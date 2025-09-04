Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL’s Max Pain Price Ahead of Options Expiry, Key Jobs Data
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins are facing pullbacks amid continued profit booking in the broader crypto market. Traders are bracing for further selloffs ahead of $4.5 billion in crypto options expiry and key U.S. jobs data this week. BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL prices slip amid liquidations of $115 million in long positions by traders. In addition, rising long-term Treasury yields and gold prices due to fiscal concerns increased selling pressure on Bitcoin price. $3.28 Billion in Bitcoin Options Expiry According to Deribit, more than 29K BTC options with a notional value of $3.28 billion are set to expire on Friday. The put-call ratio is 1.39, which is extremely high and indicates bearish sentiment among traders. Moreover, the max pain price is at $112,000. Derbit revealed that puts have clustered around $105K-110K strike price, with most traders betting on a Bitcoin price fall below $105,000. Bitcoin Max Pain Price. Source: Deribit Analyst Caleb Franzen revealed that Bitcoin broke below its daily Ichimoku cloud for the first time since February 2025, potentially flipping it into resistance. Historical seasonality patterns are playing a key role in bearish sentiment for Bitcoin, with bearish crossover on the weekly MACD. Bitcoin Breaks Below Daily Ichimoku Cloud. Source: Caleb Franzen $1.28 Billion in Ethereum Options Expiry Over 293K ETH options with a notional value of $1.28 billion are set to expire on Deribit, with a put-call ratio of 0.78. This indicates mixed sentiment among traders due to a neutral put-call ratio. Moreover, the max pain price is at $4,400, higher than the current market price of $4,385 at the time of writing. This signals. Options traders are watching three key levels of $4,500, $4,700, and $5,000. Bitcoin Max Pain Price. Source: Deribit "Flows lean more balanced, but calls build up above $4.5K, leaving upside optionality," said…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:24