2025-09-05
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
UX is the killer app for mass adoption in web3
The post UX is the killer app for mass adoption in web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. When FTX collapsed in 2022, it didn’t just vaporize billions of dollars in customer funds; the exchange’s implosion shattered confidence in the centralized architecture in much of the crypto economy. And with court battles still ongoing in 2025, including plans to return $1.9 billion in disputed claims, it’s a reminder that trusting middlemen in a trustless ecosystem can be a risky contradiction. Summary The self-custody market is surging post-FTX, projected to grow from $1.5B in 2023 to $8.4B by 2032, driven by both institutions and retail users. On-chain data shows users shifting from centralized exchanges to DEXs, with spot volumes falling 16.3% while DEX activity rose 6.2% in early 2025. UX remains the industry’s bottleneck — wallets and dApps often confuse users with jargon, poor recovery, and hidden centralization. Fiat-to-crypto on-ramps are crypto’s front door; smooth, compliant rails are essential for adoption and trust. The next 100M users will come not from new protocols but from an intuitive, safe, and invisible design that makes web3 feel seamless. In the aftermath of FTX’s collapse in 2023, the self-custody market was already worth $1.5 billion and projected to hit $8.4 billion by 2032. This wasn’t just a temporary response to the crisis; it signaled a deeper shift in people’s mindset. Users wanted tools that put them in control. It is perhaps no surprise that users are seeking to reclaim control. Many have moved their assets to non-custodial wallets, seeking safety in their own personal responsibility where they can hold their own keys and shoulder their own risk. The numbers behind a behavioural shift Spot trading volume at the top ten centralized exchanges decreased by 16.3% quarter-on-quarter from $6.5 trillion…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:31
Tether Expands into Gold Industry
The post Tether Expands into Gold Industry appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether is planning to expand its gold investments beyond holding $8.7 billion in gold bars. The company aims to invest in gold mining, refining, trading, and royalty businesses to strengthen its backing and diversify its assets. In June, Tether bought a $105 million stake in the Toronto-listed Elemental Altus royalty company and recently added $100 …
CoinPedia
2025/09/05 18:29
Best Crypto to Invest in Before the Next Bull Run? This New Token Is Being Labeled the Next Big Cryptocurrency for DeFi Investors
The post Best Crypto to Invest in Before the Next Bull Run? This New Token Is Being Labeled the Next Big Cryptocurrency for DeFi Investors appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News DeFi investors are once again circling back to a familiar question: what’s the next big cryptocurrency to watch before the rally begins? With capital flowing back into presale opportunities and traders looking for early-stage entries, attention is quickly shifting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Analysts argue that MUTM’s combination of strong performance, product design, and long-term …
CoinPedia
2025/09/05 18:27
Sora Ventures Moves $1B Into Bitcoin to Fuel Asia’s Treasury Growth
TLDR: Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first $1B Bitcoin treasury fund with $200M backing from regional investors. Fund aims to buy $1B in Bitcoin within six months to support firms like Moon Inc and BitPlanet. Initiative centralizes institutional capital to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset in Asia. The fund brings together regional investors to [...] The post Sora Ventures Moves $1B Into Bitcoin to Fuel Asia’s Treasury Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Part of Broader Treasury Stategy: Figma
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Part of Broader Treasury Stategy: Figma appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Collaborative design software company Figma (FIG) expanded its bitcoin BTC$112,263.82 holdings to $91 million in the second quarter of this year, the company disclosed Wednesday during its earnings call. The move, revealed by Chief Financial Officer Praveer Melwani, comes as part of a larger $1.6 billion cash position. “Within the $1.6 billion, we also held approximately $91 million in our bitcoin exchange-traded fund,” Melwani said. Figma, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in July, has had an eventful few years. A planned $20 billion acquisition by Adobe collapsed in 2023 after regulators raised antitrust concerns. Since then, the company continued to grow its customer base, which includes 95% of the Fortune 500. Unlike some firms that have turned to bitcoin holdings as a last-ditch effort to excite investors or pivot away from declining core businesses, Figma’s approach appears more conservative. “We’re not trying to be Michael Saylor here,” CEO Dylan Field told CNBC, referring to the co-founder of MicroStrategy, known for turning his previously sleepy software company into a major bitcoin holder. “This is not, like, a Bitcoin holding company. It’s a design company, but I think there’s a place for it in the balance sheet and as part of a diversified treasury strategy.” Neither the increase in bitcoin exposure nor the better-than-expected revenue boosted investor sentiment, at least in the short term. Despite beating earnings expectations, Figma shares dropped 18% on Thursday, closing at $55.96. That remains above the IPO price, but down about 50% from the frenzied IPO-day peak. Figma’s quiet addition of bitcoin to its treasury adds another name to the list of public companies experimenting with digital assets as part of their financial infrastructure — but without the spectacle or evangelism often associated with the move. For now, bitcoin remains a small slice…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:27
Anthropic Blocks Chinese Firms from Accessing AI Over Security Concerns
TLDRs; Anthropic blocks Chinese-owned firms and subsidiaries from Claude AI, citing risks of military misuse and security threats. The $183B AI firm is going beyond compliance, supporting stricter US export controls while expanding restrictions voluntarily. Foreign subsidiaries majority-owned by Chinese companies are also targeted, addressing potential loopholes in global AI access. Move highlights how frontier [...] The post Anthropic Blocks Chinese Firms from Accessing AI Over Security Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 18:23
Why Tether Is Suddenly Pouring Millions Into the Gold Industry
The post Why Tether Is Suddenly Pouring Millions Into the Gold Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Instead of sticking purely to digital assets, Tether has begun channeling profits into gold, aiming to stake a claim across the entire industry- from the mines where it is pulled from the ground to the royalty firms that finance production. The timing is no accident. Gold prices are hovering near historic highs, and Tether’s leadership sees an opportunity to broaden its reach. Chief executive Paolo Ardoino has long described the metal as a natural counterpart to Bitcoin, arguing that one is the foundation of the earth while the other represents its digital evolution. A Growing Portfolio of Gold Assets Earlier this summer, Tether quietly bought into royalty company Elemental Altus with a $105 million deal. Weeks later, it added another $100 million as the firm merged with EMX, creating the newly branded Elemental Royalty Corp. The back-to-back investments show that Tether is not merely stockpiling bullion but intends to embed itself in the business models that sustain the global gold trade. Skepticism and Support Reaction in the gold world has been mixed. Some industry veterans welcome the cash injection from a crypto powerhouse, noting that new capital could reinvigorate a traditionally cautious sector. Others remain wary, questioning whether a company rooted in stablecoins has the experience to navigate the highly cyclical, capital-intensive mining business. Ardoino, however, appears undeterred. He has framed gold as a complement to Bitcoin, not a competitor, suggesting that Tether’s long-term vision blends digital finance with tangible commodities. A Hedge Across Two Worlds The stablecoin issuer already holds billions of dollars’ worth of gold bars stored in Zurich. Adding direct stakes in miners, refiners, and royalty groups could turn Tether into a rare bridge between the crypto economy and the centuries-old trade in precious metals. If gold’s rally continues, the strategy may give Tether a new…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:23
Crypto Market Moves Steady Amid Cautious Sentiment
Crypto market holds steady at $3.83T with cautious sentiment as Bitcoin ($BTC) rises slightly but Ethereum ($ETH) dips as well as DeFi and NFT volumes decline.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 18:23
BullZilla, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu Lead the Charge for Explosive Growth
The post BullZilla, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu Lead the Charge for Explosive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best crypto to buy today! BullZilla presale is set for massive returns, alongside Ethereum and Shiba Inu’s market dominance in 2025. Read on for insights. Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm, with various tokens making their way into investors’ portfolios. The success stories of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have proven that early adoption can yield massive returns. As we enter 2025, a new wave of meme coins and decentralized projects is beginning to shine. Among these, BullZilla ($BZIL) is making waves in the presale market, presenting a tremendous opportunity for early-stage investors. Coupled with Ethereum’s dominance and Shiba Inu’s meteoric rise, these three coins are set to change the crypto landscape. Let’s dive deep into each project to see why these are the best crypto to buy today. BullZilla: The Next Big Meme Coin with Explosive Presale Potential BullZilla ($BZIL) is not just another meme coin. It is a project built on Ethereum’s blockchain, using innovative features that combine community-driven mechanics with cutting-edge tokenomics. BullZilla’s presale is already in full swing, with over $147k raised and 400 token holders joining in. The price of $BZIL is currently at $0.00001908, but this is just the beginning. As the presale progresses, the price will continue to surge, and early investors stand to gain huge returns. The BullZilla Presale is structured around a progressive pricing mechanism, where the price per token increases every time the project raises a certain amount of funds. With Stage 1-C already underway, the potential ROI until the presale’s conclusion is expected to be 231% for early joiners. The current ROI stands at 27,527%, from Stage 1-C to the anticipated listing price of $0.008. Let’s break it down further: A $1,000 investment at the current presale price would yield 52.41 million $BZIL tokens, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:20
Strategy Meets Requirements for S&P 500 Inclusion, Awaits Committee Decision
TLDR Strategy has met all technical requirements for S&P 500 inclusion with $92 billion market cap and positive earnings Despite meeting criteria, final approval requires S&P US Index Committee’s vote based on “holistic” assessment High stock volatility (96% in 30-day price swings) could present a challenge for committee approval Strategy would join Coinbase and Block [...] The post Strategy Meets Requirements for S&P 500 Inclusion, Awaits Committee Decision appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:18
