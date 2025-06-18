Pump.fun’s quiet return to X offers no clarity, just crypto’s latest cautionary tale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 04:20
FUNToken
FUN$0.009463+2.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09766-1.30%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004586+8.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1032-27.52%
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.003088-7.82%

Pump.fun’s reappearance on X is dramatic: sudden suspension, rampant theories, then a quiet return in less than 24 hours. No answers, just a more paranoid market left picking up the pieces.

On June 16, without warning or explanation, the official X account for Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, was abruptly taken offline. Shortly after, the personal handle of co-founder Alon Cohen (@a1lon9) also vanished.

The unexpected purge didn’t stop there. Several other accounts tied to high-profile token platforms, including GMGN, Bloom Trading, and ElizaOS, were swept up in what appeared to many as a coordinated crackdown, raising more questions than answers.

Was this X enforcing new policies? A shadowban by overzealous moderators? Or, more ominously, the first sign of regulatory pressure on Solana’s hyperactive memecoin ecosystem?

Then, just as suddenly, the accounts were restored. X offered no justification for either decision, leaving traders to wonder whether the episode was a glitch, a warning, or pure bureaucratic randomness.

Keen users quickly noted Pump.fun’s unceremonious comeback on X and raised concerns about what might be happening behind the scenes.

A billion-dollar memecoin moment under fire

The social media blackout came just as Pump.fun was gearing up for a massive token offering, rumored to target a valuation near $1 billion. The reported plan drew both attention and backlash, as Pump.fun’s meteoric rise in 2024–25 made it a poster child for rapid-fire memecoin activity.

Founded in January 2024 by Alon Cohen and his team, the platform has hosted more than six million token launches and generated over $350 million in annual revenue.

But this growth hasn’t come without scrutiny. In November, Pump.fun was forced to disable its livestream feature after users exploited it to broadcast everything from violent threats to explicit content.

That incident exposed the darker side of memecoin culture and how quickly unregulated platforms can spiral into chaos. Now, with its rumored $1 billion token sale drawing mainstream attention, regulators appear to be taking notice.

While no agency has publicly claimed responsibility for the X suspensions, the U.S. SEC has been increasingly vocal about cracking down on what it sees as unregistered securities offerings, a category that could easily include memecoin launchpads.

What makes this episode particularly troubling for crypto is how it exposes the industry’s dependence on platforms it doesn’t control. Pump.fun’s website continued operating during the suspension, but how long can any platform thrive when its primary marketing channel can vanish overnight?

The takeaway is in black and white. In the crypto industry’s ongoing battle between innovation and regulation, social media platforms have become the new battleground. And as Pump.fun’s rollercoaster week shows, the rules of engagement are being written in real time, with billions of dollars hanging in the balance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.925+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0.01128+0.44%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08001-3.35%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04689+2.67%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.85%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02432+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)