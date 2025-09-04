2025-09-05 Friday

Nasdaq plans will make it harder for small Chinese firms to list

The post Nasdaq plans will make it harder for small Chinese firms to list appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Nasdaq Marketsite is seen during morning trading on April 7, 2025 in New York City.  Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images BEIJING — The Nasdaq stock exchange in the U.S. is planning listing requirements that will make it harder for small Chinese companies to list in New York, after a flood of tiny initial public offerings. As part of proposed changes, companies operating primarily in China will need to raise at least $25 million in initial public offerings to list on the exchange, Nasdaq said late Wednesday local time. The move comes as tensions between the U.S. and China simmer, and as the Nasdaq faces broader financial market issues. “It will be more difficult for small Chinese companies to go IPO [on the] Nasdaq under the new rule,” said Winston Ma, adjunct professor at NYU School of Law. “The new rule reacts to some IPO cases of ‘pump and dump’ due to small float size.” There have been been few large Chinese IPOs in the U.S. since the fallout around ride-hailing company Didi’s New York listing in 2021. But in 2024, 35 small China-based companies listed in New York, roughly twice the 17 U.S.-based microcap listings, Renaissance Capital said in December. Microcaps typically refer to stocks with market capitalizations of between $50 million and $300 million, meaning the companies raised only a few million in the initial public offering. The rule change is “a positive,” said Gary Dvorchak, managing director at Blueshirt Group, whose business includes advising Chinese companies on IPOs. “I think it’s going to instill more confidence that the companies are listing are doing it for legitimate reasons and there’s less likely to be games being played with the stock and it really protects the companies as well.” Nasdaq noted the Chinese listings pose greater risk to…
2025/09/04 21:05
Strategic Redstone Credora Acquisition: Unlocking New Frontiers in DeFi

BitcoinWorld Strategic Redstone Credora Acquisition: Unlocking New Frontiers in DeFi The decentralized finance (DeFi) world is buzzing with a groundbreaking development: blockchain oracle solutions provider Redstone has officially acquired Credora, a leading DeFi credit specialist. This Redstone Credora acquisition marks a pivotal moment, bringing together two innovative forces at the forefront of digital finance. Credora, notably backed by industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Standard & Poor’s (S&P), is now integrated into Redstone, promising to reshape how we approach on-chain credit. While the specific financial terms remain undisclosed, the strategic implications for the broader DeFi ecosystem are substantial and far-reaching. What Exactly is the Redstone Credora Acquisition Bringing Together? This significant Redstone Credora acquisition unites a powerhouse in blockchain oracles with a specialist in decentralized credit. Redstone is widely recognized for its modular oracle design, which delivers highly customizable and reliable real-time data feeds. These feeds are crucial for various DeFi protocols, ensuring they operate with accurate and up-to-date information. Credora, on the other hand, has carved out a unique niche by enabling transparent and secure on-chain credit solutions. Their core expertise lies in developing sophisticated models to assess creditworthiness within a decentralized environment, a vital step for the maturation of DeFi lending. This union is poised to create a more robust, integrated, and efficient offering for both users and developers in the decentralized space. Why is This Strategic Redstone Credora Acquisition a Game-Changer for DeFi? The ripple effects of the Redstone Credora acquisition are expected to transform several aspects of the DeFi landscape. This strategic alignment addresses some of the industry’s most pressing needs, particularly in the realm of credit and data. Enhanced Data Integrity and Reliability: Redstone’s robust and customizable oracle infrastructure can now directly power Credora’s advanced credit assessment models. This integration is expected to lead to significantly more accurate, reliable, and timely data for critical lending and borrowing decisions on-chain. Improved Capital Efficiency and Liquidity: By providing more trustworthy and verifiable credit scores on-chain, the combined entity can unlock new avenues for both institutional and retail capital. This fosters a healthier, more liquid lending market where capital can be deployed more efficiently, potentially reducing collateral requirements for reputable borrowers. Broader Market Access and Institutional Adoption: This strategic move could substantially lower the barriers for traditional financial institutions eager to explore DeFi. Offering more secure, transparent, and verifiable credit solutions makes the decentralized space more appealing and less risky for large-scale players. Accelerated Innovation in Lending Products: The synergy between Redstone’s data capabilities and Credora’s credit expertise is expected to accelerate the development of novel and sophisticated credit products. This could include uncollateralized loans, dynamic interest rates based on real-time credit assessments, and new forms of structured finance within DeFi. This integration signals a clear industry trend towards more mature, sophisticated, and interconnected financial instruments, moving beyond simple over-collateralized lending. How Will the Redstone Credora Acquisition Impact On-Chain Credit? The immediate impact on on-chain credit markets from the Redstone Credora acquisition will likely be a gradual but profound shift towards greater sophistication. Currently, much of DeFi lending relies on heavy collateralization due to the difficulty of assessing borrower risk. With Credora’s credit scoring capabilities now enhanced by Redstone’s data oracles, protocols can potentially offer under-collateralized or even uncollateralized loans to trusted entities. This opens up the DeFi ecosystem to a much wider range of financial activities, mirroring traditional finance more closely while retaining the benefits of decentralization. This move is about building trust programmatically. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities Post-Redstone Credora Acquisition Every significant merger, especially in a rapidly evolving sector like DeFi, comes with its own set of exciting opportunities and inherent challenges. For the Redstone Credora acquisition, the journey ahead will involve careful execution and strategic foresight. Seamless Technological Integration: Harmonizing Redstone’s diverse oracle architecture with Credora’s specialized credit scoring mechanisms will be a paramount focus. Ensuring these complex systems communicate flawlessly and securely is critical for delivering on the promised benefits. Evolving Regulatory Landscape: As DeFi matures and credit solutions become more sophisticated, navigating the continually evolving global regulatory frameworks for digital assets, credit, and data privacy will be a crucial challenge for the combined entity. Compliance will be key to long-term success. Market Education and Adoption: While the benefits are clear to industry insiders, educating the broader market—including potential institutional partners and retail users—on the value proposition of enhanced on-chain credit will be vital for widespread adoption of new products and services. Despite these challenges, the opportunities are immense. This acquisition has the potential to set new industry standards for transparency, efficiency, and trust in decentralized credit. It could catalyze a significant wave of institutional participation in DeFi, moving the ecosystem closer to mainstream financial integration and unlocking unprecedented levels of liquidity and innovation. The future of DeFi credit looks brighter than ever. The Redstone Credora acquisition is undoubtedly a landmark event in the decentralized finance space. By strategically combining Redstone’s cutting-edge oracle technology with Credora’s specialized credit assessment expertise, the newly formed entity is poised to deliver more robust, transparent, and accessible credit solutions. This powerful strategic move not only strengthens Redstone’s market position but also propels the entire decentralized finance ecosystem towards greater maturity, efficiency, and innovation. It’s an exciting time to observe how this powerful synergy unfolds and fundamentally shapes the future of on-chain lending and borrowing. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Redstone? Redstone is a blockchain oracle solutions provider known for its modular design, delivering diverse and customizable data feeds to various decentralized applications (dApps) across multiple chains. What does Credora specialize in? Credora is a DeFi credit specialist focused on enabling transparent and secure on-chain credit solutions, primarily by developing sophisticated models to assess creditworthiness in a decentralized manner. Why is the Redstone Credora acquisition important for DeFi? This acquisition is crucial because it merges robust, real-time data provision (Redstone) with specialized credit assessment (Credora), promising more reliable, efficient, and accessible on-chain credit markets. It addresses key challenges in DeFi lending. Will this acquisition impact current DeFi users? While immediate changes might not be apparent, in the long term, users can expect more sophisticated and secure lending/borrowing opportunities. This could lead to better interest rates, broader access to capital, and new types of financial products within DeFi. Who backed Credora before the acquisition? Credora received backing from prominent investors, including Coinbase Ventures and Standard & Poor’s (S&P), highlighting its significant industry recognition and potential. Found this insight into the Redstone Credora acquisition compelling? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of DeFi! Your engagement helps spread vital information across the crypto community. To learn more about the latest decentralized finance trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi lending future growth. This post Strategic Redstone Credora Acquisition: Unlocking New Frontiers in DeFi first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/04 21:05
Bitcoin Profitability Rebounds But Momentum Stalls At $111,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) profitability has rebounded from recent lows, but current levels are not strong enough to confirm renewed momentum, according to frread more
2025/09/04 21:05
Polymarket Secures CFTC No-Action Relief, Expands Event Contracts in U.S.

American crypto-focused prediction platform Polymarket has been granted operational greenlight after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a no-action notice to two entities linked to the company. This action follows the application for regulatory relief in July. L’article Polymarket Secures CFTC No-Action Relief, Expands Event Contracts in U.S. est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/04 21:05
Grayscale Launches Ethereum Covered Call ETF to Generate Income from ETH

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/04 21:04
What Employers Really Want Right Now

The post What Employers Really Want Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When AI Literacy Isn’t Enough: What Employers Really Want Right Now getty When leaders say they want AI literacy, it sounds simple, so candidates share a list of tools on their résumé. But hiring managers want far more than just technical fluency. They’re trying to find people who are curious, can think critically, apply judgment, and use AI in ways that add real value. A recent study found that more than one-third of executives plan to include AI skills in hiring decisions and performance reviews over the next year. That statistic signals how fast the expectations are shifting. Candidates can’t afford to treat AI literacy as a superficial detail. They have to show what they can do with it. But how can they do that on a résumé or in a job interview, and what does that even mean? What AI Literacy Really Means To Employers getty What AI Literacy Really Means To EmployersTo demonstrate AI literacy, employers want to see how you can connect AI to outcomes. Can you take the output of a tool and spot what’s useful? Can you notice what’s missing? Can you explain it to a colleague who doesn’t have the same background? You might be familiar with a tool, but that is different from being fluent with it. Organizations want employees who recognize that difference, and demonstrate they know that AI is only as effective as the questions asked of it. They want someone who can adapt what they create with AI to solve the real problem at hand, not just show that they once used a tool without much impact. Why AI Literacy Alone Won’t Get You Hired getty Why AI Literacy Alone Won’t Get You HiredListing AI literacy on a résumé might get initial attention. But employers want more than a list.…
2025/09/04 21:02
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Takes Significant Step to Accelerate Company's AI Integration! Here Are the Details

Brian Armstrong, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has taken a significant step to accelerate the company's integration of artificial intelligence. Coinbase CEO Calls on Artificial Intelligence Mandate for Engineers Armstrong mandated that engineers learn AI-powered coding tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor within a week. Employees who fail to master these skills within the specified […] Continue Reading: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Takes Significant Step to Accelerate Company's AI Integration! Here Are the Details
2025/09/04 21:02
Stablecoin Warning: ECB Pushes for Stricter Regulation

Officials fear that so-called “multi-jurisdiction” stablecoins could exploit loopholes by issuing tokens partly inside and partly outside the bloc. In […] The post Stablecoin Warning: ECB Pushes for Stricter Regulation appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/04 21:01
NFL All Day Launches Autographed Collectibles, In-Stadium Giveaways

Officially licensed NFT platform NFL All Day is revamping the collector experience, adding new autographed moments and more.
2025/09/04 21:01
Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin — Analysts Call It the Next Best Crypto to Buy

Ethereum ETF inflows outpace Bitcoin, making ETH the next best crypto to buy. Analysts highlight ETH’s momentum while this coin emerges as a rising altcoin.
2025/09/04 21:00
