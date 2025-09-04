2025-09-05 Friday

XRP Price Prediction if Tokenization Reaches 10% of Global GDP by 2030

TLDR XRP could see its price rise to $41 if tokenization captures 10% of global GDP by 2030. Ripple’s XRP Ledger is positioned to become a leader in tokenized asset markets, according to experts. If XRP becomes a major settlement currency, the token price could reach between $16.55 and $50 by 2030. A moonshot scenario [...] The post XRP Price Prediction if Tokenization Reaches 10% of Global GDP by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Chainlink Celebrates 8 Years, Eyes Next Big Move to “Bring the World Onchain”

September 4, 2025, marks eight years since the Chainlink LINK $22.64 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $15.35 B Vol. 24h: $763.09 M Whitepaper was first released to the public, laying the foundation for the protocol that would become the industry-standard oracle platform. Looking ahead, the protocol is aiming even higher, unveiling plans to “bring the whole world onchain” and expand its role in bridging traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. The Chainlink Journey in 8 Years Over the past eight years, Chainlink has grown from a simple concept into the leading oracle platform in the crypto space. It now supports tens of trillions in transaction value and has secured nearly $100 billion for most DeFi markets. Chainlink’s next big goal is to bring the whole world onchain. Over the past months, the protocol has been taking strategic steps toward this vision. In June, it partnered with Mastercard to improve onchain crypto trading, allowing Mastercard’s 3 billion cardholders to buy cryptocurrencies directly on-chain. On this date 8 years ago, the Chainlink whitepaper was released to the world. Since 2017, Chainlink has evolved from just an idea to becoming the industry-standard oracle platform enabling tens of trillions in transaction value and securing nearly $100B for the vast majority of… pic.twitter.com/PIEZ7gpnqF — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 4, 2025 It uses Mastercard’s global payments network with blockchain infrastructure and Chainlink’s interoperability protocol to achieve the goal. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov broke the silence on the partnership, hinting that it “is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible.” With the new trend of institutional clients adopting a crypto reserve asset, LINK, the native cryptocurrency of Chainlink, has entered the spotlight. In August, Nasdaq-listed real estate asset manager Caliber announced that its Board approved a groundbreaking digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy, a comprehensive DAT Policy, and a dedicated Crypto Advisory Board. The Caliber DAT strategy involves the allocation of treasury funds to acquire and stake LINK tokens. There is also Bitwise Asset Management that has submitted an S-1 filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Chainlink ETF that tracks the price of LINK. The asset manager is yet to receive any green light from the commission, but the fund will be structured as a Delaware statutory trust. Its Net Asset Value (NAV) will be linked to the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate (New York Variant), a benchmark maintained by CF Benchmarks. In the coming years, Chainlink hopes to build on this broad adoption to revolutionize RWA tokenization. PepeNode Presale Rockets Past $579K, Join the Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin Craze After Chainlink, PepeNode (PEPENODE) is shaping up to be the next major digital asset, moving from concept to the spotlight. PepeNode is the first and only mine-to-earn meme coin, blending virtual mining with meme coin rewards. Its gamified system lets users build rigs, earn rewards, burn supply, and participate in staking with an eye-popping 2,751% APY. PepeNode’s Current Presale Stats The presale has already raised over $579,000, putting it on track to join the top crypto presales of 2025. With momentum building fast, early participants are getting in at a prime opportunity. Current price: $0.0010407 Amount raised so far: $579K Ticker: PEPENODE Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency. Feel free to check out our guide on how to buy PepeNode if you’re interested in joining the presale. nextThe post Chainlink Celebrates 8 Years, Eyes Next Big Move to “Bring the World Onchain” appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Ripple's Foray Into Africa's Stablecoin Market Could Replace Tether's USDT With RLUSD

In its efforts to make the RLUSD stablecoin globally available, Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) has partnered with Africa-based companies to provide it to institutions in Africa.read more
Revolutionary EV Charging Crypto Payments: Blink Charging Unlocks Seamless Transactions

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary EV Charging Crypto Payments: Blink Charging Unlocks Seamless Transactions The landscape of electric vehicle (EV) charging is undergoing a significant transformation. In a groundbreaking move, Nasdaq-listed Blink Charging has announced its intention to accept cryptocurrency payments for its services, signaling a bold step into the future of digital transactions. This development positions Blink Charging at the forefront of innovation, making EV charging crypto payments a reality for countless drivers. It’s a game-changer that merges the burgeoning worlds of electric mobility and decentralized finance, promising a new era of convenience and accessibility for EV owners. What’s Driving the Shift to EV Charging Crypto Payments? Blink Charging’s decision reflects a growing trend towards integrating digital assets into everyday transactions. As the adoption of electric vehicles accelerates globally, so does the demand for more flexible and secure payment options. Cryptocurrencies, with their inherent benefits of speed and reduced transaction fees, offer a compelling alternative to traditional payment methods. This move by Blink Charging is not just about embracing new technology; it’s about enhancing the user experience for its rapidly expanding customer base. For EV drivers, the prospect of using EV charging crypto payments brings several advantages: Enhanced Convenience: Pay directly from a digital wallet without needing physical cards or cash. Increased Security: Blockchain technology often provides a more secure transaction environment. Global Accessibility: Ideal for international travelers, eliminating currency conversion issues. Faster Transactions: Crypto payments can often process quicker than traditional bank transfers. How Will EV Charging Crypto Payments Work in Practice? While specific details are still emerging, the general process for making EV charging crypto payments is expected to be straightforward. Users will likely connect their digital wallets to the Blink Charging network, possibly through a QR code scan at the charging station or via the Blink mobile application. The system will then facilitate the payment, potentially converting the chosen cryptocurrency into fiat currency instantly for Blink. This seamless integration aims to make the payment experience as smooth and efficient as possible, removing friction points often associated with traditional methods. This approach highlights a commitment to user-centric design, ensuring that even those new to cryptocurrency can easily adopt this payment method. Blink Charging is clearly aiming to simplify the process, making it an attractive option for a wider audience of EV owners. The Broader Impact: Benefits and Opportunities The ripple effect of Blink Charging’s announcement extends far beyond just its own network. This move sets a precedent for the entire EV charging industry, potentially encouraging other major players to explore similar payment solutions. For Blink Charging itself, it represents a significant competitive advantage, attracting tech-savvy consumers and showcasing its innovative spirit. Furthermore, it contributes to the broader mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, proving their utility in real-world applications. The integration of EV charging crypto payments could also: Boost Innovation: Encourage further development of crypto payment infrastructure for various services. Diversify Revenue Streams: Open new financial avenues for charging providers. Attract a New Demographic: Appeal to a younger, more digitally native consumer base. Enhance Data Security: Leverage blockchain’s inherent security features for transaction integrity. This strategic decision underscores a forward-thinking approach, positioning Blink Charging as a leader in both sustainable transportation and financial technology. Navigating Potential Hurdles with EV Charging Crypto Payments While the benefits are clear, integrating EV charging crypto payments is not without its challenges. The inherent volatility of many cryptocurrencies could pose a risk for both consumers and businesses. A sudden price drop between payment initiation and processing could affect the value. Regulatory uncertainty across different jurisdictions also presents a complex landscape that companies like Blink will need to navigate carefully. Moreover, user education will be crucial to ensure widespread adoption, as many consumers are still unfamiliar with using digital assets. To mitigate these issues, Blink Charging may opt for stablecoins or implement instant conversion mechanisms, minimizing exposure to price fluctuations. Robust customer support and clear guidelines will also be essential in building user confidence and addressing any concerns. A Glimpse into the Future of Digital Payments and EV Charging Blink Charging’s embrace of cryptocurrency for its services marks a pivotal moment. It signifies a future where our daily transactions are increasingly digital, decentralized, and seamless. This pioneering step could pave the way for a more integrated ecosystem where EV charging, smart grids, and digital finance converge. Imagine a world where your electric vehicle not only charges efficiently but also pays for its energy using the most advanced digital currencies. This move is more than just a payment option; it’s a statement about the future. It encourages other industries to consider how they can leverage blockchain technology to enhance their services. For consumers, it’s an invitation to explore the growing utility of cryptocurrencies in practical, everyday scenarios. In conclusion, Blink Charging’s decision to accept EV charging crypto payments is a significant milestone, blending the future of transportation with the innovation of digital finance. It promises enhanced convenience, security, and accessibility for EV owners while setting a new standard for the industry. As this trend evolves, we can anticipate a more interconnected and digitally-driven future for electric mobility. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What cryptocurrencies will Blink Charging accept for EV charging? A1: While Blink Charging has announced its intention to accept cryptocurrency, specific details regarding the types of cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins) have not yet been fully disclosed. It is expected that popular and widely accepted digital assets will be included. Q2: How does paying with crypto for EV charging work? A2: Typically, you will use a digital wallet on your smartphone. At the charging station, you might scan a QR code or select a crypto payment option in the Blink app. The system will then process the payment from your chosen cryptocurrency, often with instant conversion to fiat currency for the service provider. Q3: What are the main benefits of using crypto for EV charging? A3: Key benefits include enhanced convenience by paying directly from a digital wallet, increased transaction security through blockchain technology, global accessibility for travelers, and potentially faster payment processing compared to some traditional methods. Q4: Are there any risks associated with using crypto for EV charging? A4: The primary risk is cryptocurrency volatility, where the value of your digital asset could change rapidly. Regulatory uncertainties and the need for user education are also factors. However, companies often mitigate volatility risks by using stablecoins or instant conversion processes. Q5: Will other EV charging networks start accepting crypto payments? A5: Blink Charging’s move sets a significant precedent. It is highly probable that other major EV charging networks will follow suit, especially as cryptocurrency adoption grows and the demand for diverse payment options increases among EV drivers. Q6: Do I need a special app or wallet to make EV charging crypto payments? A6: You will need a cryptocurrency wallet capable of holding the accepted digital assets. Blink Charging may integrate this functionality directly into its existing app or partner with specific crypto payment platforms to facilitate transactions. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts on the future of EV charging crypto payments and spread the word about this exciting development! Join the conversation on social media and let your friends know about the innovative steps Blink Charging is taking. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary EV Charging Crypto Payments: Blink Charging Unlocks Seamless Transactions first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Titobet: Redefining the Crypto Casino Experience

The post Titobet: Redefining the Crypto Casino Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. In the ever-evolving world of online gaming, Titobet is making waves as a revolutionary crypto casino platform that merges cutting-edge technology with high-stakes excitement. Designed for the modern player, Titobet is not just another online casino — it’s a full-blown crypto-powered ecosystem built around seamless gameplay, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/titobet-redefining-the-crypto-casino-experience/
Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Finally Cross the 1,000,000 BTC Mark

Corporate Bitcoin holdings have seen an uptick, as public companies push their combined Bitcoin balance past the 1 million BTC milestone. Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, shared the update on X, noting that institutions currently hold about $111 billion in Bitcoin. He stressed that Bitcoin's supply-demand gap keeps widening and that the imbalance is now impossible to ignore. Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Surpass the 1M BTC Mark Duke's chart showed that companies owned 1,000,442 BTC worth around $110 billion. Yet, updated numbers from Bitcoin Treasuries put the total slightly higher at 1,000,632 BTC. Data from the chart shows that by Q2 2025, public firms held 849,243 BTC. The current figure means they bought another 151,389 BTC between July and early September.  Corporate Bitcoin Holdings | Bitwise Meanwhile, in this same period, miners only produced 29,700 BTC at a daily pace of 450 BTC. This means corporate purchases outstripped new supply by 121,689 BTC, adding about $13.3 billion in net demand. Buying Spree in August and September  This is due to a marked increase in corporate Bitcoin holdings from August to September. For instance, Vaultz Capital announced on Aug. 13 that it added 17.15 BTC, bringing its stash to 135 BTC. On Aug. 8, The Smarter Web Company reported a 50 BTC purchase, pushing its holdings to 2,100 BTC.  Later in the month, on August 25, DDC Enterprise Limited confirmed it had bought 200 BTC, more than doubling its position and lifting its total to 888 BTC. Expectedly, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) made the biggest move in August. Notably, between Aug. 25 and 31, it bought 4,048 BTC at an average price of about $111,000. With earlier buys included, the company closed August with 7,714 BTC added to its balance sheet. Interestingly, the spike in corporate Bitcoin holdings has continued into September. On Sept. 1, Japan's Metaplanet announced that it had picked up 1,009 BTC at an average of $111,720, which brought its total reserves to 20,000 BTC.  Also, BitFuFu boosted its balance, adding 115 BTC in August and reporting the increase at the start of September. On Sept. 2, CIMG Inc. confirmed that it sold stock to raise funds for 500 BTC, worth about $55 million.  Strategy Accounts for Much of the Corporate Bitcoin Holdings These have contributed to the current 1,000,632 BTC total. Of this figure, Strategy continues to lead by a wide margin, holding 636,505 BTC. This single balance makes up 63.6 percent of all public company holdings and about 3.2 percent of Bitcoin's circulating supply.  Meanwhile, Mara Holdings comes next with 50,639 BTC, followed by Twenty One Capital with 43,514 BTC. Most of the top 20 companies on the list are U.S.-based, which shows how dominant American firms remain in institutional Bitcoin adoption.
Fed Board Nominee Stephen Milan Set for September Confirmation

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-board-nominee-september-confirmation/
Mega Matrix Files $2B Shelf for Ethena Stablecoin ENA Treasury

Mega Matrix filed a $2 billion shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company plans to use the funds to build a treasury focused on the Ethena stablecoin ecosystem. The company aims to accumulate Ethena’s ENA token, which provides both governance rights and access to protocol revenue. Mega Matrix said the […] The post Mega Matrix Files $2B Shelf for Ethena Stablecoin ENA Treasury appeared first on CoinChapter.
833K ETH Trapped in Validator Queue Creates Supply Shortage – $4,500 Breakout Next?

Ethereum supply shortage intensifies as 833,141 ETH remain trapped in a 14-day validator staking queue while Fundstrat analysts predict $9,000 ETH by January 2026, citing a resurfacing Wyckoff accumulation pattern that previously drove ETH from $90 to $4,866.
Fed Announces Payments Innovation Conference for 2025

The post Fed Announces Payments Innovation Conference for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Fed conference explores stablecoins, AI, tokenization, and more. Panel discussions connect TradFi, DeFi, and innovative payment models. Event will be broadcast online for public access. Federal Reserve to Host Payments Innovation Conference The Federal Reserve Board of Governors (FRS) will hold a conference on payment innovations on October 21, 2025. The event will cover topics including stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and AI. Council Member Christopher Waller stated: “Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses.” “I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments.” The conference will feature panel discussions on key aspects of payments innovation, including: The connection between TradFi and DeFi New scenarios for using stablecoins and related business models The relationship between AI and payments, and potential applications of this technology Tokenization of financial products and payments The event will be broadcast on the Federal Reserve’s official website, allowing broad public access. Significance for the Payments and Crypto Industry This marks one of the first clear signs of support for payments innovation from the Federal Reserve. Policies implemented during the Trump administration contributed to this environment, including ending the special supervision program for banks cooperating with crypto companies and issuing an order prohibiting the debanking of counterparties in the industry. Experts note that this conference highlights the Fed’s recognition of emerging financial technologies, signaling potential collaboration between traditional finance, digital assets, and innovative payment solutions. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10887/fed-to-host-payments-innovation-conference-stablecoins-ai-and-more
