Is The Bitcoin Top In? This Metric Points Toward Possible Bull Cycle End – Here’s The Timeline

Bitcoin may be demonstrating a slight rebound from its recent downward trend, which began after it hit a new all-time high, but discussions about a possible cycle top are intensifying within the community. While this discussion is accompanied by speculations about this bull cycle nearing its end, an analyst has highlighted a key metric that […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 01:00
5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Wealth Creation This Decade

The search for the best crypto to buy now has intensified as the market continues to show renewed strength. Investors have been watching Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and the fast-emerging Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as they establish themselves as prime tokens for long-term growth. Each of these assets has delivered unique value, and combined, they offer [...] The post 5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Wealth Creation This Decade appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 01:00
Attackers Are Now Using Ether Smart Contracts to Mask Malware

The post Attackers Are Now Using Ether Smart Contracts to Mask Malware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has become the latest front for software supply chain attacks. Researchers at ReversingLabs earlier this week uncovered two malicious NPM packages that used Ethereum smart contracts to conceal harmful code, allowing the malware to bypass traditional security checks. NPM is a package manager for the runtime environment Node.js and is considered the world’s largest software registry, where developers can access and share code that contributes to millions of software programs. The packages, “colortoolsv2” and “mimelib2,” were uploaded to the widely used Node Package Manager repository in July. They appeared to be simple utilities at first glance, but in practice, they tapped Ethereum’s blockchain to fetch hidden URLs that directed compromised systems to download second-stage malware. By embedding these commands within a smart contract, attackers disguised their activity as legitimate blockchain traffic, making detection more difficult. “This is something we haven’t seen previously,” ReversingLabs researcher Lucija Valentić said in their report. “It highlights the fast evolution of detection evasion strategies by malicious actors who are trolling open source repositories and developers.” The technique builds on an old playbook. Past attacks have used trusted services like GitHub Gists, Google Drive, or OneDrive to host malicious links. By leveraging Ethereum smart contracts instead, attackers added a crypto-flavored twist to an already dangerous supply chain tactic. The incident is part of a broader campaign. ReversingLabs discovered the packages tied to fake GitHub repositories that posed as cryptocurrency trading bots. These repos were padded with fabricated commits, bogus user accounts, and inflated star counts to look legitimate. Developers who pulled the code risked importing malware without being aware of it. Supply chain risks in open-source crypto tooling are not new. Last year, researchers flagged more than 20 malicious campaigns targeting developers through repositories such as npm and PyPI. Many were aimed at stealing wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 01:00
Inside MEV on Ethereum: Builders, Searchers, and the Hidden Fees You Pay

Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) is the profit captured by reordering or inserting transactions on Ethereum. While MEV can improve DeFi efficiency, it also drives up gas fees and creates an invisible “tax” on users through practices like sandwich trading. Specialized actors—searchers, builders, and relays—dominate this ecosystem, with Flashbots providing auction infrastructure. Though MEV extraction is lucrative, it centralizes block production and raises concerns around censorship, regulation, and taxation as governments begin scrutinizing these hidden flows of revenue.
Hackernoon2025/09/05 01:00
Upping the Stakes: Gamdom Bets on Esports, Stake.com Marks 8 Years, & Spartans Goes All In With a 300% Bonus & Lamborghini in the Pot

Compare Gamdom’s esports sportsbook & Stake.com’s growth with Spartans, the crypto-first platform raising online sports betting standards with huge bonuses & a Lamborghini giveaway.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:00
Trump’s DOJ subpoenas Fed board to testify against Lisa Cook and chair Powell

The post Trump’s DOJ subpoenas Fed board to testify against Lisa Cook and chair Powell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Justice Department has subpoenaed members of the Fed board as part of a criminal investigation into Lisa Cook, digging into allegations that she gave false information on mortgage applications, in efforts to get to chairman Jerome Powell. The probe is being led by federal prosecutors who are using grand juries to collect evidence tied to Cook’s properties in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Atlanta, Georgia, according to The Wall Street Journal. The investigation started after Bill Pulte, who was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, filed two criminal referrals accusing Lisa of mortgage fraud. Trump is using those claims to justify removing her from the Fed board. He wants her seat so he can replace her with someone loyal. “We’ll have a majority very shortly,” he told reporters last month while discussing the board. Lisa’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, didn’t give a statement. The Justice Department also refused to comment. But court filings reveal Lisa’s position: she believes Trump made up the charges just to clear her out and install a replacement. She filed a lawsuit last month saying his move to fire her was illegal, arguing that he invented a fake reason to fill the seat and push his political agenda. She’s asking for an emergency order to stop him from removing her while the case moves forward. Lisa Cook files lawsuit to block Trump from replacing her The White House says firing Lisa is legal under the Federal Reserve Act, which allows the president to remove a Fed governor “for cause,” and Trump’s administration insists they’re acting within those powers. But Lisa’s legal team countered last week that she never committed fraud and is being targeted to break the Fed’s independence, with the real goal being to oust Powell. The next board meeting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:59
NEAR and TRON Enable Seamless Cross-Chain Stablecoin Transfers with NEAR Intents Integration

The post NEAR and TRON Enable Seamless Cross-Chain Stablecoin Transfers with NEAR Intents Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more › Geneva, Switzerland, September 4, 2025  – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced a strategic collaboration with NEAR to integrate NEAR Intents on the TRON blockchain. The integration enables seamless swaps through a frictionless, intent-based experience for users and ecosystem developers. NEAR Intents is a multichain transaction protocol that allows users to make a request and let third parties compete to provide the best solution. The protocol can be applied to a wide range of use cases, creating a universal marketplace across crypto and traditional services. NEAR Intents redefines user experience and onboarding across the greater crypto space by abstracting away blockchain complexity. The addition of TRON to NEAR’s chain abstraction stack represents a major milestone, unlocking cross-chain transfers that require no wallet setup, no bridging, and no awareness of chain mechanics required for users on one of the world’s most active blockchains. NEAR’s chain abstraction allows AI to interact with assets, applications, and services across multiple chains as if they were a single system, streamlining user behaviors into clear and direct actions. By integrating TRON, which hosts one of the largest global blockchain user communities, NEAR demonstrates how chain abstraction can be leveraged to increase adoption by removing friction for users at scale.  “NEAR Intents going live on TRON is a significant step in making blockchain technology more accessible and powerful for users worldwide,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO. “Combining TRON’s massive user base with NEAR’s innovative chain abstraction technology positions both ecosystems to drive the next phase of Web3 adoption.” “Swapping native assets in a single click delivers true interoperability,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:58
SHIB Price Prediction for September 4

The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bears are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The price of SHIB has declined by 1.55% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.000012 zone soon. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.00001183 and the resistance of $0.00001273. You Might Also Like The volume keeps going down, which means neither side has enough energy for a further move. All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.000012-$0.00001250 is the more likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate of SHIB is trading within the previous candle, confirming the absence of buyers’ and sellers’ energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility over the next weeks. SHIB is trading at $0.00001221 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-4
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:57
Sydney Sweeney Ad Boosts American Eagle’s Stock 30%

The post Sydney Sweeney Ad Boosts American Eagle’s Stock 30% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of American Eagle soared as trading opened Thursday, after the retailer boasted the success of its controversial ads featuring Sydney Sweeney while reporting second-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations. The retailer said ads starring sweeney, praised by President Donald Trump amid broader controversy, are “not going anywhere.” Getty Images Key Facts American Eagle’s shares jumped by about 30% shortly after trading opened to around $17,70, pacing what would be the stock’s largest-ever single-day gain. On Wednesday, American Eagle reported Q2 revenue of $1.28 billion and earnings per share of $0.45, besting economist estimates of $1.23 billion and $0.20, according to FactSet. CEO Jay Schottenstein said in a statement the company was “fueled” by the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sweeney, including an “uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales” as American Eagle enters its third financial quarter. Jennifer Foyle, American Eagle’s president and executive creative director, told investors Wednesday the company gained 700,000 new customers in its latest quarter and that traffic has been “consistently positive” throughout August. American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad campaign is “not going anywhere,” CMO Craig Brommers said in the retailer’s earnings call, adding, “Sydney will be part of our team as we get into the back half of the year, and we’ll be introducing new elements of the campaign as we continue forward.” Big Number 20.4%. That’s how much American Eagle’s shares have declined this year so far, despite recent rallies sparked by the company’s ad campaign with Sweeney and some meme stock craze surrounding the retailer. Key Background American Eagle launched its “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad campaign in late July near the end of the retailer’s second quarter. In a marketing video, Sweeney wears a pair of American Eagle jeans and a denim jacket…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:56
Bitwise debuts Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana ETPs on Switzerland’s main stock exchange

The post Bitwise debuts Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana ETPs on Switzerland’s main stock exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise listed five new crypto ETPs, including those tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, on Switzerland’s SIX Exchange. The ETPs are fully backed by digital assets and provide increased investment options for European investors. Bitwise Asset Management listed five flagship crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Switzerland’s main stock exchange, the company announced Thursday. Of the new listings, four are tied to the largest crypto assets by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. These include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP. Bitwise also listed the MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP, which tracks the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index. The index, managed by MSCI and rebalanced quarterly, covers more than 90% of the total investable cryptocurrency market capitalization. “The five flagship products we have listed in Switzerland will broaden options for investors looking to benefit from the full potential of crypto markets,” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director Investment Strategy of Bitwise in Europe. “Europe is rapidly opening up for digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and crucial market at the heart of the continent.” The move is expected to expand the digital asset manager’s presence in European markets, where demand for crypto investment products is growing and changing regulations are creating new opportunities for crypto investment. The UK is set to ease retail access to crypto exchange-traded notes next month after more than three years of restricting such products over concerns about consumer risk and market volatility. “The expansion of our product suite in Switzerland is a logical next step for Bitwise, and fits our strategy of always aiming to provide best-in-class crypto ETPs,” said Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise Asset Management. The ETPs are fully backed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:55
