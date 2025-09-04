2025-09-05 Friday

Dati On-Chain Mostrano che Oltre la Metà dell’Offerta di Ethereum è Detenuta da Soli 10 Indirizzi

In un nuovo post su X, la società di analisi on-chain Santiment ha evidenziato come i diversi asset dell’ecosistema Ethereum si confrontano tra loro in termini di concentrazione dell’offerta nei 10 wallet principali. Dal grafico condiviso da Santiment, visibile nell’ultimo post, emerge la tendenza di questo indicatore per otto criptovalute negli ultimi mesi. Secondo i […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 21:47
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 21:47
Key Insights and Community Reaction

The post Key Insights and Community Reaction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced the release of a transparency report that vindicates ADA redemptions. According to the BDO-backed audit, 99.2% of the ADA vouchers ended up being redeemed. Also, there were no hints of a deliberate blocking of ADA redemptions. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson feels vindicated after the release of the ADA audit report showing that the protocol was not involved in any redemption fraud. EMURGO shared a link to the transparency report that revealed Masato Alexander wrongly accused Hoskinson and the Cardano network.  What the Cardano Audit Found Hoskinson notified the Cardano community and the general public of the release of the transparency report, which involved accounting firm BDO and law firm McDermott Will & Emery, on September 3.  As he initially argued, 99.2% of the ADA vouchers ended up being redeemed. This is equivalent to a total of 14,282 vouchers, which summed up to 25.85 billion ADA coin.  It is worth noting that Cardano was also accused of selling ADA ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $29.86 B Vol. 24h: $1.11 B to elderly people. However, the audit also found that only about 6.1% of buyers were older than 65 at the time.  In addition, no deliberate effort was made towards blocking redemptions, as propagated by Masato Alexander. Ultimately, Joel Telpner, Chief Legal Officer at Input Output, noted that the forensic audit has determined that there was no basis for the aforementioned accusations. No Basis for Cardano and Hoskinson Accusations According to the audit, there was no evidence of fraud or misuse found in Cardano. Therefore, it nullifies the latest “FUD” narrative related to the ADA cryptocurrency.  EMURGO shared the link to the report on X, citing that it is pleased to see that the full Investigative Report and Forensic Audit regarding the ADA…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 21:46
Experts Warn Fed Against Rate Cuts Despite 99% Market Expectation

TLDR Experts warn that hard economic data does not support a Federal Reserve rate cut despite strong market expectations. Analysts argue that inflation, GDP growth, and low unemployment suggest the Fed should maintain its current policy. The Fed faces a tough decision with market bets on rate cuts contradicting economic indicators pointing to stability. Economic [...] The post Experts Warn Fed Against Rate Cuts Despite 99% Market Expectation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 21:45
What Gives Bitcoin Its Value? The 6 Core Factors

The post What Gives Bitcoin Its Value? The 6 Core Factors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s value is anchored in its hard-coded scarcity, with a permanent supply cap of 21 million coins Its decentralized network is secured by Proof of Work, making it a tamper-proof and censorship-resistant system Social consensus from institutional, corporate, and national adoption solidifies Bitcoin’s global trust Bitcoin has no physical form and isn’t backed by a government or a bank, so why is it worth over $2 trillion? The answer isn’t hype; it’s a combination of hard-coded economics, unparalleled security, and powerful network effects. Here’s a breakdown of the core factors that give Bitcoin its real, durable value. It Starts with Digital Scarcity and Security Unlike traditional currencies, Bitcoin’s value is anchored in a set of fixed, unchangeable rules. Why is the 21 million cap so important? Bitcoin’s supply is permanently capped at 21 million coins—a rule embedded in its code. Unlike fiat currencies that can be printed infinitely by central banks, Bitcoin’s programmed scarcity makes it a powerful hedge against inflation. This “digital gold” narrative is a primary reason why the Bitcoin store of value index continues to grow. How does Proof of Work create security? The network is secured through Proof of Work, a system that requires immense computing power to validate transactions. This makes the Bitcoin blockchain one of the most secure and tamper-proof digital networks in existence, a fact demonstrated by its soaring mining power and network hashrate. A Decentralized, Uncensorable Network Bitcoin operates without a CEO or a central server. This decentralization is one of its most critical value propositions. What does decentralization actually mean? Thousands of computers worldwide maintain the ledger, ensuring that no single government or corporation can alter transaction history or shut down the system. This creates a transparent and censorship-resistant network for value transfer. Can Bitcoin be used as a payment tool?…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 21:43
Ethereum validator queue drops to 14 days as 833K Ethereum wait to enter program

Ethereum’s validator queue has more than 833,000 Ether currently awaiting processing to enter staking pools, just 11 days after the second-largest token by market cap hit $4,946, its all-time high level. According to data from the Ethereum Validator Queue, 833,141 ETH, worth $3.6 billion at current market prices, is pending entry into staking as of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 21:43
Uniswap and the End of DeFi’s Innocence

For years, the DeFi space has operated under a kind of strategic ambiguity — a state of deliberate innocence. Protocols were presented as immutable, ownerless code, and their governance tokens were carefully stripped of direct economic rights, a convenient fiction designed to sidestep the unforgiving gaze of the regulator. Uniswap, as the sector’s titan, was the prime exemplar of this model: a multi-billion dollar economic engine that, by its own design, was profoundly unprofitable. This era of innocence is now over. The series of events unfolding around Uniswap in 2025 are not merely about a “fee switch” or a token re-rating. They represent a fundamental, system-wide maturation. This is the story of DeFi’s passage from a stateless, anarcho-financial experiment into something far more durable and complex: a parallel financial system learning to build its own institutions and negotiate its own social contract with the&nbsp;world. The first catalyst was not an innovation, but a trial by fire: the regulatory great filter. The SEC’s conclusion of its investigation into Uniswap Labs without enforcement was not simply a victory; it was a demarcation. It created a class of survivors. In a landscape fraught with legal peril, Uniswap passed through the filter, emerging with a form of battle-tested legitimacy that newer, untested protocols simply do not have. This is no longer just a technical moat; it is now a regulatory one. For institutions and risk-averse capital, the choice is not between a hundred DEXs, but between the few that have faced the dragon and survived. With this external threat neutralized, the focus turned inward, to the protocol’s own constitutional crisis. The proposal to form “DUNI,” a legal entity for the DAO, is arguably the most significant development in the history of decentralized governance. It is the moment the DAO, a sovereign on-chain entity, decided to create an embassy in the physical world. This isn’t just about limiting liability; it’s about giving the abstract world of on-chain governance a legal avatar — a body capable of signing contracts, holding assets, paying taxes, and interfacing with the legacy world on its own terms. It is the bridge that makes the concept of a self-sustaining, value-accruing protocol not just a technical possibility, but a legal&nbsp;reality. This legal and regulatory scaffolding provides the cover necessary to dismantle the convenient fiction of the “valueless governance token.” The fee switch is not the invention of a new feature; it is the scheduled demolition of an old, necessary myth. The pretense that a token governing a multi-billion dollar enterprise should have no claim on its revenue was a product of fear. Activating that revenue stream is an act of confidence — an admission that a protocol’s stakeholders deserve to participate in its economic success. It is a return to economic&nbsp;sanity. Yet, the market remains trapped in a crisis of imagination. Its models, honed on narratives of memes and short-term liquidity rotations, are ill-equipped to price an asset like UNI under this new paradigm. The market knows how to value a story, but it has forgotten how to value a business. The disconnect between Uniswap’s current market capitalization and its potential cash-flow-based valuation is not a simple inefficiency; it is a reflection of the market’s psychological lag. It is still pricing the memory of DeFi’s innocent, unprofitable past, not the reality of its institutionalizing future. What we are witnessing with Uniswap is not merely a token getting a catalyst. It is a blueprint for how a decentralized network matures. It survives the great filter of regulation, builds the legal and social structures for self-governance, and finally, rewrites its own social contract to align its stakeholders with its economic success. The bet on UNI today is no longer a speculative bet on the future of DeFi. It is a value investment in the premier institution of a new, parallel financial state. The innocence is gone, and in its place is something far more powerful: a sustainable enterprise. Uniswap and the End of DeFi’s Innocence was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/04 21:41
CoinLobster Live: Combined Ethereum Trades

Real-time visibility into every swap happening on Ethereum. Today we’re launching our new Live Combined Ethereum DeFi Trades tool to help traders monitor Uniswap activity in real-time. Press enter or click to view image in full&nbsp;size Why build another&nbsp;tool? Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem moves fast — thousands of swaps per hour, new tokens launching every day, whales entering and exiting positions without warning. You can track trades on Etherscan or Uniswap token explorers, but it’s fragmented and&nbsp;slow. That’s why we built the CoinLobster Ethereum Trades feed — to pull all trades together into a single real-time dashboard, so you can see what’s happening across Uniswap at a&nbsp;glance.Etherscan Latest TransactionsUniswap Token&nbsp;Explorer What does it&nbsp;track? The tool processes live swap data for Ethereum-based DEX trades (Uniswap for now), and aggregates it into clear, trader-friendly views: 1. Total trades, volume, and buy/sell ratio for the&nbsp;day 2. Real-time feed of every trade with token, amount, trader, and tx&nbsp;hash 3. Top traders by daily&nbsp;volume 4. Hot tokens with the most&nbsp;activity 5. Whale trades (10 ETH+) flagged automatically 6. Token categories like High Volume or New&nbsp;Launch What can I use it&nbsp;for? Depending on your style, there are many use&nbsp;cases: 1. Spot whale moves as they&nbsp;happen Seeing their buys and sells in real time helps you react quickly, whether that means joining a momentum move early or stepping back before the market&nbsp;turns. 2. Track new tokens launching on-chain Many new projects start trading directly on-chain before they appear on exchanges. By tracking these launches as they happen, you can discover emerging tokens early, while also applying filters to avoid scams or illiquid&nbsp;pairs. 3. Identify which tokens are trending in volume and&nbsp;swaps Volume and swap activity often reveal where trader attention is focused. Tokens with rising activity tend to have deeper liquidity and stronger price momentum, making it easier to enter and exit positions without getting&nbsp;stuck. 4. See which wallets are consistently winning Not all traders succeed consistently, but some wallets demonstrate steady profits over time. Tracking these wallets can reveal which strategies work across different market conditions and help you separate genuine signals from noise. With CoinLobster’s paid copy trading feature, you can go one step further — not just watching profitable wallets, but automatically mirroring their trades in real&nbsp;time. 5. Monitor live market flow without refreshing a dozen&nbsp;tabs Instead of juggling multiple explorers and dashboards, the Combined Ethereum Trades feed brings everything into one real-time view. This makes it easier to keep track of the overall flow of the market, spot opportunities faster, and cut down on distractions. Below we highlight a few of the things you can do — but we trust you’ll find your own edge once you start using&nbsp;it. Q: How do I see which tokens are hot&nbsp;today? A: The “Hot Tokens” section highlights tokens with unusually high ETH inflows. If whales are piling into something, you’ll see it here in real&nbsp;time. Q: How can I focus only on the trades that matter to&nbsp;me? A: Use the filters. You can set minimum trade sizes, choose to see only buys or sells, filter by token symbol, or even set a whale threshold to only display large moves. This makes it easy to cut through noise and zero in on the signals that fit your strategy. Q: Why only Uniswap right&nbsp;now? A: Uniswap is still the dominant DEX on Ethereum and the best place to start. But this is just the beginning — we’re already working on integrating other protocols and networks (Arbitrum, Base, Solana, etc.) to give an even broader view of on-chain&nbsp;trading. To be continued… If you haven’t tried it yet, check out the CoinLobster Live Combined Ethereum Trades tool&nbsp;today! 👉 CoinLobster.com/defi We’ve got many other features planned and would love your feedback — drop a comment here or tweet us at @CoinLobster with what you’d like to see&nbsp;next. CoinLobster Live: Combined Ethereum Trades was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/04 21:41
Dividends in USDT: Why Stability Matters in a Volatile Market

Volatility is the double-edged sword of&nbsp;crypto. In the unpredictable and fast-moving world of crypto and blockchain investing, volatility is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it creates opportunities for quick gains. On the other, it creates sleepless nights, sudden losses, and unpredictable outcomes. For investors who want long-term, sustainable growth — not just speculative wins — stability is critical. That’s why AxionVerse, a platform pioneering real-world asset tokenization (RWA), has made the strategic choice to distribute NFT dividends in USDT (Tether) instead of volatile native tokens. This move may seem subtle, but it sets the stage for passive income in crypto that is reliable, investor-friendly, and future-proof. In this post, I’ll explore why stablecoin payouts matter, how AxionVerse uses NFTs backed by real-world businesses to generate yield, and why this model could redefine the future of DeFi opportunities and fractional ownership in real&nbsp;estate. The Volatility Trap in Crypto Dividends Most blockchain projects reward participants in their own native tokens. While this sounds appealing at first, it creates a dangerous cycle: Two Layers of Risk — Investors not only depend on business performance but also on the speculative value of the payout&nbsp;token. Erosion of Value — A $200 dividend today could be worth $120 tomorrow if the token&nbsp;drops. Reduced Trust — For mainstream adoption, investors need confidence that their returns won’t vanish overnight. For those seeking passive income in crypto, relying on volatile tokens undermines the entire experience. This is where stablecoin dividends like USDT become a game-changer. Why USDT is Investor-Friendly By anchoring dividends in USDT, AxionVerse removes the uncertainty of token fluctuations. USDT is the world’s most widely used stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. This means every payout retains its value in dollar terms, regardless of broader crypto market&nbsp;swings. Benefits of USDT Dividends: Predictable Passive Income — A $500 payout in USDT today will still be $500 tomorrow, allowing investors to plan and reinvest confidently. Global Accessibility — USDT is supported across nearly every exchange and wallet, making it easy for investors worldwide to use their earnings. Lower Risk Profile — By removing volatility, AxionVerse positions itself as a safer bridge for retail investors transitioning into DeFi and NFT investing. Alignment with TradFi — Dollar-based payouts resemble traditional dividend systems, making the platform more attractive to conventional investors entering&nbsp;Web3. This choice makes AxionVerse one of the most investor-centric NFT platforms in the&nbsp;space. How AxionVerse’s Model&nbsp;Works Unlike hype-based NFT projects, AxionVerse ties every NFT to real-world businesses like UAE service apartments and food industry ventures. Here’s how the system delivers stable crypto dividends: Capital Deployment: 55–67.5% of funds raised through Axion StakeCard NFTs are invested into revenue-generating businesses. Revenue Collection: Profits flow back into the AxionVerse treasury. Snapshot &amp; Calculation: The platform records all NFT holders and calculates payouts on a pro-rata&nbsp;basis. USDT Distribution: Investors claim their share directly in USDT, ensuring stable and transparent earnings. This process not only mirrors traditional finance structures but also enhances them with on-chain transparency and non-custodial ownership. Why Stability Matters for Retail Investors The democratization of finance is one of Web3’s greatest promises. But retail investors need stability to fully participate. By offering fractional ownership through NFTs and paying out in USDT, AxionVerse makes it possible&nbsp;for: A college student in Nigeria to earn passive income in USDT from Dubai service apartments. A professional in Europe to diversify into blockchain-based real estate investments without exposure to unstable payout&nbsp;tokens. A newcomer to crypto in Asia to access institutional-grade opportunities through a user-friendly, predictable system. In short, stability makes real-world asset tokenization inclusive and scalable. Competitive Advantage in the NFT&nbsp;Market While many NFT projects chase hype with flashy art drops, AxionVerse is carving out a niche in utility-driven NFTs. By prioritizing stablecoin dividends, the platform signals three clear advantages: Investor Trust — Removing token volatility builds confidence. Mainstream Appeal — Dollar-backed payouts attract both crypto-native and traditional investors. Long-Term Scalability — Stable structures attract sustainable growth, not short-lived speculation. In a market where credibility is scarce, USDT dividends give AxionVerse a durable&nbsp;edge. The Bigger&nbsp;Vision USDT dividends are just the beginning. AxionVerse’s roadmap includes: Launch of AxionCore (AXC), a governance and utility token for DAO voting and proposal&nbsp;rights. Expansion into more real-world business sectors, like food franchises. Development of an NFT marketplace for fractional trading. A DAO-driven structure where investors collectively decide on new ventures and distribution models. This vision blends blockchain finance, fractional ownership, and stablecoin utility into one ecosystem. Final Thoughts As the NFT market evolves, the winners won’t be those who rely on hype — they’ll be those who deliver utility, transparency, and stability. AxionVerse’s choice to pay dividends in USDT reflects a deep understanding of what investors need: Predictable returns Accessible global participation Confidence in the&nbsp;system In a volatile industry, stability isn’t just a feature. It’s a competitive advantage. By combining real-world asset tokenization with stablecoin dividends, AxionVerse is creating a blueprint for the future of NFTs — not as speculative art, but as investor-friendly financial instruments. And that’s why in the next wave of blockchain adoption, dividends in USDT will matter more than&nbsp;ever. #StablecoinStrategy #FractionalOwnership #RealWorldAssets #Stablecoins #CryptoDividends #DeFiOpportunities Dividends in USDT: Why Stability Matters in a Volatile Market was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/04 21:41
EUR quiet and trading in narrowed ranges – Scotiabank

The post EUR quiet and trading in narrowed ranges – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) is trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) and consolidating within increasingly narrowed ranges despite ongoing political uncertainty and major near-term risks, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. EUR is quiet ahead of Monday’s French vote “All eyes are on Friday’s US payrolls release and Monday’s French confidence vote. President Macron is rumored to be seeking a path forward in which France can avoid new elections, which seems to be reassuring markets as French yields tumble and spreads (vs. Germany) narrow.” “The outlook for relative central bank policy remains supportive for the EUR, and a shift in focus back toward fundamentals would likely offer it a significant near-term boost. The 2Y Germany-US yield spread has broken its 2025 highs and is now at levels last seen in October. Markets are still slowly shedding their expectations for ECB easing while still pricing about 8bpts of cuts by year-end.” “The RSI is right at the 50 level, the threshold dividing bullishness and bearishness. Recent price action has been confined by congestion around the 50 day MA (1.1665), and we continue to highlight the importance of descending resistance around 1.1720. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1600 support and 1.1720 resistance.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-quiet-and-trading-in-narrowed-ranges-scotiabank-202509041122
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 21:41
