethical AI in finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > RBI committee proposes framework for ethical AI in finance A committee constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has submitted its report and recommendations on establishing a Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence (FREE-AI) in the financial sector. Emphasizing a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and risks posed by AI, the report presents a strategic roadmap for all key stakeholders. The committee stressed that the FREE-AI framework is essential for unlocking the benefits of AI while maintaining public trust and ensuring ethical standards across the financial ecosystem. The RBI conducted two focused surveys to urgently assess the state of AI integration and its associated challenges within the financial sector. Building on these findings, the committee engaged in consultations with key stakeholders to deepen its understanding. The report also drew on global perspectives, referencing the 2022 discussion paper by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on AI and machine learning in U.K. financial services. Additionally, it referenced insights from the 2021 Stanford University report by the Center for Research on Foundation Models, which examined the potential and risks of foundation models. “For an emerging economy like India, AI presents new ways to address developmental challenges. Multi-modal, multi-lingual AI can enable the delivery of financial services to millions who have been excluded. When used right, AI offers tremendous benefits. If used without guardrails, it can exacerbate the existing risks and introduce new forms of harm,” the committee said. “In the financial sector, AI has the potential to unlock new forms of customer engagement, enable alternate approaches to credit assessment, risk monitoring, fraud detection, and offer new supervisory tools. At the same time, increased adoption of AI could lead to new risks like bias and lack of explainability, as…
Ethereum News: Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $358M ETH as Price Rally Builds

Ethereum News: Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $358M ETH as Price Rally Builds

This year alone, more than 5 million ETH — worth $23 billion — has flowed into corporate treasuries and ETFs. […] The post Ethereum News: Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $358M ETH as Price Rally Builds appeared first on Coindoo.
BitMine acquires 80,000 ETH worth $358 million in one hour

BitMine acquires 80,000 ETH worth $358 million in one hour

BitMine about 80,000 ETH worth $358M from Galaxy Digital and FalconX.
Bitcoin Whales Are Downsizing, Is ‘Uptember’ Push At Risk?

Bitcoin Whales Are Downsizing, Is ‘Uptember’ Push At Risk?

The post Bitcoin Whales Are Downsizing, Is ‘Uptember’ Push At Risk? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin whale holdings dropped to 488 BTC each, the lowest since 2018. The US Spot BTC ETFs added $332.8 million in new inflows. Charts show similarities to Bitcoin’s 2017 cycle with a breakout in view. Bitcoin whales have reduced their holdings to levels not seen since 2018, raising questions about market strength in early September 2025. At the same time, BTC ETFs pulled in hundreds of millions in new money while Ethereum funds saw heavy withdrawals. Historical BTC price charts also showed a striking similarity to the 2017 cycle. Bitcoin Whales Reduce Their Share Large BTC holders, often called whales, began cutting back their supply over the past months. Data from Glassnode showed that entities holding between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin now controlled an average of 488 BTC each. Notably, this marked the lowest level since December 2018 and a steady decline that started in November 2024. Bitcoin Whale Distribution | Source: Glassnode Whales have long played an important role in BTC markets. Their buying and selling can often shift prices or signal changes in investor behavior. A decline in average holdings suggested that some large wallets may have been distributing their Faircoins. These coins might have moved to smaller investors or into the hands of institutional buyers through ETFs. The trend reduced the concentration of Bitcoin among top holders. While this could mean less dominance by single players, it also showed that some whales were stepping back during a key period for the market. The shift came as institutions increased their exposure through regulated products, creating a new balance between traditional whales and new forms of large ownership. BTC ETFs Show Clear Rotation In a separate development, on September 2, Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of $332.8 million. Fidelity Investments’ FBTC was the largest contributor with $132.7 million,…
Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force

Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force

The post Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force Skip to content Home Crypto News Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sec-quantum-computing-security/
ECB President Christine Lagarde Calls for Toughening Stablecoin Regulatory Compliance

ECB President Christine Lagarde Calls for Toughening Stablecoin Regulatory Compliance

The post ECB President Christine Lagarde Calls for Toughening Stablecoin Regulatory Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lagarde stressed that stablecoins should comply with EU-equivalent regulations in other jurisdictions to operate in the region. She also called for establishing assurances to avoid the transfer of EU funds abroad in the case of runs on these assets. Lagarde Stresses Stablecoin Projects Should Comply With EU-Equivalent Regulation in Other Jurisdictions The European Union (EU) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ecb-president-christine-lagarde-calls-for-toughening-stablecoin-regulatory-compliance/
