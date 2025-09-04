2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Nine Inch Nails Unleash The Fury During N.Y.C. Stop Of ‘Peel It Back’ Tour

Nine Inch Nails Unleash The Fury During N.Y.C. Stop Of ‘Peel It Back’ Tour

The post Nine Inch Nails Unleash The Fury During N.Y.C. Stop Of ‘Peel It Back’ Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPAIN – JULY 12: Nine Inch Nails (NIN) will perform on the second day of Mad Cool 2025 at the Iberdrola Music venue on July 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Today’s performance at Mad Cool of the historic American industrial rock band has been one of the most anticipated moments of the international event, during which they have flaunted their powerful live show and new songs. The festival, which kicked off yesterday, brings together legends and new promises in four days of music, consolidating itself as an essential event of the European summer. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images More than 35 years ago, the Cleveland-based outfit Nine Inch Nails, founded by a then-unknown musician named Trent Reznor, released their debut album, Pretty Hate Machine, at a time when the U.S. music scene was dominated by hair metal and dance-pop. Featuring “Head Like a Hole,” the record further popularized industrial rock in the mainstream and introduced Reznor’s nihilistic lyrics and jarring fusion of electronic and alternative rock genres. It was followed by hit albums such as The Downward Spiral, The Fragile, With Teeth and Year Zero that made Nine Inch Nails as one of the most influential acts in music – a distinction further cemented with the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. On Tuesday, Nine Inch Nails’ touring lineup of Reznor, programmer/keyboardist Atticus Ross, guitarist Robin Finck, bassist Alessandro Cortini and drummer Josh Freese kicked off the first of two sold-out shows at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center during their Peel It Back tour. In terms of the sound and visuals, the show was a 90-minute glorious assault on the senses. Notably, its setlist drew predominantly from The Downward Spiral, the 1994 masterpiece that elevated the…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16498+5.96%
Chainbase
C$0.21653+1.98%
Union
U$0.01069+7.00%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:23
शेयर करें
Coinbase CEO Aims for 50% AI-Generated Code on Platform by October

Coinbase CEO Aims for 50% AI-Generated Code on Platform by October

TLDR Coinbase CEO aims for 50% of its code to be AI-generated by October 2025. Employees must onboard AI tools or risk termination, according to CEO Brian Armstrong. AI-powered tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor are being used to increase coding efficiency. AI adoption is becoming standard across the software industry, with 92% of developers [...] The post Coinbase CEO Aims for 50% AI-Generated Code on Platform by October appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wink
LIKE$0.011153+2.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221+3.21%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/04 22:23
शेयर करें
Ethena enters reserve strategy talks as Mega Matrix files with SEC

Ethena enters reserve strategy talks as Mega Matrix files with SEC

Mega Matrix, Inc. announced a treasury strategy of up to $2B, starting with the acquisition of Ethena (ENA).
Ethena
ENA$0.6717-2.39%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 22:23
शेयर करें
Mega Matrix Files To Issue Up to $2B Shares For ENA Treasury

Mega Matrix Files To Issue Up to $2B Shares For ENA Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016236-5.03%
Ethena
ENA$0.6717-2.39%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:21
शेयर करें
Solana Under Fire for This Unexpected Performance Blowout

Solana Under Fire for This Unexpected Performance Blowout

Solana ledger bloat under fire, community reacts to insane TPS numbers
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:21
शेयर करें
In August, Ethereum's monthly spot trading volume on CEX reached approximately $480 billion, surpassing Bitcoin for the first time.

In August, Ethereum's monthly spot trading volume on CEX reached approximately $480 billion, surpassing Bitcoin for the first time.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to The Block , monthly spot trading volume for Ethereum ( ETH ) on centralized exchanges reached approximately $ 480 billion in August , surpassing Bitcoin ( BTC )'s $ 401 billion for the first time. Several companies, such as BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming, disclosed large ETH purchases, driving up their holdings. During the same period, US spot ETH ETFs saw a net inflow of $ 3.95 billion, while BTC ETFs saw a net outflow of $ 301 million. ETH's year-to-date gain exceeded 105% , while BTC's was approximately 18% .
Bitcoin
BTC$112,111.54+2.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,386+1.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/04 22:20
शेयर करें
Atlassian Acquisition: A Transformative Leap into AI-Powered Productivity Browsers

Atlassian Acquisition: A Transformative Leap into AI-Powered Productivity Browsers

BitcoinWorld Atlassian Acquisition: A Transformative Leap into AI-Powered Productivity Browsers In an era where digital transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, the lines between traditional software and innovative AI applications are blurring. For those closely following the pulse of the tech world, especially in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space where cutting-edge technology is paramount, a recent development has sent ripples through the industry: the monumental Atlassian acquisition of The Browser Company. This isn’t just another corporate takeover; it’s a strategic maneuver poised to redefine how we interact with our digital workspaces, particularly for knowledge workers navigating the complexities of the AI age. What Does the Atlassian Acquisition Mean for Users? The announcement that productivity software giant Atlassian is acquiring The Browser Company for a staggering $610 million in cash is a clear signal of a paradigm shift. Atlassian, known for its robust suite of tools like Jira, Confluence, and Trello, is not merely buying a browser; it’s investing in a vision. Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s CEO and co-founder, articulated this vision perfectly, stating, “Today’s browsers weren’t built for work; they were built for browsing.” This powerful statement highlights a core frustration many professionals face daily. Traditional browsers, while versatile, often fall short in providing a truly integrated, efficient environment for the myriad of SaaS applications essential for modern work. The Atlassian acquisition aims to rectify this, promising an AI-powered browser specifically “optimized for the many SaaS applications living in tabs.” Imagine a browser that understands your workflow, anticipates your needs, and intelligently organizes your digital workspace. This is the promise for millions of knowledge workers who juggle multiple tools and tabs, seeking seamless transitions and enhanced productivity. The Browser Company’s Vision: Arc Browser and Beyond At the heart of this deal is The Browser Company, the innovative force behind the Arc browser and its successor, Dia. Founded on the premise of reimagining the browser experience, The Browser Company quickly garnered attention for its unique approach to tab management, split views, and a more intuitive user interface. While the original Arc browser captured a dedicated following, the company later shifted focus to Dia, its next-generation offering. Josh Miller, CEO of The Browser Company, confirmed on X that his team will maintain operational independence under Atlassian, a crucial aspect that ensures the spirit of innovation remains intact. This independence is not just symbolic; Miller emphasized that the deal would empower his company to “hire and ship features faster and support multiple platforms.” This means accelerated development for Dia, potentially bringing its advanced features to a broader audience across various operating systems. Financially, The Browser Company has been a rising star, having recently secured $50 million at a $550 million valuation, bringing its total raised capital to $128 million from notable investors like Pace Capital, Jeff Weiner, and Ev Williams. The integration with Atlassian’s vast resources and market reach positions Dia to become a formidable player in the browser landscape, pushing the boundaries of what a Browser Company can achieve. Revolutionizing Productivity Software in the AI Era The core motivation behind this strategic move is the desire to revolutionize productivity software, particularly within the context of the burgeoning AI era. Atlassian recognizes that the future of work is intrinsically linked with artificial intelligence. An AI-powered browser isn’t just about adding a chatbot; it’s about embedding intelligence into the very fabric of how we interact with our digital tools. Consider these potential advancements: Intelligent Tab Management: AI could learn your working patterns, automatically group related tabs, and prioritize information based on your current task. Contextual Information Retrieval: As you work in a SaaS application, the browser could proactively fetch relevant documents, data, or team discussions from your Atlassian suite or other integrated tools. Automated Workflow Suggestions: Based on your activity, the browser might suggest next steps, recommend collaborators, or even draft initial responses, significantly reducing cognitive load. Enhanced Security and Compliance: AI could monitor for suspicious activity across your work applications, providing an additional layer of protection for sensitive corporate data. This vision moves beyond simple web navigation, transforming the browser into an intelligent co-pilot for knowledge workers. This ambition is particularly timely, coming shortly after a U.S. District Court decision spared Google from being forced to sell its Chrome browser, highlighting the intense competition and strategic importance of browser dominance in the digital ecosystem. Atlassian’s move is a bold challenge, not just to traditional browsers but to the very definition of a work platform. The Future of Work: Embracing the AI Browser As we look towards the future, the concept of an AI browser is no longer science fiction but an imminent reality. This acquisition signifies a shift where the browser evolves from a mere gateway to the internet into a central nervous system for your professional life. What does this mean for the everyday user and the broader tech community? For Knowledge Workers: Expect a more streamlined, less distracting, and ultimately more productive digital environment. The browser will become an active participant in your workflow, rather than a passive window. For Developers: The focus on multi-platform support and faster feature shipping means more opportunities for integration and customization. The ecosystem around Dia and Atlassian tools is set to expand significantly. For Enterprises: This could lead to more cohesive and secure digital workplaces, where information flows seamlessly across applications, driven by intelligent automation. While the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Atlassian’s fiscal year 2026, the anticipation for this new generation of productivity software is already building. The move underscores Atlassian’s commitment to innovation and its understanding that the future of work demands more than just incremental improvements; it requires a fundamental rethinking of our digital tools. The stage is set for a new chapter in browser technology, one where AI takes center stage in empowering global knowledge workers. The Atlassian acquisition of The Browser Company for $610 million is more than a financial transaction; it’s a strategic declaration of intent to lead the charge in developing the next generation of AI-powered browsers for professional use. By integrating the innovative spirit of The Browser Company with Atlassian’s robust ecosystem, this partnership aims to transform how knowledge workers interact with their digital tools, moving beyond simple browsing to a truly intelligent, integrated, and highly productive experience. As the tech landscape continues to evolve, driven by advancements in AI, this bold step by Atlassian promises to reshape the future of productivity software, making our digital work lives more efficient and intuitive than ever before. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Atlassian Acquisition: A Transformative Leap into AI-Powered Productivity Browsers first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01606+2.16%
Union
U$0.01069+7.00%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01698+2.16%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:20
शेयर करें
Betting on XRP’s 2017-style gains could be extremely risky in 2025

Betting on XRP’s 2017-style gains could be extremely risky in 2025

XRP long-term holders show less conviction than in 2017, with sentiment now more similar to a 2021-style market top. Key takeaways:Unlike 2017, long-term XRP holders have already shifted from euphoria into doubt.The XRP/BTC pair remains 90% below its 2017 peak and is stuck in a distribution zone.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,111.54+2.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09608-2.18%
XRP
XRP$2.8588+1.62%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:20
शेयर करें
Cardano, the audit clarifies: 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed — here’s where the 0.3% goes

Cardano, the audit clarifies: 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed — here’s where the 0.3% goes

A joint audit by Input Output Global (IOG), McDermott Will & Emery, and BDO confirms that 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed.
SphereX
HERE$0.000269+19.55%
Cardano
ADA$0.836+3.19%
शेयर करें
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 22:19
शेयर करें
RedStone acquires Credora to launch DeFi risk oracle

RedStone acquires Credora to launch DeFi risk oracle

The post RedStone acquires Credora to launch DeFi risk oracle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain oracle provider RedStone announced on Thursday that it is acquiring decentralized credit specialist Credora to create a unified service offering real-time pricing data alongside risk assessments for decentralized finance (DeFi) markets. The merged platform will operate under the brand Credora by RedStone. Credora, originally founded as X-Margin in 2019, offers privacy-preserving credit risk technology. The platform applies trusted execution environments and zero-knowledge proofs to generate standardized credit ratings without exposing sensitive financial information. The company has raised funding from major backers including Coinbase Ventures, Hashkey, and S&P Global, and has already facilitated more than $1 billion in uncollateralized loans across centralized and decentralized platforms. RedStone currently provides oracle feeds across more than 110 blockchains and rollups, securing over $10 billion in value locked with no reported mispricing incidents. By integrating Credora’s independent ratings, RedStone aims to extend its role from data delivery to actionable intelligence for lending and yield strategies. Co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak said in a statement that “As DeFi yield strategies grow more complex, users need a simple way to navigate beyond headline APYs. Ratings provide that clarity.” The companies said rated DeFi strategies such as Morpho Vaults have grown up to 25% faster than unrated peers, underscoring user demand for risk-aware tools. Credora’s co-founders Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke will join RedStone as strategic advisors to support integration. The relaunch of Credora ratings is expected to include public access and API distribution across RedStone’s oracle network, bringing dynamic, data-backed risk scores directly to DeFi protocols. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/redstone-acquires-credora
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005946+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06162+3.85%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:19
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving