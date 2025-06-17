Musk's XAI in talks to raise $4.3 billion in equity funding By: PANews 2025/06/17 21:33

XAI $0.04691 +2.71% JUNE $0.1032 -27.52%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Musk's XAI is in talks to raise $4.3 billion through equity financing.