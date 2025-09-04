BTC Price Stuck in Range, But Futures Traders Show Confidence

Readings from the daily chart show that Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in a narrow trading range since August 29. It faces stiff resistance at $111,961 while holding support at $107,557. Despite this muted performance, some BTC traders remain unfazed, steadily increasing their exposure to the king coin. Bitcoin Futures Traders Double Down as Price Stalls Bitcoin's climbing Estimated Leverage Ratio (ELR) across crypto exchanges reflects the growing investor confidence and an increased appetite for risk, even amid the coin's lackluster performance. According to data from CryptoQuant, BTC's ELR has risen steadily since August 12. Soon after BTC surged to its all-time high of $123,731 before entering a downward trajectory that has persisted ever since. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya's Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Bitcoin Estimated Leverage Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant Interestingly, while the price has struggled to regain upward momentum, leverage in the derivatives market has continued to climb. This signals that traders remain undeterred by short-term corrections and are instead doubling down on their exposure to the coin. An asset's ELR measures the average amount of leverage its traders use to execute trades on a cryptocurrency exchange. It is calculated by dividing the asset's open interest by the exchange's reserve for that currency. When it falls, investors grow cautious about the token's short-term prospects and avoid high-leverage positions. Conversely, as with BTC, a climbing ELR, especially during a period of muted price performance like this, indicates that traders are not retreating from the market but are instead increasing their risk exposure. Rather than scaling back amid stagnation, BTC traders are taking on more leveraged positions, signaling confidence that the current consolidation is temporary. Why Bitcoin's Bull Cycle May Just Be Getting Started In a new report,…