2025-09-05 Friday

Pepe Price Outlook: While Analysts Favor Dogecoin, Many See Layer Brett as the Meme Supercycle Winner

Pepe Price Outlook: While Analysts Favor Dogecoin, Many See Layer Brett as the Meme Supercycle Winner

The Pepe price has been bouncing with the rest of the meme market, but it hasn’t quite delivered on the hype it generated in early 2023. While some traders are still betting on a second wave, attention is drifting toward other meme coins with more staying power—or better upside. Dogecoin remains the legacy favourite, but [...] The post Pepe Price Outlook: While Analysts Favor Dogecoin, Many See Layer Brett as the Meme Supercycle Winner appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/04 20:15
Coinbase thinks vibe-coding 50% of its platform is a good idea

Coinbase thinks vibe-coding 50% of its platform is a good idea

The post Coinbase thinks vibe-coding 50% of its platform is a good idea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has faced a barrage of ridicule after posting on X that 40% of code written for his crypto exchange is “AI-generated,” and he wants this to rise to more than half by next month. The somewhat arbitrary metric has drawn criticism and derision from across an industry all-too-familiar with the risks that hastily put together code can bring. ~40% of daily code written at Coinbase is AI-generated. I want to get it to >50% by October. Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can. pic.twitter.com/Nmnsdxgosp — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 3, 2025 Read more: Coinbase torched by crypto community for US army parade sponsorship Armstrong’s recognition that AI-generated code should be “reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use [it]” seemed insufficient to calm suspicions that one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges was being held together by “vibe-coding.” Many responses focused on the devastating leak of sensitive know-your-customer (KYC) data. One X user asked if “KYC information and personal info” was “vibe coded too” before being leaked, while another posted a screenshot of what appears to be an SMS phishing message targeted at Coinbase customers, asking Armstrong “Is this why I get 10 of these a day now?” The data breach, which occurred late last year, exposed almost 70,000 users and drew heavy criticism from across the crypto community. It led to millions of dollars worth of losses via fake customer service reps, including $4 million by a single scammer and part-time “Furry.” Given the above, the tone-deaf nature of Armstrong’s latest announcement didn’t go unnoticed. If I was the CEO of a crypto exchange which leaked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:14
DOGE Price Prediction for September 4

DOGE Price Prediction for September 4

Can traders expect DOGE to test $0.22 area soon?
Coinstats2025/09/04 20:14
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin Holdings

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin Holdings

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/public-companies-bitcoin-holdings-milestone/
Coinstats2025/09/04 20:13
Strategic Move: Bitwise Unveils Five Groundbreaking Crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange

Strategic Move: Bitwise Unveils Five Groundbreaking Crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange

BitcoinWorld Strategic Move: Bitwise Unveils Five Groundbreaking Crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and a significant step forward has just been announced: Bitwise, a leading crypto asset manager, has listed five innovative Crypto ETPs on the prestigious SIX Swiss Exchange. This move marks a pivotal moment for investors seeking regulated and accessible pathways into the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. It offers a fresh opportunity to diversify portfolios with established digital assets and emerging technologies. Unlocking Investment Opportunities with Crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange For many, navigating the complexities of direct cryptocurrency investment can be daunting. This is where Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) become incredibly valuable. An ETP is a type of security that tracks an underlying asset, index, or financial instrument, trading on an exchange like a stock. Bitwise’s new listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange, a globally recognized platform, provide institutional and retail investors with a familiar and regulated structure to gain exposure to digital assets. The five new Crypto ETPs introduced by Bitwise are: Bitwise Core BTC ETP: Offers direct exposure to Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Bitwise ETH Staking ETP: Provides exposure to Ethereum and includes staking rewards, adding an income-generating component. Bitwise SOL Staking ETP: Similar to the ETH ETP, it offers exposure to Solana and its staking yield. Physical XRP ETP: Gives investors direct, physical exposure to XRP. Bitwise MSCI Digital Asset Select 20 ETP: A diversified product tracking the performance of a broad index of leading digital assets. These products are designed to simplify investment in the crypto space, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of blockchain. Why are Crypto ETPs Gaining Traction Among Investors? The increasing demand for Crypto ETPs isn’t surprising. They offer several compelling advantages over direct ownership of cryptocurrencies. Firstly, they provide a regulated investment vehicle, which can offer greater security and oversight compared to unregulated exchanges. This is particularly appealing to institutional investors and those new to the crypto market. Moreover, these ETPs offer diversification benefits. Instead of picking individual coins, investors can access a basket of digital assets, as seen with the Bitwise MSCI Digital Asset Select 20 ETP. This approach helps spread risk across a wider range of cryptocurrencies, potentially reducing volatility. The inclusion of staking ETPs for Ethereum and Solana is another innovative feature. Staking allows participants to earn rewards by locking up their cryptocurrencies to support the network’s operations. The Bitwise ETH and SOL Staking ETPs enable investors to potentially benefit from these rewards without the technical complexities of setting up and managing their own staking operations. This passive income potential makes these products particularly attractive in today’s market. Navigating the Digital Asset Landscape with Bitwise’s Crypto ETPs Bitwise’s strategic listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange underscore a growing trend: the institutional adoption of digital assets. As the cryptocurrency market matures, traditional financial infrastructure is increasingly adapting to accommodate these new asset classes. This integration is crucial for the long-term growth and stability of the crypto ecosystem. While the benefits are clear, investors should always consider the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Even with regulated products like Crypto ETPs, prices can fluctuate significantly. Therefore, a thorough understanding of the risks involved and aligning investments with personal financial goals is essential. Bitwise, with its expertise in digital asset management, aims to make this journey smoother for investors. The Bitwise MSCI Digital Asset Select 20 ETP is particularly noteworthy for its diversified approach. It offers exposure to a curated selection of leading digital assets, providing a comprehensive entry point into the broader market rather than focusing on a single coin. This strategic offering reflects a sophisticated understanding of investor needs in a rapidly evolving sector. Summary: A New Era for Crypto Investments The listing of five new Crypto ETPs by Bitwise on the SIX Swiss Exchange represents a landmark achievement. It significantly enhances accessibility and regulation for investors looking to participate in the digital asset revolution. From direct Bitcoin exposure to diversified baskets and staking opportunities, these products offer a robust framework for integrating cryptocurrencies into traditional investment portfolios. This development solidifies the position of digital assets as a legitimate and increasingly integral part of the global financial landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are Crypto ETPs? A1: Crypto ETPs (Exchange Traded Products) are financial instruments that track the price of one or more cryptocurrencies. They trade on traditional stock exchanges, offering investors regulated and often more convenient access to digital assets without directly owning the underlying cryptocurrency. Q2: Which specific Bitwise Crypto ETPs were listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange? A2: Bitwise listed five products: the Bitwise Core BTC ETP, Bitwise ETH Staking ETP, Bitwise SOL Staking ETP, Physical XRP ETP, and the Bitwise MSCI Digital Asset Select 20 ETP. Q3: What is the significance of listing these ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange? A3: The SIX Swiss Exchange is a highly reputable and regulated stock exchange. Listing ETPs there provides institutional-grade access and regulatory oversight, which can increase investor confidence and facilitate broader adoption of digital assets within traditional finance. Q4: How do staking ETPs work, and what are their benefits? A4: Staking ETPs, like the Bitwise ETH and SOL Staking ETPs, allow investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies that use a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Beyond price appreciation, these ETPs aim to capture staking rewards, offering a potential income stream without the technical complexity of direct staking. Q5: What is the Bitwise MSCI Digital Asset Select 20 ETP? A5: This ETP is designed to track a diversified index of the top 20 leading digital assets, offering investors broad exposure to the cryptocurrency market rather than focusing on a single asset. It’s a way to gain diversified access to the digital asset ecosystem. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in the world of Crypto ETPs and digital asset investments by sharing on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption in the digital asset space. This post Strategic Move: Bitwise Unveils Five Groundbreaking Crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 20:13
Next 1000x Crypto to Watch as Trump’s American Bitcoin Hits Nasdaq with $273M BTC

Next 1000x Crypto to Watch as Trump's American Bitcoin Hits Nasdaq with $273M BTC

The post Next 1000x Crypto to Watch as Trump’s American Bitcoin Hits Nasdaq with $273M BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate money is flowing into the crypto ecosystem at an astonishing rate as the Trump-backed mining company American Bitcoin Corporation (ABTC) makes a splash with a successful debut on the Nasdaq. ABTC stock jumped up 72% during initial trading on Wednesday, reflecting an industry-wide appetite for crypto. The company disclosed to the SEC that it holds 2,443 BTC valued at $273M. Other corporations are also increasing their crypto exposure. Bitmine just purchased another 14,665ETH, worth around $65M. Bitmine is already the largest ETH treasury in the world and this purchase solidifies their ETH-first position. As widespread corporate adoption is exploding, we’ve identified three cryptos that might reach 1000x in the next few years. Read on to find out why Snorter Bot ($SNORT), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Chainlink ($LINK) are our recommendations for 1000x crypto. 1. Snorter ($SNORT) – A Telegram-Based Trading Bot with Advanced Honeypot Detection Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the presale token that powers Snorter Bot, a crypto trading bot designed for automated token sniping within a powerful Telegram-based interface. Snorter automatically identifies new altcoins with potential, scans them for rugpull indicators, and notified you if all’s looking good. The honeypot detection engine scored an 85% success rate in beta testing, which we expect to only get better on full release. Once you’ve picked the coins you want to trade, you can set buy and sell orders that Snorter executes on your behalf as soon as a token hits the price point you’ve specified. Solana support will be available on launch. However, after release, the devs will also release trading modules for Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Base, too. Snorter is pretty useful on its own, but the $SNORT token unlocks the daily cap on trading, allowing you to make as many transactions as you want. That’s particularly important if…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:13
1inch Unlocks Access to Tokenized RWAs via Swap API

1inch Unlocks Access to Tokenized RWAs via Swap API

The post 1inch Unlocks Access to Tokenized RWAs via Swap API appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 4th, 2025, FinanceWire 1inch, the leading DEX aggregator, launches the upgraded Swap API to support tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). RWAs are now accessible via the 1inch dApp and Wallet for eligible users, excluding those in the US and other restricted regions. They are also available through partner integrations using the Swap API via the 1inch DevPortal – which operates without such restrictions – with Trust Wallet being the latest major DeFi platform to integrate this core 1inch technology. The improved API was developed to address one of the biggest hurdles to RWA adoption: liquidity. By using 1inch’s market-leading aggregation, accessing tokenized real-world assets is as easy and efficient as swapping native cryptocurrencies. This has been made a reality through a partnership with Ondo Finance, a liquidity provider and leader in tokenized real-world assets. Earlier today, Ondo announced the launch of Ondo Global Markets, giving non-US and other restrictive regions users limited or jurisdiction-aware access to over 100 tokenized assets on Ethereum, with plans to expand to more than 1,000 by year-end.  RWA swaps on 1inch are executed by resolvers, professional market makers that ensure a seamless and secure trading experience.  In addition to deploying the upgraded API within its own wallet and dApp, 1inch has made the innovation available to its wider ecosystem. All existing Swap API integrators now gain access to RWAs for their eligible users. As one of the first partners to expand its integration to the Swap API, Trust Wallet now empowers its community with seamless, gas-free, and MEV-protected access to RWAs. This RWA support comes as another milestone in 1inch’s vision to unify DeFi and democratise access to finance. Together, Ondo and 1inch are making tokenized assets transferable, DeFi-compatible, and designed for integration across the ecosystem. Asset availability may vary based on jurisdiction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:12
6 Best Crypto Presales to Buy in September 2025

6 Best Crypto Presales to Buy in September 2025

The crypto market is full of new ideas and opportunities, especially in presales, where investors can buy tokens early at lower prices before they launch on major exchanges. With Bitcoin holding steady above $100,000 and altcoins gaining strength lately, these presales allow buyers to get in early on projects that mix memes, AI, DeFi, and […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 20:08
Supersonik Completes $5 Million Seed Round, Led by a16z

Supersonik Completes $5 Million Seed Round, Led by a16z

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Forbes, Supersonik, an AI sales agent startup, announced the completion of a $5 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Co-founded by Daniel Carmona Serrat, Joaquim Lechà, and Pol Ruiz, Supersonik specializes in real-time, multilingual AI sales demonstrations, instantly demonstrating software functionality based on customer needs. The funding will be used to expand the US market and technical team, and the company is already working with select clients.
PANews2025/09/04 20:08
MANYU Secures IP Rights: The Black Shiba Inu That’s Building a Legacy

MANYU Secures IP Rights: The Black Shiba Inu That's Building a Legacy

The meme coin market has seen countless projects come and go, most of them built on borrowed imagery and hype-driven momentum. But history shows that projects without ownership over their story eventually fade either due to legal challenges, lack of brand control, or simply being replaced by the next trending meme. This is where $MANYU […]
CryptoPotato2025/09/04 20:06
