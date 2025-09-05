XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Flip Bitcoin

People like a "Flippening" story, where altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), or XRP could overtake Bitcoin (BTC) as the dominant crypto market. But according to Pierre Rochard, crypto expert, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, and host of the Bitcoin for Corporations Show, there is no chance at all that this could even happen. How BTC has been designed and its fundamentals, positions it as the leader in the cryptocurrency space, and other blockchains simply can't match it. Reasons XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Overtake Bitcoin 1. Bitcoin's Monetary Thesis Sets It Apart Rochard asserts that unlike other blockchains which present themselves as utility platforms, Bitcoin was created as digital money. The value of XRP, ETH, and ETH depends largely on how many applications run on blockchains, something that BTC does not have to rely on. BTC is recognized as a reliable store of value, with a fixed supply of 21 million coins. This is its primary advantage that cannot be replicated by any altcoin. 2. Altcoins Depend on Utility XRP, Solana, and Ethereum follow a "utility thesis", where their tokens are designed in such a manner that their value grows as the use of their networks increase. However, should companies develop their own blockchains, they won't have to use these networks anymore. This may affect the demand for XRP, SOL, and ETH in the long-term, while BTC will thrive on its strong monetary foundation. Recently, Rochard dismissed XRP's tokenization hype, calling it a weak investment thesis. 3. Network Effects Give Bitcoin the Edge Rochard points out that BTC remains dominant with a market cap around $2.2 trillion, which is 58.1% of the total crypto market value. BTC has the largest user base, strongly recognized worldwide, easier trading, and a secure, decentralized network. These advantages reinforce each other,…