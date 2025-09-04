2025-09-05 Friday

Inflation Here To Stay- It’ll Get Worse

Let’s be real: Inflation is a problem, and it’ll continue to be so for the time&nbsp;being. Who knows? Maybe it’ll be an even worse case scenario, such as hyperinflation. I personally believe that hyperinflation will take place at some point in the&nbsp;U.S. When will it happen? I don’t know, but it could come sooner than&nbsp;later. What’s happening right now may not be a big deal, but I think there will be long-term implications. So will the Big Beautiful Bill raise inflation? It may not go into effect right away, but there’s potential for inflation to go up in the long-run. Whatever the long-term implications will be, it’ll impact everyone to a certain degree or&nbsp;another. We saw that happen with recent legislation that happened, which will only make the inflation problem&nbsp;worse. That’s what I want to discuss in this&nbsp;post. The Big Beautiful Inflation Act of&nbsp;2025 Earlier this month, the U.S. Congress passed big legislation revolving so-called tax cuts and stimulus to the&nbsp;economy. I’m referring to the “One Big, Beautiful” law that went into effect in early&nbsp;July. Basically, it’s an extension of the tax cuts that were passed in 2017. Along with that, there are other so-called cuts that are set to take into&nbsp;place. Not to mention, this law brings on more spending, more debt, and more importantly, it’ll lead to more inflation in the long&nbsp;term. Without going into the details, I see it as nothing beneficial for citizens or for the country as a&nbsp;whole. There’s no need to discus the politics of it, or which side is right or&nbsp;wrong. That’s not what matters at all- What matters is the long-term implications, which people are not yet aware&nbsp;of. The fact that spending will go up, along with rising inflation, is concerning to say the&nbsp;least. Although it doesn’t benefit everyone, it benefits a selected&nbsp;few. Or the idea of the “rich getting richer, and the poor getting&nbsp;poorer.” That continues to be the case for this legislation that’s now become&nbsp;law. It’ll be interesting to see how it will all play out in the long run. I’m not too optimistic about it, neither should most people&nbsp;be. Where things stand in the political environment, it seems that there’s nothing to be excited&nbsp;about. What I Think About&nbsp;It For me, I try to tune out from the political garbage that’s taking place right now. It’s all&nbsp;noise. However, what I will take into consideration is that there will be short-term victories for&nbsp;now. That is, if you participate in investing or trading in the stock market, you can potentially capitalize on what’s to&nbsp;come. For Wall Street (or the stock market in general), there will be some nice gains in the&nbsp;market. Whatever type of market bull runs we get, it can benefit those who participate now. Maybe not so for Main Street, but Wall Street will benefit in the short-term. Regarding the long-term? I have no idea, but I don’t feel too optimistic about&nbsp;it. It doesn’t look good in the coming months and years, but it doesn’t mean all is&nbsp;lost. That’s why I look at news events like this as little opportunities to take advantage of. If the market will have some nice bull runs the next few years, it’s those times to take advantage of&nbsp;them. It’s why I’m doing in my journey of trading&nbsp;options. Whether the market is up, down, or going sideways, I look to generate income either&nbsp;way. If the market is up, that’s&nbsp;nice. If the market is down, I won’t make as much money. But, I still keep that cash flow coming&nbsp;in. If the market is sideways, that’s the most ideal market to be&nbsp;in. So, whatever happens from any type of legislation, or news, I still&nbsp;benefit. It’s all about looking at the big&nbsp;picture. There will be some winners, and a lot of losers in the meantime. I take advantage of it because I know inflation is real, and it’s only going to get&nbsp;worse. ________________________________- Why not take advantage of trading to fight the inflation beast? The One Big Beautiful Law will soon be known as big beautiful, everlasting inflation. I want to tackle inflation with confidence, knowing that I can create income faster than the rate of inflation. That’s what options trading is all about, and it can be for you as&nbsp;well. What Else Can You&nbsp;Do? No matter what’s happening around the world, or some legislation gets passed that has an impact on your life, you can still&nbsp;prosper. When trading options, you can make money in either market direction. The best part is the lost rate is around 2%- So there’s a 98% win rate with the strategy I practice. Our goal is to never lose money, while growing it further to prosperity. I’ve been trading options for a year now, and I have not lost money ever since I started&nbsp;trading. When you start doing it and see success, you want to do more of&nbsp;it. The more success you see, the better chances you’ll continue to see long-term success later&nbsp;on. If options trading is something you’re interested in learning more about, I wrote an eBook on the topic, and how you can leverage it to your advantage. If that’s something you want to make the most out of, I encourage you to grab your free copy by signing up&nbsp;below. Plus, when you sign up for my email list, you’ll get some other cool bonuses as&nbsp;well. So check it out and look forward to seeing you on the other&nbsp;side. Until tomorrow, -Eric Inflation Here To Stay- It’ll Get Worse was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Why You Should Care About C#’s ‘Nullable Reference Types’

and How They Help Prevent Null-Related ErrorsWhy You Should Care About C#’s ‘Nullable Reference Types’ If you have ever worked with C#, you are likely aware on some level of the dreaded NullReferenceException. The NullReferenceException is one of the most feared runtime errors of any application, and its undesired effect of crashing programs while simultaneously wasting developers’ time during debugging sessions is notorious. The exception is thrown at runtime when an attempt is made to use a member (e.g., property, method, etc.) or access a member variable on an object if the object that the member uses is&nbsp;null. Fortunately, with the introduction of C# 8.0, you can avoid these dreaded null-related issues by taking advantage of the new feature, Nullable Reference Types, to enforce stricter null-safety rules in your code. Nullable Reference Types help ensure that you investigate your null references at compile-time, giving you an early warning system against potential null reference bugs instead of affecting them at runtime. In this article, we will look at what nullable reference types are, how they enhance safety in your code, and how you can leverage them to write better and more reliable C#&nbsp;code. What Are Nullable Reference Types? For reference types in C#, such as string, class, and object, assigning a null value is the default behavior. As a developer, you may appreciate your flexibility, but the concern is being affected by null-related errors if you did not perform a check for a reference type prior to utilizing it. Before C# 8.0, C# had no way to distinguish between reference types that may or may not be initialized as null. As such, initializing objects and checking them for null before using them was left purely to the developer. C# 8.0 introduced Nullable Reference Types, which is a new way to state if a reference type is null. This is done using the? symbol to specifically designate a type to be&nbsp;null. Non-nullable Reference types: All reference types are non-nullable by default. This means you may not assign null, unless you explicitly declared it as a nullable reference type. Nullable Reference types: You may declare a reference type as nullable just by stating a&nbsp;? after the type declaration, meaning that it may contain&nbsp;null. Let’s consider an&nbsp;example: #nullable enable // Enable nullable reference types public class Person{ public string Name { get; set; } // Non-nullable public string? Nickname { get; set; } // Nullable} var person = new Person();person.Name = "John";person.Nickname = null; // This is valid because Nickname is nullable. Name is a non-nullable reference type (it cannot be null), while Nickname is a nullable reference type (string?), meaning it can be set to&nbsp;null. How Nullable Reference Types Offer Better&nbsp;Safety The biggest advantage of nullable reference types is that they add compile-time safety checks to avoid NullReferenceException errors. If you turn on nullable reference types, the compiler will warn you if you try to assign null to a non-nullable reference type or if you try to dereference a nullable reference type without checking if it is&nbsp;null. 1. Compile-Time Null&nbsp;Safety When you have nullable reference types on, the compiler checks to make sure you handle potential nulls correctly. As an example, if you try to assign null to a non-nullable reference type, you will get an&nbsp;error: #nullable enable public class Person{ public string Name { get; set; } // Non-nullable} var person = new Person();person.Name = null; // Error: Cannot assign null to non-nullable reference type. This lets you catch a potential bug before you even run your code, which should let you make your programs less surprising and more&nbsp;stable. 2. Preventing Unintentional Null Dereferencing Another benefit is avoiding accidentally dereferencing null. When you try to reference a nullable reference type without checking to see if it is null, the compiler will warn&nbsp;you: #nullable enable public class Person{ public string? Name { get; set; }} var person = new Person();Console.WriteLine(person.Name.Length); // Warning: Dereferencing a nullable value. Name is nullable (string?) here, and getting its Length property without any null check would throw a runtime exception. The compiler warns you of this possibility before you even run the&nbsp;code. 3. Better Code Readability and Clarity of&nbsp;Intent Using nullable reference types makes your code more expressive and easier to read. You can instantly see for which properties or variables it is possible that they hold a null value for which makes it easier to think about the code and not include unnecessary null&nbsp;checks. public class Person{ public string Name { get; set; } // Non-nullable reference type public string? Nickname { get; set; } // Nullable reference type} In the above case, it is easy to see that Name will never be null, but Nickname can be null. As a result, you can have an easier time avoiding some bugs when working with those properties. Migrating an Existing Project to Nullable Reference Types Migrating an existing project to nullable reference types is a simple process; however, it could require some refactoring to handle existing non-nullable code with respect to the new nullability rules. Steps to&nbsp;take: 1. Allow Nullable Reference Types First, you will want to allow nullable reference types. You can allow them globally in your (.csproj) project file or on a per-file basis with the#nullable enable directive. Global Allowance: If you want to allow nullable reference types as a project, then add this to the&nbsp;.csproj&nbsp;file: &lt;Nullable&gt;enable&lt;/Nullable&gt; Per-File Allowance: If you want to globally allow nullable reference types, but only for certain files, then add the following directive at the top of your C#&nbsp;Files #nullable enable 2. Resolving Warnings and&nbsp;Errors Once nullable reference types have been enabled, you will probably have warnings in places where you are not handling nullability as intended. For example, assigning null to a non-nullable reference type or dereferencing a nullable type without a null check will both show warnings. You can handle these warnings in a few different ways: Mark types as nullable: Use the&nbsp;? to mark types that can be&nbsp;null. Check for null: Use a null check or a null-conditional operator to be sure that the nullable reference types are only accessed if they are not&nbsp;null. public string? GetName(Person person){ return person?.Name; // Safe access with null-conditional operator} 3. Staged Migration You don’t have to change everything all at once. You can begin by enabling nullable reference types in areas where nulls might cause serious issues, and then incrementally refactor the rest of your codebase. This allows you to deploy a feature that is iterative while also safeguarding your application. 4. Suppressing Warnings If you have some cases where you know a nullable reference type will never be null, you can use the! operator, the null-forgiving operator, to suppress the warnings. string name = person.Name!; // Suppress warning assuming Name will never be null. But use this carefully because it can lead to run-time errors when the assumption is&nbsp;wrong. Code Examples: Demonstrating Nullable Types in&nbsp;Practice Now let’s look at some example code and see how nullable reference types work practically. Example 1: Nullable Reference Types in&nbsp;Practice #nullable enable public class Person{ public string? Name { get; set; }} var person = new Person();person.Name = null; if (person.Name != null){ Console.WriteLine(person.Name.Length); // Safe to access Name, as null is checked first.}else{ Console.WriteLine("Name is null");} In this&nbsp;example: Name is nullable (string?), so it is valid to assign null to&nbsp;it. We check to see whether Nameis null before we access the Length property, so that we do not throw an exception at run-time. Example 2: Non-nullable reference types #nullable enable public class Person{ public string Name { get; set; } // Non-nullable} var person = new Person();person.Name = null; // Error: Cannot assign null to a non-nullable reference type. Here, It Name is a non-nullable reference type, so you cannot assign null to it, and the compiler will provide an error at compile time, preventing a possible&nbsp;null. Best Practices to Avoid Null Issues in&nbsp;C# While nullable reference types greatly mitigate null issues, there are a few best practices to adhere to to avoid null&nbsp;issues: Mark Nullable Types Explicitly: Avoid overuse of nullable reference types. Only mark a reference type as nullable when it has real significance in your model (i.e., an optional property or parameter). Use Null-Conditional Operators: Utilize the null-conditional operator (?.) to safely access nullable reference types; this way, you won’t have to worry about triggering a NullReferenceException. string? name = person?.Name; // Returns null if person is null 3. Check for null Before Usage: When using nullable reference types, always check for null before using them. This will help prevent you from accidentally dereferencing a null reference. 4. Use IDisposableto Manage Unmanaged Resources. While nullable reference types are&nbsp;helpful, 5. Use the Null-Forgiving Operator (!Only When Necessary If you are completely certain that the nullable reference will not be nullYou can suppress the compiler warning with the null-forgiving operator&nbsp;(!) string name = person.Name!; 6. However, this circumvents the compiler’s safety functionality and should only be used when necessary. It is like saying to the compiler, “Trust me, I know what I am doing.” You still risk throwing a runtime exception if you are&nbsp;wrong. 7. Prefer Constructor Initialization for Required Properties When working with non-nullable properties, initialize them through constructors to ensure they’re always set when an object is&nbsp;created: public class Person { public string Name { get; } public Person(string name) { Name = name; } } 8. This method enforces immutability and guarantees the required values to always available. 9. Use Annotations and Contracts for Better Clarity When authoring APIs or libraries, adding attributes such as [NotNull], [MaybeNull], or XML documentation can make your intent clearer and enhance tool&nbsp;support. Summary: Why Nullable Reference Types Are Worth the&nbsp;Effort Nullable reference types in C# represent more than a language feature — they are a change in philosophy towards safer, more defensive, and more intentional programming. If you enable this feature, you&nbsp;will: Catch issues related to null before they can crash your&nbsp;app. Be better understood by other developers (and your future&nbsp;self). Create code that is easier to maintain and reason&nbsp;about. Reduce runtime exceptions and improve app stability. Simply put, nullable reference types are a way to get the compiler to do more of the heavy lifting for you, to allow you to write applications that, before this point, are robust and resilient Are You Ready to Enable&nbsp;It? If you are building new applications or maintaining high-value production applications, enabling nullable reference types is one of the easiest and most powerful mechanisms for quick-better-code-now! To recap: Enable it in your&nbsp;.csproj&nbsp;file: &lt;Nullable&gt;enable&lt;/Nullable&gt; Start annotating your code with ‘?’ where null is an acceptable option. Fix all the compiler warnings, and be aware of the null-checking best practice. Expect fewer bugs and more confidence that your code is&nbsp;right. Final Thought In today’s&nbsp;.NET world — with C# powering everything from web applications to cloud computing and cross-platform mobile apps — null-safe code is more than a best practice: it’s required. Nullable reference types add compile-time safety to one of the most dangerous areas of programming. It might feel like a small step forward, but the impact this can have on the quality of your code cannot be understated. So next time you have a&nbsp;? in your type declaration, consider it not a pain in the butt, but rather as a guardian-keeping your code safe from the sneaky bugs that go undetected… until your app goes down on production time. Why You Should Care About C#’s ‘Nullable Reference Types’ was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Polymarket Cleared to Launch in the U.S. After CFTC Green Light

TLDR Polymarket has been cleared to launch in the U.S. following a CFTC no-action position. After federal investigations, Polymarket acquired QCX to expand its U.S. presence. The platform saw a 44% increase in new markets launched in July 2025. High-profile investments from Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk highlight Polymarket’s rising influence. Polymarket, the crypto-based [...] The post Polymarket Cleared to Launch in the U.S. After CFTC Green Light appeared first on CoinCentral.
SUI Coin Reserves Accelerate Market Dynamics

The post SUI Coin Reserves Accelerate Market Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a groundbreaking move within the cryptocurrency sector, SUI Coin has emerged as a significant player by adopting a strategy of massive reserves. Following the footsteps of pioneers like Michael Saylor, who revolutionized corporate reserve strategies with BTC, SUI Coin’s entrance into this space marks a considerable expansion of its influence and potential market impact. […] Continue Reading:SUI Coin Reserves Accelerate Market Dynamics Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/sui-coin-reserves-accelerate-market-dynamics
OpenAI Expands Secondary Share Sale to $10.3B, Hits $500B Valuation

TLDRs; OpenAI raises secondary share sale target to $10.3B, boosting valuation to $500B. Employees holding shares over two years gain access to massive liquidity opportunity. Investors including SoftBank and Thrive Capital join OpenAI’s record-breaking secondary deal. Secondary sales now rival IPOs as a mainstream liquidity path for top private companies. OpenAI is set to expand [...] The post OpenAI Expands Secondary Share Sale to $10.3B, Hits $500B Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
‘It’s A Wide Open Conference’

The post ‘It’s A Wide Open Conference’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michigan Wolverines great Desmond Howard says the Big Ten is a “wide open conference” to win. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) Getty Images Desmond Howard believes the Big Ten is there for the taking for the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 15-ranked Wolverines will take on the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman this weekend in college football’s biggest game of the weekend. It’ll be their first big test of the season as they’ll match up against one of the best-dual threat quarterbacks in the nation in John Mateer, a highly-regarded transfer from Washington State. While Howard won’t be making any picks until Saturday – he’s a member of ESPN’s College Gameday – he says the key to the game will be “adjustments.” “The key to the game is it’s going to come down to adjustments,” says Howard in a one-on-one interview. “Whichever team makes the best adjustments in game or halftime adjustments is going to be victorious. I think both defenses are very good, and they’re going to come out and try to sack the quarterback. Take away what the quarterback does well, seeing how they make those sort of adjustments – either in game or halftime – will determine who comes out victorious in this matchup.” The Wolverines will enter the game as underdogs, with the line currently pegged at -5.5 points. One of the major keys to the game on Michigan’s side of the ball is freshman Bryce Underwood. The 18-year-old true freshman made his first career start against New Mexico, leading the Wolverines to a 34-17 victory. He went 21-for-31 with 251 passing yards and a touchdown. However, the No. 1-ranked high school football player in the nation will be going through a whole another litmus test against the likes of the Mateer-led Sooners. “On the flip…
Ethereum smart contracts quietly push javascript malware targeting developers

The post Ethereum smart contracts quietly push javascript malware targeting developers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hackers are using Ethereum smart contracts to conceal malware payloads inside seemingly benign npm packages, a tactic that turns the blockchain into a resilient command channel and complicates takedowns. ReversingLabs detailed two npm packages, colortoolsv2 and mimelib2, that read a contract on Ethereum to fetch a URL for a second-stage downloader rather than hardcoding infrastructure in the package itself, a choice that reduces static indicators and leaves fewer clues in source code reviews. The packages surfaced in July and were removed after disclosure. ReversingLabs traced their promotion to a network of GitHub repositories that posed as trading bots, including solana-trading-bot-v2, with fake stars, inflated commit histories, and sock-puppet maintainers, a social layer that steered developers toward the malicious dependency chain. The downloads were low, but the method matters. Per The Hacker News, colortoolsv2 saw seven downloads and mimelib2 one, which still fits opportunistic developer targeting. Snyk and OSV now list both packages as malicious, providing quick checks for teams auditing historical builds. History repeating itself The on-chain command channel echoes a broader campaign that researchers tracked in late 2024 across hundreds of npm typosquats. In that wave, packages executed install or preinstall scripts that queried an Ethereum contract, retrieved a base URL, and then downloaded OS-specific payloads named node-win.exe, node-linux, or node-macos. Checkmarx documented a core contract at 0xa1b40044EBc2794f207D45143Bd82a1B86156c6b coupled with a wallet parameter 0x52221c293a21D8CA7AFD01Ac6bFAC7175D590A84, with observed infrastructure at 45.125.67.172:1337 and 193.233.201.21:3001, among others. Phylum’s deobfuscation shows the ethers.js call to getString(address) on the same contract and logs the rotation of C2 addresses over time, a behavior that turns contract state into a movable pointer for malware retrieval. Socket independently mapped the typosquat flood and published matching IOCs, including the same contract and wallet, confirming cross-source consistency. An old vulnerability continues to thrive ReversingLabs frames the 2025 packages as a…
IOTA Co-Founder Highlights Real-World Asset Tokenization in Africa’s Commodity Markets

IOTA sets itself apart from other blockchains with its Layer 1 design and a Delegated Proof of Stake system, which boosts both scalability and security. In a recent exchange on X, the co-founder pointed out the project’s wins in rolling out real-world asset tokenization across East Africa. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is shaping up to [...]]]>
BTC & XRP ETFs Fuel Market Buzz as Cloud Mining Surges — Quid Miner Unlocks 5 ETH in Daily Passive Income for Investors

London, UK, September 2025 — The recent roller-coaster ride in the cryptocurrency market has once again exposed the gap between speculative hype and long-term financial strategy. Bitcoin soared to $124,000 in July, only to fall below $110,000 in August, while Ethereum’s scaling upgrade and the ongoing review of an XRP ETF have added new uncertainties. [...] The post BTC & XRP ETFs Fuel Market Buzz as Cloud Mining Surges — Quid Miner Unlocks 5 ETH in Daily Passive Income for Investors appeared first on Blockonomi.
