JD CoinChain CEO Liu Peng: Compliant stablecoins are the new financial infrastructure in the Web3 era By: PANews 2025/06/18 13:27

PANews June 18 news, Liu Peng, CEO of JD CoinChain Technology, said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that the Hong Kong dollar and multi-currency stablecoins have been successfully tested in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "sandbox" and are expected to be officially licensed and launched in early Q4 this year. JD's stablecoin will be issued on the public chain, and anyone can publicly view the issuance volume and other data. Its goal is not to compete with USDT and USDC for the "crypto-native market", but to create a compliant stablecoin network that connects traditional cross-border trade settlements, and is first applied to JD's global sales in Hong Kong and Macau. Liu Peng pointed out that stablecoins are similar to mobile payments, both of which are payment tools to improve efficiency. In the future, they will profoundly change the B-side bulk transactions and C-side inclusive payment structures, and actively explore the possibility of landing offshore RMB stablecoins.