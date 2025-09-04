2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Ethereum’s monthly spot volume tops bitcoin trading on centralized exchanges for first time in over 7 years

Ethereum’s monthly spot volume tops bitcoin trading on centralized exchanges for first time in over 7 years

Ether’s monthly spot volume on CEXs overtook bitcoin’s for the first time in years amid institutional demand, The Block’s data shows.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06811+21.40%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:17
शेयर करें
ChatGPT-5 picks two cryptos to turn $100 into $1,000 by 2026

ChatGPT-5 picks two cryptos to turn $100 into $1,000 by 2026

The post ChatGPT-5 picks two cryptos to turn $100 into $1,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market navigates another phase of bullishness despite recurring volatility, certain assets are likely to deliver notable profits for investors in the coming months. With the market flooded with options, selecting the right combination can be challenging. To this end, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence platform, ChatGPT-5, to identify two cryptocurrencies with the potential to turn a modest $100 investment into $1,000 by 2026. XRP One contender is XRP. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that rely solely on retail speculation, ChatGPT noted that XRP is already experiencing real-world adoption through partnerships with major players such as Santander.  At the same time, the removal of its regulatory overhang in the United States has added further momentum, with legal clarity paving the way for a potential spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to the model, an ETF approval would be a watershed moment, opening the door for institutional capital and retirement funds to flow into XRP, significantly expanding its market presence.  By press time, XRP was trading at $2.83, down 0.8% in the past 24 hours and almost 6% over the past week. XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Solana (SOL) Another promising asset identified by the AI tool is Solana (SOL). Positioned as a viable alternative to Ethereum (ETH), Solana already supports decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, NFTs, and payments.  It has also attracted integrations with global companies like Visa, Shopify, and Helium, signaling adoption across both consumer and enterprise sectors. Additionally, the upcoming Firedancer upgrade is expected to further enhance Solana’s performance by reducing congestion and cementing its position as one of the most scalable networks in the industry.  Similarly, if regulators approve a Solana ETF, the resulting wave of institutional inflows could push its valuation to new highs, similar to the surges seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the…
Solana
SOL$207.34+1.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.06162+3.85%
XRP
XRP$2.8588+1.62%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:17
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Price Warning: Why a 50% Crash Could Be Unstoppable?

Bitcoin Price Warning: Why a 50% Crash Could Be Unstoppable?

Bitcoin price is sitting on shaky ground. The latest ISM manufacturing data shows the US economy grinding through its sixth straight month of contraction, while tariffs, higher costs, and a crippling tax burden weigh heavily on businesses and households alike. For a risk asset like BTC price, this backdrop is toxic. The chart is already flashing weakness, and if these conditions persist, the probability of a crash exceeding 50% is no longer far-fetched—it’s a very real risk.Bitcoin Price Prediction: Manufacturing Contraction and Economic WeaknessThe ISM manufacturing index at 48.7 tells us the US manufacturing sector has been in contraction for six straight months. Manufacturing is a core driver of economic cycles. When it weakens, it usually signals a slowdown in broader economic growth. Even though new orders ticked up, production fell sharply, delivery times are longer, and inventories are rising. This suggests companies are producing less, sitting on more stock, and facing clogged supply chains. Historically, such conditions align with risk-off behavior in financial markets, where investors flee from risk assets like Bitcoin price.Tariffs, Costs, and PessimismManufacturers are trapped in tariff uncertainty. Higher material costs, unpredictable trade policies, and sourcing issues are reducing investment in new equipment and forcing layoffs. This is more than just a sectoral problem—it feeds into broader economic pessimism. When businesses pull back, capital markets tighten. Bitcoin thrives in liquidity-rich, high-risk environments. If tariffs and trade wars push investors into defensive assets, BTC demand could dry up quickly.The Burden of Taxes and Compliance CostsAmerica's Tax Compliance Burden in 2025: Source: Tax FoundationAccording to the Tax Complexity report from Tax Foundation, the tax code analysis adds another layer. In 2025, Americans will spend 7.1 billion hours on tax compliance, costing the economy around $536 billion—nearly 2 percent of GDP. That’s a massive drag on productivity and consumption. Pair this with elevated interest rates and a sluggish manufacturing base, and you have an economy losing growth momentum. For Bitcoin price, this means less disposable income flowing into speculative investments. Retail demand, one of Bitcoin price core supports, could collapse.Bitcoin Price Prediction: What the BTC Price Chart Says?BTC/USD Daily Chart- TradingViewLooking at the BTC daily chart:Bitcoin Price is trading at $111,180, hovering near the midline of the Bollinger Bands. Since mid-July, BTC has been trending downward from the $124,000 peak. It briefly tested support around $107,000 and is now consolidating just above that zone. The Bollinger Bands are narrowing, showing compression that often precedes a sharp move.If BTC price fails to hold $107,000, the next clear support levels are at $100,000, $96,000, and then $88,000. A break of these would confirm a bearish cascade.A drop to the lower end of the projected supports (around $80,000–$85,000) would mean it will be on the path of decline of more than 50% from recent highs.Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why a 50% Crash Is Plausible?If economic contraction deepens: Institutional investors will reduce exposure to speculative assets. Retail demand will shrink under higher living costs and tax burdens.Tariff uncertainty will continue to hurt business sentiment, dragging equity markets lower. Bitcoin, correlated with tech and growth assets, will follow.From a technical perspective, $Bitcoin price is already in a descending structure. Breaking $107,000 could trigger panic selling.ConclusionThe ISM report, combined with tax burdens and high interest rates, paints a picture of an economy under stress. Bitcoin price chart is not showing resilience but vulnerability, with multiple weak supports ahead. If conditions remain the same—manufacturing in contraction, tariffs unresolved, and tax drag in place $BTC could easily crash by 50% or more in the coming months. The $80,000–$85,000 zone looks like a realistic target if macro conditions deteriorate further.
NEAR
NEAR$2.442+2.09%
SIX
SIX$0.02139-0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06162+3.85%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:17
शेयर करें
ECB President Calls for Stricter Oversight of Non-EU Stablecoin Issuers

ECB President Calls for Stricter Oversight of Non-EU Stablecoin Issuers

TLDR ECB’s Lagarde calls for tighter controls on non-EU stablecoin issuers to mitigate risks. MiCA’s current rules may create regulatory arbitrage, allowing non-EU issuers to bypass safeguards. U.S. stablecoin market sees rapid growth, with over $270 billion in U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins. China considers issuing a yuan-backed stablecoin, potentially escalating global competition. Christine Lagarde, the president [...] The post ECB President Calls for Stricter Oversight of Non-EU Stablecoin Issuers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.01069+7.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04225-2.53%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/04 22:16
शेयर करें
Day Trading vs. Holding Lyno AI: Which Strategy Wins?

Day Trading vs. Holding Lyno AI: Which Strategy Wins?

The post Day Trading vs. Holding Lyno AI: Which Strategy Wins? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is the first AI-enabled cross-chain arbitrage in crypto, providing two attractive ways to investors to optimize returns. In order to make informed investment decisions, it is crucial to understand the potential and the nuances of both day trading and holding the Lyno AI tokens. This paper analyses these strategies so as to identify which of them can lead to the increased profit at the end of 2025. Exposing the Holding Power: Patient Gains That Multiply Multiple Times. It is impressive that there is a chance to possess tokens of Lyno AI in the long term. Depending on the industry forecasts, patient holders may make enormous gains of up to 2,000 percent by end-year 2025. This implies that the existing buyers and owners till the development phase of the project could receive unprecedented returns, driven by the new AI-based arbitrage technology and expanding ecosystem of Lyno AI. Holding will allow investors to reap the advantages of price growth as Lyno AI goes through its presale stages to higher levels of market penetration. The Thrill of Day Trading Lyno AI. The speed of the Lyno AI platform allows active traders to generate potentially high-frequency profits. Trading on the site may be profitable at 400 percent a month with automated arbitrage algorithms taking milliseconds to execute. One can apply this method to people who can afford to actively engage in the market and exploit the temporary fluctuations in prices created by the AI-based trading engine that can operate on a large array of blockchains. Yet it takes concentration, skills, and patience to market changes. The Presale Edge: Save Money or Miss Out on the Offer. Lyno AI tokens are still in the Early Bird stage, and are being sold at an extremely reduced price of 0.050 per token with the next…
CROSS
CROSS$0.21472+2.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01283+6.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016236-5.03%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:16
शेयर करें
The Real Reason Behind Bitcoin Outperforming The S&P500, Gold, Real Estate Over The Last 10 Years

The Real Reason Behind Bitcoin Outperforming The S&P500, Gold, Real Estate Over The Last 10 Years

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has outperformed other asset classes over the past decade, though market commentators highlighted its significantly higher volatility.read more
RealLink
REAL$0.06162+3.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,111.54+2.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09608-2.18%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
शेयर करें
XRP Price Projections Fall Flat Compared to This Red-Hot ETH Meme Coin Skyrocketing In Q3

XRP Price Projections Fall Flat Compared to This Red-Hot ETH Meme Coin Skyrocketing In Q3

XRP’s price predictions are starting to look weak compared to a new Ethereum meme coin that is quickly becoming popular. The XRP price is showing signs of strength and may be getting ready to change direction, but Layer Brett is stealing the show with its presale boom. We talk about XRP’s present configuration in this [...] The post XRP Price Projections Fall Flat Compared to This Red-Hot ETH Meme Coin Skyrocketing In Q3 appeared first on Blockonomi.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199349+1.08%
Boom
BOOM$0.00961-4.28%
XRP
XRP$2.8588+1.62%
शेयर करें
Blockonomi2025/09/04 22:15
शेयर करें
Wyoming Hedera Stablecoin: A Monumental Breakthrough for State-Backed Digital Currency

Wyoming Hedera Stablecoin: A Monumental Breakthrough for State-Backed Digital Currency

BitcoinWorld Wyoming Hedera Stablecoin: A Monumental Breakthrough for State-Backed Digital Currency The digital finance landscape is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development is unfolding in the heart of the American West. Wyoming, known for its forward-thinking approach to blockchain, has made a significant move by selecting Hedera (HBAR) as a candidate network for its state-backed stablecoin. This pivotal decision positions the Wyoming Hedera stablecoin initiative at the forefront of state-level digital currency innovation, capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Why is Hedera the Chosen Network for Wyoming’s Stablecoin? Wyoming’s Stable Token Commission (WYST) officially announced Hedera’s selection for the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), highlighting its unique capabilities. Indeed, Hedera was the sole network that fully satisfied the commission’s stringent criteria. These requirements centered on crucial factors like exceptional speed, unwavering reliability, and robust regulatory compliance, which are paramount for any state-backed financial instrument. This selection is a testament to Hedera’s underlying technology, the Hashgraph consensus mechanism. Unlike traditional blockchains, Hashgraph offers high transaction throughput and near-instant finality, making it ideal for high-volume, secure financial operations. Furthermore, Hedera’s governance model, managed by a diverse council of global organizations, instills confidence regarding its long-term stability and integrity. This combination of technical prowess and sound governance made the Wyoming Hedera stablecoin partnership a clear choice. What Exactly is the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT)? The FRNT token, which was issued just last month, represents a significant step towards a regulated digital dollar. It is meticulously designed to be 100% backed by U.S. dollars and short-term U.S. Treasury bills, ensuring its inherent stability and trustworthiness. This robust backing structure aims to provide users with absolute confidence, knowing that each FRNT token holds a tangible, equivalent value in traditional, liquid assets. The transparent nature of its reserves is paramount for fostering trust in this novel state-backed digital asset. By offering such clarity and a strong peg, the FRNT token seeks to mitigate the volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies, positioning itself as a reliable medium of exchange and store of value within Wyoming’s economy. This commitment to stability is a core principle of the Wyoming Hedera stablecoin project. The Monumental Advantages of a Wyoming Hedera Stablecoin The decision to pursue a Wyoming Hedera stablecoin brings a host of potential benefits, not just for the state but also for the broader digital economy. This pioneering effort could unlock new avenues for financial efficiency and innovation. Enhanced Financial Efficiency: Stablecoins have the power to streamline payments, significantly reduce transaction costs, and accelerate settlement times for businesses and individuals operating within Wyoming. Regulatory Clarity: By issuing a state-backed stablecoin, Wyoming proactively provides a clear regulatory framework. This clarity can attract more blockchain businesses and investment, fostering economic growth and job creation. Innovation Showcase: This initiative boldly positions Wyoming as a leading hub in financial technology. It demonstrates a forward-thinking, proactive approach to integrating digital assets into its core economic infrastructure, setting an example for other states. Increased Trust: The 100% backing by U.S. dollars and Treasury bills, combined with explicit state oversight, is intended to instill a far higher level of trust compared to many privately issued stablecoins. What Challenges Might the Wyoming Hedera Stablecoin Face? While the prospects are undoubtedly exciting, the journey for the Wyoming Hedera stablecoin is not without its potential challenges. Navigating these obstacles will be key to its long-term success and widespread acceptance. Adoption Hurdles: Educating the public and encouraging widespread adoption among businesses and residents will be a crucial, ongoing effort. Familiarity with traditional finance is deeply ingrained, requiring clear communication and tangible benefits. Technical Integration: Integrating the FRNT token seamlessly into existing financial systems, point-of-sale terminals, and consumer applications requires significant development, collaboration, and ongoing maintenance. Evolving Regulations: The regulatory landscape for digital assets is dynamic and constantly changing at both state and federal levels. This necessitates continuous monitoring, adaptation, and potential policy adjustments. Competition: Other stablecoins and digital payment solutions already exist and are widely used. FRNT will need to demonstrate unique value, superior efficiency, or specific benefits tailored to Wyoming to gain significant traction. A Blueprint for the Future: Wyoming’s Stablecoin Impact Wyoming’s pioneering move with Hedera could serve as a vital blueprint for other states and even nations considering their own digital currencies. This real-world application of advanced blockchain technology by a governmental entity provides invaluable insights into the practicalities, benefits, and challenges of state-backed stablecoins. It represents a tangible step towards bridging the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning digital asset economy. As more states and central banks explore digital transformation, the success and lessons learned from the Wyoming Hedera stablecoin project will undoubtedly be closely watched and analyzed. It marks a significant step towards mainstream acceptance and integration of digital assets within established financial systems, potentially accelerating a global shift towards more efficient and transparent financial infrastructures. Conclusion: A New Era for State-Backed Digital Assets The selection of Hedera by Wyoming for its state stablecoin is a landmark event in the cryptocurrency space. It underscores a growing recognition of blockchain’s immense potential to revolutionize financial systems and provides a tangible example of regulatory bodies actively embracing digital innovation. This bold step by Wyoming, leveraging Hedera’s robust and compliant platform, could very well pave the way for a new era of state-backed digital currencies, blending the inherent stability of traditional finance with the efficiency and transparency of decentralized technology. The future of finance is certainly looking more digital, and Wyoming is confidently leading the charge. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT)? The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) is Wyoming’s official state-backed stablecoin, designed to provide a stable digital currency for transactions within the state’s economy. 2. Why did Wyoming choose Hedera for its stablecoin? Wyoming selected Hedera because it was the only network that met the state’s strict requirements for speed, reliability, and regulatory compliance, crucial factors for a state-backed digital asset. 3. How is the FRNT token backed? The FRNT token is 100% backed by U.S. dollars and short-term U.S. Treasury bills, ensuring its stability and trustworthiness by pegging its value to traditional, liquid assets. 4. What are the potential benefits of the Wyoming Hedera stablecoin? Benefits include enhanced financial efficiency, greater regulatory clarity for blockchain businesses, a showcase of state-level innovation, and increased user trust due to its robust backing and state oversight. 5. Could other states follow Wyoming’s example? Yes, Wyoming’s pioneering initiative with the Wyoming Hedera stablecoin could serve as a vital blueprint for other states and even nations considering their own digital currencies, offering valuable insights into implementation and benefits. What are your thoughts on Wyoming’s groundbreaking move with Hedera? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of state-backed digital currencies! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Wyoming Hedera Stablecoin: A Monumental Breakthrough for State-Backed Digital Currency first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
NEAR
NEAR$2.442+2.09%
Union
U$0.01069+7.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06162+3.85%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
शेयर करें
How to Build an Agent-Based Market Simulator

How to Build an Agent-Based Market Simulator

This article explains how these models, from simple stochastic behavior to complex fundamental and momentum strategies, are used to test calibration routines.
शेयर करें
Hackernoon2025/09/04 22:15
शेयर करें
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002496+3.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00721-1.63%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving