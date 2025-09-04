MEXC Exchange
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
US Climbs to Second in Global Crypto Adoption as APAC Leads Growth
The United States has leaped to the second spot on the Chainalysis 2025 Global Adoption Index due to regulatory clarity and increased ETF adoption. India retained its leading position as the third consecutive global leader, and Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil were the top five. This ranking reflects a broader trend, crypto adoption is expanding rapidly in both mature markets with clearer rules and emerging economies where digital assets address real financial needs. L’article US Climbs to Second in Global Crypto Adoption as APAC Leads Growth est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
REAL
$0.06118
+2.92%
INDEX
$1.211
+2.19%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 20:05
Max Keiser Crowns Michael Saylor as “Bitcoin’s Elon Musk”
Prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser has publicly bestowed a new title upon Michael Saylor, the head of MicroStrategy: “Bitcoin’s Elon Musk.” This comparison, made on a social media post, is not a reference to a celebrity persona but rather to a relentless, unwavering commitment to Bitcoin accumulation. Keiser’s reasoning stems from Saylor’s unique discipline in … Continue reading "Max Keiser Crowns Michael Saylor as “Bitcoin’s Elon Musk”" The post Max Keiser Crowns Michael Saylor as “Bitcoin’s Elon Musk” appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
ELON
$0.00000009751
-0.02%
NOT
$0.001892
+4.24%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 20:04
World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Is Biggest Loser With 20% Slump As Trump-Linked Coin Continues Post-Launch Implosion
Ondo Finance has launched tokenized access to over 100 US stocks and ETFs in a landmark push for `Wall Street 2.0’ ahead of a Federal [...]
TRUMP
$8.349
+0.86%
WLFI
$0.183
+12.54%
LIBERTY
$0.09383
+2.59%
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/04 20:04
Data: The total amount of Bitcoin held by listed companies has exceeded 1 million
PANews reported on September 4 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data, the total amount of bitcoins held by listed companies worldwide has exceeded 1 million, accounting for about 5% of the total issuance of bitcoins.
NET
$0.0000954
-0.52%
PANews
2025/09/04 20:01
XRP vs Litecoin: Ripple CTO Fires Back in Heated Crypto Debate, Defends XRP’s Sustainability
Ripple CTO David Schwartz defended XRP against claims that it lacks value compared to mined coins like Litecoin. The debate highlights the growing divide between proof-of-work systems and energy-efficient cryptocurrencies. The debate over XRP vs Litecoin grew sharper after Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, replied to comments from LTC supporter Jonny Litecoin. Their exchange [...]]]>
XRP
$2.846
+1.12%
LIKE
$0.011162
+2.17%
LTC
$113.1
+2.76%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/04 20:01
Shiba Inu Breaks Burn Rate Limit With 201,207% Surge, Will Price Follow?
Millions of SHIB now torched as insane burn rate record stuns community
SHIB
$0.00001228
+1.57%
SHIBA
$0.000000000544
-1.09%
NOW
$0.00721
-1.50%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 20:01
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways Ahead Of Labor Market Data
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways ahead of crucial labor market data on Thursday and Friday.read more
MORE
$0.09586
-2.26%
XRP
$2.846
+1.12%
TRADE
$0.11799
+0.82%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 20:00
Undervalued Gem: Cardano Consolidates Near $0.90, Analysts See Upside to $1.20
As the search for the next top crypto opportunities continues, Cardano (ADA) is back in the market spotlight as an undervalued gem among large-cap cryptocurrencies. The token is consolidating between $0.82 and $0.90, with analysts predicting it still has a higher room to grow. The ADA price forecast shows a possible push to $1.20 in […] Continue Reading: Undervalued Gem: Cardano Consolidates Near $0.90, Analysts See Upside to $1.20
NEAR
$2.427
+1.46%
CAP
$0.12233
+78.84%
GROW
$0.018
+5.88%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 20:00
Pi Coin Sinks 90%, Algorand Expands Into Payroll, as BlockDAG’s $4.4M Whale Entry Takes Center Stage
Market charts tell one story, but adoption tells another. Pi Coin has slumped to new lows near $0.33, dragged down […] The post Pi Coin Sinks 90%, Algorand Expands Into Payroll, as BlockDAG’s $4.4M Whale Entry Takes Center Stage appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
$2.427
+1.46%
PI
$0.34461
+0.59%
STAGE
$0.0000649
--%
Coindoo
2025/09/04 20:00
Spheron Launches Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program With First Token Burn
Singapore, Singapore, 4th September 2025, Chainwire
SPON
$0.06587
-10.45%
TOKEN
$0.0127
+4.78%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 20:00
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving