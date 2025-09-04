MEXC Exchange
Fed Governor nominee Milan: Tariffs will not cause inflation
PANews reported on September 4th that Federal Reserve Board nominee Milan stated that tariffs do not cause inflation, that US commodity inflation has not deviated from global trends, and that tightening US border controls has a "deflationary effect." "My view on inflation is not solely influenced by monetary policy. The inflation of the 1970s was due to Fed mistakes and supply shocks. The Fed confused nominal and real interest rates in the 1970s."
PANews
2025/09/04 23:51
Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Token Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Seek Passive Income
While established blockchains like Cardano (ADA) continue to develop and maintain their ecosystems, new opportunities are emerging that capture the […] The post Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Token Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Seek Passive Income appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/04 23:50
Smashing Pumpkins Chart A Second Album Debut In 2025
The post Smashing Pumpkins Chart A Second Album Debut In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Smashing Pumpkins’ Machina / The Machines of God reenters U.K. charts with its twenty-fifth anniversary reissue, debuting on sales and vinyl lists. CHICAGO, IL – MARCH, 1997: American musician, singer, songwriter, and professional wrestling promoter Billy Corgan, of the American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, performs on stage during a concert circa March, 1997 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images) Getty Images 25 years after its release, Machina / The Machines of God is a hit again. The Smashing Pumpkins set is back on the United Kingdom’s charts following a special anniversary re-release. The project arrives on a pair of tallies and quietly returns to a third — decades after fans first fell in love with the full-length. Machina / The Machines of God Lands on Two Charts The Smashing Pumpkins album appears on two rosters this frame for the first time, and it’s a top 40 bestseller on both of them. Machina / The Machines of God debuts at No. 26 on the Official Albums Sales chart and starts at No. 16 on the Official Vinyl Albums tally. A Second 2025 Debut for the Band Machina / The Machines of God marks the Smashing Pumpkins’ second debut of 2025 on those charts. Earlier this year, Siamese Dream — another classic in the band’s catalog — also arrived on both lists, and it did so in loftier spots. Machina / The Machines of God Returns to Another Chart Beyond the two entries, Machina / The Machines of God also returns to the Official Physical Albums chart, landing at No. 23. The set has now spent six weeks on that list across its lifetime. When it first appeared in late 2000, Machina debuted at No. 7, which still sits as its all-time peak on the tally that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 23:47
Virtual Mining Meme Coin Tipped for 10–100x Growth – Best Crypto To Buy Now
The meme coin sector has long been a fascinating corner of the crypto world, blending chaos, culture, and community. Dogecoin evolved from a joke into a multi-billion-dollar asset, Shiba Inu inspired countless imitators, and PEPE made headlines in 2023 as the “frog that took over the internet.” Yet, with each hype cycle, a recurring pattern […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 23:47
Eric Trump Says Bitcoin Floodgates Are Just Starting to Open
Eric Trump has said the Bitcoin “floodgates are just starting to open” as American Bitcoin launches with a strategy on large-scale mining and long-term accumulation. This came during his appearance on Bloomberg on Wednesday alongside Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot to mark the public debut of American Bitcoin. The new company combines large-scale mining operations with a treasury strategy focused on accumulating Bitcoin at a discount. Eric noted that their mining infrastructure allows them to produce BTC at roughly half the market cost. It positions the company with what he described as an “unbelievable advantage.” The public launch comes just months after American Bitcoin launched, with the company already stockpiling more than 2,000 BTC. Their goal is to build the premier Bitcoin company in the world. Mining Bitcoin at Scale and Long-Term Accumulation According to Asher Genoot, Hut 8 is not only a major shareholder in American Bitcoin but also the provider of its mining infrastructure. The partnership enables American Bitcoin to mine at competitive costs, including power sourced directly from a Texas wind farm. Genoot highlighted that their strategy differs from traditional “growth at all costs” mining businesses. Instead, American Bitcoin will only expand mining when profitable and raise capital for Bitcoin purchases when it is beneficial. BTC as the “Hot Asset of Our Time” Looking at the broader market, Eric described Bitcoin as “the hot asset of our time,” noting rising demand from Fortune 500 firms, sovereign wealth funds, and even U.S. states like Texas and Wyoming. He added that adoption is only just beginning, saying, “The floodgates are just starting to open.” https://twitter.com/BTC_Archive/status/1963598499167031365 He believes Bitcoin is establishing itself as a global store of value, outperforming traditional assets and attracting institutional and retail investors. Notably, Eric is one of the industry leaders who sees Bitcoin's price reaching $1 million in the coming years. From Being “Debanked” to Becoming a Crypto Spokesperson Meanwhile, Trump also shared a personal motivation for entering crypto. He said he turned to digital assets after suffering "debanking" from traditional financial institutions. He described their actions as both unconstitutional and un-American. Interestingly, what began as a reaction to his loss of access to banking became a broader vision. Today, Trump positions himself not just as a Bitcoin investor but as an advocate for digital assets. He expressed confidence that American Bitcoin, combined with his long-term commitment to the industry, will help drive adoption globally. Eric also pointed to the rapid rise of World Liberty Financial's USD1 stablecoin, which surged 25x after launch. He framed it as proof of crypto’s potential to replace outdated banking systems. He said being debanked pushed him to embrace digital assets, and now he sees Bitcoin and stablecoins as tools that can drive global financial freedom.
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/04 23:46
Tether mints $2 billion in new USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on September 4 that according to Whale Alert , at 23:42 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 2,000,000,000 USDT on the Ethereum blockchain , worth approximately US$2,000,210,000.
PANews
2025/09/04 23:45
Pound Sterling drops against US Dollar ahead of US employment, PMI data
The post Pound Sterling drops against US Dollar ahead of US employment, PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling trades broadly stable against its peers after BoE members’ speeches before the Treasury Committee. BoE Governor Bailey hints at high doubts over the pace of interest rate cuts. Investors await key US ADP Employment and ISM Services PMI data for August. The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks down to near 1.3435 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces a slight selling pressure as the US Dollar stabilizes after a corrective move on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks up to near 98.25. The Greenback fell sharply on Wednesday after the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings data for July, which missed estimates. Fresh jobs posted by US employers came in at 7.18 million, lower than expectations of 7.4 million, and the prior reading of 7.35 million. Weak US job openings data intensified expectations supporting interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the upcoming September monetary policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to cut interest rates in September has increased to 97.6% from 92% seen before the US JOLTS Job Openings data release. On a broader note, the outlook of the US Dollar is uncertain amid doubts surrounding the future of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump since his return to the White House. Trump announced on Tuesday that he will push the tariff case to the Supreme Court immediately after the appeals court ruled against a majority of additional imports. A panel of judges called tariffs “illegal” and accused Trump of improperly invoking the emergency law. Pound Sterling trades broadly stable, Bailey signals uncertainty over interest rate outlook The Pound Sterling trades calmly…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 23:44
Tron’s fee gamble – Blockworks
The post Tron’s fee gamble – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Tron cut transaction fees by 60% last Friday. While this looks like a move to improve accessibility, the real driver is almost certainly the looming launch of Plasma, which will enable zero-fee USDT transfers. Tron’s moat has always been its distribution. Users continue to transact on Tron despite much cheaper alternatives, a sign of the deep merchant and banking ties it has built, especially in Latin America. The fact that Tron is now lowering fees could suggest this moat is being threatened. The stakes are high. Around 90% of Tron’s revenue comes from USDT transfers. Even after the recent cut, average fees sit at $2.80 per transaction, nearly 5x Ethereum’s $0.60. Over the past month, Tron’s USDT supply has fallen 1.4%, representing around $1.1 billion of outflows. At the same time, Plasma’s pre-launch campaigns have already attracted $2 billion in USDT deposits. Financially, Tron remains solid. On August numbers, the fee cut would drop it from the third to the fourth largest chain by revenue, though it would still generate twice as much as BNB. Its FDV/Fees multiple would shift from roughly Hype’s 36x to Solana’s 135x, a level still well below the broader L1 group. For the first time, Tron faces a serious challenger in its core market. Only time will tell if the fee cut is sufficient to keep Tron competitive and sustain stablecoin volumes on the network. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/tron-fee-gamble
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 23:43
Justice Department Launches Criminal Mortgage Fraud Investigation into Fed Governor Lisa Cook
TLDR The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud related to properties in Michigan, Georgia, and Massachusetts. President Trump’s attempt to fire Cook was based on the mortgage fraud allegations, leading to a legal battle over the Fed’s independence. Cook denies the allegations and argues that any discrepancies were disclosed during [...] The post Justice Department Launches Criminal Mortgage Fraud Investigation into Fed Governor Lisa Cook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 23:42
ETH Strategy increased its holdings by 223 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 12,040 ETH.
PANews reported on September 4th that according to Strategic ETH Reserve data, ETH Strategy (STRAT) increased its holdings by 223 ETH at an average price of $4,480, bringing its total holdings to 12,040. This increase was funded by its newly launched on-chain primitive, Perpetual Note (ESPN).
PANews
2025/09/04 23:41
