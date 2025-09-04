US Climbs to Second in Global Crypto Adoption as APAC Leads Growth

The United States has leaped to the second spot on the Chainalysis 2025 Global Adoption Index due to regulatory clarity and increased ETF adoption. India retained its leading position as the third consecutive global leader, and Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil were the top five. This ranking reflects a broader trend, crypto adoption is expanding rapidly in both mature markets with clearer rules and emerging economies where digital assets address real financial needs. L’article US Climbs to Second in Global Crypto Adoption as APAC Leads Growth est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.