Whales Bet Big on BlockDAG as its Presale Hits $395M While Dogecoin Sell-Off & SEI Stagnation Continue

Dogecoin weakens, SEI technical analysis signals caution, but BlockDAG’s $395M presale, 3M+ app users, and whale support make it the best crypto to buy right now.
2025/09/04
Japanese political uncertainty in focus – MUFG

The post Japanese political uncertainty in focus – MUFG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The major foreign exchange rates have remained relatively stable overnight after the pick-up in volatility in recent days triggered in part by the sell-off at the long-end of global bond markets. Global bonds recovered some lost ground yesterday providing some temporary relief and helping to stabilize the foreign exchange market, MUFG’s FX analyst Lee Hardman reports. Softer US labour market attracts attention “The Japanese Yen (JPY) and JGBs have come under renewed selling pressure in recent days that helped to temporarily lift USD/JPY up to a high yesterday of 149.14 in response to fresh political uncertainty in Japan. There has been heightened speculation over the future of Prime Minister Ishiba. According to Bloomberg, the LDP is expected to vote on Monday on whether to bring forward a leadership election that is currently scheduled to take place in 2027. The party will be compelled to hold an early election if over half of the 342 party lawmakers and regional representatives seek one on Monday.” “However, the LDP have stated that the vote will not be anonymous which could work in Prime Minister Ishiba’s favour. Recent surveys from Yomiuri newspaper and broadcaster NHK have revealed that about 100 people are in favour of an early election compared to 50 who are against it whereas the remaining half of eligible electors are undecided. If an early leadership election is called, the yen could weaken further at least initially as market participants are wary that Sanae Takaichi, who came second in the last leadership contest, remains one of the favourites to be the next prime minister.” “The rise in USD/JPY in recent days has also been driven by board-based US dollar strength which helped to lift the dollar index by just over 1%. The US dollar initially benefitted from more risk-off trading conditions triggered…
2025/09/04
John Deaton claims XRP army helped win Ripple case

John Deaton, the lawyer deeply involved in the Ripple case against the SEC, shares new insights into the case. The XRP community may have made a significant difference in the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Ripple. On Wednesday, Sept.…
2025/09/04
Corporate BTC treasuries are a threat to market stability

The post Corporate BTC treasuries are a threat to market stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Comparing this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) chart to the U.S. dollar’s DXY index makes for a stark contrast. While Bitcoin has soared to new heights, breaching the $120,000 threshold, the DXY has had a rough year — down nearly 10% this year to date — and is predicted to keep falling in the foreseeable future. In this environment, it’s perhaps unsurprising that more and more companies are turning to Bitcoin as an alternative asset to prop up their treasuries. But this seemingly innocuous trend could quickly turn into a threat not only to Bitcoin itself, but to the wider financial market. Summary Bitcoin’s narrative flipped. Once battling regulators, BTC is now embraced by states, institutions, and treasuries, while the SEC softens its stance. Strategy’s playbook is unique. Michael Saylor’s first-mover advantage, low entry price, and favorable debt terms mean he can weather downturns others cannot. If multiple leveraged firms panic-sell, Bitcoin’s entanglement with ETFs, pensions, and governments could amplify market shocks. The lesson: Saylor’s success is not a blueprint. Companies should strengthen fundamentals instead of betting their balance sheets on volatile assets. Only a year ago, $100,000 for Bitcoin was still a distant dream, while crypto was battling U.S. regulators and struggling to recover its image after the disastrous collapse of 2022. But what a difference a year makes. Fast forward to today, and the SEC has dropped or settled the majority of its lawsuits against crypto firms and has signalled a far more accommodating stance. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is increasingly being adopted as a reserve asset by a number of U.S. states and several emerging market governments. The attitude towards Bitcoin has completely changed. Not only that, but…
2025/09/04
BTC Holds Steady as Traders Turn to Ethereum for September Upside

The post BTC Holds Steady as Traders Turn to Ethereum for September Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good Morning, Asia. Here’s what’s making news in the markets: Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk’s Crypto Daybook Americas. Bitcoin is stuck in a holding pattern near $112,000, according to CoinDesk market data, but the bigger story onchain might be the divide emerging between how investors treat BTC and ETH heading into September. BTC is acting more like a macro hedge, while ETH is being positioned as the real vehicle for upside. That split reflects a mix of policy uncertainty and shifting trader flows. In a recent note, QCP Capital wrote that doubts about the Fed’s independence are keeping term premiums elevated, a setup that weakens the dollar and supports hedges like BTC and gold. But options desks and prediction markets show momentum gathering in ETH instead, where traders see the most potential for a breakout. Flowdesk reported muted implied volatility in BTC despite pullbacks, suggesting positioning rather than speculative bets. Skew remains negative, meaning puts are expensive, but that creates relative value in call structures. ETH risk reversals, meanwhile, have recovered from their recent selloff, indicating renewed demand for upside exposure. SOL options also saw increased activity, with flows skewed to the upside on growing sentiment around its ecosystem and corporate Digital Asset Treasury initiatives. Spot activity rotated into ETH beta names like AAVE and AERO, as well as SOL betas like RAY and DRIFT, showing breadth widening beyond majors. Prediction markets back this rotation theme. Polymarket sentiment reinforces the rotation. Traders expect BTC to stay capped near $120k, while ETH is given a strong chance of breaking $5,000 — a view consistent with its 20% monthly rally and recovering risk reversals. Traders are…
2025/09/04
Upcoming major opportunity? This Nvidia-backed firm set for IPO

The post Upcoming major opportunity? This Nvidia-backed firm set for IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Data security company Cohesity is preparing for a public listing as soon as 2026, aiming for a valuation comparable to rival Rubrik’s $17 billion market capitalization. Backed by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the firm shelved IPO plans in 2021 to merge with Veritas’ data protection unit, a deal that closed in December 2024 at a value exceeding $7 billion. The transaction created the sector’s largest player, combining Cohesity’s 5% market share with Veritas’ 14% to establish a 19% lead in a fragmented industry. Chief executive Sanjay Poonen said the decision to delay the IPO was deliberate, allowing Cohesity to enter public markets as the dominant provider rather than as a smaller competitor.  With its fiscal year ending in August, the company could be ready to file in early 2026, though a fall 2026 debut is considered more likely. “I made a calculation in 2022 that we could go public, but in the midst of all of these companies, we’d be a smaller fish. <…> That’s not what I wanted. <…> We wanted to be the biggest fish, have the biggest market share, and then go public,” Poonen said.  Past Nvidia’s successful backed IPOs  Cohesity’s market entry is drawing close attention because of Nvidia’s backing, which has already played a role in another high-profile IPO. In this case, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), an AI cloud provider also tied to Nvidia, went public in March 2025 at $40 a share after scaling back its pricing range. Despite the muted start, its stock quickly surged, at one point delivering gains of more than 300% as investors sought exposure to Nvidia’s GPU ecosystem and CoreWeave’s rapid revenue growth.  Although the rally later cooled amid concerns about losses and insider share sales, early investors still captured significant returns. If Cohesity can replicate even part of CoreWeave’s trajectory,…
2025/09/04
The state of Union: Mainnet, momentum, and the path to global interop

The post The state of Union: Mainnet, momentum, and the path to global interop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interoperability has always been crucial to crypto’s future. With Union, it is finally becoming practical at scale. While interoperability’s importance is widely agreed upon, solutions to date have largely fallen short. Fragmentation continues to silo ecosystems. Insecure bridges remain points of failure. Too many users and developers are forced to rely on centralized third parties to move assets across chains. Union’s response comes in the form of a secure, hyper-efficient messaging layer that brings trustless interoperability to any chain. By combining consensus verification with zero-knowledge proofs, the protocol offers security, speed, and scalability that existing interoperability offerings cannot match. Where most bridges are capped at connecting around a hundred or so chains, Union can scale to thousands. With Union mainnet now live, realizing the core team’s vision truly begins. This recent landmark milestone lays the foundation for a future where all chains—from EVM to MoveVM to BitVM to IBC—can connect seamlessly. And the timing could not be more optimal. In moves like Circle’s Arc initiative, the industry’s biggest players have been actively doubling down on crosschain strategies. In this article, we’ll walk through where Union stands today, why mainnet represents such a significant leap forward, and what’s coming next in its mission to deliver interoperability without compromise. Tech, traction, and momentum Union is a zero-knowledge-based messaging layer purpose-built for secure, trustless interoperability across all chains. With mainnet now live, it enters the market as a breakout project already carrying respectable traction, ecosystem alignment, and narrative clarity. Leading into the full-scale launch, $48 million was already secured on Union’s alpha mainnet (with 98% of it being transferred into the Babylon ecosystem), 325 million testnet transfers were completed, and the protocol completed a record-breaking Groth16 Trusted Setup Ceremony with 5,866 contributors—the largest in history. Across testnet, Union supported 12 networks, with the…
2025/09/04
Fireblocks launches stablecoin payments network

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Fortune, Fireblocks announced the launch of the " Fireblocks Network for Payments, " enabling crypto and financial institutions to easily transfer multiple stablecoins. The network already has over 40 participants, including Bridge ( acquired by Stripe), Zerohash , Yellow Card , and Circle ( which went public in June ). Fireblocks processed $212 billion in stablecoin volume in July . The new network aims to streamline cross-border stablecoin exchange and transfers, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of errors.
2025/09/04
Weak Inflows Threaten to End 30% Monthly Rally

The post Weak Inflows Threaten to End 30% Monthly Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis After a strong August surge, Solana is entering September in a vulnerable spot. The token has nearly doubled its monthly performance with a 30% gain and trades just below $210. But beneath the surface, on-chain metrics and technicals suggest the momentum could be fading. Investors Cashing Out Despite Gains While most traders are celebrating the recent rebound, long-term holders are quietly reducing exposure. Glassnode data shows a sharp decline in their net position change, with more than 1.5 million SOL moving out of long-term wallets. That kind of shift typically signals distribution, not accumulation, and casts doubt on the sustainability of the rally. At the same time, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) index has climbed, highlighting that a large share of the market is sitting on profits. Historically, those conditions invite selling. In late August, a similar setup led to a quick drop from $214 to $205. With the ratio rising again, traders may be preparing to lock in gains rather than push the price higher. Technical Barriers Loom Solana’s chart reflects the same indecision. The $215–$220 zone has acted as a stubborn ceiling, capping every attempt at a breakout. Without a decisive close above this band, the token risks slipping back into its lower range. Adding to the caution, the Money Flow Index shows limited new inflows, meaning fresh capital isn’t arriving to backstop the rally. What to Watch Next Unless buyers return in force, Solana’s current structure looks fragile. A convincing move above $220 could flip sentiment and extend the uptrend, but if selling intensifies, a revisit of $200 or lower is on the table. For now, the balance between short-term traders taking profits and long-term holders cutting back has left Solana at a crossroads. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only…
2025/09/04
Coinbase’s reliance on AI for code sparks security concerns

The post Coinbase’s reliance on AI for code sparks security concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said nearly half of the exchange’s daily code output is now written by artificial intelligence amid a growing reliance on machine-generated development. In a Sept. 3 post on X, Armstrong revealed that about 40% of code produced at Coinbase already comes from AI tools and predicted that the figure would surpass 50% by October 2025. However, Armstrong clarified that AI-generated code is not uniformly applied across the exchange, stressing that reviews and human oversight remain critical. He said: “Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can.” Still, this number places the firm ahead of giant technology firms like Microsoft and Google, which have around 30% of their code machine-generated. His comments followed earlier remarks on the Cheeky Pint Podcast, where he told Stripe co-founder John Collison that Coinbase engineers had been directed to adopt AI development tools within a week. Armstrong added that employees who resisted the mandate were dismissed, signaling how central AI has become to Coinbase’s engineering strategy. ‘Red flag’ Armstrong’s push quickly drew mixed reactions from the crypto and tech communities. Security specialists voiced concern that handing such a large share of mission-critical code to AI could expose Coinbase to vulnerabilities. Larry Lyu, founder of Dango decentralized exchange, called the approach “a giant red flag for any security-sensitive business.” The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Adam Cochran, partner at venture firm Cinneamhain Ventures, also questioned the wisdom of relying so heavily on AI. He said: “I’m not sure ‘40% of our code is written by…
2025/09/04
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving