RedStone acquires Coinbase-backed Credora to deliver combined real-time pricing and risk oracle

Key Takeaways RedStone announced the acquisition of Credora to launch a unified real-time pricing and risk oracle for DeFi. The merger will offer transparent, on-chain risk ratings, aiming to drive greater adoption and faster growth in DeFi protocols. Blockchain oracle provider RedStone is acquiring Credora to create the first comprehensive platform offering real-time pricing and risk data for decentralized finance markets, the company announced Thursday. Backed by S&P Global and Coinbase, Credora is a DeFi technology company providing advanced credit risk assessment through a secure, privacy-preserving oracle system. Using trusted execution environments, the platform protects sensitive data while delivering transparent and standardized credit ratings. Pending standard approvals, the combined entity will take the name Credora by RedStone and debut the first oracle-driven framework for rating risks tied to assets and yield strategies in DeFi. With the acquisition, RedStone aims to expand its services for DeFi protocols and users, and make DeFi safer, more transparent, and better prepared for institutional adoption, said co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak in a statement. "Credora is the leading DeFi ratings provider, widely used in Morpho and poised to expand across the broader lending ecosystem," Kazmierczak stated. "Ratings are a natural extension of our services: we gather and deliver data on-chain, and transparent ratings transform it into actionable intelligence. As DeFi yield strategies grow more complex, users need a simple way to navigate beyond headline APYs. Ratings provide that clarity. This is a foundational step towards making DeFi safer and ready for institutional scale," he added. Data indicates that rated DeFi strategies, such as Morpho Vaults, have grown up to 25% faster than unrated strategies, demonstrating user demand for risk assessment tools. "We've always believed that risk transparency is the cornerstone of sustainable DeFi," said Darshan Vaidya, founder of Credora. "Joining forces with RedStone allows us to scale…