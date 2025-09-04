American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) earnings Q2 2025

The post American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) earnings Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Eagle said Wednesday its partnership with Sydney Sweeney has been its “best” advertising campaign to date as it announced fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The company’s splashy, yet controversial, campaign with the “Euphoria” star led to some criticism and blowback but the launch, coupled with a recent partnership with Taylor Swift’s new fiancé Travis Kelce, has led to new customer acquisition and positive traffic across channels. American Eagle stock soared more than 20% in after-hours trading Wednesday. “The fall season is off to a positive start. Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales,” CEO Jay Schottenstein said in a news release. “We look forward to building on our progress and the continued strength of our iconic brands to drive higher profitability, long-term growth and shareholder value.” The company also re-issued its full-year guidance after withdrawing it earlier this year. It now expects comparable sales to be approximately flat, better than the 0.2% decline analysts had anticipated, according to StreetAccount. It still expects gross margin to be down for the duration of the year, but it made key changes to its outlook for operating income, which is bearing the brunt of the tariff impact. The company is now expecting its full-year operating income to be between $255 million and $265 million, down from a previous range of between $360 million and $375 million. Here’s how American Eagle performed during the quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 45 cents vs. 21 cents expected Revenue: $1.28 billion vs. $1.24 billion expected The company’s reported net income for the three-month period that ended Aug. 2 was…