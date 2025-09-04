2025-09-05 Friday

Ripple (XRP) Traders Monitor Layer Brett After Early Adoption Numbers Suggest Rising Popularity

Ripple (XRP) Traders Monitor Layer Brett After Early Adoption Numbers Suggest Rising Popularity

Early adoption data from Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin in presale, is drawing increasing attention. With […] The post Ripple (XRP) Traders Monitor Layer Brett After Early Adoption Numbers Suggest Rising Popularity appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 20:25
Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL’s Max Pain Price Ahead of Options Expiry, Key Jobs Data

Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL’s Max Pain Price Ahead of Options Expiry, Key Jobs Data

The post Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL’s Max Pain Price Ahead of Options Expiry, Key Jobs Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins are facing pullbacks amid continued profit booking in the broader crypto market. Traders are bracing for further selloffs ahead of $4.5 billion in crypto options expiry and key U.S. jobs data this week. BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL prices slip amid liquidations of $115 million in long positions by traders. In addition, rising long-term Treasury yields and gold prices due to fiscal concerns increased selling pressure on Bitcoin price. $3.28 Billion in Bitcoin Options Expiry According to Deribit, more than 29K BTC options with a notional value of $3.28 billion are set to expire on Friday. The put-call ratio is 1.39, which is extremely high and indicates bearish sentiment among traders. Moreover, the max pain price is at $112,000. Derbit revealed that puts have clustered around $105K-110K strike price, with most traders betting on a Bitcoin price fall below $105,000. Bitcoin Max Pain Price. Source: Deribit Analyst Caleb Franzen revealed that Bitcoin broke below its daily Ichimoku cloud for the first time since February 2025, potentially flipping it into resistance. Historical seasonality patterns are playing a key role in bearish sentiment for Bitcoin, with bearish crossover on the weekly MACD.   Bitcoin Breaks Below Daily Ichimoku Cloud. Source: Caleb Franzen $1.28 Billion in Ethereum Options Expiry Over 293K ETH options with a notional value of $1.28 billion are set to expire on Deribit, with a put-call ratio of 0.78. This indicates mixed sentiment among traders due to a neutral put-call ratio. Moreover, the max pain price is at $4,400, higher than the current market price of $4,385 at the time of writing. This signals. Options traders are watching three key levels of $4,500, $4,700, and $5,000. Bitcoin Max Pain Price. Source: Deribit “Flows lean more balanced, but calls build up above $4.5K, leaving upside optionality,” said…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:24
Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming?

Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming?

The post Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On Wednesday, Pi Network hit a new milestone with the launch of PiOnline, a new DeFi game with farming and staking rewards. The game is designed to approach players by offering a community-driven gaming experience. Could this increase the Pi adoption rate and price? Pi Network Launches PiOnline In a recent X post, Pi News …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 20:23
Job openings data falls to levels rarely seen since pandemic

Job openings data falls to levels rarely seen since pandemic

The post Job openings data falls to levels rarely seen since pandemic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “Now Hiring” sign at a Journeys store in the Brooklyn borough of New York on June 3, 2025. Adam Gray | Bloomberg | Getty Images Job openings ticked down in July to levels rarely seen since the Covid-19 pandemic, bolstering fears of cooling in the labor market. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover report showed around 7.18 million listings in July, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. That’s only the second reading under the 7.2 million level since the end of 2020. Wednesday’s print was the lowest since September 2024, when just more than 7.1 million openings were reported. Outside of that blip lower last year, these job opening levels were last seen when the pandemic was causing an upheaval of the U.S. economy and labor force. It also came in below expectations for 7.4 million openings from economists polled by Dow Jones. That underscored rising concerns of weakening in the labor market, a trend that has shown up in anecdotal evidence for several months. “This is a turning point for the labor market,” said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “It’s yet another crack.” “This is yet another data point underscoring how this job market is frozen and it’s difficult for anyone to get a job right now,” Long added. Weekly jobless claims data due on Thursday will offer the next round of insight into the health of the job market. Then, attention turns to the closely followed jobs report Friday morning. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/03/job-opening-data-falls-to-levels-rarely-seen-since-pandemic.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:23
Polymarket Poised to Return to US After CFTC Staff Grants QCX No-Action Relief

Polymarket Poised to Return to US After CFTC Staff Grants QCX No-Action Relief

The post Polymarket Poised to Return to US After CFTC Staff Grants QCX No-Action Relief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued a no-action position Sept. 3 allowing QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC to be exempted, under narrow conditions, from certain swap-related recordkeeping and swap data reporting requirements for event contracts, including binary option and variable payout contract transactions executed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-poised-to-return-to-us-after-cftc-staff-grants-qcx-no-action-relief/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:21
Resurrection’ Season 1 Finale Begin Streaming?

Resurrection’ Season 1 Finale Begin Streaming?

The post Resurrection’ Season 1 Finale Begin Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Dexter: Resurrection” poster image featuring Michael C. Hall. Paramount+ Premium Dexter: Resurrection — Michael C. Hall’s sequel series to the original Dexter and follow-up Dexter: New Blood — wraps up Season 1 this week. What time does the season’s 10th and final episode start? Hall, of course, starred as the vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan in the original Dexter series, which ran for eight seasons on cable’s Showtime from 2006 to 2013. Hall then reprised the role in the first sequel series Dexter: New Blood in 2021, which ran for one season. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers Then, in 2024, Hall reprised the role Dexter once again — as a narrator only — for the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which chronicled early years as a serial killer with Patrick Gibson playing the title character. Dexter: Resurrection — which takes place after the events of Dexter: New Blood — began its Season 1, 10-episode run on July 11 with a two-episode premiere. In addition to Hall, Jack Alcott reprises his role from Dexter: New Blood as the adult version of Dexter’s son, Harrison, in Dexter: Resurrection. ForbesWhat Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About?By Tim Lammers The Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 season finale will begin streaming on Paramount+ Premium at 3 a.m. ET/12:01 PT on Friday. For cable users, the season finale will not air on Showtime until Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Jack Alcott and Michael C Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection.” Paramount+ Premium/Zach Dilgard What Is ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ About? Dexter: Resurrection largely takes place in New York City after Dexter Morgan leaves upstate New York after surviving his gunshot wound to the chest — delivered by Harrison — in the Dexter: New Blood finale. The official summary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:20
The number of "small non-farm" figures is lower than expected

The number of "small non-farm" figures is lower than expected

PANews reported on September 4th that U.S. ADP employment increased by 54,000 in August, lower than the market expectation of 65,000. The previous value was 104,000.
PANews2025/09/04 20:19
What Makes SpacePay a Must-Have Altcoin for the Rest of 2025

What Makes SpacePay a Must-Have Altcoin for the Rest of 2025

Paying with crypto at your local store is still a nightmare. Most businesses don’t accept it, and those that do make you jump through hoops. SpacePay thinks it has cracked the code. This London startup lets merchants accept crypto payments through their regular card machines, works with 325+ wallets, and converts everything to cash instantly.. The post What Makes SpacePay a Must-Have Altcoin for the Rest of 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/09/04 20:18
Top 5 Meme Coins to Buy Now as The Market Consolidates at $66 Billion

Top 5 Meme Coins to Buy Now as The Market Consolidates at $66 Billion

Meme coins continue to defy skeptics, carving out a $66 billion niche within the crypto market despite their reputation for volatility and speculation. For investors, timing remains critical, not only in spotting key accumulation ranges but also in identifying the best meme coins to buy before momentum returns. Recent projects have shown just how quickly […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 20:17
Cardano Targets $1.80 in September, but Analysts Suggest Another Crypto Rally Could Steal the Spotlight

Cardano Targets $1.80 in September, but Analysts Suggest Another Crypto Rally Could Steal the Spotlight

The post Cardano Targets $1.80 in September, but Analysts Suggest Another Crypto Rally Could Steal the Spotlight appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is buzzing with speculation about Cardano’s next move, with many analysts setting an ambitious $1.80 price target for September. However, a new narrative is emerging, one that suggests an alternative rally could overshadow Cardano’s measured growth. While Cardano (ADA) continues its methodical climb, a new presale star, Layer Brett, is capturing the …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 20:16
