2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Being Compared to Pepe Coin (PEPE) as the Next Meme Coin Sensation

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Being Compared to Pepe Coin (PEPE) as the Next Meme Coin Sensation

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly emerging as an intriguing player in the meme coin world, exhibiting similarities to the popular Pepe Coin (PEPE). Whereas both tokens are part of viral meme culture, Little Pepe stands out as a meme coin backed by meaningful blockchain utility and has gained impressive momentum in its presale, creating a buzz among investors worldwide. Little Pepe: A Meme Coin With Real Utility In contrast to most other meme coins, whose success is exclusively based on social media buzz, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been designed on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, with transactions occurring up to 200 times faster and affording minimal gas fees. Such infrastructure guarantees scalability but can also allow useful real-world use cases beyond memes. With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, Little Pepe leverages its technical strengths to enable features such as zero-tax trading, sniper bot protection to prevent unfair bot trading schemes, and staking rewards to encourage holding. Other features include a meme launchpad to help foster the growth of meme projects, a DAO mechanism designed to enable decentralized governance, and a roadmap that suggests the introduction of NFTs and cross-chain compatibility in the future, providing a comprehensive ecosystem.  Presale Success: Little Pepe’s Market Traction Little Pepe is currently in the 12th phase of its presale, with extraordinary interest from investors. The project has raised more than $23.28 million so far, and over 14.70 billion tokens have been sold at the current stage price of $0.0021 per token. The next presale round is set to raise the price to $0.0022, reflecting high demand and an increase in the token’s value. Comparatively, the presale opened at $0.001 in the first stage, which raised $500,000. In Stage 2, the price increased to $0.0011, with the accrued amount totaling $1.325 million. In Stage 3, the price was raised to $0.0012, resulting in an additional $2.5 million. The success of each new phase brought incremental price increases and strong fundraising, leading to the current total of $23.28 million, with the token already up 110% from its initial $0.001 price. With 26.5% of the total 100 billion tokens in supply available in the presale, people have a good chance of purchasing tokens in the early stages when they are still relatively inexpensive. Little Pepe is also hosting a $777,000 giveaway where ten selected entrants will win $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. A Comparison of Little Pepe to Pepe Coin PEPE has a current average market price of approximately $0.00001010, an epic meme coin that had a parabolic price rise. The current presale price of Little Pepe, at 0.0021, is higher, but this reflects its increased utility and Layer 2 blockchain capabilities, which can be seen as having a potentially stronger basis for long-term growth. Investors looking to buy Little Pepe have a clear ROI picture, as they can purchase at $0.0021 with a target price of $0.005 (just under the next stage of the presale), earning an investor a profit of approximately 138%. Using the example above, say you purchase 10,000 tokens at $0.0021, spending $21, and the token rises to $0.005; what you would own is worth $50, or 138%. In comparison, this more measured pace is safer than PEPE’s volatile burst. Main Thing That Makes Little Pepe Unique Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain: Can process transactions in a faster and cheaper way. Zero tax on trading: Maximizes returns and eliminates investors’ taxation. Sniper bot protection: Protection against unfair trade manipulations at the launch of the tokens. Staking rewards: Involves a situation where token holders will be ready to lock their tokens in exchange for passive income. Meme Launchpad: Allows new projects to be supported and increases the ecosystem. DAO Voting: enables the community to govern the decisions. Roadmap: Introduces NFTs and cross-chain compatibility as well to increase utility and expand the ecosystem. Conclusion: Little Pepe as a Unique and Utility-Oriented Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out, as it combines the power of cultural popularity of such meme coins as the Pepe Coin with actual blockchain functionalities and a fully designed ecosystem. With rapidly increasing presale sales and the ability to enjoy features that can make it sustainable and increase its capital, Little Pepe is not only a memecoin sensation but also a serious project with appeal across the global market with viable longer-term prospects. For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link: Website: https://littlepepe.com
Hyperbot
BOT$0.0565+10.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.06164+3.70%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.60%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 01:16
शेयर करें
DuckDuckGo AI Unlocks Advanced Models: A Private Path to Next-Gen Intelligence

DuckDuckGo AI Unlocks Advanced Models: A Private Path to Next-Gen Intelligence

BitcoinWorld DuckDuckGo AI Unlocks Advanced Models: A Private Path to Next-Gen Intelligence In an era where digital privacy is increasingly valued, especially within the cryptocurrency community, the evolution of artificial intelligence presents both incredible opportunities and significant concerns. For those who prioritize security and data protection, the arrival of powerful AI tools often comes with a caveat: how much personal data are we surrendering? This is precisely where DuckDuckGo AI steps in, offering a compelling answer to this dilemma. The privacy-focused consumer tech company, renowned for its commitment to user data protection, has recently made a significant enhancement to its subscription plan, integrating access to cutting-edge AI models through Duck.ai. This move is a game-changer for users seeking advanced intelligence without compromising their digital footprint. DuckDuckGo AI: Elevating Privacy with Cutting-Edge Intelligence Last year, DuckDuckGo introduced a comprehensive subscription plan designed to shield users from various online threats. This package initially included a robust VPN service, personal information removal tools, and identity theft restoration. Now, the company has announced an exciting expansion: subscribers can tap into the latest and most sophisticated advanced AI models via Duck.ai, all without incurring additional costs beyond their existing monthly fee. This strategic addition aligns perfectly with DuckDuckGo’s core mission, providing powerful tools while upholding the user’s right to privacy. It represents a significant step forward in making advanced AI accessible and secure for a wider audience, particularly those who are wary of big tech’s data collection practices. The Duck.ai chatbot itself offers a free tier, providing access to a selection of capable AI models. These include: Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Haiku Meta’s Llama 4 Scout Mistral AI’s Mistral Small 3 24B OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini While these free models are highly functional for many tasks, the true power of this new offering is unlocked with the paid subscription. Which Advanced AI Models Are Now Accessible? For a monthly fee of $9.99, DuckDuckGo subscribers gain entry to an exclusive suite of even more powerful advanced AI models. This premium access is where the platform truly distinguishes itself, providing a gateway to some of the most sought-after AI capabilities on the market. These top-tier models are designed for more complex tasks, offering deeper insights and more nuanced interactions. The lineup for paid subscribers includes: OpenAI’s GPT-4o OpenAI’s GPT-5 (as it becomes available) Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4 Meta’s Llama Maverick As DuckDuckGo stated in its announcement, "These bigger models are better at following detailed instructions, maintaining context through extended chats, and delivering deeper, more nuanced responses. The DuckDuckGo subscription offers a way to use some of these models, but with more privacy." This statement underscores the dual benefit: superior AI performance combined with DuckDuckGo’s unwavering commitment to user privacy. For users who need AI for professional tasks, creative writing, or in-depth research, these models offer a significant upgrade. Why Choose Privacy-Focused AI? In an age where data breaches and intrusive tracking are common, the demand for privacy-focused AI solutions is growing. DuckDuckGo’s approach provides a critical alternative to mainstream AI services that often rely on extensive data collection to train and improve their models. For users, especially those in the cryptocurrency space who inherently value anonymity and control over their digital assets, this privacy-first philosophy is paramount. Here’s why a privacy-focused AI matters: Data Minimization: DuckDuckGo aims to minimize the data collected during your AI interactions, reducing the risk of your conversations being used for targeted advertising or other unwanted purposes. Enhanced Security: By routing AI queries through a privacy-centric infrastructure, DuckDuckGo adds an extra layer of security, protecting your prompts and generated responses from prying eyes. Trust and Transparency: DuckDuckGo has built its reputation on trust. Extending this to AI means users can interact with powerful models knowing their data isn’t being exploited. Avoiding Vendor Lock-in: The ability to access multiple models from different providers under one privacy umbrella offers flexibility and reduces reliance on a single AI developer’s terms and conditions. This commitment to privacy makes DuckDuckGo’s offering particularly appealing for sensitive tasks or for individuals who simply prefer not to have their AI interactions logged and analyzed. Navigating Your AI Subscription Options The landscape of AI services is rapidly expanding, and with it, the number of AI subscription plans. DuckDuckGo’s new offering positions itself as a strong contender, particularly for those who value privacy above all else. However, it’s also worth noting other players in the market. Quora’s Poe, for instance, also provides access to a variety of AI models from different providers, with subscriptions starting at a competitive $5 per month. While Poe offers a diverse bouquet of models, DuckDuckGo differentiates itself with its explicit focus on privacy, bundling AI access with its existing suite of privacy tools. When considering an AI subscription, users should weigh: Cost: DuckDuckGo is $9.99/month, while Poe starts at $5/month. Model Variety: Both offer access to multiple models, but the specific lineup may vary. Privacy Guarantees: DuckDuckGo’s primary selling point is its privacy commitment, which may be a deciding factor for many. Additional Features: DuckDuckGo’s plan includes a VPN and other privacy tools, adding value beyond just AI access. DuckDuckGo has indicated that it plans to introduce even more advanced and costlier plans in the future, promising access to "larger and more highly advanced models." This suggests a scalable offering that will cater to a range of user needs, from casual inquiry to intensive professional use. Unlocking GPT-4o and Beyond: The Future of DuckDuckGo’s AI The inclusion of GPT-4o and future access to GPT-5 within DuckDuckGo’s paid plan is a significant draw. OpenAI’s models are among the most capable and widely recognized, offering unparalleled language understanding and generation abilities. Combining these powerful models with DuckDuckGo’s privacy infrastructure creates a unique value proposition. Users no longer have to choose between cutting-edge AI and data protection; they can have both. The company’s commitment to continuously integrating new and more powerful models ensures that its AI subscription remains relevant and competitive in a fast-evolving market. While specific usage limits for the current plan were not detailed, the expectation is that a premium service would offer substantial capacity for its users. This forward-looking strategy positions DuckDuckGo not just as a privacy search engine, but as a comprehensive privacy-tech ecosystem, empowering users with secure access to the tools of tomorrow. Final Thoughts: A Bold Step for Private Intelligence DuckDuckGo’s move to bundle access to advanced AI models within its subscription plan is a bold and strategic decision. It caters directly to a growing demographic that demands both technological sophistication and stringent privacy safeguards. By offering a curated selection of leading AI models, including the highly anticipated GPT-4o, through a privacy-first lens, DuckDuckGo is not just competing in the AI space; it’s redefining what a secure and ethical AI experience can look like. For anyone serious about their digital privacy while exploring the vast potential of artificial intelligence, DuckDuckGo’s enhanced subscription plan presents an irresistible opportunity to embrace the future responsibly. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models’ institutional adoption. This post DuckDuckGo AI Unlocks Advanced Models: A Private Path to Next-Gen Intelligence first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01608+1.90%
DuckChain
DUCK$0.004441-5.97%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.017+2.16%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 01:15
शेयर करें
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.000215+1.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001349+6.55%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003158+2.93%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
शेयर करें
Tony & Ziva’ Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

Tony & Ziva’ Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

The post Tony & Ziva’ Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Marcell Piti/Paramount+ Beloved NCIS couple Tony and Ziva are finally back on our TV screens and are up against a dangerous conspiracy, The first three episodes of the anticipated spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, are now streaming. But when will the rest of the season be released on Paramount+? In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their roles as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David, respectively. The series picks up with Tony and Ziva co-parenting their daughter, Tali. They’re both living in Paris, but not together; Ziva owns a language school, while Tony has his own security company. However, “when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” the synopsis reads. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri While Tony, Ziva, and their team venture across Europe to clear Tony’s name after being framed, viewers will also be treated to flashbacks that shed insight into what happened in the couple’s past, including why Ziva faked her own death on NCIS, and how they ended up in the present day. “A lot of that romance is happening in the past. The audience will get a glimpse of what happened in flashbacks,” de Pablo said in an interview with TVInsider. “In the beginning, Ziva thinks [the relationship] is done. In flashbacks, we explore how they get together and where the communication broke down. These two stories are happening at the…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.017+2.16%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828-3.05%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 01:14
शेयर करें
Fed’s Williams Suggests Rate Cut May Soon Be Timely

Fed’s Williams Suggests Rate Cut May Soon Be Timely

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-williams-hints-rate-cut/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016209-5.19%
MAY
MAY$0.04209-2.97%
SOON
SOON$0.2876+2.13%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 01:13
शेयर करें
Stripe and Paradigm introduce payments-focused blockchain Tempo

Stripe and Paradigm introduce payments-focused blockchain Tempo

Tempo is already working with tech firms Anthropic, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, and Shopify.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06393+2.14%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 01:13
शेयर करें
Before ADA Returns to $3, This Token Might Tap $1 from Below $0.003

Before ADA Returns to $3, This Token Might Tap $1 from Below $0.003

Cardano (ADA) has seen its fair share of rallies, but its recent drop has traders cautious. After losing over 10% in the past week, ADA slipped into a descending parallel channel, raising concerns that its return to $3 might take longer than investors hoped. Meanwhile, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a Layer-2 chain built just for memes, is on a meteoric presale run, with analysts suggesting it could climb from below $0.003 to $1 in the not-so-distant future, even before ADA hit $3 again. Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Is Struggling Below $1 Technical indicators are not favoring ADA right now. The MACD has flipped negative, and a bearish crossover between the 12 EMA and 26 EMA signals increasing downside momentum. Unless buyers defend the $0.84 support, Cardano risks sliding to $0.77, with the next line of defense at $0.67. Cardano Price Chart | Source: TradingView On-chain data is also flashing red. Daily Active Addresses (DAA) divergence has plunged to -115%, showing a sharp decline in network activity relative to price. This lack of user participation suggests ADA’s price moves are not supported by strong fundamentals, making rebounds harder to sustain. While long-term forecasts still place Cardano price prediction targets near $3–$5 once demand recovers, the short-term picture is one of weakness and consolidation. Investors seeking faster gains are beginning to rotate into smaller, more agile projects. Why Little Pepe Could Outperform ADA in 2025 While bearish signals weigh down Cardano, Little Pepe moves in the opposite direction. Unlike ADA, which relies on slow and steady network adoption, $LILPEPE has entered the market with ready-made solutions.  Its Layer-2 chain is explicitly designed for memes, offering the fastest and cheapest transactions, while also being the only chain where sniper bots won’t work. This ensures a level playing field for retail investors, something even top blockchains have struggled to achieve. Momentum from the presale shows how strongly the market is responding. Starting at $0.001 in June, the project has advanced to Stage 12 at $0.0021, doubling early investors’ positions. The project has sold over 14.7 billion tokens, raising an impressive $23.5 million. With a confirmed final listing price of $0.003 and two top CEX listings lined up for launch, $LILPEPE is compressing years of growth into just a few short months. Another factor attracting investors is the credibility behind the project. Anonymous but battle-tested experts who have guided several top meme coins are backing Little Pepe. Security has been prioritized with a full CertiK audit, while its CoinMarketCap listing boosts visibility and transparency. The structure is built for longevity, with locked liquidity and a fair vesting schedule that prevents dumping. Could $LILPEPE Really Tap $1 Before ADA’s $3 Run? Skeptics might dismiss the idea of a sub-$0.003 token hitting $1, but crypto history shows that viral meme projects often outperform expectations. Shiba Inu and Pepe both delivered astronomical gains from fractions of a cent. Little Pepe’s edge lies in: Exposure: Already listed on CoinMarketCap pre-launch, with plans for top-tier CEX listings immediately post-presale.  Community Growth: Ongoing $777K giveaway ($77K each for 10 winners). Sustainable Tokenomics: Presale tokens are locked with a 3-month cliff and gradually unlock to prevent dumping. Strategic Product Rollout: The Pepe launchpad, its flagship product, will debut once CEX listings start rolling in. This will ensure quick access to its utility features.  LILPEPE is launching at $0.003, with a market cap below $500 million. But analysts say the combination of utility, hype, and exchange traction makes the $1 target a realistic milestone before ADA soars to $3. For those watching Cardano price prediction updates and waiting on ADA’s slow climb back to $3, Little Pepe offers a faster-moving alternative that could deliver exponential returns before Cardano reclaims its highs. For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: Website: https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken
NEAR
NEAR$2.447+2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01608+1.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.09+4.43%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 01:13
शेयर करें
Polygon & Cardano Struggle While BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Dashboard V4 Presale Stands Out

Polygon & Cardano Struggle While BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Dashboard V4 Presale Stands Out

The post Polygon & Cardano Struggle While BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Dashboard V4 Presale Stands Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market remains highly competitive as new forecasts shape investor strategies for 2025. Polygon (POL) continues to attract attention with on-chain growth that strengthens its outlook, while Cardano (ADA) has seen significant trading activity following a price surge. Both assets are generating discussions around adoption, performance, and long-term stability, highlighting their roles among top crypto projects. Investors remain eager to track how these movements align with broader market expectations. While Polygon and Cardano show resilience, BlockDAG is capturing even greater interest with its presale milestone. The project introduced a limited-time $0.0013 offer, cut from its $0.03 batch price, as part of its deployment event. With over 25 billion tokens sold and $396 million raised, investor demand underscores growing confidence in its model. Polygon’s Network Strength Shapes Its Forecast Polygon’s recent performance has reinforced market attention, as analysts suggest strong signals of on-chain activity. The latest polygon (POL) price forecast highlights growth in wallet transactions and network participation, driving cautious optimism among investors. This activity underscores Polygon’s ability to remain competitive among top crypto projects, particularly as demand for scalability solutions continues to grow. Despite these positives, Polygon’s future still requires consistent delivery. The polygon (POL) price forecast notes that while momentum is evident, the market remains sensitive to broader volatility. Any disruptions in adoption could temper gains, limiting its ability to maintain higher levels of investor confidence. Still, Polygon’s ongoing technical progress, such as transaction throughput improvements, helps keep it in focus. Its ability to demonstrate utility beyond speculation is central to maintaining its position, though it must continue proving sustained relevance to compete with alternatives gaining faster traction. Cardano Sees Momentum With Volume Surge Cardano’s recent price performance has surprised many investors, with reports showing a 73% increase in trading volumes. This surge has placed Cardano back in…
Triathon
GROW$0.018+5.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016209-5.19%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 01:12
शेयर करें
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Empire Emerges as S&P 500 Contender

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Empire Emerges as S&P 500 Contender

TLDR MicroStrategy may join the S&P 500, signaling growing institutional validation for Bitcoin. Strong earnings and Bitcoin’s gains have positioned MicroStrategy for S&P 500 eligibility. If included, passive funds would need to acquire $16 billion in MSTR stock, boosting Bitcoin exposure. Michael Saylor’s long-term Bitcoin strategy continues to shape the company’s financial future. Michael Saylor’s [...] The post Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Empire Emerges as S&P 500 Contender appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02663-0.81%
MAY
MAY$0.04209-2.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13503-3.96%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/05 01:11
शेयर करें
United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average climbed from previous 228.5K to 231K in August 29

United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average climbed from previous 228.5K to 231K in August 29

The post United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average climbed from previous 228.5K to 231K in August 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016209-5.19%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002591-6.63%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002553-1.99%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 01:11
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving