2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
How RWAs Create a New Trust Layer to Boost Tokenized ESG Investments

As the interest in sustainable and responsible investing continues to grow, blockchain technology and tokenization are playing an increasingly significant role in reshaping how institutions approach Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. Recent developments highlight the potential for tokenized ESG investments to enhance transparency, trust, and accessibility within the institutional finance sector. Tokenization as a [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/04 22:07
Anchorage Launches Starknet Staking for Institutions Amid Growing Crypto Yield Demand

TLDR Anchorage offers institutional staking for Starknet’s STRK token, with a 7.28% APR. Crypto staking is growing as institutions seek yield alternatives to traditional financial products. Starknet’s ecosystem continues to expand, with BTC staking and new validator programs. The partnership enhances Starknet’s integration into traditional financial systems through secure institutional services. Anchorage Digital, a chartered [...] The post Anchorage Launches Starknet Staking for Institutions Amid Growing Crypto Yield Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 22:06
Hedera Selected as the Only New Blockchain for Wyoming’s FRNT Stablecoin

PANews reported on September 4th that the Wyoming Stable Token Commission announced, according to Hedera's official website, that Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), Wyoming's first state-issued stablecoin, will be listed on the Hedera public blockchain. FRNT is fully backed by US dollars and short-term US Treasury bonds, with a 2% additional reserve. Interest income will go to the Wyoming State Education Fund. Hedera was selected as the only new candidate blockchain for its transaction speed, regulatory compliance, and governance model. FRNT has already been piloted for public service payments and other scenarios. As previously reported, Wyoming's first state-level stablecoin, FRNT, has been listed on seven blockchains including Solana and Arbitrum .
PANews2025/09/04 22:05
Gap to add beauty products at Old Navy stores

The post Gap to add beauty products at Old Navy stores appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign hangs in a GAP Outlet store window on May 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson | Getty Images Gap on Thursday announced it’s expanding into beauty starting with its Old Navy brand, a strategic shift by the apparel company. Its initial test will feature beauty and personal care products at 150 Old Navy stores, including dedicated beauty associates and some shop-in-shops. The company plans to scale the beauty business next year. It is unclear if the company eventually plans to put beauty products in Gap brand stores. “Gap Inc. sees a clear and meaningful opportunity to expand into this category with plans for a phased launch, starting with an initial test-and-learn expression at Old Navy later this fall,” the company said in a statement. The stock was trading roughly 2% higher Thursday morning following a brief halt. The beauty segment has proven to be one of the most resilient in retail in recent years despite high inflation and worries about tariffs. Gap cited Euromonitor data that said the beauty and personal care market is one of the fastest growing categories in the U.S., projected to exceed $100 billion this year. Even so, the success of beauty products has made it a more competitive space than ever. The company said it will also expand its accessories business after seeing “strong customer reception” to its present products. The new move comes as Gap has seen a resurgence over the past two years. “This momentum is enabling Gap Inc. to seize exciting opportunities for growth and innovation, helping ensure the company remains competitive and successful in the future,” the statement said. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/gap-old-navy-beauty-products.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:05
NFL Fandom In Brazil In Early Stages But Growing In Popularity

The post NFL Fandom In Brazil In Early Stages But Growing In Popularity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A general view prior to a 2024 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Getty Images Before the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was juggling a football with his feet. His former Chiefs teammate and current Chicago Bears kicker, Cairo Santos, remarked, “Hey, Pat, you warming up for Brazil?” “I’m trying to adapt to the country,” Mahomes replied. Soccer indeed still does reign supreme in Brazil, but football — or futbol Americano — is making strides to catch up. “It’s huge,” Santos, the first and only Brazilian to ever play in an NFL game, exclusively shared. “It’s the fastest-growing sport in Brazil.” Right now, American football ranks behind soccer, basketball, volleyball, surfing, MMA and Formula One racing and is near the bottom of the top 10 most popular sports in Brazil. But the goal is to be in the top five in five to seven years, according to Luis Martinez, the general manager of the NFL’s office in Brazil, which was established a year ago. Though American football in Brazil doesn’t have the following it does in Mexico, England or Germany, the NFL is making a concentrated push because of Brazil’s large population (212.6 million, including 11.9 million in Sao Paolo, which is the setting for Friday’s game) and large social media consumption (144 million active users as of January 2025). “The potential is there,” Martinez exclusively shared. “But we still have a big, big, big way to build.” Grass Roots Initiatives Friday’s game will be the second annual NFL game in Brazil, but an effort is being made at the grass roots level — especially in flag football. School programs are being developed with the Secretary of Education of the government, and two…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:02
Profit-Taking Wave Hits Bitcoin, But Demand Keeps Prices Steady

Analysts say the renewed activity from these early investors lines up with a broader pattern of profit-taking that tends to […] The post Profit-Taking Wave Hits Bitcoin, But Demand Keeps Prices Steady appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 22:01
Etherscan Launches Seiscan for Sei Network

The post Etherscan Launches Seiscan for Sei Network appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Etherscan, the leading block explorer for Ethereum and other EVM-compatible chains, has launched Seiscan, a dedicated explorer for the Sei Network. Seiscan offers users and developers advanced tools to track transactions, analyze smart contracts, and monitor wallet activities on Sei’s high-speed Layer 1 blockchain. This launch enhances transparency and usability for the growing Sei ecosystem, …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 22:00
Methods for Calibrating Agent-Based Market Simulators

This article details the use of ZI and extended Chiarella models, and explains how NPE and embedding networks are used to infer parameters without relying on stylised facts.
Hackernoon2025/09/04 22:00
Why Rollblock Is Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Today For Explosive Gains Over LTC & LINK

Rollblock’s GambleFi model with 12,000+ games, buybacks, and staking outshines LTC and LINK, making RBLK a top crypto pick with explosive upside.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 22:00
LG Energy Solution Signs Long-Term $10.7B Battery Agreement With Mercedes-Benz

TLDRs; Mercedes-Benz signs $10.7B deal with LG Energy Solution to secure 107 GWh of EV batteries for Europe and U.S. Safety concerns after a battery fire incident pushed Mercedes to prioritize reliability and technology over cheaper Chinese suppliers. Korean battery makers like LGES are winning premium contracts, competing on safety and innovation rather than cost [...] The post LG Energy Solution Signs Long-Term $10.7B Battery Agreement With Mercedes-Benz appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 21:59
