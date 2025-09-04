2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse SHAI 001 Shoe Releases To Public Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse SHAI 001 Shoe Releases To Public Today

The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse SHAI 001 Shoe Releases To Public Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHAI 001 BUTTER Converse PR Today marks a major milestone for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as his first signature sneaker officially hits the market. For the first time ever, the Converse SHAI 001 will be available to the public in limited quantities in the original “BUTTER” colorway. He’s worn this shoe on and off the court since February, but now he’ll get to share it with the world. The exclusive drop will retail for $130 and will be available via Nike SNKRS, Converse US, and in-store at select Undefeated and Kith locations. Thursday is expected to be more than just a standard shoe release, as Gilgeous-Alexander will partake in various events and is even expected to make a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon to cap of the day. For starters, in celebration of the launch of the SHAI 001, Converse and Kith are hosting a special event at the Kith Toronto flagship where Gilgeous-Alexander will make an appearance. Select first guests will be granted exclusive access to the second floor of the store, where limited quantities of the SHAI 001 will be available for purchase, along with additional surprise activations. A staple of Kith stores, Kith Treats will be unveiling a a permanent fixture to it’s Toronto location, “The First Drop”, which will include vanilla ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, waffle cone pieces and cheesecake bites. The SHAI 001 “BUTTER” will also be available in limited quantities at Kith Manhattan and Kith West Hollywood. To Converse, the SHAI 001 is a creative statement, a technical achievement, and a new chapter for the brand, built for the athlete who plays with purpose, for the kid who wants to feel seen, and for anyone who believes that performance and self-expression should never be at odds. As the Creative Director of…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0245+0.41%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09591-2.07%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:00
शेयर करें
Crypto Today: Bitcoin tests breakout zone as Ethereum, XRP consolidate on cooling futures

Crypto Today: Bitcoin tests breakout zone as Ethereum, XRP consolidate on cooling futures

Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $110,000 on Thursday after its mid-week recovery was rejected at around $112,500. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) remain near key support levels, extending consolidation amid declining retail demand.
NEAR
NEAR$2.43+1.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,756.24+1.59%
XRP
XRP$2.8493+1.14%
शेयर करें
Fxstreet2025/09/04 20:00
शेयर करें
BAY Miner Cloud Mining App Goes Live as XRP Investors Turn to the Platform for Income

BAY Miner Cloud Mining App Goes Live as XRP Investors Turn to the Platform for Income

The BAY Miner Cloud Mining App has officially gone live, providing a timely solution for XRP investors seeking income amid fresh regulatory clarity and renewed market optimism. As the U.S. court finalized the closure of the SEC’s case against Ripple, XRP’s classification as a non-security on public exchanges has triggered a significant uptick in investor […]
Union
U$0.01088+11.24%
XRP
XRP$2.8493+1.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08361-3.21%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 20:00
शेयर करें
Good Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, XRP, SHIB, and LINK Lead August’s Top Gainers

Good Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, XRP, SHIB, and LINK Lead August’s Top Gainers

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/good-crypto-to-buy-now-blockdag-xrp-shib-link/
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001229+1.57%
XRP
XRP$2.8493+1.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 20:00
शेयर करें
Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Or Rollblock: Which Of These Could See Investors 10x Their Money In September

Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Or Rollblock: Which Of These Could See Investors 10x Their Money In September

Shiba Inu and Pepe face resistance, while Rollblock’s $11.5M presale, 500% surge, and strong adoption position it for a potential 10x rally in September.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544-1.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000967+1.89%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 20:00
शेयर करें
Public Companies Now Hold Over 1 Million Bitcoin, A Historic First!

Public Companies Now Hold Over 1 Million Bitcoin, A Historic First!

The post Public Companies Now Hold Over 1 Million Bitcoin, A Historic First! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For the first time ever, publicly traded companies collectively hold over 1,000,000 Bitcoin. Major firms like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) lead with nearly 629,000 BTC, followed by mining giants such as MARA and XXI. This milestone signals growing corporate confidence in Bitcoin as a valuable asset. With companies investing billions in BTC, the mainstream adoption of …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,756.24+1.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.011162+2.21%
Everscale
EVER$0.0103-9.17%
शेयर करें
CoinPedia2025/09/04 19:59
शेयर करें
BlackRock deposited 33,884 ETH to Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago

BlackRock deposited 33,884 ETH to Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock deposited 33,884 ETH, worth approximately US$148.6 million, to Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago.
Ethereum
ETH$4,367.8+0.51%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 19:56
शेयर करें
Solana Foundation Backs Solaris Accelerator Season 2 Expansion

Solana Foundation Backs Solaris Accelerator Season 2 Expansion

The post Solana Foundation Backs Solaris Accelerator Season 2 Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Solana Foundation backs Solaris Accelerator Season 2, targeting entrepreneurs in Asia. Focus on tech sectors like AI and Internet Capital Markets. Mental engagement from Solana leaders; strong institutional support. The Solana Chinese community Solar, HackQuest, and Sonic SVM have inaugurated the Solaris Accelerator’s second season in September, supported by the Solana Foundation with events in Singapore, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. This initiative cultivates early-stage projects in AI and payments, shaping Solana’s Asia presence and reinforcing sector-focused mentorship and post-program investment opportunities. Strategic Mentorship Drives Success in Solaris Accelerator The accelerator focuses on supporting early-stage projects in Internet Capital Markets, AI, and Payments, providing comprehensive mentorship and resource backing. Notably, this initiative seeks to position Solana’s technological framework strongly within these sectors. The first cohort saw success, with 4 out of 7 teams securing follow-on funding, indicating a promising trajectory for participant startups. Market response, thus far, has been primarily positive from industry insiders though public reactions are nuanced. The spotlight on strategic regions paired with expert involvement is generating excitement in the blockchain and crypto communities. Executives and investors view this as a pivotal step in securing Solana’s relevance and impact within Asian markets. “Solaris is the leading Solana Accelerator, designed to empower Chinese Crypto founders globally, supported by the Solana Foundation,” said Lily Liu, Chairperson of the Solana Foundation. Solana’s Strong Performance and Analyst Insights Did you know? Previous Solaris cohorts have facilitated strategic partnerships and hackathon wins, contributing notably to Solana’s adoption across Asia, which set precedence for the accelerator’s success. Solana (SOL), now priced at $208.71, holds a market cap of $112.92 billion with a market dominance of 2.95%. According to CoinMarketCap, its 24-hour trading volume has decreased by 38.65%, while the 30-day price change marks a substantial gain of 22.14%. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot…
Solana
SOL$206.37+0.41%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196967-0.12%
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002855-2.85%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 19:56
शेयर करें
ECB Chief Lagarde Calls for Stricter Rules on Non-EU Stablecoin Issuers to Close MiCA Gaps

ECB Chief Lagarde Calls for Stricter Rules on Non-EU Stablecoin Issuers to Close MiCA Gaps

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde called for stricter regulations on non-EU stablecoin issuers to close dangerous gaps in the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework that could trigger liquidity crises. Speaking at the European Systemic Risk Board conference, Lagarde warned that multi-issuance schemes allow EU and non-EU entities to jointly issue fungible stablecoins while only EU operations face regulatory requirements. Euro Stablecoins Struggle as Dollar Dominates Global Markets The warning comes as euro-backed stablecoins capture merely 0.15% of the $230 billion global market, with USD-pegged tokens accounting for 99% of stablecoin capitalization.Sources: ECB ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf had previously cautioned that widespread adoption of dollar stablecoins could weaken European monetary control and financial sovereignty. Lagarde identified critical vulnerabilities in the current MiCA implementation, where investors would naturally prefer to redeem stablecoins in jurisdictions with the strongest safeguards during crisis periods. EU-held reserves may prove insufficient to meet concentrated redemption demand, which creates systemic risks reminiscent of traditional banking liquidity mismatches. The ECB chief demanded European legislation ensure multi-issuance schemes cannot operate without robust equivalence regimes in other jurisdictions and safeguards for asset transfers between EU and non-EU entities. Her intervention follows mounting pressure to accelerate digital euro development after the United States’ comprehensive stablecoin legislation, the GENIUS Act. MiCA Loopholes Create “Path of Least Resistance” for Financial Risk Lagarde used a submarine metaphor to emphasize how financial risks seek the easiest routes through regulatory gaps, regardless of technological innovation. “Without a level global playing field, risks will always seek the path of least resistance,” she stated at the Frankfurt conference. The specific vulnerability involves multi-issuance arrangements where EU-licensed entities and offshore partners jointly issue interchangeable stablecoins. MiCA requirements apply only to European operations, resulting in asymmetric regulatory coverage within single-token systems. During market stress, investors would logically concentrate redemption requests in EU jurisdictions where MiCA prohibits redemption fees and mandates par value redemptions. However, Lagarde highlighted that reserve allocation may not match this redemption flow pattern, potentially triggering liquidity shortfalls. Banking groups already face consolidated liquidity requirements that ensure reserve availability across all operational levels through net stable funding ratios and liquidity coverage standards. Stablecoin multi-issuance schemes will replicate identical risks without equivalent regulatory oversight. The European Commission previously clarified that companies could treat tokens as fungible across jurisdictions if EU-licensed entities participate. However, the ECB warned that this approach risks undermining EU strategic autonomy by allowing non-EU redemption pressure to drain European reserves. Lagarde emphasized that regulatory principles remain constant despite technological evolution. “The categories of risk they create are not new. They are risks long familiar to supervisors and regulators,” she noted regarding stablecoin innovations. Digital Euro Acceleration Targets US Stablecoin Dominance Challenge European officials accelerated digital euro planning after Trump signed the GENIUS Act, establishing comprehensive dollar stablecoin regulations. The swift US action unsettled EU policymakers who had pursued more cautious development approaches for their central bank digital currency project. Current debates center on whether digital euros should operate on public blockchains, such as Ethereum, or private, ECB-controlled ledgers. Public blockchain advocates argue for broader circulation possibilities, while critics cite concerns about privacy and transaction exposure risks. Some policymakers believe that open blockchain digital euros could strengthen the currency’s reach beyond European borders. At the current speed of growth, dollar stablecoin integration into mainstream payment systems by Visa and Mastercard already threatens European financial control. Major US retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, are exploring stablecoin adoption for high-volume transactions, which means some payment flows may occur outside traditional banking infrastructure. Notably, Deutsche Bank, Galaxy Digital, and Flow Traders launched EURAU as Europe’s first MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin. However, its impact remains minimal given current market scale disparities. Lagarde concluded that international cooperation remains indispensable for effective regulation while maintaining that traditional risk management principles can address emerging challenges through updated application methods
शेयर करें
CryptoNews2025/09/04 19:56
शेयर करें
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Grows

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Grows

Ethereum holds $4,400 as staking demand surges. Discover why analysts see ETH as the best crypto to buy now — plus another altcoin worth watching.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000563+0.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,367.8+0.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722-1.50%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 19:55
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving