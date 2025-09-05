MEXC Exchange
Gamdom Bets On Esports, Stake.com Marks 8 Years, & Spartans Goes All In With A 300% Bonus & Lamborghini In The Pot
The post Gamdom Bets On Esports, Stake.com Marks 8 Years, & Spartans Goes All In With A 300% Bonus & Lamborghini In The Pot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online sports betting is more competitive than ever, with platforms racing to capture attention through new features and bold campaigns. Gamdom has rolled out a mobile-first esports sportsbook designed for digital-native bettors, while Stake.com has just celebrated its 8th anniversary, underscoring its rise from startup to global crypto gambling powerhouse. These updates prove how quickly the industry is shifting, but they also highlight a gap that most platforms are either doubling down on one niche or resting on past success. That’s where Spartans enters the field. More than a sportsbook or casino, Spartans is a crypto-first betting hub combining real-time crypto transactions, wide-ranging markets, and headline-grabbing rewards. From unmatched bonuses to its Lamborghini giveaway, Spartans is proving to be the more lucrative opportunity. Gamdom Bets Big on Mobile-First Esports Markets Gamdom is raising the stakes by pushing into the esports betting market with a clear mobile-first strategy. Its new sportsbook has been built with smartphones in mind, creating a streamlined experience for esports fans who prefer to wager on the go. The platform’s focus is on convenience, speed, and variety, offering markets across top competitive games while maintaining simple navigation. This move has been highlighted in recent coverage as a decisive play to capture the next generation of bettors, many of whom are mobile-native and heavily invested in esports culture. Gamdom also mixes in cashback rewards and loyalty perks, which have kept its user base engaged. Still, its expansion feels tightly bound to esports and mobile betting. While effective for that audience, it leaves room for competitors with broader offerings to win over bettors seeking more than niche markets. This is where Spartans’ wider scope of online sports betting truly sets it apart. Stake.com recently marked its 8th anniversary, a milestone underscoring its growth from a crypto startup into one…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:42
United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 1.94M, below expectations (1.96M) in August 22
The post United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 1.94M, below expectations (1.96M) in August 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:41
Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4
A new Ethereum-based Layer-2 token that is priced lower than $0.003 is getting quick traction throughout the crypto ecosystem due to increased demand in its ongoing presale.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/05 01:41
Best Crypto Presales to Invest in for the Next Altseason
PEPENODE, Maxi Doge, and SUBBD are the best crypto presales for altseason 2025, with mine-to-earn nodes, meme hype, and creator economy utility driving upside.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 01:40
Chainlink expands strategic reserve with 43,937 LINK tokens
Chainlink has announced that its onchain strategic reserve has grown by an additional 43,937.57 tokens, with holdings now at 237,014. The Chainlink (LINK) Reserve, a strategic onchain reserve of LINK tokens that Chainlink introduced in early August, has grown to…
Crypto.news
2025/09/05 01:37
Why Tapzi is The Best New Crypto To Buy Now Before It Moons? Best Presale Crypto That Outpaces MAGACOIN & Little Pepe
Tapzi presale at $0.0035 is redefining Web3 gaming with skill-to-earn PvP, capped 5B supply, and rapid adoption, outpacing MAGACOIN and Little Pepe’s meme focus.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 01:32
Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearing for Trump Fed nominee Miran
The post Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearing for Trump Fed nominee Miran appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.] The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a hearing for Stephen Miran on Thursday. Miran, the economist nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the open Federal Reserve governor post vacated by Adriana Kugler, will come under scrutiny amid questions of the Fed’s independence. On Wednesday, Miran pledged to uphold the central bank’s independence, as well as its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. “In my view, the most important job of the central bank is to prevent Depressions and hyperinflations. Independence of monetary policy is a critical element for its success,” Miran said in his opening remarks submitted to the Senate Banking Committee ahead of time. The hearing is set to start at 10 a.m. ET. Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/watch-senate-banking-committee-hold-hearing-for-trump-fed-nominee-stephen-miran.html
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:32
CalPERS verdeeld over Bitcoin-blootstelling
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Het grootste openbare pensioenfonds van de Verenigde Staten, het California Public Employees’ Retirement System, staat in de spotlight door een interne discussie over Bitcoin. Tijdens een recente meeting werden de meningsverschillen duidelijk zichtbaar. De ene kant ziet crypto als kansrijk, terwijl de andere kant waarschuwt voor risico’s en volatiliteit. Deze verdeeldheid komt op een moment dat CalPERS indirect al voor ongeveer 166 miljoen dollar is blootgesteld aan Bitcoin via een investering in Strategy. Indirecte blootstelling van $166 miljoen Volgens de meest recente kwartaalrapportage bezit CalPERS 410.600 aandelen Strategy. Dit bedrijf is wereldwijd de grootste publieke holder van Bitcoin met meer dan 636.000 BTC op de balans. De aandelenpositie van CalPERS vertegenwoordigt een waarde van ongeveer 165,90 miljoen dollar, waarmee het fonds indirect meebeweegt met de prijsontwikkeling van Bitcoin. Argumenten tegen directe Bitcoin investeringen Tijdens het forum nam zittend bestuurslid David Miller een uitgesproken standpunt in tegen directe crypto investeringen. Volgens hem hoort cryptocurrency niet thuis binnen een pensioenfonds. Hij benadrukte dat er een verschil is tussen investeren in een bedrijf dat actief is met Bitcoin en het daadwerkelijk aanhouden van Bitcoin in de portefeuille. Ook andere kandidaten, zoals Steve Mermell, sloten zich hierbij aan. Zij stelden dat Bitcoin te speculatief, te ondoorzichtig en te risicovol is voor een instelling die de pensioenen van miljoenen Amerikanen moet beschermen. Niet iedereen deelt deze mening Niet iedereen deelt dit standpunt. Uitdager Dominick Bei wees erop dat CalPERS al aandelen bezit in het grootste Bitcoin bedrijf ter wereld. Het afwijzen van directe investeringen in Bitcoin, terwijl indirecte blootstelling al bestaat, noemt hij een inconsequent beleid. Volgens Bei zou het fonds op zijn minst een eerlijk gesprek moeten voeren over de werkelijke risico’s en kansen. Hij benadrukte dat Strategy de afgelopen jaren sterke rendementen heeft opgeleverd en dat de leden van het pensioenfonds hier ook van hebben geprofiteerd. Voorzichtige openheid en alternatieve invalshoeken Andere kandidaten kozen voor een genuanceerdere benadering. Zo liet Troy Johnson weten dat hij de risico’s van crypto erkent, maar niet per definitie de deur wil sluiten voor toekomstige investeringen. Bestuurslid Jose Luis Pacheco legde de nadruk op de onderliggende technologie. Hij ziet geen rol voor Bitcoin zelf, maar wel kansen in blockchain als infrastructuur die nieuwe toepassingen kan ondersteunen. Gevolgen voor de bredere pensioenmarkt De discussie bij CalPERS staat niet op zichzelf. Ook andere Amerikaanse pensioenfondsen hebben recent hun weg gevonden naar crypto blootstelling. Michigan’s State Pension en de Wisconsin Investment Board hebben posities opgebouwd in Bitcoin-ETF’s, terwijl Florida’s pensioenfonds aandelen Strategy bezit ter waarde van bijna 100 miljoen dollar. Wat betekent dit voor de toekomst? Het debat binnen CalPERS benadrukt de spanning tussen beleggingsstrategieën en de opkomst van crypto als nieuwe vermogensklasse. Voorstanders zien Bitcoin als een erkende store of value die niet meer genegeerd kan worden, terwijl tegenstanders vasthouden aan de risico’s van volatiliteit en gebrek aan transparantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht CalPERS verdeeld over Bitcoin-blootstelling is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 01:31
Record $3.6B in ETH Awaits Staking as Validator Queues Grow
The post Record $3.6B in ETH Awaits Staking as Validator Queues Grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights $3.6B in ETH waits for staking, highest level since Shanghai upgrade. Entry requests surpass exits for the first time since July 2025. Stakers face ~15-day wait before assets become active. Ethereum Staking Demand Surges to Record Highs The Ethereum network is experiencing a major shift in staking dynamics, with requests to enter staking now surpassing exits for the first time since July 2025. Validator queues are at their highest levels since the Shanghai upgrade in 2023, which introduced withdrawals for staked ETH. Ethereum network validator staking queue. Source: Validator Queue According to Validator Queue data, as of September 4, 2025, there are 826,876 ETH (≈$3.6B) waiting to be staked, compared to 815,757 ETH (≈$3.55B) in the exit queue. This marks the first time since July 22 that staking inflows have outpaced outflows, signaling renewed confidence in Ethereum’s staking ecosystem. Ethereum network validator staking queue for the last 90 days. Source: Validator Queue Queues Stretch to 15 Days as Demand Rises Staking provider Everstake noted: “The surge in demand reflects the largest queues since the Shanghai upgrade, which opened up the ability to withdraw staked Ethereum.” Because of this unprecedented demand, new stakers must now wait about 15 days before their ETH becomes fully active on the network. Despite the congestion, analysts expect the total amount of staked ETH to remain relatively stable at over 36 million ETH, as entry and exit volumes are nearly balanced. Ethereum Price Remains Strong At the time of writing, Ethereum — the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading at $4,352, according to TradingView. With staking demand surging and queues at historic highs, investors see Ethereum’s staking model as a cornerstone of its long-term value proposition, combining security, liquidity, and yield for participants. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10892/record-3-6-b-in-eth-awaits-staking-as-validator-queues-grow
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:31
Solana had a successful month in August, with app revenues at $148M
Solana had a successful month in August, with $148M in app revenues and new records for perpetual futures trading and RWA tokenization.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 01:30
