A general view prior to a 2024 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Getty Images Before the Kansas City Chiefs' final preseason game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was juggling a football with his feet. His former Chiefs teammate and current Chicago Bears kicker, Cairo Santos, remarked, "Hey, Pat, you warming up for Brazil?" "I'm trying to adapt to the country," Mahomes replied. Soccer indeed still does reign supreme in Brazil, but football — or futbol Americano — is making strides to catch up. "It's huge," Santos, the first and only Brazilian to ever play in an NFL game, exclusively shared. "It's the fastest-growing sport in Brazil." Right now, American football ranks behind soccer, basketball, volleyball, surfing, MMA and Formula One racing and is near the bottom of the top 10 most popular sports in Brazil. But the goal is to be in the top five in five to seven years, according to Luis Martinez, the general manager of the NFL's office in Brazil, which was established a year ago. Though American football in Brazil doesn't have the following it does in Mexico, England or Germany, the NFL is making a concentrated push because of Brazil's large population (212.6 million, including 11.9 million in Sao Paolo, which is the setting for Friday's game) and large social media consumption (144 million active users as of January 2025). "The potential is there," Martinez exclusively shared. "But we still have a big, big, big way to build." Grass Roots Initiatives Friday's game will be the second annual NFL game in Brazil, but an effort is being made at the grass roots level — especially in flag football. School programs are being developed with the Secretary of Education of the government, and two…