Brazil’s Bitcoin Reserve Bill Passes First Committee By: PANews 2025/06/17 21:53

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin News, Brazil's Bitcoin Reserve Act "PL 4501/2023 or PL 4501/2024" has passed the first committee for review. The bill proposes to establish a "sovereign strategic Bitcoin reserve" and allocate up to 5% of foreign exchange reserves to Bitcoin. Once implemented, Brazil will become the second Latin American country after El Salvador to establish a legal BTC reserve.