Indomobil Group and Space and Time Team Up to Place 50,000 Student Credentials Onchain

Space and Time, the blockchain for verifiable data, has another new pilot project to add to its growing ecosystem. It’s teamed up with Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia’s largest companies, to launch an educational portal for students.
XRP, BTC, and ADA holders can achieve stable daily passive income with IOTA Miner

The post XRP, BTC, and ADA holders can achieve stable daily passive income with IOTA Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency mining is no longer limited to individuals purchasing mining machines and setting up complex hardware. Nowadays, a growing number of XRP, BTC, and ADA holders are turning to cloud mining services. As one of the most popular platforms in the market, IOTA Miner offers users a fast, secure, and environmentally friendly passive income solution, making it a new option for investors to diversify their portfolios. This article will delve into why more and more cryptocurrency investors are choosing IOTA Miner and how cloud mining can help them achieve asset appreciation in a volatile market. Why are investors interested in IOTA Miner? IOTA Miner’s appeal lies in not only allowing users to earn additional passive income beyond their daily holdings and trading, but also lowering the investment learning curve and operational barriers with its simple operation process and stable income model. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner has earned the trust and support of investors worldwide with its professional technical expertise and years of industry reputation. Amidst increasing market volatility and uncertainty, the platform is becoming a stable income option for a growing number of XRP, BTC, and ADA holders. Real User Reviews Some IOTA Miner users shared their experiences: “From registration to mining, every step is clear and straightforward, with detailed instructions, making it easy for even beginners to get started.” “The efficient and intuitive user interface makes it easy for even experienced investors to find the features they need and is very user-friendly.” Core Platform Advantages IOTA Miner is popular with investors worldwide due to its unique advantages: New User Bonus: Sign up and receive $15, and new users can also receive $0.60 for daily check-ins (only 1,277 spots remaining). Stable Income: Leveraging powerful computing power, we deliver consistent and stable daily returns. Legal…
VOOI — active in the project with an eye on the drop

VOOI is an intent-based, cross-chain aggregator of decentralized derivatives exchanges. The project aims to expand DeFi trading by simplifying access, improving interoperability, and driving innovation across multiple networks. VOOI aggregates liquidity from numerous decentralized exchanges and provides users with convenient access through a single interface. As of writing, the Points Program campaign is active, where […] Сообщение VOOI — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Gaming May Unlock XRP Mass Adoption With XRPL Gamechain

The post Gaming May Unlock XRP Mass Adoption With XRPL Gamechain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. B3’s gaming platform could unlock XRP adoption through mobile-first experiences. Xcade’s testnet launches with five games designed to drive mainstream crypto user onboarding. B3’s proven success with 8.5 million wallets now suggests potential for XRP growth. The question of whether gaming can drive mass cryptocurrency adoption takes center stage with B3’s launch of XRPL Gamechain, the first dedicated gaming ecosystem built on the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain. This partnership between consumer AppChain network B3 and XRPL Commons tests whether interactive entertainment can succeed where traditional financial applications have struggled. Gaming presents different advantages for cryptocurrency adoption that traditional DeFi applications lack. Mobile-first gaming experiences remove technical barriers that typically prevent mainstream users from engaging with blockchain technology. This potentially provides XRP with the user-friendly gateway it needs for widespread acceptance. B3’s Track Record Suggests Gaming Viability B3’s existing gaming ecosystem provides compelling evidence for gaming’s adoption potential. The platform has successfully onboarded over 8.5 million wallets and processed hundreds of millions of transactions across more than 100 games, including AAA titles. This user base shows that consumers will engage with blockchain technology when presented through familiar gaming interfaces. Xcade, the user-facing platform for XRPL Gamechain, launches today on testnet, featuring five playable titles designed for quick mobile sessions. The platform addresses a critical adoption challenge by allowing users to earn, spend, and interact with XRP through gameplay without requiring complex wallet setup or technical expertise. The gaming approach offers XRP holders direct utility beyond speculative trading. Users can complete challenges, earn XRP-based rewards, and access cross-game progression while maintaining on-chain liquidity. This creates sustained demand for the token through in-game economies and secondary markets. RLUSD Integration Provides Another Utility RLUSD integration as the preferred stablecoin across B3’s ecosystem adds another layer of utility. The stablecoin provides stable payment options for…
Details Might Spare The L.A. Clippers In Kawhi Leonard Circumvention Saga

The post Details Might Spare The L.A. Clippers In Kawhi Leonard Circumvention Saga appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer hands Kawhi Leonard his jersey as he and Paul George are introduced at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images The Los Angeles Clippers found themselves in hot water Wednesday when investigative journalist Pablo Torre dropped a bombshell of a report accusing them of potential salary-cap circumvention with star forward Kawhi Leonard. Torre detailed how Clippers governor Steve Ballmer invested $50 million into Aspiration, a now-bankrupt environmental company, only for Aspiration to turn around and give Leonard a $28 million “no-show” endorsement deal through an LLC that he managed. “We went through a litany of really, really top-tier name contracts. And then, ‘Oh, by the way, we also have a marketing deal with Kawhi Leonard, like a $28 million organic marketing sponsorship deal with Kawhi,'” a former employee from Aspiration’s finance department told Torre. “And if I had any questions about it, essentially don’t, because it was to ‘circumvent the salary cap. LOL.’ There was lots of LOL when things were shared.” NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN Wednesday that the league was “aware of this morning’s media report regarding the LA Clippers and [is] commencing an investigation.” The Clippers also issued a statement denying that they or Ballmer circumvented the salary cap by funneling extra money to Leonard through this sponsorship deal. If the NBA determines Torre’s reporting is accurate, it could spell major trouble for the Clippers. However, the devil may be in the details regarding the exact type of punishment that they might…
BTC Price Stuck in Range, But Futures Traders Show Confidence

The post BTC Price Stuck in Range, But Futures Traders Show Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Readings from the daily chart show that Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in a narrow trading range since August 29. It faces stiff resistance at $111,961 while holding support at $107,557.  Despite this muted performance, some BTC traders remain unfazed, steadily increasing their exposure to the king coin. Bitcoin Futures Traders Double Down as Price Stalls Sponsored Bitcoin’s climbing Estimated Leverage Ratio (ELR) across crypto exchanges reflects the growing investor confidence and an increased appetite for risk, even amid the coin’s lackluster performance. According to data from CryptoQuant, BTC’s ELR has risen steadily since August 12. Soon after BTC surged to its all-time high of $123,731 before entering a downward trajectory that has persisted ever since. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Bitcoin Estimated Leverage Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant Interestingly, while the price has struggled to regain upward momentum, leverage in the derivatives market has continued to climb. This signals that traders remain undeterred by short-term corrections and are instead doubling down on their exposure to the coin. Sponsored An asset’s ELR measures the average amount of leverage its traders use to execute trades on a cryptocurrency exchange. It is calculated by dividing the asset’s open interest by the exchange’s reserve for that currency. When it falls, investors grow cautious about the token’s short-term prospects and avoid high-leverage positions. Conversely, as with BTC, a climbing ELR, especially during a period of muted price performance like this, indicates that traders are not retreating from the market but are instead increasing their risk exposure. Rather than scaling back amid stagnation, BTC traders are taking on more leveraged positions, signaling confidence that the current consolidation is temporary.  Why Bitcoin’s Bull Cycle May Just Be Getting Started In a new report,…
USD/JPY: Political risks – OCBC

The post USD/JPY: Political risks – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Focus on 8 September as LDP members submit responses to decide if the party presidential election should be brought forward. USD/JPY was last at 148.23 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. Risk of an earlier LDP election may undermine the JPY “Earlier, 4 LDP members including Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama indicated their intention to step down after the election review report was presented. Report had indicated nine factors on why voters are not supporting the LDP.” “This included the loss of trust brought on by money scandals, measures to deal with higher CPI, etc. It remains unclear if PM Ishiba will resign and if any new leadership will bring about any positive change. The risk of an earlier LDP election may temporarily undermine the JPY and it is likely political-driven JPY depreciation reverses when the domestic house is in order.” “USD/JPY rose sharply to 149.14 yesterday before easing lower. Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear bias for now. 2-way risks ahead. Bias to lean against strength. Resistance at 148.80 (200 DMA), 149.20 levels. Support at 147.20 (50 DMA), 146.70 (38.2% fibo retracement of Apr low to Aug high).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-political-risks-ocbc-202509040916
American Bitcoin debuts on Nasdaq, ticker ABTC

The post American Bitcoin debuts on Nasdaq, ticker ABTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin debuted on Nasdaq with the ticker ABTC on September 3, 2025, following a share-for-share merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The new vehicle, which integrates mining activities and Bitcoin purchases on the market, aims to grow BTC per share and consolidate Bitcoin infrastructure in the United States, operating under the direction of Hut 8, which holds about 80% of the company shares, while American Data Centers controls the remaining 20%. The official announcement is available on PR Newswire and the company filings can be accessed on SEC EDGAR. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the corporate communications released at the listing, Hut 8’s participation was indicated to be around 80% as of September 3, 2025, and American Data Centers around 20%. Industry analysts note that hybrid vehicles “accumulation + mining” tend to expose shareholders to both Bitcoin price dynamics and mining operational costs, making transparency on production data crucial. We have verified the available information on the official releases and note that further quantitative details will be disclosed in the post-listing filings. What’s new: an “accumulation + mining” model on the Stock Exchange, which goes beyond the simple spot ETF. Why it matters: it provides investors with exposure to BTC with a corporate structure that ensures governance and regulatory transparency. The critical issue: the dual sensitivity to BTC price and energy costs related to mining. Key Numbers of American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Listing | Debut Date | September 3, 2025 || ————————– | —————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— || Ticker | ABTC || Exchange | Nasdaq || Corporate Operation | Share-for-share merger with Gryphon Digital Mining || Controlling Shareholder | Hut 8 (approximately 80% of the shares, while the remaining 20% is held by American Data Centers) || Operating Model | Self-mining and opportunistic purchases of BTC | The debut…
Trouble for Bitcoin as this pattern hints at upcoming BTC big correction

The post Trouble for Bitcoin as this pattern hints at upcoming BTC big correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) strives to hold the $110,000 support zone, technical indicators are painting a grim picture, with the asset facing renewed selling pressure after failing to break through a key resistance area. An outlook shared by pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst BitBull in an X post on September 4 indicated that Bitcoin was rejected from the $114,000 resistance zone on the daily chart, a level that has now turned into a strong supply area. Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: BitBull The analysis highlighted how BTC attempted to rally back into the $114,000 region but was pushed lower, confirming the level as a ceiling for price action. Currently trading around $110,600, Bitcoin remains below this resistance. Therefore, BitBull warned that unless BTC can reclaim and hold above $114,000 on the daily timeframe, any short-term bounce is likely to be a bull trap, luring traders before the market reverses downward. After a steep decline from its recent peak above $124,000, Bitcoin’s rebound has been shallow and capped by the highlighted resistance zone. Such a setup often signals market weakness, with the inability to push higher suggesting that sellers are firmly in control. BitBull further noted that the longer Bitcoin stays under $114,000, the higher the probability of a major correction before any sustainable reversal takes place. With immediate support near $109,000, a breakdown could open the door to sharper declines toward lower levels. Bitcoin price analysis  By press time, Bitcoin was trading at $110,665, having made a modest decline of about 0.6% in the last 24 hours. On the weekly timeframe, however, the asset is up 2%. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold At the moment, Bitcoin is showing neutrality with its relative strength index (RSI) reading at 47.05, without clear overbought or oversold conditions.  From a trend perspective, the asset’s 50-day simple…
Ripple (XRP) Price Eyeing New Highs In September, While This New ETH L2 Token Could Be Set To 10x

The XRP price is showing signs of life as Ripple enjoys its first stretch of regulatory freedom in years. Analysts are cautiously optimistic about a climb through September, but the gains so far have been modest. Meanwhile, a new contender—Layer Brett—is emerging from presale with far more aggressive upside potential. Built as an Ethereum Layer […]
