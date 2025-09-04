2025-09-05 Friday

Trump’s Actions Stir Turbulence in Financial Markets

September historically poses challenges, worsened by Trump's moves against the Fed. DOJ investigates Lisa Cook, impacting Bitcoin prices significantly. Continue Reading:Trump’s Actions Stir Turbulence in Financial Markets The post Trump’s Actions Stir Turbulence in Financial Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
GBP/JPY edges higher to near 199.30 as UK gilts rebound faster than Japan’s bonds

The post GBP/JPY edges higher to near 199.30 as UK gilts rebound faster than Japan’s bonds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/JPY gains slightly to near 199.30 as long-dated bond yields in the UK correct faster than in Japan. BoE’s Bailey acknowledged market expectations of uncertainty over further interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. Investors await key UK Retail Sales data for July. The GBP/JPY pair ticks up to near 199.30 during the European trading session on Thursday. The cross edges higher as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains, following a decent recovery in demand for United Kingdom (UK) long-dated gilts. Lately, both the GBP and the Japanese Yen (JPY) were facing a sharp selling pressure as long-term government borrowing costs in both the UK and Japan soared due to mounting debt concerns. 30-year UK gilt yields have corrected 3.3% from its recent highs of 5.75% to near 5.50%. Meanwhile, yields on 30-year Japan Government Bonds (JGBs) have also declined but at a slower pace. 30-year JGB yields are down 1.8% to near 3.25% from its all-time high of 3.3%. Another reason behind strength in the Pound Sterling is comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, in a hearing before the House of Commons’ Treasury Committee on Wednesday, signaling uncertainty over the pace of interest rate cuts. BoE Governor Bailey said, “There is considerably more doubt on how fast we can cut rates, and added market pricing suggests my message has been understood.” Traders see an almost 33% chance that the BoE will cut interest rates one more time in the remainder of the year, Reuters reported. Going forward, investors will focus on the UK Retail Sales data for July, which will be released on Friday. UK gilt yields FAQs UK Gilt Yields measure the annual return an investor can expect from holding UK government bonds, or Gilts. Like other bonds, Gilts pay interest to holders at…
Blink Charging to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments at Electric Vehicle Chargers

PANews reported on September 4 that Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), an electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and service provider, plans to launch cryptocurrency payment functionality on its EV charging network by the end of 2025. Users can use digital assets to charge their electric vehicles through the Blink Charging App.
ECB’s Lagarde Warns Of Stablecoin Liquidity Risks: Don’t `Wait For A Crisis’

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde is warning that stablecoins pose serious liquidity risks unless policymakers close loopholes that let foreign issuers skirt EU rules. [...]
Bitwise Expands Presence in Swiss Market with Five Crypto ETP Listings on SIX Exchange

TLDR Bitwise launched five crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange, expanding access to digital asset investments. The new products include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana staking ETPs, and an XRP-backed ETP. Switzerland remains a key market for crypto ETPs, benefiting from strong financial infrastructure and regulatory support. Bitwise continues to grow its presence in Europe, with [...] The post Bitwise Expands Presence in Swiss Market with Five Crypto ETP Listings on SIX Exchange appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP Arbitrage Opportunities Exposed by Egrag Crypto for Active Traders

TLDR Egrag Crypto exposes profitable XRP arbitrage opportunities across different exchanges. Price discrepancies for XRP range from $2.811 to $2.855 across platforms. Active traders can leverage small price gaps to generate significant profits. XRP’s fragmented market structure creates ideal conditions for arbitrage. The growing demand for XRP across exchanges shows its integration into the global [...] The post XRP Arbitrage Opportunities Exposed by Egrag Crypto for Active Traders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Starbucks Deploys AI Technology to Modernize Inventory Management

TLDRs: Starbucks launches AI system to improve inventory tracking across North American stores. NomadGo AI tablets help count shelves and flag low-stock items automatically. AI adoption boosts inventory checks eightfold, reducing errors and waste. Food and beverage chains increasingly rely on AI for efficient stock management. Starbucks is set to introduce an AI-based inventory counting [...] The post Starbucks Deploys AI Technology to Modernize Inventory Management appeared first on CoinCentral.
Clear Signs You’ve Completely Fallen Down the Bitcoin Rabbit Hole

You are not in Kansas anymore. Once you truly understand Bitcoin, there is no going back.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
What does Web3 look like when it’s not about money?

Right now, most people meet Web3 through money. Tokens, NFTs, DeFi dashboards — the entry points are financial, speculative, and often intimidating. But if we strip away the charts and wallets, what’s left? What does a blockchain-powered experience look like when the goal isn’t profit, but participation, preservation, or&nbsp;play? Three directions hint at an&nbsp;answer: Health Data Today, your health records are scattered across hospitals, labs, and apps. You fill the same forms every time you switch doctors. You don’t really “own” your medical history — it’s locked in silos. Imagine&nbsp;instead: A personal health vault, encrypted but portable. You choose which doctor, insurer, or researcher can see&nbsp;what. Sharing becomes granular: one blood test result, not your entire history. The UX challenge? Making control feel simple, not burdensome. A slider that says “Share cholesterol data for 24 hours” is empowering. A 40-page permissions panel is paralyzing. Social Graphs Web2 networks sell your network back to you. Your friends, followers, and groups live inside platforms, not with you. A Web3 social graph flips that — your connections exist independently of any one&nbsp;app. What could that look&nbsp;like? A chat app, a game, and a learning community all tap into the same “friend list” you actually&nbsp;own. You move between them without re-adding people or rebuilding trust. Instead of platforms “suggesting” who to follow, your history of collaboration — building, voting, creating — travels with&nbsp;you. Here, the UX frontier is continuity. Users shouldn’t have to know whether the underlying data is Lens, Farcaster, or something else. They should just see their people show up everywhere. Creative Works Forget about floor prices for a moment. What if NFTs weren’t speculative assets, but infrastructure for creativity? Writers release drafts as living documents, readers “fork” them into annotations. Musicians drop stems instead of finished tracks, remix culture becomes collaborative ownership. Photographers tag provenance so an AI generator can’t scrape their work without&nbsp;credit. The emotional UX shifts from “I bought this” to “I belong to this.” Ownership becomes a way of participating in a creative process, not just a way to signal&nbsp;wealth. The bigger&nbsp;question If Web3 stops being about money, its UX has to evolve past dashboards and balances. Instead of charts, you’ll see timelines, maps, and collaboration layers. Instead of signatures on transactions, you’ll have lightweight rituals of&nbsp;consent. Instead of speculation, you’ll have social and creative continuity. In that world, the hardest design challenge isn’t how do I make this look like&nbsp;finance? It’s how do I make this feel&nbsp;human? What does Web3 look like when it’s not about money? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong Says AI Writes 40% Of Its Code

The post Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong Says AI Writes 40% Of Its Code appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over 40% of Coinbase’s code is written by artificial intelligence, according to CEO Brian Armstrong, who hopes the figure will rise to 50% by next month. “Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can,” Armstrong posted to X on Wednesday.  The percentage of AI-generated lines of code at Coinbase has more than doubled since April, according to the chart he shared. Change in the percentage of Coinbase’s code that is AI-generated. Source: Brian Armstrong His comments come about a month after Coinbase said one of its biggest focuses is to transform its workforce into “AI-Natives” — signaling it doesn’t plan to replace a significant share of its 4,200 employees with AI anytime soon. The increased integration of AI into the workforce has sparked widespread fears that many roles will be replaced by AI in the future. The New York Post recently cited an “Oklahoma tech expert” who predicted that job losses caused by AI will cause a global population collapse from 8 billion to 100 million by the year 2300. But White House’s AI and crypto czar David Sacks and researchers at Big Four accounting firm PwC are among many who have criticized the gloomy predictions, arguing the AI job loss narrative is overhyped and that it may instead boost employee productivity. AI is streamlining Coinbase’s ops That view appears to align with Coinbase’s approach as its engineers now regularly use AI-powered coding tools like Copilot, Claude Code and Cursor to perform their work. “This has enabled profound success stories that weren’t possible 12 months ago, like single engineers refactoring, upgrading or building new codebases in days instead of months.” Armstrong recently said on John Collison’s…
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving