Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

By: PANews
2025/04/15 16:35
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004247-1.50%
L1
L1$0.007946+0.35%

Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Selected 8 latest testnet projects, they have:

  • Potential/Confirmed Airdrops
  • Zero-cost interaction

Let's look at the full list of projects:

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

1.Huddle01

  • Huddle01 is a needs-first DePIN project dedicated to accelerating digital connectivity in cyberspace.
  • Financing: Invested by Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov and others, totaling US$7 million.

Interaction Guide

  • Join the official Discord channel
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Click "Claim Faucet ETH" to claim the test tokens
  • After completing the first transaction, you will receive the "Landing NFT"

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

2. Recall

  • Recall is a decentralized platform for testing, validating, and upgrading AI agents, enabling machine-verifiable decision-making.
  • Funding: $30 million raised from Multicoin Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get test tokens
  • Purchase points on the official website
  • After connecting your wallet, click “Create Bucke”
  • Insert JSON with metadata (use ChatGPT for other schemes)

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

3. Irys

  • Irys is a provenance layer that allows users to extend permanent data and accurately trace its origin.
  • Financing: $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and other institutions.

Interaction Guide

  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get test coins
  • Go back to the game room and start playing games. You can get test tokens for each game.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

4. RISE

  • RISE is Ethereum's second-layer scaling solution, featuring instant transactions, high scalability, and complete decentralization.
  • Financing status: $3.2 million has been raised, with investors including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Aave founder Stani Kulechov and other well-known figures.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the official website and add the network to your wallet
  • Go to the website to exchange tokens and add liquidity pools
  • In addition, there are other ecological protocols that can be used for lending and minting NFTs, which readers need to explore on their own.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

5. Somnia

  • Somnia Network is a Layer 1 blockchain with a particular focus on enhancing the Metaverse and Web3 experience.

Interaction Guide

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

  • Enter the website and connect your wallet
  • Click and complete the "Netherak Demons" quest:
  • Follow Netherak Demons account on X platform
  • Retweet the official announcement of Netherak Demons
  • Join the Netherak Demons Discord server
  • Once completed go back and click on the "Somnia Yapstorm" quest
  • Publish Somnia related content to share the weekly prize pool of 5000USDC + 100000 Somnia points

6. Seismic

  • Seismic gives developers access to novel token onboarding models, consumer payment flows, a real-world asset RWA marketplace, and more
  • Financing: $7 million raised, with investors including a16z, Polychain Capital and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Select “Seismic Network” and click “Deploy”
  • Join the Discord group, active people can get status

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

7. Seal

  • Seal is a decentralized key management (DSM) service built based on the access control policies defined and verified by Sui.

Interaction Guide

  • Installing the wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the Seal website and connect your wallet
  • Click “Try It” and sign the transaction
  • Select "staketab" to download the file
  • Return to the website and select Subscription Example
  • Fill in all fields and create the service

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

8. MultipliFi

  • MultipliFi is a multi-chain yield protocol that aims to solve two major industry pain points: the limited variety of cryptocurrencies that support interest-bearing, and the widespread problem of low yields.

Interaction Guide

  • The Multipli mainnet testing phase is invitation-only
  • The minimum account balance requirement is $1,000 (total amount of Ethereum, Arbitrum, BSC, Base, Matic, Optimism multi-chain assets)
  • Support Join the waiting list to get the qualification to participate
  • Visit the official website to submit your email address and receive notification when a spot opens up

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.472+2.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0624+3.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012131-4.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.4077+0.89%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$209.55+0.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.49+3.87%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001564+5.24%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”