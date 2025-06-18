Why is Pi Network token down today?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 03:46
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01276+4.07%
Pi Network
PI$0.34512+0.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639+1.50%

Pi Network continues its decline with a sharp daily drop, as the latest announcements fail to impress investors.

Pi Network (PI) is facing a challenging stretch. On Tuesday, June 17, the token dropped 11%, hitting a daily low of $0.5311 and wiping out its gains from the previous few days. A generally negative market trend further dampened enthusiasm for the network’s latest updates.

The two-day slide, which took Pi from a high of $0.6345 to its current level of $0.5450, began shortly after June 15. This timing coincided with an announcement that the .pi domain auctions would become a standalone app, separate from Pi mining.

The news failed to spark interest among Pi holders. Most remain far more engaged with the network’s core mobile crypto “mining” feature, which rewards users for app activity. However, those rewards continue to decline.

This caused users to complain that rewards are so low that engaging with the network is no longer worthwhile. Some users noted that by March 20205, even diligent miners could now only earn 2.1 Pi per month, which was less than $2.

As a declining mining rate is a core feature of the project, Pi Network will likely continue to bleed users and value. That is, unless the team inspires the users to become long-term holders and investors, instead of just trying to cash out their mining rewards.

PiChain password leak rocks the Pi ecosystem

The launch followed a security incident that shook the Pi Network ecosystem. PiChain Global, the company behind the Pi Chain Mall e-commerce platform, suffered a password leak, prompting an urgent warning for users to change their login credentials.

PiChain Global, an online marketplace where users can buy and sell items using Pi tokens, is not officially affiliated with the Pi Network. Still, the password leak damaged trust in the broader Pi Network ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.925+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0.01128+0.44%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08001-3.35%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04689+2.67%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.85%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02432+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)