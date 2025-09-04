2025-09-05 Friday

China hits U.S. optical fiber suppliers with rate hikes in trade tension escalation

China hits U.S. optical fiber suppliers with rate hikes in trade tension escalation

China added new tariffs on more U.S. optical fiber after a six-month probe found U.S. suppliers tried to dodge earlier penalties. The tariffs took effect Thursday Beijing time and cover “certain cut-off shifted single-mode optical fiber” from the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said. Rates run from 33.3% to 78.2%. The ministry named several […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 20:41
Labor market growth slows dramatically in August with U.S. adding just 54,000 jobs

Labor market growth slows dramatically in August with U.S. adding just 54,000 jobs

The post Labor market growth slows dramatically in August with U.S. adding just 54,000 jobs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Steven Chechette (C) speaks with a recruiter at the KeySource booth at the Mega JobNewsUSA South Florida Job Fair held in the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on April 30, 2025. Joe Raedle | Getty Images U.S. private sector hiring rose less than expected in August, data released Thursday shows, offering the latest indication of trouble in the labor market. Private payrolls increased by just 54,000 in August, according to data from processing firm ADP published Thursday morning. That’s below the consensus forecast of 75,000 from economists polled by Dow Jones and marks a significant slowdown from the revised gain of 106,000 seen in the prior month. “The year started with strong job growth, but that momentum has been whipsawed by uncertainty,” said Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, in a press release. Richardson pointed to rising worries from consumers, labor shortages and disruptions tied to artificial intelligence as potential drivers of this decrease in growth. Jobs tied to trade, transportation and utilities saw particular weakness in August, with the group losing 17,000 roles on net, according to the ADP. Education and health services followed, recording a decline of 12,000 jobs. But those losses were offset in part by a boom in the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 50,000 jobs in the month. Wage growth maintained the same pace in August. Those staying in their roles saw their pay rise 4.4% year-over-year, while job changes recorded a 7.1% increase over the same period. Thursday’s ADP report adds to an already concerning picture of the labor market. Jobless claims increased to 237,000, up 8,000 from the prior week and above estimates, per data also published Thursday morning. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey registered one of its worst levels for job openings in July since 2020, according to government…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:41
Grayscale Launches Ethereum Covered Call Options ETF (ETCO)

Grayscale Launches Ethereum Covered Call Options ETF (ETCO)

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Grayscale's official website, Grayscale announced the launch of the Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call Option ETF (stock code: ETCO). The fund uses a systematic covered call option strategy to pay dividends twice a month (on the 15th and 30th), but does not directly invest in Ethereum. It only indirectly obtains Ethereum-related exposure through derivatives and ETPs.
PANews2025/09/04 20:39
Hackers Exploit Ethereum to Inject Malware in Popular Coding Libraries

Hackers Exploit Ethereum to Inject Malware in Popular Coding Libraries

Hackers are now exploiting vulnerabilities in widely-used NPM coding libraries to inject malware into Ethereum smart contracts, according to cybersecurity research by blockchain compliance firm Reversing Labs(RL). In a September 3 blog post detailing the discovery, researcher Lucija Valentić revealed that threat actors bypass security scans by exploiting new open-source malware present in the Node Package Manager (NPM) package repository, which contains extensive JavaScript packages and libraries. The most destructive malware discovered was “colortoolsv2” and “mimelib2“, both published in July, which were found to abuse smart contracts to conceal malicious commands that install downloader malware on infected systems.Source: ReversingLabs How Ethereum Smart Contracts Turn Into Malware Command Centers These packages are part of broader open-source libraries affecting both NPM and GitHub, where malicious supply chain actors use advanced social engineering and deception tactics to trick developers into incorporating harmful code into their projects. According to ReversingLabs, 2025 has witnessed a diverse range of malicious campaigns targeting NPM, the leading online repository for JavaScript packages. In March, RL documented the discovery of NPM packages ethers-provider2 and ethers-providerz Since discovering the ethers campaign, researchers have detected numerous additional infostealers, downloaders, and droppers found on NPM. At the beginning of July, RL researcher Karlo Zanki discovered and reported a new NPM campaign involving a basic package that deployed blockchain in a novel way to deliver a malicious second stage. The exact package colortoolsv2 is being used to infiltrate Ethereum smart contracts. According to RL researchers, the malware is a basic NPM package containing just two files. The major file is a script named index.js, which contains a hidden malicious payload. Once installed in a project, the script would run to fetch blockchain data and execute a harmful command by loading the URL for a command and control (C2) server that would then download second-stage malware to the requesting system. Although “downloader” malware is a common method hackers use in NPM repositories to target victims, this specific malware is unusual as it uses Ethereum smart contracts to host the URLs where malicious commands are located for downloading the second-stage malware. Notably, the cybersecurity researchers acknowledge that they haven’t encountered this approach previously. Two-File Malware Hides a $2.5M Bridge Exploit Method The researchers uncovered a Solana-trading-bot infected by the malicious colortoolsv2 package called solana-trading-bot-v2, which appears to be a trustworthy GitHub project to the average observer.Source: ReversingLabs It has thousands of commits, several active contributors, and a decent number of stars and watchers, all characteristics of legitimate open-source repositories. However, all these details were fabricated, and any developer who installs it risks having user wallets that interact with the bot drained of funds. Software supply chain attacks targeting smart contracts and blockchain infrastructure are now on the rise. In July, hackers exploited a vulnerability in Arcadia Finance’s Rebalancer contract, draining approximately $2.5 million in cryptocurrency from the decentralized finance platform operating on Base blockchain. The attackers manipulated arbitrary swapData parameters to execute unauthorized swaps that emptied user vaults. A recent report by blockchain analytics firm Global Ledger revealed that hackers have now stolen $3 billion worth of crypto in 119 separate incidents during the first half of 2025, which is 150% more than all of 2024.Source: Global Ledger Slava Demchuk, CEO of analytics firm AMLBot, said access-control flaws and smart contract vulnerabilities, especially in bridges, continue to be dominant attack methods. Demchuk told Cryptonews that these hackers are exploiting the interconnected and composable nature of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to amplify the impact. Blockchain auditors advised that it is critical for developers to assess each library they are considering implementing before deciding to include it in their development cycle
CryptoNews2025/09/04 20:39
BlockchainFX: Fully Audited, Revenue-Generating, and Targeting 1000x Growth – The Best Crypto to Buy Now as Tron and Sui Trend

BlockchainFX: Fully Audited, Revenue-Generating, and Targeting 1000x Growth – The Best Crypto to Buy Now as Tron and Sui Trend

What if the crypto market handed you a second chance at millionaire-making potential? BlockchainFX ($BFX) is creating shockwaves across the […] The post BlockchainFX: Fully Audited, Revenue-Generating, and Targeting 1000x Growth – The Best Crypto to Buy Now as Tron and Sui Trend appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 20:36
U.S. Jobless Claims Jump to 237K – Fed Rate Cuts Could Ignite Bitcoin Rally

U.S. Jobless Claims Jump to 237K – Fed Rate Cuts Could Ignite Bitcoin Rally

The uptick underscores a cooling labor market that has increasingly worried both investors and policymakers in recent weeks. The report […] The post U.S. Jobless Claims Jump to 237K – Fed Rate Cuts Could Ignite Bitcoin Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 20:35
RedStone acquires DeFi credit rating platform Credora

RedStone acquires DeFi credit rating platform Credora

PANews reported on September 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain oracle service provider RedStone announced the acquisition of on-chain credit rating platform Credora. The specific transaction amount was not disclosed. Credora is backed by Coinbase Ventures, S&P, Hashkey, etc. After the acquisition, Credora will operate under the new brand "Credora by RedStone", focusing on risk rating of DeFi assets and income strategies. Credora co-founders Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke will serve as strategic advisors to RedStone to assist with integration and promotion. RedStone stated that it will provide rating services similar to S&P and Moody's for the decentralized market.
PANews2025/09/04 20:34
Mistral AI Emerges as $14B Contender in Global AI Race

Mistral AI Emerges as $14B Contender in Global AI Race

TLDRs; Mistral AI nears a €12B valuation with a new €2B funding round, making it Europe’s strongest AI contender. Founded in 2023, Mistral develops open-source models, a chatbot, and is building a cloud service with Nvidia. The firm raised over €1B previously from backers like Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Bpifrance. Despite success, Europe lags [...] The post Mistral AI Emerges as $14B Contender in Global AI Race appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 20:34
UBS Maintains Bearish Pound Forecast Amid Economic Headwinds

UBS Maintains Bearish Pound Forecast Amid Economic Headwinds

The post UBS Maintains Bearish Pound Forecast Amid Economic Headwinds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Critical EUR/GBP Target: UBS Maintains Bearish Pound Forecast Amid Economic Headwinds Skip to content Home Forex News Critical EUR/GBP Target: UBS Maintains Bearish Pound Forecast Amid Economic Headwinds Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ubs-bearish-pound-forecast/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:34
Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $358M ETH as Price Rally Builds

Tom Lee's BitMine Adds $358M ETH as Price Rally Builds

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $358M ETH as Price Rally Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum’s recent rally has found fresh momentum – not from retail speculation, but from a wave of institutional buying that continues to reshape the market. This year alone, more than 5 million ETH — worth $23 billion — has flowed into corporate treasuries and ETFs. At the same time, staking continues to lock supply: over 35.6 million ETH is now committed to validators, nearly 30% of the total supply. With so much ETH off the market, price reactions to new demand are sharper. BitMine’s Big Play The most striking accumulation comes from Tom Lee’s BitMine, which just boosted its Ethereum treasury by another $358 million. The move involved transfers from Galaxy Digital and FalconX wallets, with BitMine now sitting on 1.95 million ETH, valued at more than $8.6 billion. That hoard makes BitMine the undisputed leader among public Ethereum holders, more than double the size of SharpLink Gaming’s position. What’s notable is the pace: in just one week, BitMine added over 150,000 ETH, signaling aggressive conviction even during price dips. A 1971 Moment for Ethereum? Lee frames the strategy in historical terms. In interviews, he has compared Ethereum’s stage of adoption to Bitcoin in 2017, arguing that Wall Street hasn’t fully woken up to its role in tokenization, payments, and decentralized finance. He’s even called it Ethereum’s “1971 moment” — drawing parallels to the U.S. abandoning the gold standard, a pivot that reshaped the financial system. What Comes Next Macro conditions may amplify the impact. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates in September, a move that has historically supercharged risk assets. If easing materializes, Ethereum could benefit from both increased liquidity and its growing role as an institutional reserve asset. For now, short-term resistance could trigger brief pullbacks. But with players like BitMine buying dips and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:32
