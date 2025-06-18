Dow Jones down as Trump rejects quick Israel-Iran ceasefire, RFK Jr. targets Big Pharma

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 01:19
Union
U$0.01124+1.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.385+0.45%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02613+1.55%

U.S. stocks were down as Trump continues to insist that Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

Major U.S. stock indices were down as hopes for a swift resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict continued to fade. On Tuesday, July 17, the Dow Jones fell 130 points, or 0.31%, with healthcare firms leading the declines. At the same time, the S&P 500 dropped 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined by 0.50%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

The downturn came after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran, Iran’s capital. The move rattled investors, signaling the possibility of a prolonged conflict. Instead of pushing for a ceasefire, Trump has maintained a firm stance on Iran’s nuclear disarmament, a demand which the regime is unlikely to accept.

In response, oil prices spiked 3%, as investors feared that the escalating conflict could threaten the region’s oil production and trade. Notably, Israel has already attacked major Iranian oil facilities, while traders fear that Iran might close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil artery.

Still, some economists suggest that a prolonged conflict could prompt the Federeal Reserve to cut interest rates sooner than expected. Historically, sudden spikes in oil prices are considered transitory and not factored into Fed decisions. However, in the current environment, a sustained rise in energy costs could pose a greater threat to jobs and economic growth.

In the current environment, however, a prolonged rise in oil prices could pose a greater threat to jobs and growth. For this reason, the Fed might feel that it needs to lower interest rates to boost the economy.

RFK Jr. takes aim at Big Pharma ads

The Trump administration is reportedly weighing new restrictions on pharmaceutical advertising. The initiative, led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., could disrupt the nearly $10 billion that pharmaceutical companies spend on ads annually.

RFK Jr. plans to require more disclosures in drug advertisements. Industry insiders say the changes could lengthen ad time significantly, potentially making commercials prohibitively expensive to produce and air. Still, the proposal aligns with the administration’s broader Make America Healthy Again campaign and RFK Jr.’s longstanding skepticism toward Big Pharma.

The health secretary’s efforts against ultra-processed foods may be bearing some fruit. Specifically, major food producer Kraft Heinz plans to remove artificial food coloring from major brands. Kool-Aid and Jell-O, among other products, will be free of artificial coloring by 2027.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.925+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0.01128+0.44%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08001-3.35%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04689+2.67%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.85%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02432+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)