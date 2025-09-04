2025-09-05 Friday

Pokemon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom

Blockchain marketplaces now let collectors trade tokenized versions of the cards instantly, bypassing the usual frictions of grading and shipping. […] The post Pokemon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 00:01
Ethereum or Solana? Which Smart Contract Giant Offers Better Long-Term ROI?

The battle between Ethereum and Solana has become one of the most debated topics in the crypto world. Both blockchains have built massive ecosystems, but their approaches couldn’t be more different. Ethereum, the first smart contract platform, has gained institutional trust, and remains the predominant platform for DeFi and NFTs. Solana, in contrast, has soared […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 00:00
Flare, EasyA, and XRPL to host a crypto hackathon

The post Flare, EasyA, and XRPL to host a crypto hackathon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare, a full-stack Layer 1 (L1) solution, is joining forces with EasyA and XRPL Commons to host a 36-hour hackathon at Harvard University on September 20–21, 2025, as per the most recent info shared with Finbold on Thursday, September 3. The event will gather 200 developers and focus on Flare’s interoperability protocols and the ways XRP Ledger (XRPL) can power the next wave of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a $35,000 prize pool at stake, participants will gain hands-on cross-chain development experience across cross-chain finance and real-world assets, composable decentralized applications (dApps) and interoperable infrastructure, as well as consumer-focused apps.  In addition, Flare engineers will help participants familiarize themselves with technologies such as Flare’s FAassets, programmable liquidity, smart accounts, decentralized oracles, and XRPL-controlled accounts. XRPL has long been recognized for its speed, liquidity, and robust support for tokenization, while Flare brings secure interoperability and decentralized data capabilities.  Together, the two platforms aim to introduce new advancements in areas such as event-driven yield products and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). “The XRPL stands out for speed, liquidity, and its enterprise-grade infrastructure. Integrating Flare brings true composability, expanding our foundation into a full-fledged DeFi ecosystem,” said Odelia Torteman, Director of Corporate Adoption, XRPL Commons The initiative builds on Flare’s ongoing partnership with EasyA, the Web3 education platform that has been onboarding developers through its #60DaysOfFlare campaign, which has already brought numerous programmers to Flare’s technology stack. Max Luck, Head of Growth at Flare, thus described the hackathon as creating “a direct loop between the XRPL and Flare infrastructure.” Source: https://finbold.com/flare-easya-and-xrpl-to-host-a-crypto-hackathon/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:59
ETH Spot Volume Achieves Historic Dominance Over BTC

The post ETH Spot Volume Achieves Historic Dominance Over BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world witnessed a truly monumental shift in August as ETH spot volume on centralized exchanges remarkably surpassed that of Bitcoin (BTC) for the first time in seven years. This historic event, meticulously reported by industry data provider The Block, saw Ethereum’s monthly spot trading volume reach an impressive approximately $480 billion. In contrast, Bitcoin, the long-standing market leader, recorded around $401 billion during the same period. This significant development highlights a changing dynamic within the digital asset market and warrants a closer look at what propelled Ethereum to this unprecedented position, signaling a potential new era for digital assets. What Factors Fuelled This Remarkable ETH Spot Volume Surge? Several intertwined factors converged to create the perfect storm for Ethereum’s exceptional performance in August. Foremost among these was the intense anticipation surrounding Ethereum’s then-upcoming Merge. This highly anticipated upgrade was poised to transition the network from its energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a more efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system. Investors and traders, eager to capitalize on potential post-Merge opportunities or hedge against risks, actively positioned themselves, significantly driving increased trading activity in ETH. This made ETH spot volume a hot topic. Furthermore, the robust and continuously expanding Ethereum ecosystem played a crucial role. Ethereum is the foundational layer for a vast array of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Web3 projects. The ongoing innovation and utility within this ecosystem inherently attract significant capital and user engagement. This broad appeal, coupled with the excitement around the Merge, provided a powerful impetus for its market activity. How Does Ethereum’s Market Leadership Impact the Broader Crypto Landscape? This significant shift in ETH spot volume leadership carries substantial and far-reaching implications for the entire crypto market, potentially reshaping investor perceptions and strategies. Challenging Bitcoin’s Narrative: It directly challenges Bitcoin’s long-held narrative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:58
Shiba Inu Launches 40 Million SHIB Giveaway to Mark Historic Listing

TLDR Shiba Inu launched a special giveaway to celebrate its debut on the cross-chain lending market. The giveaway rewards one lucky winner with $500 worth of SHIB tokens, approximately 40.45 million SHIB. To participate, users must like and repost the Folks Finance announcement and follow both Shiba Inu and Folks Finance on social media. Participants [...] The post Shiba Inu Launches 40 Million SHIB Giveaway to Mark Historic Listing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 23:56
Mega Matrix Files $2 Billion SEC Registration for Stablecoin Governance Tokens

TLDR Mega Matrix files a $2 billion SEC registration to acquire governance tokens for its DeFi treasury. The company aims to build the largest stablecoin governance token treasury, focusing on tokens like ENA. Mega Matrix’s filing includes securities like shares, debt, and warrants for up to $2 billion in capital. Initial market reaction to the [...] The post Mega Matrix Files $2 Billion SEC Registration for Stablecoin Governance Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 23:55
Fanatics & Bet365 Play It Safe, But Spartans Goes All-In With 5,963+ Games, 300% Bonus & a Lamborghini Giveaway

Compare Bet365, Fanatics, and Spartans. Only one offers crypto speed, 5,963 games, and Lamborghini-level wins. See which top sportsbook app is worth the wager.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 23:55
Beyond Speculation: Quid Miner Redefines Cryptocurrency as a Passive Income Engine

BTC & XRP ETFs Fuel Market Buzz as Cloud Mining Surges — Quid Miner Unlocks Daily Passive Income for Global Investors
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 23:54
Chainlink Marks 8 Years, Plans to Bring the World Onchain

The post Chainlink Marks 8 Years, Plans to Bring the World Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Chainlink took to X to acknowledge the eighth anniversary of its whitepaper release. It noted that its next big project is “bringing the whole world onchain”. Chainlink already has a partnership with Mastercard that pushes this narrative. September 4, 2025, marks eight years since the Chainlink LINK $22.65 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $15.38 B Vol. 24h: $758.17 M Whitepaper was first released to the public, laying the foundation for the protocol that would become the industry-standard oracle platform. Looking ahead, the protocol is aiming even higher, unveiling plans to “bring the whole world onchain” and expand its role in bridging traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. The Chainlink Journey in 8 Years Over the past eight years, Chainlink has grown from a simple concept into the leading oracle platform in the crypto space. It now supports tens of trillions in transaction value and has secured nearly $100 billion for most DeFi markets. Chainlink’s next big goal is to bring the whole world onchain. Over the past months, the protocol has been taking strategic steps toward this vision. In June, it partnered with Mastercard to improve onchain crypto trading, allowing Mastercard’s 3 billion cardholders to buy cryptocurrencies directly on-chain. On this date 8 years ago, the Chainlink whitepaper was released to the world. Since 2017, Chainlink has evolved from just an idea to becoming the industry-standard oracle platform enabling tens of trillions in transaction value and securing nearly $100B for the vast majority of… pic.twitter.com/PIEZ7gpnqF — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 4, 2025 It uses Mastercard’s global payments network with blockchain infrastructure and Chainlink’s interoperability protocol to achieve the goal. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov broke the silence on the partnership, hinting that it “is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible.” With the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 23:52
Bitcoin Investor Unlocks $4,600 Daily Returns Using PlanMining Contracts

Bitcoin investor unlocks $4,600 daily using PlanMining’s AI-driven, green-energy contracts. Zero fees, daily payouts, and multi-crypto support power passive income.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 23:51
