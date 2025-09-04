MEXC Exchange
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Why Max Keiser Thinks Michael Saylor Has Become Bitcoin's Elon Musk
The post Why Max Keiser Thinks Michael Saylor Has Become Bitcoin’s Elon Musk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a new X post, Max Keiser, renowned Bitcoin evangelist, has placed Strategy (MSTR) and its chairman, Michael Saylor, in the same category as Elon Musk and Tesla. The essence of Keiser’s message is that the premium on MSTR stock reflects more than just the Bitcoin holdings of the company, but investor confidence in Saylor. Through the unconventional analogy, Keiser argues that investors are buying the “jockey, not the horse,” in a similar way to how Tesla once traded at extreme multiples based on belief in Elon Musk’s ability to deliver. You Might Also Like The numbers lend weight to that framing. Strategy is by far the largest public holder of Bitcoin, with 636,505 BTC — worth around $70.6 billion at today’s price — on its books. The company’s average purchase cost is $73,765, meaning it is sitting on a 50.5% return on investment, but its stock market value goes much further. $MSTR mNAV premium reflects @saylor’s 𝙐𝙉𝙄𝙌𝙐𝙀 ability an a financial engineering genius. Same as $TSLA trading at 200x earnings reflecting @elonmusk’s genius. You’re buying the jockey, not the horse. With all other Bitcoin Treasury Companies you’re buying the horse. — Max Bitcoin (@maxkeiser) September 4, 2025 MSTR’s diluted market capitalization has reached $105 billion. When compared with its net Bitcoin value, it trades at an mNAV ratio of 1.48; enterprise value stretches this to 1.53. Why Strategy? This is what sets Strategy apart from the rest of the list. BitcoinTreasuriesNet numbers highlight the gap: MARA Holdings, second on the list with 50,639 BTC, trades at a diluted mNAV of only 1.04. You Might Also Like Keiser’s comparison shows why Saylor’s company is unique in the world of Bitcoin treasuries. Investors are now looking for more than just exposure to BTC — they want to know that someone with the expertise to manage…
BTC
$112,230.26
+2.18%
MORE
$0.09607
-2.19%
ELON
$0.00000009763
-0.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:27
The Tenth Anniversary Blockchain Festival HiveFest 2025 Will Be Held in Kuala Lumpur
In October 2025, the Hive blockchain community will gather in Kuala Lumpur for the anniversary HiveFest. The forum, which has been held annually since 2016, will mark a decade and return to Asia for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said participants will be treated to a five-day program combining business sessions and cultural […] Сообщение The Tenth Anniversary Blockchain Festival HiveFest 2025 Will Be Held in Kuala Lumpur появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
HIVE
$0.2012
+2.08%
Incrypted
2025/09/04 22:27
NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
SIGMA
$0.010114
+3.46%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 22:26
Bitcoin prijs volgt regionale liquiditeit, niet meer de ETF hype
Bitcoin schommelt al weken tussen koerszones zonder een duidelijke richting, maar wie goed kijkt naar de wereldkaart, ziet waar de echte krachtmetingen plaatsvinden. Niet ETF’s of whales zijn momenteel de hoofdrolspelers, maar regionale liquiditeit uit Azië en de VS. Twee premium indicatoren geven inzicht in dit wereldwijde touwtrekken tussen Oost... Het bericht Bitcoin prijs volgt regionale liquiditeit, niet meer de ETF hype verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
HYPE
$47.15
+4.61%
AL
$0.0786
+1.15%
OP
$0.72
+3.74%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 22:26
Why Is an Indonesian Automotive Giant Moving 50,000 Students Onchain?
Why is Indomobil Group using blockchain for education? Discover how their partnership with Space and Time is set to change payments and academic credentials for 50,000 Indonesian students.
CHANGE
$0.00199349
+1.08%
SPACE
$0.1585
+6.87%
WHY
$0.00000002639
+1.50%
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 22:25
Will It Lift SUI Beyond $3.41?
The post Will It Lift SUI Beyond $3.41? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI Group amasses 101M tokens worth $344M, fueling speculation of institutional demand. Key support at $3.27 and resistance at $3.41 define SUI’s short-term trading outlook. Mixed indicators show mild bearish momentum but RSI hints at potential rebound zone. Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings is making bold moves in the digital asset space, and investors are closely watching. The firm, formerly Mill City Ventures, has transitioned from a small-scale lender into a major player in blockchain. With a growing stake in Sui (SUI) tokens, the company now holds more than 101 million SUI worth roughly $344 million. This aggressive accumulation raises questions about whether its strategy could ignite the next rally in SUI’s price. Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings (formerly Mill City Ventures) announced it now holds 101,795,656 SUI tokens, valued at approximately $344 million after acquiring an additional 20 million tokens. The company has an agreement with the Sui Foundation to purchase locked SUI at a… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 3, 2025 Strategic Token Acquisitions The SUI Group secured an agreement with the Sui Foundation that allows it to purchase locked tokens at a discount. This arrangement provides the firm with a competitive advantage compared to retail investors. Besides its existing holdings, the company still has approximately $58 million in cash reserved for future acquisitions. Such liquidity suggests its buying campaign is far from over. Related: Sui Price Prediction: SUI Holds $3.30 as Traders Debate Channel Breakdown or Reversal The firm also cemented its position as the official SUI treasury following a $450 million private placement. This move signals a long-term commitment to building influence within the Sui ecosystem. Consequently, the company’s aggressive approach has fueled speculation that institutional demand might strengthen SUI’s market position. Price Levels to Watch At the time of writing, SUI trades around $3.29, showing a slight…
CITY
$1.0267
+0.41%
SUI
$3.4117
+4.30%
MORE
$0.09607
-2.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:25
SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"
SWIFT CIO Tom Zschach said that banks will not want to use XRP and that Ripple cannot be an alternative to SWIFT. Continue Reading: SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"
T
$0.01606
+2.16%
XRP
$2.8628
+1.76%
TOM
$0.00025
-10.07%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 22:25
Analyst Predicts XRP Price Surge Due to Limited Market Supply
TLDR XRP’s accessible supply is much lower than the total circulation leading to potential price increases. Spot XRP ETFs managed by major financial firms could fuel higher demand and drive up prices. Growing institutional interest could absorb the limited XRP supply and push the price higher. Limited liquidity in the XRP market could lead to [...] The post Analyst Predicts XRP Price Surge Due to Limited Market Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.8628
+1.76%
PUSH
$0.03701
+2.35%
FUEL
$0.00541
-4.41%
Coincentral
2025/09/04 22:24
Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum ETF Buzz Builds — XRP and ADA Dominate Headlines
The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum ETF Buzz Builds — XRP and ADA Dominate Headlines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Ethereum surged nearly 18% in August on the back of $4 billion in net ETF inflows, bringing institutional adoption to new highs. This wave of institutional activity has set a precedent that investors no longer limit ETF exposure to Bitcoin. With ETH paving the way, analysts expect capital rotation into other high-conviction altcoins. Interestingly, XRP, ADA, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are at the front of that line, with these tokens showing strong signs of accumulation and growth. XRP: Institutional Clarity Meets ETF Anticipation XRP’s biggest catalyst lies in the growing probability of a U.S. spot ETF. Filings from Grayscale, Bitwise, and other managers are already under SEC review, with analysts comparing the current moment to the months before Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs launched. If approved, XRP could channel billions in new demand, making it the first altcoin ETF with full regulatory clarity. This expectation is fueling whale activity, with large holders adding hundreds of millions of tokens in recent weeks. Beyond price action, the introduction of an XRP ETF would formalize Ripple’s role in global payments infrastructure, bridging traditional finance and crypto in a way no other altcoin currently does. Cardano (ADA): Building Quiet Momentum for the Next Wave Cardano has been consolidating near the $0.80 level, but analysts see it as an undervalued candidate for the next wave of institutional flows. Its reputation for academic rigor and methodical development has helped it gain early recognition among asset managers, who view ADA as a scalable…
NEAR
$2.446
+2.25%
U
$0.01075
+7.60%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005629
+1.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:24
Instagram Finally Launches Full iPad App with Reels as Default Experience
TLDRs; Instagram launches its dedicated iPad app globally, offering new layouts and improved navigation. Reels now serve as the default view, reflecting the platform’s shift toward video content. Meta aims to boost engagement and ad revenue by optimizing Instagram for larger screens. The iPad app arrives after years of delays, driven by competition from TikTok. [...] The post Instagram Finally Launches Full iPad App with Reels as Default Experience appeared first on CoinCentral.
APP
$0.002582
+5.13%
META
$0.0000000209
+17.41%
NOW
$0.00721
-1.63%
Coincentral
2025/09/04 22:24
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving