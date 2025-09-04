2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Trump-Linked WLFI Token Sinks 60% as Sell Pressure Mounts

Once billed as one of the most anticipated political-crypto crossovers, the token has now lost more than half its value. […] The post Trump-Linked WLFI Token Sinks 60% as Sell Pressure Mounts appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04
Falcon Finance’s USDf Synthetic Dollar Surges to $1.5 Billion Supply After Announcing New Insurance Fund

Falcon Finance’s USDf Synthetic Dollar Surges to $1.5 Billion Supply After Announcing New Insurance Fund

Dubai, UAE, September 4th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance announced today that its decentralized stablecoin USDf has reached an all-time high of $1.5 billion in circulating supply, underscoring accelerating adoption and strengthening trust within the DeFi ecosystem. The milestone builds on the protocol’s transparency commitments, yield innovation, and newly established $10 million insurance fund. Over the […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04
Tom Lee Advocates Fed Rate Cut to Propel Ethereum Strategy

Tom Lee Advocates Fed Rate Cut to Propel Ethereum Strategy

The post Tom Lee Advocates Fed Rate Cut to Propel Ethereum Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tom Lee suggests the Fed cut rates to boost Ethereum. Lee intends to accumulate 5% of ETH supply soon. BitMine’s no-debt strategy minimizes bankruptcy risks. Tom Lee, Chairman of BitMine, advocates for Federal Reserve inaction and rate cuts in September 2025, amid macroeconomic concerns highlighted in a public statement. BitMine’s strategy emphasizes Ethereum accumulation, aiming for 5% supply control, potentially influencing crypto market dynamics and institutional investment trends. Tom Lee’s Call for Fed Rate Cuts: Ethereum Focus Tom Lee has articulated a contrarian stance, advocating for the Federal Reserve to cut rates to benefit the crypto and traditional financial markets. He emphasized this position in a recent video, focusing on September’s potential market volatility. BitMine holds a substantial Ethereum treasury, with a strategy intending to capture 5% of total ETH supply. This move emulates past strategies seen in cryptocurrency accumulation but distinguishes itself by avoiding debt, using new equity for asset accumulation. “Despite concerns over September and VIX, I believe the Fed’s best course is to remain inert and cut rates now. This would benefit risk assets.” — Tom Lee, Chairman, BitMine Market responses have varied, with no significant public dissent from key crypto figures. Lee’s methodology suggests reduced systemic risk compared to past strategies like MicroStrategy’s, garnering attention among institutional investors. Ethereum’s Market Metrics and Historical Comparisons Did you know? Tom Lee draws comparisons to 1998, when the Fed cut rates, subsequently accelerating year-end market rallies. His recommendation for Federal Reserve actions in 2025 mirrors these historical precedents, indicating potential parallels in market behavior. Ethereum’s current metrics are noteworthy, with a price of $4,417.86 and a market cap of $533.26 billion as of September 4, 2025. CoinMarketCap reports its market dominance at 13.94%, backed by a robust 24-hour trading volume of $37.58 billion. Price trends show a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
Cardano Founder Publicly Declares ADA “The Best-Performing Asset Of All Time,” Here’s Why

Cardano Founder Publicly Declares ADA “The Best-Performing Asset Of All Time,” Here’s Why

Despite Bitcoin making headlines with its remarkable surge to a new all-time high, Cardano still comes out on top in terms of gains, as the altcoin experiences significant growth. Meanwhile, Charles Hoskinson has publicly outlined Cardano’s notable performance against Bitcoin, positioning it as a leader among altcoins. Bitcoin Outclassed By Cardano In Terms Of Gains […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04
7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

Altcoins trading below $10 are attracting attention from investors preparing for the last run of 2025. The reasoning is straightforward […] The post 7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04
6 Meme Coins Turning Heads: Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Revealed

6 Meme Coins Turning Heads: Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Revealed

BullZilla leads 2025’s best crypto presales with a 24-stage price engine, Ethereum rails, 70% APY staking, and $100K triggers, joined by Turbo, SPX6900, Notcoin, Chainlink, and NPC.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04
Polygon Completes POL Migration as Native Staking Goes Live

Polygon Completes POL Migration as Native Staking Goes Live

The post Polygon Completes POL Migration as Native Staking Goes Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Polygon officially completed its migration from MATIC to the new POL token on September 3. The announcement was preceded by a massive “buy the rumor” rally, with the price peaking at nearly $0.29 on September 2. Native staking for the new POL token is now live, allowing holders to earn rewards and become eligible for airdrops. Polygon’s network [NC] upgrade from its MATIC token to POL is now complete, following a successful migration announced on September 3. With the transition finalized, the network has enabled native staking for the new POL token directly on Ethereum ETH $4 425 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $534.70 B Vol. 24h: $32.23 B , allowing users to earn validator rewards. The market demonstrated strong anticipation for the news in a classic “buy the rumor” scenario. According to historical data from Coingecko, trading volume peaked at over $631 million on Sept. 1. This momentum continued into September 2, pushing the token’s price to a high of nearly $0.29 as traders positioned themselves ahead of the official announcement. Following the confirmation on September 3, the token’s price saw minor consolidation around the $0.28 mark. This price stability suggests the preceding rally had already captured the market’s positive sentiment surrounding the milestone. Polygon price chart on TradingView. | Source: TradingView Staking Features and Network Growth The new staking functionality allows POL holders to help secure the Polygon network. In return for staking their tokens, participants can receive a portion of validator rewards and become eligible for future community airdrops. This development positions POL as a notable option for users exploring the best crypto to stake in the current market. How to natively stake POL on Ethereum in just three steps. pic.twitter.com/iukUwEHzS6 — Polygon (@0xPolygon) August 5, 2025 The network’s underlying growth is reflected in its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
Markets brace for Broadcom earnings as investors rationalize AI spending

Markets brace for Broadcom earnings as investors rationalize AI spending

Broadcom is set to report strong earnings Thursday, with revenue and profits expected to rise sharply, driven by AI.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Mining Companies Boost Output, US Banks Return to Crypto, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Mining Companies Boost Output, US Banks Return to Crypto, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Mining Companies Boost Output, US Banks Return to Crypto, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Mining Companies Boost Output, US Banks Return to Crypto, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-4-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) earnings Q2 2025

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) earnings Q2 2025

The post American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) earnings Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Eagle said Wednesday its partnership with Sydney Sweeney has been its “best” advertising campaign to date as it announced fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat expectations.  The company’s splashy, yet controversial, campaign with the “Euphoria” star led to some criticism and blowback but the launch, coupled with a recent partnership with Taylor Swift’s new fiancé Travis Kelce, has led to new customer acquisition and positive traffic across channels.  American Eagle stock soared more than 20% in after-hours trading Wednesday. “The fall season is off to a positive start. Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales,” CEO Jay Schottenstein said in a news release. “We look forward to building on our progress and the continued strength of our iconic brands to drive higher profitability, long-term growth and shareholder value.”  The company also re-issued its full-year guidance after withdrawing it earlier this year. It now expects comparable sales to be approximately flat, better than the 0.2% decline analysts had anticipated, according to StreetAccount.  It still expects gross margin to be down for the duration of the year, but it made key changes to its outlook for operating income, which is bearing the brunt of the tariff impact. The company is now expecting its full-year operating income to be between $255 million and $265 million, down from a previous range of between $360 million and $375 million.  Here’s how American Eagle performed during the quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 45 cents vs. 21 cents expected Revenue: $1.28 billion vs. $1.24 billion expected The company’s reported net income for the three-month period that ended Aug. 2 was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
