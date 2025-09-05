Bitwise debuts Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana ETPs on Switzerland’s main stock exchange
The post Bitwise debuts Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana ETPs on Switzerland’s main stock exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise listed five new crypto ETPs, including those tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, on Switzerland’s SIX Exchange. The ETPs are fully backed by digital assets and provide increased investment options for European investors. Bitwise Asset Management listed five flagship crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Switzerland’s main stock exchange, the company announced Thursday. Of the new listings, four are tied to the largest crypto assets by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. These include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP. Bitwise also listed the MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP, which tracks the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index. The index, managed by MSCI and rebalanced quarterly, covers more than 90% of the total investable cryptocurrency market capitalization. “The five flagship products we have listed in Switzerland will broaden options for investors looking to benefit from the full potential of crypto markets,” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director Investment Strategy of Bitwise in Europe. “Europe is rapidly opening up for digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and crucial market at the heart of the continent.” The move is expected to expand the digital asset manager’s presence in European markets, where demand for crypto investment products is growing and changing regulations are creating new opportunities for crypto investment. The UK is set to ease retail access to crypto exchange-traded notes next month after more than three years of restricting such products over concerns about consumer risk and market volatility. “The expansion of our product suite in Switzerland is a logical next step for Bitwise, and fits our strategy of always aiming to provide best-in-class crypto ETPs,” said Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise Asset Management. The ETPs are fully backed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 00:55