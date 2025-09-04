2025-09-05 Friday

This One Problem Is Holding Back Your Startup - Here's How to Fix It

A lot of startups come across their first problem. It’s this: Your website doesn’t clearly explain what your startup is. Using trendy keywords can be eye-catching, but it can also take away from your startup.
Hackernoon2025/09/04 21:30
Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Move To $0.00020330 As Pre-Launch Phase Continues

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the next price of its pre-launch phase. The next price increase will take the value of the HINU token from $0.00020271 to $0.00020330.
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 21:29
CAD softer as USD gains broadly – Scotiabank

The post CAD softer as USD gains broadly – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is a little lower against the generally firmer US Dollar (USD), Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Spot deviation from FV grows “Factors influencing the CAD have weakened marginally so far this week but the CAD’s losses are running quite significantly ahead of where fundamental drivers suggest the spot rate should be. According to our fair value estimate, equilibrium sits at 1.3634 today, leaving spot more than one standard deviation above fair value.” “The divergence is nearing the relatively extreme “stretch” seen late last month. Spot liquidity has not been great this week and appears to remain relatively poor in early dealing today. Canada reports trade data at 8.30ET; another large trade deficit is expected for July. The street is looking for a CAD5.3bn shortfall. “Spot gains through the low 1.38 zone and— tentatively—above noted resistance at 1.3815 leave the CAD vulnerable to a little more softness in the short run. USD/CAD developed a minor bull pennant consolidation earlier in the week on the intraday chart and the USD’s push through the ceiling of the pattern earlier today implies upside potential in spot to the 1.3850 area. There is a fair amount of short-term congestion on the hourly chart between 1.3825/75, however, which may slow or even curb USD gains. USD support is 1.3795/00.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-softer-as-usd-gains-broadly-scotiabank-202509041118
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 21:29
शेयर करें
Yei Finance, the leading protocol in the Sei ecosystem, has opened TGE registration and supports Clovis users to participate simultaneously.

PANews reported on September 4th that Yei Finance, a leading Sei protocol, announced that its TGE registration page is officially online and will open to users to register for airdrop qualifications at 13:00 UTC on September 4th. It is reported that this event is aimed at liquidity providers, ecological partners and community users of Yei Finance's products and cross-chain liquidity protocol Clovis. Registration window: September 4th to September 30th. The token code is $CLO, taken from the abbreviation of Yei's product Clovis.
PANews2025/09/04 21:28
शेयर करें
Mega Matrix Submits $2 Billion Securities Registration Statement to Advance DAT Strategy

PANews reported on September 4th that Mega Matrix (NYSE American: MPU), a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it has filed a $2 billion general securities registration statement with the US SEC. The registration statement aims to accelerate its stablecoin governance token (DAT) strategy and systematically accumulate mainstream governance tokens. Upon the effective date of the registration statement, the company may issue securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and bonds in tranches based on market conditions to support its DAT strategy, primarily targeting the Ethena governance token $ENA. The registration statement has not yet become effective, and the related securities are not currently available for sale.
PANews2025/09/04 21:28
शेयर करें
RedStone acquires Coinbase-backed Credora to deliver combined real-time pricing and risk oracle

The post RedStone acquires Coinbase-backed Credora to deliver combined real-time pricing and risk oracle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways RedStone announced the acquisition of Credora to launch a unified real-time pricing and risk oracle for DeFi. The merger will offer transparent, on-chain risk ratings, aiming to drive greater adoption and faster growth in DeFi protocols. Blockchain oracle provider RedStone is acquiring Credora to create the first comprehensive platform offering real-time pricing and risk data for decentralized finance markets, the company announced Thursday. Backed by S&P Global and Coinbase, Credora is a DeFi technology company providing advanced credit risk assessment through a secure, privacy-preserving oracle system. Using trusted execution environments, the platform protects sensitive data while delivering transparent and standardized credit ratings. Pending standard approvals, the combined entity will take the name Credora by RedStone and debut the first oracle-driven framework for rating risks tied to assets and yield strategies in DeFi. With the acquisition, RedStone aims to expand its services for DeFi protocols and users, and make DeFi safer, more transparent, and better prepared for institutional adoption, said co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak in a statement. “Credora is the leading DeFi ratings provider, widely used in Morpho and poised to expand across the broader lending ecosystem,” Kazmierczak stated. “Ratings are a natural extension of our services: we gather and deliver data on-chain, and transparent ratings transform it into actionable intelligence. As DeFi yield strategies grow more complex, users need a simple way to navigate beyond headline APYs. Ratings provide that clarity. This is a foundational step towards making DeFi safer and ready for institutional scale,” he added. Data indicates that rated DeFi strategies, such as Morpho Vaults, have grown up to 25% faster than unrated strategies, demonstrating user demand for risk assessment tools. “We’ve always believed that risk transparency is the cornerstone of sustainable DeFi,” said Darshan Vaidya, founder of Credora. “Joining forces with RedStone allows us to scale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 21:28
शेयर करें
Grayscale adds options spin to Ethereum with launch of ETCO ETF

Grayscale is leveraging its own ecosystem to launch the ETCO fund, a strategy that writes call options on its existing Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETFs, creating a new product designed to generate yield from volatility. On September 4, Grayscale Investments announced…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 21:27
शेयर करें
Early Investors Aim at 10x Breakout as Tapzi Becomes Best Crypto Presale to Buy in Q3 2025

Tapzi’s presale at $0.0035 positions it as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent with strong potential for 2025 growth. Read more below
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 21:25
शेयर करें
$250M TON Buyback Announced: Will It Break Out?

The post $250M TON Buyback Announced: Will It Break Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON is entering a stage of high expectations as two major catalysts emerge simultaneously: a $250 million buyback program and a digital asset treasury strategy tailored for the Telegram ecosystem. Behind this optimism, however, the market still faces heavy “sell walls” and key resistance zones that may determine whether TON can surge 50% or remain stuck in a narrow trading range. Institutional Push Toncoin has drawn attention with a series of institutional-level moves. The official announcement of TON Strategy’s $250 million buyback program signals capital growth expectations and proactive capital management, while not all buyback programs help increase token prices. Sponsored Sponsored At the same time, AlphaTON Capital recently launched a digital asset treasury strategy focusing on the Telegram ecosystem. The company is expected to initially accumulate around $100 million worth of TON, creating an additional institutional demand channel and expanding TON’s potential for storage and utility. Previously, Verb Technology held over $780 million in TON assets, marking a strategic shift toward Toncoin as its primary reserve asset. TON at a Critical Juncture On the market side, Toncoin is trading around the $3.1–$3.4 range, well below its recent short-term peak. Typically, the emergence of treasury funds and buyback programs helps reduce circulating supply and enhance holding sentiment, which could support a potential rally if substantial trading volumes confirm it. TON price chart. Source: BeInCrypto From a technical perspective, several analyses show that TON consolidates within a triangle pattern, often a precursor to major price movements. Analyst Ali notes that if a decisive breakout occurs, the price could swing as much as 50%. TON 1D chart. Source: Ali on X However, in shorter timeframes, the market faces large “sell walls.” Before reaching $3.525, TON must break through three more sell walls, which could act as near-term resistance to its upward momentum.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 21:25
शेयर करें
India and the US Lead Global Cryptocurrency Adoption in 2025, Chainalysis Report Shows

TLDR India ranks first in global crypto adoption, surpassing both retail and institutional metrics. The U.S. rises to second place, driven by regulatory progress and institutional engagement APAC experiences a 69% growth in on-chain crypto activity, led by India, Vietnam, and Pakistan. Latin America and Africa see rapid crypto adoption, driven by financial inclusion and [...] The post India and the US Lead Global Cryptocurrency Adoption in 2025, Chainalysis Report Shows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 21:23
