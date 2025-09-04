2025-09-05 Friday

DeFi Development's SOL holdings exceed 2 million

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced it had increased its holdings of Solana (SOL) by 196,141 units at an average price of $202.76 per unit, bringing its total holdings to 2,027,817 units, equivalent to approximately $427 million. This increase in holdings increases its SOL holdings by 11% compared to its previous holdings, with each unit worth 0.0793 SOL, equivalent to $16.70. The newly purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked to generate initial returns. The company will continue to use SOL as its core reserve asset and plans to further expand its holdings.
U.S. Bancorp Resumes Bitcoin Custody for Institutional Clients

The banking giant has confirmed it will resume Bitcoin custody services for institutional clients, marking a dramatic reversal from the […] The post U.S. Bancorp Resumes Bitcoin Custody for Institutional Clients appeared first on Coindoo.
AIverse Announces iNFT Marketplace Launch On 0G With Exclusive Access For One Gravity Holders

AIverse, the marketplace for iNFTs (agent NFTs), has announced its testnet launch with early access reserved for One Gravity holders. The initial mint will take place on the 0G Galileo testnet, with the prospect of future rewards.
Corporate Bitcoin Allocation Climbs As Companies Invest 22% Of Profits: Study

Bitcoin’s climb past $124,000 this year is being pushed by more than hedge funds and ETFs. According to River, a crypto financial services firm, a steady trickle of purchases from small and mid-size businesses has built a quieter, yet meaningful, layer of demand. Related Reading: California Gov. Newsom Fires Back At US President With ‘Trump […]
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$250 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 4th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $250 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $53.6424 million in long positions and $196 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $43.7464 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $77.4930 million.
Cardano Price Prediction: Analysts Warn ADA’s Trajectory Could Be Overshadowed by Layer Brett’s Rise

Cardano steadies near $0.82, but analysts say hype is shifting to Layer Brett, an ETH L2 meme coin at $0.0053 with $2.5M raised and 1,040% staking rewards.
PENGU un PUMP pieredze: kad WLFI kriptovalūta sasniegs zemāko punktu?

Donalda Trampa atbalstītais World Liberty Financial kriptovalūtas projekts šodien ir cietis vēl vienu triecienu –  WLFI kriptovalūtas žetons nakts laikā ir zaudējis vēl 25 % no savas vērtības un rezultātā pirmo reizi ir nokrities zem 0,17 dolāriem. Tajā pašā laikā Snorter Token investori redz pretēju tendenci, jo tā ICO strauji virzās uz priekšu. Daudzi WLFI […]
From Swag To Scotch, Ryder Cup Inspires Wave Of Brand Tie-Ins

The post From Swag To Scotch, Ryder Cup Inspires Wave Of Brand Tie-Ins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A look at the Spirit of the Cup collection Devereux X Johnnie Walker To clinch victory in the Ryder Cup, a team needs to reach the 14.5-point threshold. But for the parade of brands that have hitched their wagon to the biennial U.S.A. vs. Europe showdown, the eventual winner is really irrelevant. All that matters is harnessing hype and fan engagement to connect with customers and drive brand impact. Ryder Cup worldwide partner Citi has rolled out new television ads positioning golf’s variability as a metaphor for its own global reach. While basketball courts, Olympic pools, and tennis courts are precisely uniform in size, the campaign notes, golf is “never the same twice” thanks to ever-changing fairways and greens. The point is that the hole-to-hole and course-to-course dynamism of the sport mirrors the bank’s ability to adapt across 180 markets. Building on brand activations opportunities, other companies are also leveraging the Ryder Cup to engage consumers through exclusive merchandise and localized experiences. In a Ryder Cup–themed collaboration that hit this a.m. Johnnie Walker has partnered with Devereux Golf, a culture-forward golf label that blends streetwear sensibilities with inclusive, modern design, on a ‘Spirit of the Cup’ collection. The drop features polos, tees jerseys, and caps that vibe-check the transatlantic tussle of the storied tournament while also nodding to NYC street style to reflect the host city’s influence. “Designing this collection, we wanted to bottle the energy of both the rivalry and New York itself,” Bert Brunner, co-founder and designer at Devereux Golf, explained. “The city is bold, expressive, and high-energy, so we leaned into streetwear, oversized graphics, and color blocking that mirrors the intensity of the competition. But the bigger idea was about bringing golf into today’s cultural language…Together with Johnnie Walker, we created a collection that feels at home…
Bitcoin held by public companies passes 1 million BTC amid asset’s rising popularity

While the number of Bitcoin treasuries continues to grow, more than 100 public companies currently hold BTC.
Trump’s Moves Shake Financial Markets

Recent maneuvers by Donald Trump regarding the Federal Reserve have amplified concerns in financial circles, creating a stir that extends beyond typical September market volatility. Trump has taken bold steps, notably dismissing Fed member Lisa Cook, with the Senate approving her successor, Miran.Continue Reading:Trump’s Moves Shake Financial Markets
